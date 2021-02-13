The Cracked Acorn
The Cracked Acorn: A Visit
“Blessed be His glorious Name forever: and let the whole earth be filled with His glory.” – Psalm 72:19
“Xlaatukazada nikto” is a phrase originating from the 1951 science fiction film The Day the Earth Stood Still. “Klaatu” is the name of the humanoid alien protagonist in the film. Klaatu (Michael Rennie) commanded Helen Benson (Patricia Neal) that, were anything to happen to him, she must utter the phrase to the robot Gort. In response, Gort relented from destroying the Earth and brought Klaatu back from death.’ (WIKAPEDIA)
If you have not seen this classic sci-fi black/white movie, please do so because it may soon be truer and larger than life. For the past 50 years, a group of scientists has been peering through their telescopes observing the heavens for signs or signals that are intentionally produced. So far, millions of radio signals received per minute have turned out to be just static. The federal government has given up funding and millions of dollars are now being collected to unite 13 countries’ resources to continue the search.
SETT (Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence) is sure that the time of discovery is nearer than ever before. Current findings point to tens of billions of planets that may have some life, maybe not as we know it! Telescopes are now pointed towards two-star systems in the Northern Hemisphere that show promise and have earned the name of Project Dorothy – a reference to another movie, “The Wizard of Oz.” A fellow worker at the U.S. Geological survey, his daughter was so fond of the latter movie, he bought her a copy and a TV set for her bedroom, so she could watch it anytime.
We could let out a guffaw or two about aliens from other worlds coming to visit us, but we cannot deny the amazing advances that have come our way over the past 50 years and that anything could happen. Growing up in a farming community, I had never seen anyone from a foreign country. Hearing talk about Japan, England, or France was unbelievable for me. Two world wars tied our country with other nations with different languages and cultures.
The holiday season always comes fast, and whether we know the exact day that Jesus was born does not really weigh-in, as much as we do pause during Christmas to recognize that an “alien” came here in a special way to change our lives and the whole human race. After almost 2,000 years, mankind is still struggling to recognize this wonderful gift and practice the message of Christianity. If we cannot do the steps to enter God’s kingdom then it will definitely be hard to accept anyone visiting from another world.
There is, beyond the azure blue
A God, concealed from human sight
He tinted skies with heav’nly hue
And framed the worlds with His great might.
“By faith, we understand that the universe was formed at God’s command so that what is seen was not made out of what was visible.” – Hebrews 11:3
“None of the rulers of this age understood it, for if they had, they would not have crucified the Lord of glory.” -1 Corinthians 2:8
The Cracked Acorn: Shapers
This newspaper article covered these news items: Stella Oselaw,78, had to leave New Orleans because of Hurricane Katrina and then had to leave her host home because of out-of-town relatives. Louis Farrakhan was quoted, “If you don’t have a desire to help yourself, nobody will help you.” Taylor Behl, 17, was buried. She was trying to find new friends online. Cyndi Lauper is alive still singing – “Girls just want to have fun!” Gloria Estefan stopped singing long enough to write a book for kids about her bulldog, Noelle. Queen Elizabeth II and Margaret Thatcher are still around at 80 years of age. Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah is in town assuring us that oil will still flow to us from the land of “milk and honey.” Charles Ramsey of D.C. Police warn us about driving after drinking there’s a zero-tolerance if you are stopped with a measurable amount of blood alcohol level.
Have you heard of these people – Ho Chi Minh, Winston Churchill, Mohandas Ganhi, Mikhail Gorbachev, Nelson Mandela, Adolf Hitler, Martin Luther King, Ayatullah Ruhollah Khomeini, V.I. Lenin, Pope John Paul II, Ronald Ragan, Eleanor Roosevelt, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Teddy Roosevelt, Margaret Thatcher, Margaret Sanger, Lech Walesa, Mao Zedong. (If you recognized any of these you are probably near 50 years or older. These people shaped the last century.)
How about these! Condoleezza Rice, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama. Bill Frist, Donald Rumsfeld, Mark Malloch Brown, Gordon Brown, Ali Hussain Sistani, Abu Mousab al-Zarqawi, Hu Jintao, Kim Jong II, Manmohan Singh, Thabo Mbeki, Joseph Cardinal Ratzinger, Mahmoud Ali, Ariel Sharon, Javier Solana, John Howard, Chen Shui-bian, and Hugo Chavez. (You may have scored higher on these personalities. They are shaping today’s world and the years of the next generation.)
These people by faith were certain of what they hoped for and sure of what they could not see: Abel, Enoch, Noah, Abraham, Sarah, Jacob, Esua, Joseph, Moses, and Joshua. (32) And what more shall I say? I do not have time to tell about Gideon, Barak, Samson, Jephthah, David, Samuel, and the prophets, (33) who through faith conquered kingdoms, administered justice, and gained what was promised; who shut the mouths of lions, (34) quenched the fury of the flames, and escaped the edge of the sword; whose weakness was turned to strength; and who became powerful in battle and routed foreign armies. (39) These were all commended for their faith, yet none of them received what had been promised. (40)God had planned something better for us so that only together with us would they be made perfect. (HEBREWS 11)
These predictions may come true in less than 100 years: human technology will bring about “artificial” life, medical procedures will be performed by computers and scientists will be able to explain the images on the Shroud of Turin, computer viruses will develop “intelligence”, there will be one world currency, most countries will have a 4-day work week, extraterrestrial intelligence will be found and confirmed, and schools in the USA and Europe will require classes in defending against, not the students, but robot attacks.
Take care and arm yourself with the sword of love!
The Cracked Acorn: Bad News
Psalm 119:133 Establish my footsteps in Your word.
Early morning breakfast people like to share their problems. I overheard one patron complain that since his property backs up to the Rappahannock River he is always having his canoe stolen. It has been nearly impossible to stop it!
I remember at a past U.S. Geological Survey lunchtime, a talk centered around one of our fellow lunchers who mentioned that when he was retired he would no longer read the newspapers,” too much bad news.” I admit that he’s mostly correct, but it sells, maybe we need to know the bad news, and then we can try to avoid it. The really bad news is that the days are gone when students were told about Honest Abe and that he walked miles through the snow to return a book or to return borrowed pennies. This was the time when it just seemed the right thing to do and also that many of our presidents were avid Bible readers and applied its good message in their lives.
A large Virginia Reston-based company is attempting to rebuild its image after a billion-dollar fraud case-the largest in corporate history. The company has hired an ethics officer complete with staff to train employees “to do the right thing.” The ethics officer admits that there’s no guarantee against unethical behavior that can go beyond the limits of the law. I keep thinking WWJD, what would Jesus do!! It is a sad day when we have to “train” adults to be fair to one another, don’t steal, don’t lie, and all the other “don’ts” that hold our society together.
A teacher of one of my long-ago summer vacation Bible schools(lasted a week) told the class that he grouped thieves and murderers together. Steal a carpenter’s tools, he and his family starve. Steal someone’s automobile, do they suffer, yes. A car is stolen in the USA every 20 seconds, add the yearly world-wide rate, and these stretch around the equator,3963 miles. What has happened? Could it be that gone are the days when the basis of a sound living (based on the Bible) was taught in the schools?
Remember there was a time when your mother sent you out to romp with your friends and said, “Now remember, play nice!”
Song: Footprints of JESUS #416
Sweetly, Lord, have we heard Thee calling, “Come follow me!” And we see where Thy footprints falling, Lead us to Thee. Footprints of Jesus, that make the pathway glow; we will follow the steps of Jesus, where’re they go.
Galatians 5: 22-24, But when the Holy Spirit controls our lives He will produce this kind of fruit in us: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control; and here this is no conflict. Those who belong to Christ have nailed their natural evil desires to His cross and crucified them there.
Abraham Lincoln’s Cooper Institute Address, February 27, 1860.
“Let us have faith that right makes might, and in that faith, let us, to the end, dare to do our duty as we understand it.”
The Cracked Acorn: Pure Gold
Gold sells for an oz. at $1,836…one ingot (2.2 lbs.) for $62, 383.
Once gold went for $30 an oz if you bought twelve ingots now worth $748,596 and more. Why is this? Predictions are that within 20 years all the available gold will be mined. There will be no more huge deposits to be exploited at this moment.
For thousands of years, gold has had particular magic of its own, being the most sought after of earth’s metals. It commands respect, can be made into coins or easily put into attractive adornments. People have gone to extremes to locate it to fuel wars while leveling mountains and forests. India has a huge gold market buying ¼ of all that is mined. Brides need gold jewelry to bring to their marriages. In Chennai, the low caste of the population sweeps the streets behind jewelry factories trying to recover maybe a gram to help feed their families. On some Indonesian islands, farmers have abandoned sown crops to work in the mercury laden pits to make 5 dollars a day. This is an instant leap from poverty in these areas. All gold finds a market, legal and otherwise; after India, China is the 2nd largest buyer of gold articles.
“It is just a shiny, yellow substance we dig out of the ground, but we have such a deep-seated romantic relationship with gold that most of us believe it could never be a realistic investment option for us mere mortals. But with fears over the security of everything from cash to commodities and housing, could gold really give you the security you want? Or is this mystical metal subject to the global economic downturn? As with any other investment, gold can go down as well as up in value; at $1,030.80 an ounce in March, it is now trading close to the $1800 mark.
However, while even the biggest banks can go bust, not even ambitious City traders can destroy gold. Gold will always be worth something.” (comments from Wall Street) “Ophir was the famous gold-producing region prominent in the Old Testament. It is believed to have been located in southwest Arabia in what is now known as Yemen. It may have included a part of the adjacent African seaboard. Yemen was famous for its gold mines, which are known to have still existed in the ninth century B.C.
Ophir was visited by the trading fleet of Solomon and the Phoenicians. Solomon’s navy was fitted out at Ezion-Geber, then traveled to Ophir, taking “four hundred and twenty talents of gold from there” <1 Kings 9:26-28; 22:48; 2 Chr. 8:17-18; 9:10>. At the northern end of the Gulf of Aqabah, Ezion-Geber (modern Tell el Keleifeh) was excavated by Nelson Glueck. Solomon used the copper of the Arabah, smelted at Ezion-Geber, as a stock-in-trade. His Tarshish or “refinery” fleet sailed down the Red Sea and spent part of three years to make the trip, explainable by long hauls in excessively hot weather. In exchange for copper, Solomon’s refinery fleet brought back not only the fine gold of Ophir <1 Kings 10:22>. Gold of Ophir garnished Solomon’s armor, throne, Temple, and the house of the forest of Lebanon <10:14-19>.” (Unger‘s Dictionary)
… And the main street was pure transparent gold, like glass. (read Revelation.21:19—)
The Cracked Acorn: Information (the pure WORD – Proverbs 30:5)
When I was growing up and attending church the preacher would remind us that a battle was raging. It was the battle for our souls. The pulpit was pounded and supporting scriptures were quoted. The battle still goes on and will never stop. The enemy is very clever and does not rest as we do. While we sleep computers around the world are gathering information. Companies are interested in what we eat, wear, and buy. How we use what we buy is their main concern. They are establishing a predictable profile of our society’s needs. The expanded markets hope to reach all our material and spiritual desires.
You may think that you are a private person. This would be true if you lived up a muddy road on the side of a 12,000-foot mountain and made and grew all you needed. Of course, you could not have a telephone or a cell phone or have any neighbors. Electricity would be a no! no! You would have to limit your connections to the outside world. The postman would put your mail in a post office box if you knew anyone that had the P.O. address. This sounds good, no junk mail.
Information can influence the individual about what to place before the “window of our soul.” I saw this in a religious book store one Christmas season. The gospel now appears in many books, and CDs, and videos. I was looking for a replacement Bible. It was decided that recovering was more expensive than purchasing a new one.
On this very busy mid-morning shopping day in a large store in Manassas, I was amazed by the many translations and versions that populated the one Bible stand. I was even more amazed that out of the many prospective buyers I was the only one shopping for a Bible. I could have picked one and stretched out on the floor and read it from cover to cover. All eyes were turned to LEFT BEHIND and PASSION OF THE CHRIST and books about the lives of the TV evangelists. Surely, I knew what Jesus felt when he saw what was going on in the temple. No one was interested in a good Bible. Ah, to be sure, the internet, the PC, has done its job well and spread the gospel of the vast available warehouse of sugary samples.
There’s a book that surpasses the sages, A volume of wisdom divine; And the glory that gleams from its pages, No splendor of earth can outshine. “Tis the light which will guide is to glory, The Sword of the Spirit of might; And to dwell on its beautiful story Is of heaven the sweetest delight.”
TIS THE BIBLE! THE BIBLE! OUR GUIDING STAR THAT LEADS FROM EARTH TO HEAV’N, THE BIBLE! THE BIBLE! WE LOVE THE PRECIOUS BOOK OF TRUTH WHICH GOD HAS GIV’N. (#502 Sacred Selections)
The Cracked Acorn: Puzzles
I like winter much better; come winter when I am bundled up in my parka, gloves, and heavy clothing, but there comes a time when I will think “Summer is much better!” Escaping my season’s problems I retreat to the “World’s Smallest office” and open a 500-piece puzzle entitled – White Roses at Portland Head, Maine. It is a little bigger than past ones and has lots of blue skies, the ocean, and moss-covered rocks along the shoreline. It requires some time to get the boundaries started and then hours of searching to match colors and different shapes.
The dictionary word PUZZLE means not only a game but: to baffle or confuse mentally by presenting a difficult problem, maybe a toy that requires ingenuity and assembly of many parts, and to be in a state of bewilderment. Solving a puzzle requires deep thinking and skill for its solution. There are Chinese puzzles, crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, number puzzles, and word puzzles. There is the SALAMANDER puzzle where each piece is the same shaped sized lizard-like piece.
A good puzzle can cause us to mull over, ponder, chew over, reflect, ruminate, speculate, contemplate; each puzzle can disguise its self as a mystery, a paradox, enigma, conundrum, a maze, labyrinth, and a teaser and a question; it leaves us to solve, work out, rack our brains, crack, resolve and decipher; all this goes together very nicely to give you a delightful and exciting experience.
When problems crowd into our lives, a simple puzzle could offer mental calm. Matthew 6:34 Take therefore no thought for the morrow: for the morrow shall take thought for the things of itself. Sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof.
The NEW INTERNATIONAL VERSION uses PUZZLE in two Scriptures.
Mark 6:20 – “because Herod feared John and protected him, knowing him to be a righteous and holy man. When Herod heard John, he was greatly puzzled; yet he liked to listen to him. Acts 5:24 On hearing this report, the captain of the temple guard and the chief priests were puzzled, wondering what would come of this.”
“God’s will is like the picture on the box top of a great jigsaw puzzle. And each person is engaged in the discernment process around a specific topic. Some may have a few of the pieces in her or his hand. Bit by bit, then, we share the pieces of the Divine puzzle, placing on the table around which we have gathered. We take turns handling the pieces, twisting them, gathering them, moving them together or apart, wanting to make sense of them.” -a comment about puzzles from an INTERNET BLOGGER.
God moves in a mysterious way, His wonders to perform; He plants his footsteps in the sea, And rides upon the storm. Deep in unfathomable mines Of never-failing skill, He treasures up his bright designs and works His sovereign will. – William Cowper (1731-1800)
The Cracked Acorn: Subreddit – Life if it were a video game
Wouldn’t life be easier if it were a video game? If murder hornets were a computer glitch and could be patched? If our pets’ short life spans could be reprogrammed and, live longer? If all aspects of life from broken hearts to deaths were merely quests that could be overcome.
What if you could get in touch with the higher power that developed the program – the existence of God – and whether he cares about us is a deep, philosophical question that (the writer of SUBREDDIt) most people will wrestle with at some point or other, and it’s a scary question not to know the answer. It suddenly becomes less serious and less threatening, because it doesn’t matter if you as an individual. It matters only to your character. (apologies to Travis Andrews of Washington Post)
Yes! I have a computer but never got far into games. SUBREDDIT, so I read from the edited prior article is like Facebook, but 650,000 souls treat it as a game, also. There is “The Game Store” that has opened here in town; I must go in and see what is offered. As I have learned in the past, I will have to move up to a much faster computer to stay abreast of the times. Will it be worth it?
What if the answer to “Why?” Many are rushing to online devices and services to exercise their protoplasm to pose questions and post remarks to the giant audience out there in cyberspace that all questions have answers, do they? Where are the answers? I remember a lady in a Sunday School class admitted that she had lots of questions and would instead wait until she was in heaven to get the answers from the Lord.
Calculus was invented to give answers to questions that have long infinite answers. Calculus will chop off the infinite part and give the searcher a finite answer. A teacher many years ago would answer a question by saying, “For your needs, the answer is, ….”
That would certainly help us all with life’s questions, I think?
Now I am fighting off an urge to return to a game I purchased many years ago. SIBERIA – Deep in alpine valleys, Kate uncovers a secret that has unexpected turns and twists, her business trip is a journey across a land where time throws all her values into the question…and becomes a pact with destiny…
In times like these, O be not idle Be very sure, Your anchor holds and grips the Solid Rock! This Rock is Jesus, Yes He’s the One This Rock is Jesus, the only One Be very sure, Your anchor holds and grips the Solid Rock! In times like these I have a Savior In times like these I have an anchor I’m very sure, I’m very sure My anchor holds and grips the Solid Rock (a hymn of long ago) [I wonder what the 650.000 are doing at this moment?]
