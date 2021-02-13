The Cracked Acorn: A Visit

“Blessed be His glorious Name forever: and let the whole earth be filled with His glory.” – Psalm 72:19

“Xlaatukazada nikto” is a phrase originating from the 1951 science fiction film The Day the Earth Stood Still. “Klaatu” is the name of the humanoid alien protagonist in the film. Klaatu (Michael Rennie) commanded Helen Benson (Patricia Neal) that, were anything to happen to him, she must utter the phrase to the robot Gort. In response, Gort relented from destroying the Earth and brought Klaatu back from death.’ (WIKAPEDIA)

If you have not seen this classic sci-fi black/white movie, please do so because it may soon be truer and larger than life. For the past 50 years, a group of scientists has been peering through their telescopes observing the heavens for signs or signals that are intentionally produced. So far, millions of radio signals received per minute have turned out to be just static. The federal government has given up funding and millions of dollars are now being collected to unite 13 countries’ resources to continue the search.

SETT (Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence) is sure that the time of discovery is nearer than ever before. Current findings point to tens of billions of planets that may have some life, maybe not as we know it! Telescopes are now pointed towards two-star systems in the Northern Hemisphere that show promise and have earned the name of Project Dorothy – a reference to another movie, “The Wizard of Oz.” A fellow worker at the U.S. Geological survey, his daughter was so fond of the latter movie, he bought her a copy and a TV set for her bedroom, so she could watch it anytime.

We could let out a guffaw or two about aliens from other worlds coming to visit us, but we cannot deny the amazing advances that have come our way over the past 50 years and that anything could happen. Growing up in a farming community, I had never seen anyone from a foreign country. Hearing talk about Japan, England, or France was unbelievable for me. Two world wars tied our country with other nations with different languages and cultures.

The holiday season always comes fast, and whether we know the exact day that Jesus was born does not really weigh-in, as much as we do pause during Christmas to recognize that an “alien” came here in a special way to change our lives and the whole human race. After almost 2,000 years, mankind is still struggling to recognize this wonderful gift and practice the message of Christianity. If we cannot do the steps to enter God’s kingdom then it will definitely be hard to accept anyone visiting from another world.

There is, beyond the azure blue

A God, concealed from human sight

He tinted skies with heav’nly hue

And framed the worlds with His great might.

“By faith, we understand that the universe was formed at God’s command so that what is seen was not made out of what was visible.” – Hebrews 11:3

“None of the rulers of this age understood it, for if they had, they would not have crucified the Lord of glory.” -1 Corinthians 2:8