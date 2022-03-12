The Cracked Acorn: Anchor

The Cracked Acorn
It has come that time again to think of hooking up to the boat trailer and going after “the one that got away”. My uncle and I made many of these trips to the rivers and lakes of Kentucky. We had a checklist of things we needed: fishing tackle and lures, life vests, oars, fuel for the motor, food, and cold drinks. We always made certain that we had that one most important item – the anchor attached to a cement block with a good length of rope, without the anchor we would not be able to remain in a promising fishing spot or stay close to the shore.
All ships and boats require an anchor. In a great storm, the anchor was needed as drag to slow the ship and keep away from the rocky shores. The world’s largest cruise ship, the Queen Mary 2, because of its size cannot navigate the Panama Canal. The ship has three anchors,each at 23 tons. The three are each attached to a chain that is 1/2 mile long. Anchors and chains weight 273 tons.
Anchor-anything that provides security and stability, and makes firm and provides support. The Scriptures stress the need for an anchor. In Hebrews 6:18c-19,“We who have fled for refuge might have strong encouragement to seize the hope set before us.(19) We have this as sure and steadfast anchor of the soul, a hope that enters into the inner shrine behind the curtain.”
The keys words are “hope” and “anchor”. These words could be interchanged and still provide the same encouragement, as in II Corinthians 3:12,”Since we have such a hope(anchor), we are very bold,” and Ephesians 2:12,”Remember you were at that time separated from Christ, alienated from the commonwealth of Israel, and strangers to the covenants of promise, having no hope(anchor) and without God in the world”, finally I Peter 1:21, “Through him you have confidence in God, raised from the dead and gave him glory, so that your faith and hope(anchor) are in God.”
Will your anchor hold in the storms of life, When the clouds unfold their wings of strife? When the strong tides lift, And the cables strain, Will your anchor drift or firm remain?
WE HAVE AN ANCHOR THAT KEEPS THE SOUL STEADFAST AND SURE WHILE THE BILLOWS ROLL, FASTENED TO THE ROCK WHICH CANNOT MOVE, GROUNDED FIRM AND DEEP IN THE SAVIOR’S LOVE. – (Faith & Praise #467)
It was the schooner Hesperus That sailed the wintry seas,
And the skipper had taken his little daughter, To bear him company.
The up and spake an old sailor, Had sailed to the Spanish Main,
“I pray thee,put into yonder port, For I fear a hurricane.
Down came the storm and smote amain The vessel in its strength;
She shuddered and paused,like a frighted steed,Then leaped her cable’s length
The skipper wrapped his daughter in his seaman’s coat Against the stinging blast;
He cut a rope from a broken spar,And bound her to the mast.
Then the maiden clasped her hands and prayed That saved she might be;
And she thought of Christ,who stilled the wave On the lake of Galilee.
At daybreak.on the bleak sea-beach,A fisherman stood aghast,
To see the form of a maiden fair,Lashed to a drifting mast.
-THE WRECK OF THE HESPERUS by Henry w. Longfellow,1840)
The Cracked Acorn: Fasting
When my doctor told me that I needed blood work. An appointment was made for an early morning sample. Fasting for this means that breakfast is light-years until this is accomplished. I cannot imagine that you could go. without food for 40 days and nights like our Christ (Matt.4:2) or Moses (Ex.34:28) and Elijah (I Kin. 19:8).
Many Gnostics teach that one way to control one’s evil physical self was to starve the body, denying it the food or rest it requires. Similarly, those with eating disorders assume that we can separate our “self” from our “body” and, by controlling the body, gain control of our inner self.
Medical research suggests that many eating disorders are rooted in a feeling that life is out of control and reflect a desperate effort to gain mastery of oneself. The problem is, Paul tells us, such efforts are “of no value against the indulgence of the flesh”(v.23) We can’t control our inner self by punishing our bodies. Instead, we should seek to please Jesus in what we think and feel and in what we eat. The desire to please Jesus, rather than our desperate efforts to gain control, ultimately will bring us inner peace and outer peace. (Colossians 2:16-23 – see THE TEEN BIBLE & New King James Version)
If you want to fast today, it would be a voluntary matter. It is not binding on Christians and if done it should be with the correct attitude and out of love for the Lord. In Luke 18:12, the Pharisee bragged that he fasted and gave much of his money to the temple, but the Lord heard the prayer of the humble publican.
The Psalmist in 35:13 said that “I humbled my soul with fasting.” The great people of the Old Testament and some in the early church of the New Testament era followed the practice of fasting, especially in times of sorrow and repentance.
Reflect on these points.
- God may honor fasting when done in a deep and sincere way;
- some fasting may have physical benefits;
- the arena of the mind may be expanded during fasting;
- a better grip on self-discipline may be achieved;
- and last we may gain an appreciation of our many blessings through Jesus Christ. (edited remarks for space from the CHRISTIAN COURIER).
I believe that these same benefits can be gained easily by finding a quiet place (it may be your closet) and letting your mind reflect on the greatest book ever written – the Bible.
This is so important in our rush ‘n’ go society. We have to take time to bring it all together or we will be like the huge dead tree in our neighborhood. When hurricane Isabel came through this tree was not well-rooted and although it did its best it is now a hindrance.
If you think that fasting is the way, I am behind you and pray that you are strengthened because you have done it for the correct reason and wish to love the Lord even more than you do at this moment.
The Cracked Acorn: Roasted Gun
Free TV is a wilderness of almost nothing to watch, I, as a victim, was surfing to find a few minutes of useless watching and I came across a last few bull riding moments in Oklahoma. ROASTED GUN was in the stall, the rider was doing his best to mount and I saw that Roasted had been there before and kept throwing his 16,500 lbs against the rider’s leg hoping or trying to crush it. Eventually, ROASTED gave up, the rider was aboard and the gate opened and the rider went to the heavens above, coming down flat on his back; ROASTED was there to tread on the rider’s throat. Lured away, the stretcher was there to carry the rider away; I prayed he would one day be able to talk again. Bulls have misleading names: Hot Coconut, Captain Dance, Insane Dancer, Sticky Cupcake, Cheeky Snowflake, many more to hide their mad crazy nature.
Heroin, Crack, alcohol, tobacco, and marijuana all may have cute names to hide their addictive allurement: Daytime, Woo-Woo, Gull wings, Thunder, Gumball, Brown Sugar, Jolly Pop, Pineapple, Do Up, Cheese, and the Beast, etc, with many such names, changing constantly or even daily. Why all this? It is a lucrative business to kill for and many teens in our land of ‘milk and honey’ think that one time is enough or two and then the hook is in. Our faithful brother brought us a message on that subject about the young girl being offered a closed hand and she did what we pray teens should always do: she pushed the closed hand away.
“A chronic, relapsing brain disease that is characterized by compulsive drug seeking and use, despite harmful consequences. Addiction is a brain disease because drugs change the brain’s structure and how it works. These brain changes can be long-lasting, and lead to harmful behaviors seen in people who abuse drugs. Why keep on keeping on…experts tell that addiction is not to keep feeling good, but for the purpose of not feeling bad!”
On the other side of the coin is: When it was bad things given good (cute) names, how about what happens when the good things could get bad names. We shop for a car or van, we’re after a vehicle that is dependable and lasting without chronic repairing is called Trash, or Junk, Bucket of bolts, based on words from people who drive it – we buy it! Clothes – we shop because we have needs, even if shoes are a little tight, jackets, trousers and dresses do not have our tastes, we buy anyway! We spend our money, forgetting that on such is a saying that says, “In God We Trust”. There is nothing wrong in that the food business gives us good food with good names and we make them stick to that or else.
Valentine Advice I received: wash your hands and pray – we live in a virus time!
“Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour.” – I Peter 5:8
The Cracked Acorn: Journey of Man
I love to watch an uninterrupted PBS program, especially if it applies to science. A recent 2-hour presentation did its best to trace the genetic JOURNEY OF MAN. With the vast strides in blood science, DNA, etc.
This started as a visual and informational feast. I was all ears till our PBS host said, “humans evolved from apes and apes appeared in the fossil record 23 million years ago. Based on a year, apes appeared in January, the ape-man appeared in late October and the fully erect modern man appeared on the 28th of December.” Less than 15 minutes and we have the “positive conclusion” that evolution is a fact.
JOURNEY OF MAN is an excellent travelogue and nothing else. The possibility that man evolved over many millions of years through countless successful mutations is staggering. I would rather have heard our host admit that man arrived on the earth via the master plan of a Designer and Architect yet to be discovered or identified.(Acts 17:23,24) Instead of focusing on the blood of man, how about the hard factual science of the one organ that has identified us as God’s finest -the brain.
Genesis 2:7 – “The Lord God formed man from the dust of the ground and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life, and man became a living soul.”
When the Scriptures speak, I listen and believe. It may be that in some ways we are likened to the animal kingdom around us but all similarities are very small. We do fit into a proven master scheme that uses flesh and blood and bone. All creatures have a brain.
Animal brains weigh about 500g and the human brain approximately 1100g. Much of the brain is used to maintain the body. The body has miles of neural connections and pathways. Pain in your toe reaches your brain and is identified as “ouch” in less than one-hundredth of a second. The brain is the world’s fastest and most compact computer.
Today’s computer mainframes have yet to even approach this type of lightning speed. The brain is composed of several smaller brains each with its own thought. These thoughts are merged in the brain stem and out of this comes one central thought. These comments come from several pages of brain studies. “Man is unique because he has the ability to think about thinking.” Animals think through mainly instincts that enabled them to find food, multiply, and survive. Man’s thinking ability enables him to be a successful problem-solver. A monkey may use a stick to try and reach food but the only man knows that it may take an extra-long stick or a combination of two or more short sticks.
Comments from the past:
CHANCE FAVORS THE PREPARED MIND – Louis Pasteur;
NOTHING IN THE WORLD IS MORE DANGEROUS THAN SINCERE IGNORANCE AND CONSCIENTIOUS STUPIDITY – Martin Luther King;
ONE GREAT MISTAKE MADE BY INTELLIGENT PEOPLE IS TO REFUSE TO BELIEVE THAT THE WORLD IS AS STUPID AS IT IS – Madam de Tencin;
FEAR GIVES INTELLIGENCE, EVEN TO FOOLS – Unknown.
“So God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them. God blessed them and said to them,Be fruitful and increase in number;fill the earth and subdue it. Rule over the fish of the sea and the birds of the air and over every living creature that moves on the ground. God saw all that he had made,and it was very good. And there was evening, and there was morning the sixth day.” (Genesis 1:28,31)
The Cracked Acorn: Money
In these modern times, not a day goes by without being bombarded with get-rich schemes. It could happen that you would get rich, but the odds are against the average person. Late in my career, retirement seminars were given on how to save and manage your money. Most will not have too much to manage. The problem is that we all should have opened savings accounts while still in diapers. All the nickels and quarters given us by our grandparents should have gone into the account and not into wax lips and Hopalong Cassidy comic books(these we should have saved!) Save and save and save till it piled up year after year in that bank of your choice; you and I would today be millionaires.
So here we are, we did all the right things to have money, now we want to live a long time to savor it, relax, read or write a novel and look at some beautiful sunsets.
But while we were savings our nickels, dimes, and quarters, we are told that we should have eaten all our vegetables, even if mom was serving broccoli, spinach, or brussel sprouts. We should have avoided fast food and eaten an apple in its place. Exercise should have been a basic staple of every day. Get up and move around and walk and climb stairs. And stress that old demon that is claiming so many should have been nailed at its early stages and never given a place in our lives. Regular physical examinations help to find problems in our aging bodies. We all want to enjoy our retirement funds.
The good news from the medical world is that people are living longer. It is not a surprise that senior citizens are easily reaching the eighties. Ten years ago the number of centenarians was 1 in 100,000; today it is 1 in 10,000. Medical science is predicting that it is possible that some may live to 120 years old. They don’t think it is possible to live beyond this, but years ago no one would have thought of reaching maybe 90. Those that are 100 have a good attitude, do challenging activities, exercise, and have good genes. So the truth is that like the get rich schemes, the chances for most of us to reach 100 are possible but slim. Our bodies like the 1962 Monza Corvair fade into the west when parts can no longer be replaced.
King Hezekiah (II Kings 18-20) had a deadly disease and avoided immediate death by praying to God. God heard him and gave Hezekiah 15 more years. Looking at Hezekiah’s life, he did lots of good things. He fought against idolatrous worship and restored the Temple. He made Judah politically stronger and expanded its borders. He also built an underground tunnel to bring water into Jerusalem, in case of a siege. The tunnel can be seen today. Because Hezekiah tried to lead a godly life God answered his prayers and he had a long and notable reign of 29 years.
From SACRED SELECTIONS
Somebody did a golden deed,
Proving himself a friend in need;
Somebody sang a cheerful song,
Brightening the sky the whole day long;
Somebody made a loving gift, cheerfully tried a load to lift,
Somebody told the love of Christ,
Told how his will was sacrificed;
Somebody filled the days with light,
Constantly chased away the night,
Somebody’s work bore joy and peace,
Surely his life shall never cease.
WAS THAT SOMEBODY YOU, WAS THAT SOMEBODY YOU?
(John R. Clements 1868-1946)
The Cracked Acorn: Blind?
“Is God blind?” Blindness as we know is a condition where one cannot see, being in complete darkness. Rhetorically, we could say that the condition abounds far beyond the physical boundaries. Much is going on in the world today that we would rather just not see. The media news abounds with stories of war, disease, and wickedness. Is this worst than 50 years ago, populations are certainly much larger in all the countries.
Consider a DO LIST FOR GOD: High on the list would be to stop all the wars and hatreds in all the countries of the world, have crime stopped, and have HIM get our present generation off drugs and have full employment, no more welfare. Lowering or doing away with income taxes might be high on many lists. We know that HE is a jealous God (Exodus 20:5)and in verse 6 “And shewing mercy unto thousands of them that love me, and keep my commandments.” He is a God of love and proves it by sending His Son. (John 3:16) God does not have a physical body like us; He is spirit. “God is spirit and those who worship(I like to add “and love”) Him must worship in spirit and truth.”(John 4:24) God has always been and is our creator. “And God formed man of the dust of the earth and breathed into his nostrils and man became a living soul.(Genesis 3:15), so we owe our Lord for life and breath. If we are to understand God, we have to set aside the
works of the flesh for the fruits of the Spirit – Galatians 5:19-24
Our time here is short; For all flesh is as grass and all the glory of man as the flower of the grass. The grass witherth, and the flower thereof falleth away. – (I Peter 1:24)
He is eternal and has always been the same, yesterday, today, and tomorrow. – (Hebrews 13:8)
We would all like for God to move faster and answer our prayers quickly. He is slow to anger. – (Psalm 103:9) who but God would say love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, so that you may be sons of your Father who is in heaven; for He makes His sun rise on the evil and on the good, and sends rain on the just and on the unjust. (Matthew 5:44,45)
Surely, we are discouraged that the world has its problems and there are too many today that seek their way and not God’s commandments. Paul touched on this in Hebrews 10:37,38 – Therefore do not throw away your confidence, which has a great reward. For you have need of endurance, so that you may do the will of GOD and receive what is promised. “For yet a little while, and the coming one shall come and shall not tarry, but my righteous one shall live by faith, and if he shrinks back my soul has no pleasure in him.
Life can often be a restless, disrupted existence until we give ourselves wholeheartedly to something beyond ourselves and follow and obey it supremely. Such implicit trust in God’s great love and wisdom with a sincere desire to follow his leading should be every Christian’s goal. Our willingness to trust and obey is always the first step toward God’s blessings in this life and in the one to come. – John H. Sammis (1846-1919)
The Cracked Acorn: Art Thou Happy?
A popular magazine is once again exploring the science of HAPPINESS. I have always been interested in what makes a person happy & myself: that is: glad, joyful, delighted. Those who study this will say that everyone is yearning to be happy. And that they are seeking spirituality and maybe the love of family. The seekers may not know how to find it but will recognize it once it has arrived, like a pink elephant! It is assumed that everyone is desperately looking for the road map to happiness. Meanwhile happy people experience better health and are optimistic about the future. These individuals count their blessings, practice kindness, learn to forgive, recognize stress (and fight it!), they keep smiling and practice the art of laughter. Pets may contribute to having a happy life style. Experts warn that one should not get married with the thought in mind that together they will gain happiness. “Too many Americans have made materialism and the cycle of work and spend cycle their principle. Then they wonder why they don’t feel happy. from NEWSWEEK!
AND then there was a man who said, “I never knew what real happiness was until I got married;and then it was too late ; men may define marriage as a very expensive way to get your laundry done free.” (from THOSE WHO ARE NOT PLAYING WITH A FULL DECK)
Christians fare much better at achieving happiness. Note these scriptures:
- Psalm 128:2 – “For thou shalt eat the labour of thine hands: happy shalt thou be, and it shall be well with thee.”
- Psalm 144:15 – “Happy is that people, whose God is the Lord.”
- Proverbs 14:21b – “but he that hath mercy on the poor, happy is he.”
- James 5:11-“We know how happy they are now because they stayed true to Him then, even though they suffered greatly for it.”
Job is an example of a man who continued to trust the Lord in sorrow;from his experiences we can see how the Lord’s plan finally ended in good, for He is full of tenderness and mercy.”
HAPPINESS is: the memory of that happy time with friends; the delighted laughter that has no end; a red rose swaying in the breeze; funny jokes,mad antics,tricks and fun;an A grade for hard work well done;a holiday spent running up and down the beach;breathing in the scent of a beautiful summer’s peach;a rainbow bright across the sky;gorgeous stars twinkling in the night sky;a candle burning in the night and a crescent moon burning very bright.(anonymous)
Our Song- HAPPINESS IS TO KNOW THE SAVIOR, LIVING A LIFE WITHIN HIS FAVOR, HAVING A CHANGE IN MY BEHAVIOR – HAPPINESS IS THE LORD. HAPPINESS IS A NEW CREATION, “JESUS AND ME” IN CLOSE RELATION, HAVING A PART IN HIS SALVATION HAPPINESS IS THE LORD. HAPPINESS IS TO BE FORGIVEN,LIVING A LIFE THAT’S WORTH THE LIVIN’, TAKING A TRIP THAT LEADS TO HEAVEN – HAPPINESS IS THE LORD. REAL JOY IS MINE, NO MATTER IF TEARDROPS START; I’VE FOUND THE SECRET – IT’S JESUS IN MY HEART! HAPPINESS IS THE LORD! (Country & Western GOSPEL HYMNAL)
