The Cracked Acorn: Angels

After he drove the man out, he placed on the east side of the Garden of Eden cherubim and a flaming sword flashing back and forth to guard the way to the tree of life. – Genesis 3:24

During my daily travels, I mentioned a close traffic encounter that could have caused problems, and the person to whom I said it replied, “Your guardian angels must have been at your side.”

In the act of kindness, a friend gave my wife a small angel statue that can display wings of different colors; it’s imposing. Of course, we do not know what these spiritual beings created to be messengers and stand in the presence of God look like. They took a form to visit Abraham (Genesis 18), and one wrestled with Jacob (Genesis 32).

Books upon books have been written on the subject of angels. TOUCHED BY AN ANGEL ran for nine seasons on TV, making all the actors very rich. When the holiday season comes, many stores will sell articles about angels. If you do discuss angels with someone while shopping, be prepared for a fully functioning system that angels are essential to our modern society. The following are a few questions people have posted on the internet:

1. Have you ever met a supernatural messenger or envoy?

2. When you heard someone speak about meeting angels, did you think they were weird?

3. What do you think an angel feels when humans reject its message?

4. How should you live your life if you believe that angels exist and act in our world?

5. What image do you think of when you see angels portrayed at Christmas?

The word ‘angel’ appears at least 273 times in the Bible. Most people believe in angels and the devil, but mention God, and there is sometimes hesitation. I genuinely think in all three.

Are angels sent forth today as ministering spirits to mankind would be the question to answer. The whole concept is that this would be a miraculous event, but miracles have ended (1 Corinthians 13:8-10; Ephesians 4:8-16). Since the supernatural stage no longer exists, God employs angels to implement his will on behalf of his saints in today’s world. It cannot be proven today angels appear in human form as in ancient times (Acts 10). But in extreme times of danger, this should not stop us from praying that God will intervene on our behalf (Daniel 3:19-25).

What children say and think about angels:

“My guardian angel helps me with math, but he’s not much good for science.”

“Angels don’t eat, but they drink milk from Holy Cows!”

“Angels taking us to heaven, talk about what went wrong before you got dead.”

“Angels live in cloud houses made by God’s son, who is a carpenter.”

“All angels are girls because they’re always wearing dresses.”

“I can’t understand why an angel would shoot an arrow through someone in love.” “My grandma is an angel helping me while here on earth.”

Will the angels bear me upward

To that home so bright and fair?

There to be with Christ my Savior,

And the ransomed gathered there?

(Anon)