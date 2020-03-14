Uncategorized
The Cracked Acorn: Battle Raging
When I was growing up and attending church the preacher would remind us that a battle was raging. It was the battle for our souls. The pulpit was pounded and supporting scriptures were quoted.
The battle still goes on and will never stop. The enemy is very clever and does not rest as we do. While we sleep computers around the world are gathering information. Companies are interested in what we eat, wear, and buy. How we use what we buy is their main concern. They are establishing a predictable profile of our society’s needs. The expanded markets hope to reach all our material and spiritual desires.
You may think that you are a private person. This would be true if you lived up a muddy road on the side of a 12,000-foot mountain and made and grew all you needed. Of course, you could not have a telephone or a cell phone or have any neighbors. Electricity would be a no! no! You would have to limit your connections to the outside world. The postman would put your mail in a post office box if you knew anyone that had the P.O. address. This sounds good, no junk mail.
I have left one item out that has invaded our homes, the personal computer (PC). This is the wonderful machine that does not “compute” but lives for e-mail and surfing the internet (the world-wide-web). You turn it on and into the internet system and the world is your oyster; if you like oysters.
The PC is like a child. It requires attention. It needs “medical” care. It needs protection. It will require you to seek out professional people to solve their quirks. It is a daily or weekly task to run scans using expensive software that you had to buy after you bought your “cheap” computer. This is necessary to keep hackers from slipping your PC a “Mickey” and putting it on the landfill heap.
You have to make sure that the adware, the spamware, the spyware, and the firewall-ware are doing their jobs or every stroke of the keyboard and every file on the hard drive becomes public knowledge. Information can influence the individual about what to place before the “window of our soul.” I saw this in a religious book store this past Christmas season. The gospel now appears in many books, and CDs and videos. I was looking for a replacement Bible. I decided that recovering was more expensive than purchasing a new one. On this very busy mid-morning shopping day in a large store in Manassas, I was amazed by the many translations and versions.
GIVE ME THE BIBLE, WHEN MY HEART IS BROKEN, WHEN SIN AND GRIEF HAVE FILLED MY SOUL WITH FEAR; GIVE ME THE PRECIOUS WORDS BY JESUS SPOKEN, HOLD UP FAITH’S LAMP TO SHOW MY SAVIOR NEAR. (Hymn lyrics)
Sleeplessness: give it a rest!
Every year, the World Sleep Society hosts World Sleep Day to raise awareness about the importance of healthy sleep. This year’s event will take place on March 13, 2020, and it’s the perfect time to reflect on your own sleep health.
Did you know that roughly two-thirds of the world’s adult population doesn’t get the recommended eight hours of sleep per night? If you’re one of the many people who has trouble falling or staying asleep, here are three things you can do to get a better night’s rest.
1. Use your bed only for sleep. Reserve your bed solely for sleep and sex. Doing anything else, such as working or studying, can cause your brain to associate the space with other activities, making it harder to fall asleep.
2. Create a sleep routine. Make it a point to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day. Establishing a relaxing nighttime routine can also help prepare you for sleep. For example, drinking a relaxing cup of herbal tea and reading a few pages of a book each night can be a signal to your brain and body that it’s time to sleep.
3. Turn your screens off. The light emitted from the screens on televisions, cellphones, computers and tablets can trick your brain into thinking that it’s daytime. Promote healthy sleep by keeping electronics out of the bedroom and not using them during the hour before you go to bed.
Finally, make sure your bedroom is conducive to sleep by keeping it dim and cool at night, buying a comfortable mattress and investing in bedding that’s not too warm or cool for the season.
Don’t throw away your shot – ‘Hamilton’ is coming!
WASHINGTON – “Hamilton,” the top-grossing musical on Broadway, is coming to Washington. The “room where it happens” is the Opera House at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
People may not have to “throw away their shot” because the show is slated for a 14-week run this summer.
Tickets went on sale Monday to Kennedy Center members and will be available to the public next Monday. The production will run from June 16 to September 20.
Tickets range from $79 to $550, with 40 orchestra seats offered at $10 each for each performance. There is a maximum purchase limit of eight tickets per household, and the Kennedy Center has warned against buying counterfeit tickets from resellers.
“It’s tempting to get tickets any way you can,” said producer Jeffrey Seller. “There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets.”
Lin-Manuel Miranda’s epic production has long been the most coveted ticket since it debuted on Broadway in 2015, pulling in more than $633 million in ticket sales during that time.
The two-act show tells the story of the rise of Alexander Hamilton and the creation of the United States in the vernacular of modern music and language. It is a reflection of a nation built by immigrants, and invites everyone to see themselves in the story, according to Aaron Rabinowitz, author of “Hamilton and Philosophy: Revolutionary Thinking.”
The upcoming tour will feature a company including Joseph Morales as Hamilton, Jared Dixon as Aaron Burr, Stephanie Jae Park as Eliza Hamilton and Marcus Choi as George Washington.
The cast – originally starring Miranda himself – is comprised of a diverse group of performers that tells the Founding Father’s tale from his emigration from the West Indies to the American colonies, his quick political rise and his fateful duel with Aaron Burr to a hip hop and R&B-style musical score.
Miranda told Broadway News two years ago he wanted to hire a diverse and inclusive group to challenge how theatergoers thought about his subject.
“You rob it of its inevitability, you rob it of its sort of plaster sainthood, and it’s just good storytelling,” he said. And given the genres of music he uses to tell the story, “if it had been an all-white cast, wouldn’t you think I messed up?” Miranda said.
Miranda first rose to prominence for “In the Heights,” which he wrote while he was majoring in theater studies at Wesleyan University. Both that work and “Hamilton” defy convention, infusing hip hop with classical musical theater styles.
At 40, Miranda has won three Tonys, two Grammys, an Emmy, a Pulitzer Prize and was awarded a “first of its kind” honor from the Kennedy Center.
The Kennedy Center typically honors artists for lifetime achievements, but in 2018 it celebrated Miranda, director Thomas Kail, choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler and musical director Alex Lacamoire for the indelible mark they left on the historical narrative with “Hamilton.”
Kennedy Center Chairman David M. Rubenstein said at the time: “The creators of ‘Hamilton’ have literally and figuratively changed the face of American culture with daringly original, breathtakingly relevant work.”
Some songs – the opener and recurring leitmotif, “Alexander Hamilton,” and “My Shot” – took Miranda an entire year to write; he spent seven years writing the entire show. It was an overnight hit, selling out to thousands and becoming a pop-culture phenomenon.
“Hamilton” tops long-running classics such as “The Lion King,” “Wicked” and “The Phantom of the Opera,” despite being fairly new to the stage. Tickets at theaters nationwide have to be purchased months in advance – and are still difficult to come by.
The original Broadway cast’s final curtain call on July 9, 2016, came with a surge of “Hamilfans” at the theater and a reselling of tickets as high as $9,975 for a second-row seat in the orchestra, according to CNNMoney.
“Hamilton” is still playing at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway, while touring companies are crisscrossing the United States and Canada.
A film of the original production, assembled from three performances in New York in 2016, will be released by Disney on Oct. 15, 2021.
Charlotte Parker Dulany – Capital News Service
