The Cracked Acorn: Becoming Older

The Cracked Acorn
(Proverbs 16:31- Gray hair is a crown of splendor)
We all want to live as long as possible. The Scripture promises three score and ten, seventy years old, but just might be longer. So far, as birth certificates have recorded persons who have lived longer, we can consider the following:
“Only one person has ever been verified to live to be over 120 years old. Jeanette Calment from France died on the 4th of August of 1997, living 122 years and 164 days. At the time of her death, she was also the only one in the world who had met Vincent Van Gogh in person. That means every single person at the time of her birth in the entire world had died before she did. Scary thought, isn’t it?
At the age of 90 with no heirs, she signed a contingency contract with her 47-year-old apartment lawyer, saying that he would pay a monthly fee of 2500 francs until she died. He probably didn’t expect Calment would live another 32 years. He ended up paying Calment the equivalent of 180.000€, which was double the apartment’s value. When he later died aged 77, his widow continued the payments until Calment’s death.” (Wikipedia)
The life expectancy in the USA is now 79.8 years. If you expect to join the club of centenarians, I would suggest that you avoid stress. Research of the above person notes that she led a simple life without stress. Also, she did not have any chronic health problems and lived in a time that did not have the serious viruses that we are experiencing now.
Although it does not hurt not to clean your plate as I was told to do when I grew up on the farm, there were three big meals about every day. No one went to the doctor unless it was a threatening accident. When someone died, many would say it was cancer, which is still with us.
Some believe that in the future, all diseases and such will be conquered. When the baseball legend Ted Williams passed on, his head was sealed in a cryonics chamber to wait for the day he would be thawed and cured and get a new body.
Meanwhile, those of us left behind are trying to eat healthily, avoid too much sunshine, and drive a very large vehicle to avoid dying in a crash with another; we hope with a small car. With all this, don’t forget to have lots of insurance for health checks and for unexpected air transport to the best hospitals (when all else fails!)
Mercedes years ago advertised that every engine was run full throttle for 30 minutes, I don’t see that anymore. I am sure the company found out it caused lots of stress on the moving parts. An employee that I worked with was going to drive her teens to school; she went and warmed up the car, blew the horn, and raced the engine to get the children’s attention and come to the car; you guessed it, all this blowing the horn and racing the engine broke the timing belt. So, on a human, it works the same way… eventually, something will happen to the heart or just in general to one’s body; to live a long life, eliminate stress as it is at the top of the list.
The Cracked Acorn: Christmas
It is God Himself that has made us what we are and given us a new life in His Son. – Ephesians 1:10
Christmas, the holiday season, the time of the year that seems to come earlier and earlier. No matter how you prepare and plan, it seems to elude you and sneak up on you. MERRY CHRISTMAS! This time of the year brings back memories and gives us the chance to create new ones before the end of the year.
Seeing families shopping for gifts at the major stores, I wonder what their children will remember of the year 2023. We who are older will remember the severe winters with lots of ice and snow. Schools never closed; it was up to you to make it to school. It was still the time when school programs went all out with all kinds of Christmas plays and decorations. There was even a gift exchange for every student and a visit from Santa Claus. I liked the gifts but was never able to become his personal friend and climb upon his lap. There was always lots of good food.
The American family has undergone drastic changes since the start of the nuclear age. Hard times for many have disappeared. If you have a job, you have a car, as one TV advertisement says. The stores are stocked with every imaginable gadget known to mankind. The fact that we have deep problems in today’s world is ignored by our seemingly prosperous economy. As I write this, the sounds of blasting for a new shopping center keep echoing.
The family is in trouble and has been under fire for sharing its time with other interests. The families of 50 years ago ate daily meals together. More than one-half of the population eat one or more of their meals at fast food places every day. Building a relationship takes involvement and attendance. Absent fathers or mothers and even children just do not cut it. Sorry, I did not intend to preach!
Family is what the church is all about. The growth of churches that offer everything is evidence that society is suffering anemically for closeness with others of like thought-regardless of the spiritual damage. As a child, I often asked my father, “Why is the church helping a person or a family that never comes at all to the church building during worship and partake of the Lord’s Supper?” He always answered, “That is what the church is there for.” Dad is gone, and I now answer – THIS IS WHAT THE CHURCH DOES FOR ITS FAMILY & OTHERS!
“We’re part of a family that’s been born again; Part of a family whose love knows no end, For Jesus has saved us and made us his own. Now we’re part of the family that’s on its way home.” (hymn)
“What’s for Christmas dinner, Grandpa? Taters, possum hearts fricasseed in hog renderings, collard greens, rhubarb pie, and chickpeas fried with breadcrumbs, and also three bean soup with green onions and ham cookin’ on the front burner and Grandma’s cornbread or freshly baked biscuits. There’s apple and cherry pie served with iced tea or all the hot coffee you can drink.” HEE HAW!
The Cracked Acorn: Writing
Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things. – Philippians 4:8
When our young sons discovered the joy of writing, I asked them to write a story for me. They gave it their best! The result was quite a story of spaceships, green aliens, and villains with big teeth. There were the good and bad guys and of course the castle with the deep dark forest close by. I read it and praised them for a good job. Weeks later, I asked if I could see it again. No, they had thrown it into the trash and not to be found. Little did I know that we may have passed up the chance to be millionaires.
Recall the J.K.Rowling’s Potter series of fantasy witchcraft books. These have made her the richest woman in England. It all started when she, a single parent, was forced to support her infant daughter. While her child was napping, Rowling started writing the first book at a cafe table. The seventh book ended the series now in most bookstores, schools and libraries. They are applauded for being the catalyst to spur the 8-18 age group into a pell-mell race to grab the first edition at a price of nearly thirty dollars. Reading jumped up 31% and made reading “fun”.
Many have tried to explain the reading surge translated into the languages of over 200 nations. Much has been written in the newspaper and on the internet analyzing the interest among our young people in the Potter books. Books on magic and fantasy have been written over the years and are now cluttering used bookstore shelves. None have ever created a crazed reading stampede like these books.
What is missing in the Rowling series? – God is not mentioned at all as the supreme being. Heroes have all the power and fly on magic broomsticks and cast spells. A sinister being appears in the form of a gigantic snake. The main character’s mother returns from the dead in the form of an animal. Many put all this aside in the justification of these books and now movies as being sheer unadulterated brain floss entertainment. This is one time the experts agree that too much exposure to this kind of entertainment “desensitizes our society to the occult.” This could well be the “straw that broke the camel’s back” for many of our youth who can’t handle one more peer-driven, pressure-driven activity. Australia has already tried to place warning labels on such books when placed in the local libraries.
TEN COMMANDMENTS placed into the schools: The first commandment is: THOU SHALT HAVE NO OTHER GODS BEFORE ME. (Exodus 20)
We have to keep in mind that God has not changed because thousands of years have passed. HE has also said, “10 There shall not be found among you any one that maketh his son or his daughter to pass through the fire, or that useth divination, or an observer of times, or an enchanter, or a witch. 11 Or a charmer, or a consulter with familiar spirits, or a wizard, or a necromancer. 12 For all that do these things are an abomination unto the Lord: and because of these abominations the Lord thy God doth drive them out from before thee.” – Deuteronomy 18:10-12
The Cracked Acorn: The Question
What Comes Next For Me When I Die? Many go through life, day after day, year after year until they die, and they may never have thought about it or thought to ask.
The following may help: you are not finished when you die…Many think they are incarnated into some other being…or are taken into the universal consciousness…or some even think they are annihilated….they just cease to exist anymore. They are just like Rover, they are dead all over.
Speaking of Rover, some do not think Rover is dead all over. When people get into their fantasy world thinking, they imagine Rover is in heaven. In fact, there is a movie titled All Dogs Go To Heaven. Maybe you have seen it.
Ecclesiastes 3:18-21 (NRSV)…I said in my heart with regard to human beings that God is testing them to show that they are but animals. For the fate of humans and the fate of animals is the same; as one dies, so dies the other. They all have the same breath, and humans have no advantage over the animals, for all is vanity. All go to one place; all are from the dust and turn to dust again. Who knows whether the human spirit goes upward and the spirit of animals goes downward to the earth?
Sadly, animals, from dogs to elephants to ants…die. And like the animals, we die, too. And the bodies of both return to the dust. But, the wisest man who ever walked the earth (except Jesus Christ, of course) was not because he went to Harvard or was born an Einstein, but because God gave the wisdom to him… to Solomon, as a gift. But, notice he says as for what is left after they die…there is a difference…the dog and the elephant and the ant, as well as all animals when they die, their spirit goes down into the earth, but not human beings, it ascends up. He says later in the same book, in chapter 12:7…the dust returns to the earth as it was, and the spirit returns to God who gave it. But notice how he says who can know?! We cannot, except God tell us. And He says the spirit returns to God.
Revelation 14:13 – Then I heard a voice from heaven saying to me, “Write: ‘Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord from now on.’” “Yes,” says the Spirit, “that they may rest from their labors, and their works follow them.”
“And I saw the dead, great and small, standing before the throne (God), and books were opened. Then another book was opened, which is the Book of Life. And the dead were judged by what was written in the books, according to what they had done. And the sea gave up the dead who were in it, Death and Hades gave up the dead who were in them, and they were judged, each one of them, according to what they had done. Then Death and Hades were thrown into the lake of fire. This is the second death, the lake of fire. And if anyone’s name was not found written in the book of life, he was thrown into the lake of fire.” — Revelation 20:12-15
If you are in the Lord, you will be at rest. And your name is in the book of life. Rev. 3:5 Jesus says…The one who conquers…will never have his name blotted out of the Book of Life. (preacher remarks from years ago)
The Cracked Acorn: Life
Subreddits – about life – if it were a video game
Wouldn’t life be easier if it were a video game? If murder hornets were a computer glitch and could be patched? If our pets’ short life spans be reprogrammed and live longer? If all aspects of life, from broken hearts to deaths, were merely quests that could be overcome.
What if you could get in touch with the higher power that developed the program – the existence of God – and whether or not he cares about us is a deep, philosophical question that (the writer of Subreddits) most people will wrestle with at some point or other, and it’s a scary question not to know the answer. All suddenly becomes less serious and less threatening because it doesn’t matter if you as an individual. It matters only to your character. (apologies to Travis Andrews of Wash. POST)
Yes! I have a computer but never got far into games. SUBREDDIT, so I read from the edited prior article is like FaceBook, but 650,000 souls also treat it as a game. A “The Game Store” has opened here in town; I must go in and see what is offered. As I have learned in the past, I will have to move up to a much faster computer to stay abreast of the times. Will it be worth it?
What if the answer to “Why?” Many are rushing to online devices and services to exercise their protoplasm to pose questions and post remarks to the giant audience in cyberspace that all questions have answers, do they? Where are the answers? I remember a lady in a Sunday School class admitted that she had lots of questions and would instead wait until she was in heaven to get the answers from the Lord.
Calculus was invented to answer questions with long, infinite answers. Calculus will chop off the infinite part and give the searcher a finite answer. A teacher many years ago would answer a question by saying, “For your needs, the answer is, ….”
That would certainly help us all with life’s questions, I think?
Now, I am fighting off an urge to return to a game I purchased many years ago. SIBERIA – Deep in alpine valleys, Kate uncovers a secret that has unexpected turns and twists; her business trip is a journey across a land where time throws all her values into question…and becomes a pact with destiny…
In times like these, you need a Savior,
In times like these, you need an anchor;
Be very sure, be very sure,
Your anchor holds and grips the Solid Rock.!
( a hymn of long ago) [I wonder what the 650,000 are doing at this moment?]
The Cracked Acorn: Limitations
And the Lord God caused a deep sleep to fall on Adam, and he slept, and He took one of his ribs, and closed up the flesh in its place. Then the rib which the Lord God had taken from man He made into a woman, and He brought her to the man. – Genesis: Chapter 2: 21-22
A part of the day’s routine for me is to drive to the nearby SHEETZ for the morning newspaper – it should be after midnight, but for once in a blue moon, I am out at 10 p.m. – so I intended to get coffee, a snack and return a few hours later for the POST. DITTO – I am in the snack aisle and looking over the goodies; a woman is on her knees looking at the bottom shelf; she was after Mrs. Freshley’s Cinnabon Twirls (make life Sweeter!) – I got down and found them for her, so then she told me all the details about this wonderful eatable, I listened and finally wandered away, but not until she complimented my choice of what I was carrying – Quaker Maple/Brown sugar Instant oatmeal.
I didn’t want Decaf at the coffee bar and needed something stronger. “Emma” came over and told me of her favorite coffee’s strong choice (Sumatra & Choice) – I followed through. She beat me to the checkout. “Emma” has red hair and is maybe in her 50s, well-dressed in a casual, expensive style. I would guess she was the outdoor type and could hold her own with the best if that should happen. It came my time to pay, and I mentioned my “contact” to the clerk and that I intended to remain inside until I knew she had departed the parking lot. Now I wish I had seen what she was driving. I knew I would never have to speak another word if we ever developed a relationship.
“A man must know his own limitations!” – Clint Eastwood.
Emma is the name of my father–in–law’s girlfriend’s sister. I last remember her in Albany, NY; I dropped her off at her apartment, and then she followed me back to the car and kept talking; eventually, I told her I had to leave, or my family might declare me missing!
READER’S DIGEST – “The police were following a car with an elderly couple inside. At a stop light, the woman fell out. She was o.k., and the police followed and pulled over her husband. “Sir! Did you know that your wife fell out at the stoplight?” He replied, “Oh, thank you, officer, I thought I had gone deaf!”
The Cracked Acorn: Stuff
The following was given to me by a young lady at church. In a corner of the article, it was inscribed “Alice.” It is so well written about our society that it has done its job, and I hope that Alice ( bless you and your stuff, are happy!).
“Every fall, I start stirring in my stuff. There is a closet, drawer, attic, and basement stuff. I separate the good stuff from the bad stuff; then I stuff the bad stuff anywhere the stuff is not too crowded until I decide if I will need the bad stuff.
When the Lord calls me home, my children will want the good stuff, but the bad stuff, stuffed wherever there is room among all the other stuff, will be stuffed in bags and taken to the dump where all the other people’s stuff has been taken. Whenever we have company, they always bring bags and bags of stuff. When I visit my son, he always moves his stuff so I will have room for my stuff. Their stuff and my stuff—It would be so much easier to use their stuff and leave my stuff at home with the rest of my stuff. This fall, I had an extra closet built so I would have a place for all the stuff too good to throw away and too bad to keep with my good stuff. You may have this problem, but I seem to spend a lot of time with stuff, foodstuff, cleaning, medicine, clothes, and outside stuff. What would life be like if we didn’t have all this stuff?
Now, there is all that stuff we use to make us smell better than we do. There is the stuff to make our hair look good. Stuff to make us look younger. Stuff to make us look healthier. Stuff to hold us in and stuff to fill us out. There is stuff to read, stuff to play with, stuff to entertain us, and stuff to eat; we stuff ourselves with the food stuff.
Well, our lives are filled with stuff…good stuff, bad stuff, little stuff, big stuff, useful stuff, junky stuff, and everyone’s stuff. When we leave all our stuff and go to heaven, whatever happens to our stuff won’t matter. We will still have…good stuff God has prepared for us in heaven.”
NOTE: My garage is cluttered with “I may need that stuff for some reason someday.” There is always a need for stuff that, if not used, may call for a visit to the nearest hardware store, and their stuff then costs more! Mine is free, or so I think! The dictionary defines stuff as an unlimited amount of materials needed for the various activities and emergencies that could come our way during one’s lifetime. (Ole English and circa 1840)
Matthew 6:19-“Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on earth,…but lay up treasures in heaven,’
