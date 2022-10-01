The Cracked Acorn: Birds

The Cracked Acorn
Behold the fowls of the air: for they sow not, neither do they reap nor gather into barns; yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not much better than they? (Matthew 6:26)
I love birds; there’s no other way to say it. I don’t know if I wish I were a bird. There are some things birds can do that we can not do. We can fly into the air, etc., but it has its faults. We have to construct airplanes to do this at a high cost.
For the time, though, please think of how many birds there are in the world and all kinds of them. It is no wonder that Jesus used them as a teaching example. Their needs are taken care of, and they do not worry about tomorrow as we do. Behold the fowls of the air: for they sow not, neither do they reap nor gather into barns; yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not much better than they?
One morning, it all came to me in one of the Warrenton parking lots. I had no sooner pulled up and was about to get out of my car than I noticed a sparrow lit and was soon walking about to see if we had left behind a crust of bread. I wondered where he had come from and what hiding place concealed his nest. I assumed that he ‘shopped’ often at all the local McDonalds.
Have you ever heard someone use the term ‘bird brain’? Sure you have. In comparison to us, birds are tiny and therefore do have a little brain. The brain that the birds have is just right and, according to avian studies, puts them on a reasonable scale of intelligence. Birds can see better and learn rapidly to know where to search for food and where the best safe and comfortable housing can be found.
The hymn ALL THINGS BRIGHT AND BEAUTIFUL Each little flower that opens, Each little bird that sings, He made their glowing colors, He made their tiny wings.
Birds are mentioned in at least 93 places in the Bible.
It is unfortunate in our modern society that we overlook the appreciation of the one creature made by God. In our daily rush, we do not have the time to study and observe the many kinds and colors of the birds that fly above us and sometimes impede our way in the world. Many wise people have advised us to stop ‘smell the roses’ and watch the birds because we could learn more about life from them.
As Jesus was coming up out of the water, he saw heaven being torn open and the Spirit descending on him like a dove. (Mark 1:10)
COMMENTS FROM THE INTERNET: Check them out!
All four Gospel accounts refer to the baptism of Jesus by John at the Jordan river (Matthew 3:16; Mark 1:10; Luke 3:22; John 1:32). The Luke account says, “And the Holy Spirit came down in a bodily shape, like a dove on Him.” Because the Holy Spirit is just that—Spirit—He is not visible to us. This occasion, however, was a real visual appearance and was doubtless seen by the people.
The dove is an emblem of purity and harmlessness (Matthew 10:16), and the form of the dove was assumed on this occasion to signify that the Spirit with which Jesus would be endowed would be one of purity and innocence.
Another symbol involving the dove comes from the account of the Flood and Noah’s ark in Genesis 6-8. When the earth had been covered with water for some time, Noah wanted to check to see if there was dry land anywhere, so he sent out a dove which came back with an olive branch in her beak (Genesis 8:11). Since that time, the olive branch has been a symbol of peace
The Cracked Acorn: Ark of the Covenant
“The question of whatever happened to the ark of the covenant, an ornate box containing the laws handed down to Moses on Mount Sinai, has been a source of intense speculation for over two millenniums. The ark had a pre-eminent role in the Bible from its creation until the time it was placed in the Temple’s holy of holies during the days of David and Solomon. But sometime between 970 B.C. and 586 B.C., the ark disappeared, and no one knows what became of it. Does it still exist? Or was it destroyed thousands of years ago?” (From Eden to Exile by Eric H. Clines)
If you, like myself, believe that the Bible is the spoken, inspired literal word of God, you know that without a doubt that the ark of the covenant did exist. It was constructed of acacia wood, a little over 4 feet long and 2 ½ feet high, and 2 ½ feet in width, was covered over with hammered gold, a gold lid, and two cherubim of hammered gold, and could have weighted between 400 and 500 pounds.
Exodus 25 and 37 give us details of how it was made. Eventually, it contains two tablets of the Ten Commandments, Aaron’s rod (had sprouted. It not only sprouted, but it had also put forth buds, had produced blossoms.) and a pot of manna.
If it has survived through the ages, it is:
Popularly thought to be in a secret chamber deep within the Temple Mount, underneath the present-day Dome of the Rock. This could have been done before the destruction of the Temple in 586 B.C.
Or
In January 1979, Ron Wyatt claimed that his team had found the ark in a cave system north of the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem, but something happened that they were never able to retrace their steps to document their discovery.
Or
The ark was removed during the reign of Manasseh and taken to Egypt. The latest claim is that the ark has been seen in a church in Aksum, Ethiopia.
In my opinion, since the ark was never used in a profane manner and did carry with it the fear that one could be struck down that when Nebuchadnezzar in 585 B.C. destroyed the Temple, the collapse of the roof, walls, columns – the ark of the covenant was crushed and reduced to rubble, lost in the destruction or unearthed to be melted down for its gold. The people had been taken into slavery and so closed a great chapter of the nation in bondage.
The ark of the covenant is a great topic to study. The past three weeks could not cover in depth the details about how the ark was used, abused, and then lost.
The Cracked Acorn: Am I Crazy?
“As they went out, behold, they brought to him a dumb man possessed with a devil. 33 when the devil was cast out, the dumb spake: and the multitudes marveled, saying, It was never so seen in Israel. 34 But the Pharisees said, He casteth out devils through the prince of the devils.” – Matthew 9:32-34
One of our adopted sons was a delayed learning child and eligible for school programs that required him to meet with a psychiatrist and a psychologist, all needed for education. The Washington area has a large market for counseling psychology and mental health problems, but you may have to wait several months for appointments.
Consider the following from WMAL Radio, a short dose of British Humor:…Peter Cook and Dudley Moore in “Roger Goes to the Psychiatrist.”
“Good morning, Roger, and how are you?”
“I am happy and really love life, and I can’t really explain it to you !”
“Well, this is most encouraging, and I can see that your visits are paying off for you, and is there something that has given you this new lease on life?”
“Yes, doctor! It is because I have fallen in love with someone.”
“Oh, this is good news, with a woman?”
“Yes, doctor, and her name is Stephanie!”
“What a coincidence, Roger, that’s my wife’s name.”
“I know, and I can’t stand the thought of you touching her, and I want to hate you, NOW!”
“You are doing so well, and I understand your love for my wife, but this is most inconvenient that you want to hate me at this moment; could you pop by on Wednesday at 2 o’clock and hate me then ?”
“Yes, doctor, I can do that.”
“Goodbye, for now, Roger. You are doing so well, and I can’t wait to see you again on Wednesday.”
The Great Physician now is near, The sympathizing Jesus; He speaks the drooping heart to cheer, Oh, hear the voice of Jesus!
His name dispels my guilt and fear, No other name but Jesus; Oh, how my soul delights to hear the precious name of Jesus! (from SACRED SELECTIONS)
A last jab at psychology: Once, I had multiple personalities, but now we are feeling well.
I don’t suffer from insanity; I enjoy every minute.
I used to be indecisive. Now I’m not sure.
The best thing about being schizophrenic is that I’m never alone.
Just because you are paranoid doesn’t mean people aren’t out to get you!
Hypochondria is the only illness that I don’t have.
The Cracked Acorn: The Bible
The story is about a young man preparing for a long trip. He told his friend, “ I am just about packed; I only have to put in: a guide book, a mirror, a microscope, a lamp, a telescope, a volume of fine poetry, a few biographies, a package of old letters, a book of songs, a sword, a hammer, and a set of books I’ve been studying.”
“But you can’t get all that in your bag!” said his friend.
“Oh, yes, I can,” he replied, “It doesn’t take much room!” and with that, he placed his Bible in the corner of his suitcase and closed the lid. (told by Ernie Ford)
The preceding echoes the verse of 2 Timothy 2:15
(Work hard to present yourself to God and receive his approval. Be a good worker who does not need to be ashamed and correctly explains the word of truth.) NLT
We all want to successfully get through this life to our goal, which is heaven. I
n 1871*, JESUS, SAVIOR, PILOT ME- a well-known and sung from about all the hymnals that appeared in print. The author, Edward Hopper, had a small church near the New York harbor and met the spiritual needs of sailors going to and from their ships. Based on Matthew 8:23-27, he wrote of “tempestuous seas, of chart and compass, and boisterous waves” that obeyed God, who said, “Fear not, I will pilot thee.” Those who knew Edward Hopper kindly accredited him with this – “Happy is the man who can produce one song which the world will keep on singing after its author shall have passed away.”
(*1871 was a year that the German Empire was born, North Carolina was the first state to impeach and remove its governor, the Franco-Prussian war ended, the first photographs of Yellowstone National Park were taken, 33 whaling ships were caught in the ice, and abandoned off the north coast of Alaska, Orville Wright was born and Charles Babbage – credited with the origin of today’s computers, died.)
“Eternal Father, Strong to Save, Master the Tempest is Raging, Let the Lower Lights Be Burning, Throw Out The Lifeline, There Is A Sea, and Wonderful Grace Of Jesus” are a few of the songs that mention the seas or oceans and its perils, all written in an era when families suffered tragic events that were connected with the unknown of the deep and might sea.
“What is a pirate’s favorite kind of cookie? ”
“Ships ahoy”
“Why do pirates have both ears pierced? ”
“It only costs them a buccaneer!”
Pirates were the first to insulate their ships!
They did it for the “RRRR” value.
The Cracked Acorn: The Un-Truth
I remember on the farm when we got our first TV set (Yeah, I know the vast wasteland!)
Ask people if they watch anything, and most will say that they have seen the CLOSURE. Consider Season 11, #5: – I’ve seen this one twice (a Los Angeles Murder Unit, Chief Brenda Johnson) A teenager has been caught in a domestic situation and hit twice by bullet fragments. Little hope if he recovers. The nurse tells the Chief that his mother is on her way from Hawaii.
Brenda is now sitting at Donnie’s bedside – “Mother, is that you?” (there is a pregnant moment)
Chief: “Yes, I am here!”
Donnie: “I have always been a problem for you, and sorry!”
Chief Johnson: “I have always loved you!”
He slips into a drugged coma and is gone!”
Brenda steps into the hallway & met by one of her Units.
“Are you OK, Chief? Sit down here for a while!”
Conclusion: the Chief is known for her talent that she can make anyone tell the truth, and here she broke the rule, but we were not there. In all episodes, Brenda is always nibbling on bits of candy and looking for her large purse. She puts on the air that she doesn’t have much of a brain and foils the guilty. Management knows that she should give it up…but knows that will never happen. { must confess that the times I have seen this particular episode, I have dewy eyes.}
ENDING: the SPIRITUAL -Were You There? Mark 15:25 verse – “Were you there when they crucified my Lord?” (Were you there?)
Sometimes it causes me to tremble, tremble, tremble.
Were you there when He rose up from the grave?
Sometimes it causes me to tremble, tremble, tremble.
Were you there when the Savior calls my name (I’ll be there!)
Sometime it causes me to tremble, tremble, tremble.
I’ll be there when the Savior calls my name (I’ll be there.)
Sometime it causes me to tremble, tremble, tremble.
[Problem sinner, Are you there?} Please say. “I’m here!]
When tomorrow starts without me
And I’m not there to see;
If the sun should rise and find your eyes
All filled with tears for me.
I wish so much you wouldn’t cry
The way you did today;
While thinking of the many things
We didn’t get to say.
I know how much you love me
As much as I love you;
And each time that you think of me,
I know you’ll miss me too.
But when tomorrow starts without me
Please try to understand,
That an angel came and called my name
(David Romano)
P.S. I always told my late wife at the end of the day that I loved her. Her reply was, “I know!”
The Cracked Acorn: Wealth
John 6:9 – .. lad here, hath five barley loaves, and two small fishes: but what are they among so many?
A man had done well and made a fortune in the business world. He had everything. You name it!! He could buy it. The years went by, and he contacted a local establishment that honored the final wishes of his estate. His will would read that he was to be dressed in a tuxedo and top hat, sitting in the back seat of the biggest limousine, and driven to his resting place. The world turned and turned, and after many years, the day came, and he was placed dressed as instructed and sitting in the back seat, ready for his last luxury ride. The limo passed by two children playing; they saw this rich display, and one little boy remarked, “Wow, that’s living!”`
Today there are lots of such illusions. If we could just buy one more lottery ticket, it might be the one that would set us up as a multi-millionaire, and then all our problems would be over, or would they? Many think so!! I was always told that behind every dark cloud is a silver lining and a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. The Taj Mahal in India is an illusion, a beautiful building with only one purpose in mind.
“I care not today what tomorrow may bring, If shadow or sunshine or rain. The Lord, I know ruleth o’er everything, and all of my worry is vain. LIVING by faith in Jesus above, Trusting, confiding in His great love; From all harm safe in His sheltering arm, I’m LIVING by faith and feel no alarm.” Songs of Faith & Praise#560
Matthew 25:33 – But seek first His kingdom and His righteousness, and all these things shall be yours as well.
Luke 18:22 – One thing you lack. Sell all that you have and give to the poor, and you will have treasure in heaven; and come, follow me.
Mark 8:36 – For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?
The Bible does not condemn the possession of wealth. The danger is in the love of wealth, whereby a variety of temptations and danger to our immortal soul enter. The cautions of wealth mentioned in the Scriptures are just as important today. (I Timothy 6:10)
I would rather have one small rose
From the garden of a friend
Than to have the choicest flowers
When my stay on Earth must end.
I would rather have one pleasant word
In kindness said to me
Than flattery when my heart is still
And my life on Earth has ceased to be.
I would rather have a loving smile
From friends I know are true
Than tears shed round my casket
When this world I’ve bid Adieu.
Bring me all your flowers today
Whether pink, white or red:
I’d rather have one blossom now
Than a truckload when I’m dead.
“Golden Gates” by J.A., McClung
The Cracked Acorn: Time Wings
What time am I afraid? I will trust in thee. (Psalm 56:3)
I’ve heard that time can move fast or slow. I think that it moves the slowest when you are in a store line waiting to pay. This would be at eleven in the morning on a weekday. I have been caught in these and try to reason it out and think that this is life. I do begin to wonder why this person is returning the third time to the car to ask their mother for more money. I notice that the lady in front of me has a fifty-dollar bill ready to pay for a pack of smokes. In the other line (this is a two-line gas convenience store), a patron is turning out his pockets to pay for gasoline. He is beckoning his fellow passengers to come in and help with the money. The person at the head of my line is using a credit card to pay for a loaf of bread. Wow! At card rates, this loaf may become rather pricey. (Oh, I had wings like a dove! For then would I fly away and be at rest. – Ps. 55:6)
When I finally pay and escape this store, I wind up in another line at the grocery store. No 10 or 15 items line here! You wait your turn. Carts are piled high. Food has not gone out of style. Are these people inviting everyone in the nearby town to lunch and dinner? I begin to think of ways to let management know that life is threescore & ten. I am there in life, so could I cut to the front line and enjoy my remaining time elsewhere?
The news media tells us that there are more senior citizens yearly. Well, I think that there should be stores for us. We should be able to have all the time we need to pick over the shelves without concern about those long lines. It is cutting into our time when we observe the weather and watch the clouds. Someone close to me will also mention that it is probably shortening my naps. I would miss the little ones. I couldn’t go without all the cellphone conversations that I am party to while in line.
When the cell plays its merry tune, the rest of us become invisible. “Yes, Aunt Bea is doing better if she would only take her pills and follow the doctor’s advice. Yes, I know the new Mercedes is in the showroom.” Parents are using the cell to track the kids at home, or are they at home? I can’t help but wonder if our native Americans did the same thing with smoke signals. Two puffs-your mother-in-law is here from Shawnee. Three puffs-are you on your way home? Four puffs-it’s buffalo again tonight. One puff- a long and slow one meaning “I still love you.”
Remember how short my time is: wherefore hast thou made all men in vain? (Psalm 89:47)
So be careful how you act; these are difficult days. Don’t be fools; be wise: make the most of every opportunity you have for doing good. (Ephesians 5:15,16- The Living New Testament))
The customer ahead of me at the supermarket checkout counter had written a check for her purchases and was waiting for the clerk to package them. Instead, citing “company policy,” he asked her for identification. The shopper looked astounded, then finally managed to say, “But David, I’m your mother!” ( SUPERMARKET humor)
