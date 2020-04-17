The Cracked Acorn: Birds

Behold the fowls of the air: for they sow not, neither do they reap nor gather into barns; yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not much better than they? (Matthew 6:26)

I love birds, there’s no other way to say it. I don’t know if I wish I were a bird. There are some things birds can do that we cannot do. Sure, we can fly into the air, etc. but it has its faults. We have to construct airplanes to do this and at a great cost.

For the time though, think of how many birds there are in the world and all kinds of them. It is no wonder that Jesus used them for a teaching example. Their needs are taken care of, and they do not worry about tomorrow as we do. Behold the fowls of the air: for they sow not, neither do they reap nor gather into barns; yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not much better than they? (Matthew 6:26)

It all came to me one morning in one of the Warrenton parking lots. I had no sooner pulled up and was about to get out of my car that I noticed a sparrow lit and was soon walking about seeing if someone had left behind a crust of bread. I wondered where he/she had come from and what hiding place concealed his/her nest. I assumed that he/she ‘shopped’ often at all the local McDonald’s.

Have you ever heard someone use the term ‘bird brain’, sure you have? Birds are in comparison to us, very small and do have a tiny brain. The brain that the birds have is just right and according to avian studies puts them on a reasonable scale of intelligence. Birds can see better and learn at a rapid pace to know where to search for food and where the best and safe and comfortable housing can be found.

The hymn ALL THINGS BRIGHT AND BEAUTIFUL Each little flower that opens, Each little bird that sings, He made their glowing colors, He made their tiny wings.

Birds are mentioned in at least 93 places in the Bible.

It is unfortunate in our modern society that we overlook the appreciation of the one creature made by God. In our daily rush, we do not have the time to study and observe the many kinds and colors of the birds that fly above us and sometimes impede our way in the world. Many wise people have advised us to stop and ‘smell the roses’ and also to watch the birds because we could learn more about life from them.

As Jesus was coming up out of the water, he saw heaven being torn open and the Spirit descending on him like a dove. (Mark 1:10)

On the wings of a snow-white dove. He sends his pure sweet love. A sign from above. On the wings of a dove. When troubles surround us when evils come. The body grows weak, the spirit grows numb. When these things beset us, he doesn’t forget us. He sends down his love on the wings of a dove. (Ferlin Husky, circa 1984)

and last:

Q: Where do birds meet for coffee?

A: In a nest – cafe.