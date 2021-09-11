The Cracked Acorn: Boomerang

Matthew 19:19 – Honor your father and mother(that thy days may be long upon the land which the Lord thy God giveth thee-Exodus 20:12), and, You shall love your neighbor as yourself.

Nowadays, everything comes either already assembled or in a kit with easy to put together instructions, usually in at least three languages. In the early kits, we used to brag that the final product was easily produced using a 4-year-old child. Yes, you the adult, soon found out that it did indeed take a child to get the final three or four pieces together. I have attempted model airplanes and cars, but my interest was recently pricked when I saw a boomerang kit, of course, easy to assemble.

What is the secret of a boomerang, and what are its mysteries?

I have learned not to be lured by the temptation of an easy product. Most of us have heard the song “My boomerang won’t come back.” You want your boomerang to come back, or do you? We have all thrown sticks, and this was probably done eons ago to bring home the family meal. The oldest such type “boomerang” dates to Poland 18,000 years ago. The people that lived then did not want theirs to come back, only today, the ones that we see are manufactured for people to have fun at picnics and special events. Research shows that the flight of these special sticks employs a complicated branch of mathematics.

If you are having dreams about boomerangs, it could indicate that you are wondering about your reactions to other individuals and whether the results are positive or negative. In our society, the boomerang has become a cliché for a miscalculation that recoils on its maker. Early in WWII, the first torpedoes were equipped with primitive metal detectors, and many times the torpedoes would curve and home in on their own mother ship, the boomerang effect.

Recently I heard a song that said “God’s love is like a boomerang.”

I am sure that God wants His love returned through us His children.

If we were to love others unconditionally (as we should) without any doubt about how it would be returned, the whole world would be a much better place. Imagine if you could, no war or crime, all the hate of today gone!!!

Life is like a boomerang-

for if you crave love, you must give it out

cast away the hate, resentment, and grief

speak the word of Love throughout.

Life is like a boomerang-

if you believe you can, you will

but if your belief is nothing but idle words

you forever will stand still.

Life is like a boomerang-

to succeed, you must believe success

simply wishing will not do it

for the Divine takes nothing less.

Life is like a boomerang-

Love all, forgive and bless

and God will give you what you need

for He wants nothing less.

(poet Ellen M DuBois)

An example of our love -Great Hymns of the Church#406

I LOVE THY KINGDOM, LORD, THE HOUSE OF THINE ABODE; THE CHURCH OUR BLEST REDEEMER SAVED WITH HIS OWN PRECIOUS BLOOD.