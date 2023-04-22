The Cracked Acorn
The Cracked Acorn: Burned Biscuits
The following was forwarded to me by a friend, written by Joanne Brown.
“When I was a kid, my Mom liked to make breakfast food for dinner every now and then. I remember one night in particular when she had made breakfast after a long, hard day at work. On that evening so long ago, my Mom placed a plate of eggs, sausage and extremely burned biscuits in front of my dad. I remember waiting to see if anyone noticed! All my dad did was reach for his biscuit, smile at my Mom and ask me how my day was at school. I don’t remember what I told him that night, but I do remember watching him smear butter and jelly on that ugly burned biscuit.
He ate every bite of that thing…never made a face nor uttered a word about it! When I got up from the table that evening, I remember hearing my Mom apologize to my dad for burning the biscuits. And I’ll never forget what he said, “Honey, I love burned biscuits every now and then.” Later that night, I went to kiss Daddy good night and I asked him if he really liked his biscuits burned. He wrapped me in his arms and said, “Your Mom put in a hard day at work today and she’s real tired. And besides–a little burned biscuit never hurt anyone!”
As I’ve grown older, I’ve thought about that many times. Life is full of imperfect things and imperfect people. I’m not the best at hardly anything, and I forget birthdays and anniversaries just like everyone else. But what I’ve learned over the years is that learning to accept each other’s faults and choosing to celebrate each other’s differences is one of the most important keys to creating a healthy, growing, and lasting relationship. And that’s my prayer for you today…that you will learn to take the good, the bad, and the ugly parts of your life and lay them at the feet of God. Because in the end, He’s the only One who will be able to give you a relationship where a burnt biscuit isn’t a deal-breaker!
We could extend this to any relationship. In fact, understanding is the base of any relationship, be it a husband-wife or parent-child or friendship! “Don’t put the key to your happiness in someone else’s pocket–keep it in your own.” So, please pass me a biscuit, and yes, the burned one will do just fine. And PLEASE pass this along to someone who has enriched your life–I just did! Be kinder than necessary because everyone you meet is fighting some kind of battle.
“Life without God is like an unsharpened pencil–it has no point” – 1 Thessalonians 5:18
“IN EVERYTHING, GIVE THANKS;”
The Cracked Acorn: Courage
Launch out into the deep, and let down your nets -Luke 5:1-11
SECRETS OF THE BIBLE could make for interesting reading if it were not for obvious remarks that elude the Scriptures. If the opening article COURAGE AND FAITH, were a scriptural airplane, it would never reach the first airport for a safe landing. (I have several snippets for observation:)
“This venerable collection of stories (the Bible) is full of puzzling omissions and murky passages, not to mention frequent miraculous happenings that still intrigue those who read about them today. This issue includes the hunt for the lost Ark of the Covenant and a new explanation of how Jesus spent his early years. The clues to many of these puzzles, until now cloaked in mystery, lie paradoxically in the Scriptures themselves.
King David consolidated his power by uniting the two kingdoms of Israel, he established his capital in Jerusalem and built a richly decorated Temple at the summit of a small mountain, a site revered as holy by earlier religions.
With Israel’s rise to power came the need to provide a literary record of its greatness. Bible stories that have been largely transmitted in oral form were collected and written down. Significantly, many were recorded for the first time long after the historical events they describe creating a history seen through the prism of hindsight and shaped by ensuing events. Thus, the destruction of Solomon’s Temple is foretold in books of prophecy that were first written long after the catastrophe occurred. In this way, time blurs in the Bible. Past events become the stuff of future prophecy, or, to put another way, prophecy becomes a foretelling of what is already known to have happened.”
COMMENT: We are not shocked to know that churches are having a hard time filling the pews. Young people are pressed on all sides to listen and make their own decisions on everything. We indeed live in a wicked world that exploits our youth to ignore the sound counsel and wisdom of older people. How did the Bible come about is spelled out in 2 Peter 1:20-21. First of all, you must understand that no prophecy of scripture is a matter of one’s own interpretation because no prophecy ever came by the impulse of man, but men moved by the Holy Spirit spoke from God.” The scriptures are ours to use for salvation and to prepare our souls to live eternally with God.
The author has erred on the point that David built a “richly decorated Temple.” Note: And David said to Solomon, My son, as for me, it was in my mind to build a house unto the name of the LORD my God: But the word of the LORD came to me, saying, Thou hast shed blood abundantly, and hast made great wars: thou shalt not build a house unto my name, because thou hast shed much blood upon the earth in my sight. Behold, a son shall be born to thee, who shall be a man of rest; and I will give him rest from all his enemies round about for his name shall be Solomon, and I will give peace and quietness unto Israel in his days.– 1 Chronicle 22:7-9
Last, the mention that “time blurs in the Bible” is not accurate “For a thousand years in thy sight are but as yesterday when it is past and as a watch in the night.” Psalm 90:4 and Hebrews 13:8, “Jesus Christ the same yesterday , and today, and forever.” We must remember that time is a word for mortals and that God lives outside of time, and His Word is eternal. God does not use time capriciously.
Why Can’t We See God? (these children know,)
“We cannot see God because he needs his privacy,” says Patrick, 10. “God probably doesn’t want anyone coming into his room without knocking first.”
Megan, 8, “God likes to be alone. If everybody saw him, they would always crowd around him.”
William, 12, “We can’t see God because man is a sinner. God is perfect, and a sinner and God don’t mix.”
The Cracked Acorn: Information
When I was growing up and attending church, the preacher would remind us that a battle was raging. It was the battle for our souls. The pulpit was pounded, and supporting scriptures was quoted. The battle still goes on and will never stop. The enemy is very clever and does not rest as we do.
While we sleep, computers around the world are gathering information. Companies are interested in what we eat, wear, and buy. How we use what we buy is their main concern. They are establishing a predictable profile of our society’s needs. The expanded markets hope to reach all our material and spiritual desires.
You may think that you are a private person. This would be true if you lived up a muddy road on the side of a 12,000-foot mountain and made and grew all you needed. Of course, you could not have a telephone or a cell phone or have any neighbors. Electricity would be a no! no! You would have to limit your connections to the outside world. The postman would put your mail in a post office box if you knew anyone that had the P.O. address. This sounds good, no junk mail.
Information can influence the individual about what to place before the “window of our soul.” I saw this in a religious bookstore this past Christmas season. The gospel now appears in many books, CDs, and videos. I was looking for a replacement Bible. We had decided that recovering was more expensive than purchasing a new one. On this very busy mid-morning shopping day in a large store in Manassas, I was amazed by the many translations and versions that populated the one Bible stand. I was even more amazed that out of the many prospective buyers, I was the only one shopping for a Bible. I could have picked one and stretched out on the floor and read it from cover to cover. All eyes were turned to LEFT BEHIND and PASSION OF THE CHRIST and books about the lives of the TV evangelists. Surely, I knew what Jesus felt when he saw what was going on in the temple. No one was interested in a good sturdy covered Bible. Ah, to be sure, the internet, the PC, has done its job well and spread the gospel of the vast available warehouse of sugary religious Twinkies.
There’s a book that surpasses the sages, A volume of wisdom divine; And the glory that gleams from its pages, No splendor of earth can outshine. “Tis the light which will guide is to glory, The Sword of the Spirit of might; And to dwell on its beautiful story Is of heaven the sweetest delight.
‘TIS THE BIBLE! THE BIBLE! OUR GUIDING STAR THAT LEADS FROM EARTH TO HEAV’N, THE BIBLE! THE BIBLE! WE LOVE THE PRECIOUS BOOK OF TRUTH WHICH GOD HAS GIV’N. (#502 Sacred Selections)
The Cracked Acorn: On the wall
Deuteronomy 6:9 – You shall write them on the doorposts of your house and on your gates.
Maybe you haven’t noticed it, but handwriting has entered a state of demise. I am not sure if we can blame it on doctors’ prescriptions or if this is a byproduct of the information age. Using a keyboard, your fingers can fly at amazing speeds conveying thoughts and facts that can be saved and edited over and over till every word and sentence is perfect. Try this with your ballpoint or your old fashion NO# 2 lead pencil. You will find that the words must stand in line while you make those graceful curves, slants, and spaces. Teachers are discovering that students would rather word process an essay rather than take the time to write one.
In grade school, I had to use a right-hand desk while I was trying to write left-handed. Fortunately, I was never pressured to change, so I developed my own style. Later, I found out that many left-handers wrote upside down and backward and did all kinds of contortions to perform the daily writing assignments. Maybe this is why “every year, 10 million letters end up undeliverable, in the dead letter boxes at post offices.” (Quote by Bill Bostick-Bingham Farms handwriting expert). I grew up hearing people say, “put your John Hancock” on this! His was the eligible and bold signature on the Declaration of Independence.
If we listen to the experts, handwriting began 3,000 or 8,000 years ago; take your pick. Ancient shells in China bear marks that could be symbols translated as “writing.” Present-day Iraq claims to be the home of handwriting. Those who follow the science of the earliest scribblings tell us that much more has to be unearthed before a positive answer is found. Will these findings tell us if the writer was “friendly, emotional, versatile, adaptable, flexible, agitated, stressful, intelligent, easygoing, theatrical, self-disciplined, a free thinker, cautious, generous and communicative? Handwriting is said to reveal some of these traits about them,
Finally, this old story, inspired maybe by Daniel. Chapter 5. A weary mother returned from the store, lugging groceries through the kitchen door. Awaiting her arrival was her 8-year-old son, anxious to relate what his younger brother had done.
“While I was out playing and Dad was on a call, T.J. took his crayons and wrote on the wall! It’s on the new paper you just hung in the den. I told him you’d be mad at having to do it again.”
She let out a moan and furrowed her brow, “Where is your little brother right now?” She emptied her arms, and with a purposeful stride, she marched to his closet, where he had gone to hide. She called his full name as she entered his room. He trembled with fear – he knew that meant doom! For the next ten minutes, she ranted and raved about the expensive wallpaper and how she had saved.
Lamenting all the work it would take to repair, she condemned his actions and total lack of care. The more she scolded, the madder she got, then stomped from his room, totally distraught! She headed for the den to confirm her fears. When she saw the wall, her eyes flooded with tears. The message she read pierced her soul with a dart. It said, “I love Mommy,” surrounded by a heart.
The wallpaper remained, just as she found it, with an empty picture frame hanging to surround it. A reminder to her.
The Cracked Acorn: Life
Life got you down. Bills are piling up! The car should be donated to charity. The children need braces. The home of your dreams has become your all the time fix-it nightmare. The vacation to Aruba is a no no!! Well, help is on the way. In 8 seconds you can have maybe $50 thousand to take home.
To get this pay check you have to join a small group of dedicated individuals who live for the these 8 seconds;they are part of the rodeo circuit. When the moment arrives, they throw their legs over a ton of ground round and hang tight till the judges rule it’s over, then they try to dismount and avoid being gored or stomped. If needs be the clowns rush over and let the daily Brahma bull chase them. Brahma bulls are bred to be just plain mean and the worst tempered ones are where the biggest prize money is. Names can be: Air Wolfe, Predator, Freight Train, Chili Pepper, Second Chance, Wicked Charlie, Little Yellow Jacket, Moody Blues, Mr. Cooper, Bad Company, Phantom, Pokerfaced, Ring of Fear, Wise Guy and Desperado – to name a few.
Today, for your first ride, you have drawn Baby Luv. He’s in the chute. You’ve don the proper western clothes and now climb to the top rail. Don’t let the big brown eyes and long eyelashes fool you. Baby lives to hurt. You slide over to grab the rope around his girth. you grasp the rope with your one gloved hand. Baby rolls side to side trying to bust one of your legs. You eye the chute boy and nod that it’s time. The gate flies open. Baby Luv ignites and he hops like a frog and begins to buck and kick to the limits of heaven. The longest 8 seconds of your life has turned into a carnival ride. Baby know the rules and before you can plan the last move, he humps,jumps and wriggles left to left. You thought it would be right to left. The good news is that they don’t have to carry you out of the arena. Wired jaws and riders that can’t walk quite straight are a common sight.
Life can be a difficult and a rough (ride) journey. Paul knew this and thought of the ultimate prize.
“No mere man has ever seen, heard or even imagined what wonderful things God has ready for those who love the lord.” – 1 Corinthians 2:9
Of the Jews five times received I forty stripes save one. Thrice was I beaten with rods, once was I stoned, thrice I suffered shipwreck, a night and a day I have been in the deep; In journeyings often, in perils of waters, in perils of robbers, in perils by mine own countrymen, in perils by the heathen, in perils in the city, in perils in the wilderness, in perils in the sea, in perils among false brethren; In weariness and painfulness, in watchings often, in hunger and thirst, in fastings often, in cold and nakedness. – 2 Corinthians 11:24-27
Fear none of those things which thou shalt suffer: behold, the devil shall cast some of you into prison, that ye may be tried; and ye shall have tribulation ten days: be thou faithful unto death, and I will give thee a crown of life.– Revelation 2:10
The Cracked Acorn: Friends
Friends, I can’t do without them. They are there when we need them for advice and comfort and just there for us to blow off steam. They come in all shapes, sizes, and colors and pop up when we least expect them.
My friends have recently tried to convince me that it is time for me to get cable or satellite television. So far, I have received enough broadcast(free) outside antenna tv to supply my need for news and entertainment, and I find it most conducive for taking naps. I would miss my outside forays to the rooftop for maintenance and seeing the world from a more extensive and different angle. I have noticed that up there, I am invisible; people out walking never look up and wave or wonder who that nut is!
It has been said that tv is a vast wasteland, and it could be more vast via cable or satellite, with 250 or more channels to surf.
ALF is back, alive and well, with his own LIVE TALK SHOW on cable. ALF was never alive (a puppet) and was on many years ago. Alien life form (ALF) does not take the most beautiful form by society’s standards. I don’t think I would like to meet him in a dark alley. He likes cats and not for petting. He has a long segmented snout ending in a large bulbous nose, obviously sharp teeth, cute pointy ears, and large eyes with thick lashes. He arrived crashing through a suburban roof and was “adopted” by the residents. Their mission was never to let anyone see ALF during the day or at night. The writers supplied lots of scripts where ALF would venture into the night in many disguises. In one, he was delivering pizza. He knocks on the door, and a lady opens it and fumbles for change. We soon realize that she is blind. ALF returns and returns and becomes her friend. They eat popcorn, and ALF talks a lot about cats. They enjoy each other’s company, never sharing the secret that only the audience knows.
For 33 years, I bought newspapers and magazines at the U.S. Geological Survey Store, managed by Jim Carroll. He was blind but knew my voice and always remembered my name. I would joke and sometimes assist by identifying stacked bundles of newspapers, whether they were The POST or other newspapers. I could look like ALF, John Wayne, or Cyndi Lauper, but it didn’t matter. Somehow we were drawn together for some unknown reason.
Just As I Am, poor, wretched, blind; Sight, riches, healing, of the mind, Yea, all I need in Thee to find. – Charlotte Elliot – w. 1834, Sacred Selections
From an early age, I have loved the church and the people who love the Lord because I know the reason.
FOR GOD SO LOVED THE WORLD THAT HE GAVE HIS ONLY BEGOTTEN SON THAT WHOSOEVER BELIEVETH ON HIM SHOULD NOT PERISH, BUT HAVE EVERLASTING LIFE. (John 3:16, see Romans 5:8; I John 4:9)
I leave you with this question, “Is God blind?” I know the shocking answer, but do you?
The Cracked Acorn: Ramblings of an old dog
A member of the church has passed, had to have a kidney – never got it, and was diabetic….this all was over several years, and then he’s gone. The last time I saw him, he cheerful talked of man-made organs that were just around the corner, and it will probably happen, but not for Bob.
Our mother could have had a pump installed to aid her enlarged heart, but she was too old.
Dad could have had surgery on his one lung to stop pneumonia; he was too sick.
My wife could have been caught at the time of her stroke attack, but not near a Stroke Center that could have saved her, 22 months later on a feeding tube- gone.
Our parents went from “rags to riches and then died.” Does that sound unfair?
While still farming, Dad went up into the stock barn to toss hay down into the racks for the cattle, and he made a wrong step and fell into one of the racks. Mother wondered why he was not back for breakfast, opened the door, and heard the dog barking; that was odd. She went to the barn and called a friend to get him out of the rack. Many days later, Dad was in a hurry and ran the pickup thru the lot and ran over & killed the dog (Bingo). They never had another dog or mentioned having one more dog. Bingo had been saved from the Louisville Pound. Again it all sounds unfair. GOD be with U, Bingo —You old dog!
But I remember the song, “Come a sunny day, and we’ll meet again!”
This is Women’s History Month
During our Afghan conflict, an Army unit was to clear out a village of the enemy; a woman medic chose to join the men. The battle was heavily joined, and one man was immediately killed. It looked as tho the fight would not be in our hands but of the offenders. The lady medic grabbed the rifle of the fallen one and added it to the returned fire. The tide turned in favor of our
unit, and the enemy did not like that and disappeared into the desert. The unit knew our medic was the savior and deserved a medal for putting her life on the line. The Military Staff said “No!” as she was not assigned to the unit. Unfair?
When at church on Sunday, our singing is greatly enriched by Fanny Crosby’s hymns (1820-1915). Francis Jane Crosby wrote over 9,000 hymns, some of which are among the most popular in every Christian church. She wrote so many that she was forced to use pen names lest the hymnals are filled with her name above all others. And, for most people, the most remarkable thing about her was that she had done so despite her blindness, wrote the first one at the age of eight. Some are Speed away, Speed away; Lord Here Am I, Safe in the Arms of Jesus; To God Be the Glory’ Meet Me There; Jesus Is Tenderly Calling. Her quote, “I long to see my Savior!”
