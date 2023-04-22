The Cracked Acorn: Burned Biscuits

Launch out into the deep, and let down your nets -Luke 5:1-11

SECRETS OF THE BIBLE could make for interesting reading if it were not for obvious remarks that elude the Scriptures. If the opening article COURAGE AND FAITH, were a scriptural airplane, it would never reach the first airport for a safe landing. (I have several snippets for observation:)

“This venerable collection of stories (the Bible) is full of puzzling omissions and murky passages, not to mention frequent miraculous happenings that still intrigue those who read about them today. This issue includes the hunt for the lost Ark of the Covenant and a new explanation of how Jesus spent his early years. The clues to many of these puzzles, until now cloaked in mystery, lie paradoxically in the Scriptures themselves.

King David consolidated his power by uniting the two kingdoms of Israel, he established his capital in Jerusalem and built a richly decorated Temple at the summit of a small mountain, a site revered as holy by earlier religions.

With Israel’s rise to power came the need to provide a literary record of its greatness. Bible stories that have been largely transmitted in oral form were collected and written down. Significantly, many were recorded for the first time long after the historical events they describe creating a history seen through the prism of hindsight and shaped by ensuing events. Thus, the destruction of Solomon’s Temple is foretold in books of prophecy that were first written long after the catastrophe occurred. In this way, time blurs in the Bible. Past events become the stuff of future prophecy, or, to put another way, prophecy becomes a foretelling of what is already known to have happened.”

COMMENT: We are not shocked to know that churches are having a hard time filling the pews. Young people are pressed on all sides to listen and make their own decisions on everything. We indeed live in a wicked world that exploits our youth to ignore the sound counsel and wisdom of older people. How did the Bible come about is spelled out in 2 Peter 1:20-21. First of all, you must understand that no prophecy of scripture is a matter of one’s own interpretation because no prophecy ever came by the impulse of man, but men moved by the Holy Spirit spoke from God.” The scriptures are ours to use for salvation and to prepare our souls to live eternally with God.

The author has erred on the point that David built a “richly decorated Temple.” Note: And David said to Solomon, My son, as for me, it was in my mind to build a house unto the name of the LORD my God: But the word of the LORD came to me, saying, Thou hast shed blood abundantly, and hast made great wars: thou shalt not build a house unto my name, because thou hast shed much blood upon the earth in my sight. Behold, a son shall be born to thee, who shall be a man of rest; and I will give him rest from all his enemies round about for his name shall be Solomon, and I will give peace and quietness unto Israel in his days.– 1 Chronicle 22:7-9

Last, the mention that “time blurs in the Bible” is not accurate “For a thousand years in thy sight are but as yesterday when it is past and as a watch in the night.” Psalm 90:4 and Hebrews 13:8, “Jesus Christ the same yesterday , and today, and forever.” We must remember that time is a word for mortals and that God lives outside of time, and His Word is eternal. God does not use time capriciously.

Why Can’t We See God? (these children know,)



“We cannot see God because he needs his privacy,” says Patrick, 10. “God probably doesn’t want anyone coming into his room without knocking first.”



Megan, 8, “God likes to be alone. If everybody saw him, they would always crowd around him.”



William, 12, “We can’t see God because man is a sinner. God is perfect, and a sinner and God don’t mix.”