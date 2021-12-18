The Cracked Acorn
The Cracked Acorn: Christmas
It is God Himself that has made us what we are and given us a new life in His Son. – Ephesians 1:10
Christmas, the holiday season, is the time of the year that seems to come earlier and earlier. No matter how you prepare and plan it seems to elude you and sneak up on you and MERRY CHRISTMAS!
This time of the year brings back memories and gives us the chance to create new ones before the end of the year.
Seeing families shopping for gifts at the major stores, I wonder what their children will remember of the year 2021. We who are older will remember the severe winters with lots of ice and snow. Schools never closed; it was up to you to make it to school. It was still the time when school programs went all out with all kinds of Christmas plays and decorations. There was even a gift exchange for every student and a visit from Santa Claus. I liked the gifts but was never able to become his personal friend and climb upon his lap. There was always lots of good food.
The American family has undergone drastic changes since the start of the nuclear age. Hard times for many have disappeared. If you have a job you have a car so one TV advertisement says. The stores are stocked with every imaginable gadget known to mankind. The fact that we have deep problems in today’s world is ignored by our seemingly prosperous economy. As I write this the sounds of blasting for a new shopping center keep echoing.
The family is in trouble and has been under fire to share its time with other interests. The families of 50 years ago ate daily meals together. More than one-half of the population eat one or more of their meals at fast food places every day. Building relationships takes involvement and attendance. Absent fathers or mothers and even children just do not cut it. Sorry, I did not intend to preach!
Family is what the church is all about. The growth of churches that offer everything is evidence that society is suffering anemically for closeness with others of like thought-regardless of the spiritual damage. As a child, I often asked my father, “Why is the church helping a person or a family that never comes at all to the church building during worship and partake of the Lord’s Supper?” He always answered, “That is what the church is there for.”
Dad is gone and I now answer – THIS IS WHAT THE CHURCH DOES FOR ITS FAMILY & OTHERS!
“we’re part of a family that’s been born again; Part of a family whose love knows no end; For Jesus has saved us and made us his own, Now we’re part of the family that’s on its way home.
What’s for Christmas dinner, Grandpa?”
“taters, possum hearts fricasseed in hog renderings, collard greens, rhubarb pie, and chickpeas fried with breadcrumbs, and also three-bean soup with green onions and ham cookin’ on the front burner and Grandma’s cornbread or freshly baked biscuits. There’s apple and cherry pie served with iced tea or all the hot coffee you can drink.” HEE-HAW!
The Cracked Acorn: Recall
A newspaper article stirred some of my past memories. It caused me to ponder over the wonderful gift that God gives us all; the ability to keep and recall our memories, good and bad. Some of us can recall quickly names and associated information. A fellow worker once brought his retired father through the USGS survey computations section. I told his father my name and the son later mentioned that a month or year from then his father would still recall my name.
It was 1965 in Ethiopia, We were on a project for precise earth shape studies. This required us to be on certain ground points for several days; our work was at night. We had started northeast of the capital and was to end at the port city of Assab on the Red Sea. The people everywhere seemed to be content with the worst conditions of disease I had ever seen. I have often wondered about the small boys with their slingshots tending the family flocks. Had they risen from their lot to positions of power in their government. These youths could have turned the world upside down in these past years. (I Samuel 16:11-13)
There was a pair of young girls with their goats; they had discovered us on our hilly desert survey point. I think they were not only curious but had a need for the large ration metal cans. We could not converse in the Tigrigna language but knew that they did not like, peanut butter and left those cans. Maybe one of them used the metal containers cans to water the goats of a fellow tribe member and as a result, was married into wealth, also, it could be that they are both advocates of women’s rights. The ladies of this country could have used more freedom. (Genesis 24:19-22)
Ethiopia is a beautiful country with its jungles, mountains, and desert scenes. The tourist trade is a big part of their economy. Ethiopians are mentioned 40 times in the Bible. “Can an Ethiopian change his skin, or a leopard his spots? [Then] may ye also do good, who are accustomed to do evil.” (Jeremiah 13:23) is one mention. In Acts 8:27, Philip baptizes the Ethiopian eunuch, of the court of Candace the queen, scriptures indicate he was her treasurer. Some think that the eunuch went home and later converted the queen to Christianity.
In the years following, sources indicate that not too much has changed in this country. Life expectancy is about 41 years. Disease is still on the rise, especially with Aids. The government has changed. I don’t know if the Church of Christ umbrella factory is still in Addis Ababa. At the time of my visit, they had a small church and were growing. Unfortunately, Ethiopians trained in the USA usually find a way to remain here. Those educated and trained in medicine found it too much a “culture shock” and tried to leave the country for greener pastures. It is a country that needs lots of help to become a major player in today’s market. Our workers and brethren in Ethiopia definitely need our continuing prayers “Of one the Lord has made the race, Thro’ one has come the fall; where sin has gone must go His grace: The Gospel is for all. eely, freely give, From every land they call, Unless they hear they cannot live? The Gospel is for all.” ( Sacred Selections)
The Cracked Acorn: The Cold
The season is here, the winds are blowing warm and then cool. The trees have a few leaves but are losing the battle. Children are having a ball diving into already raked piles of leaves. You pause and think it might be nice to be young again. Those wooly caterpillars are crawling out of cracks. Old-timers noted that if they were all dark that it meant a hard winter. Brown caterpillars held the promise that we could put away the snow shovel until next year. When I was a kid almost every winter was ice and lots of snow, my childhood was around a hot stove that was banked overnight. We slept on feather beds with lots of covers. It was days of long-handled underwear and lots of wool clothing for those long deep dark and chilly days.
Helen Keller, born deaf and blind,1932 wrote these comments. To many people, autumn brings a sad mood. They think of the stripped tree, the stubble in the field, all the summer charms gone, empty nests clinging to the boughs, brown leaves swinging their last hour on the sharp breeze. Who is not grateful to the Creator for autumn’s rich display of hints of gold crimson, purple, and the softer glints of the myriad ecstasies of ripe fruits and grains? The glossy brown chestnut beloved of children, the tingling odor of burned leaves scenting the sharpness of the afternoon air?
From: IT WAS SO COLD THAT: you could chip your tooth on soup, we chopped up the piano and only got two chords, the cows starting giving ice cream, the dogs put jumper cables on the rabbits to get them running, the flame froze on candles, you couldn’t take the garbage out-it wouldn’t go, one day I came home from a walk without my shadow- it was frozen to the sidewalk, it was so cold that roosters were rushing into the kitchen to use the pressure cooker, grandpa’s teeth were chattering-in the glass, airplanes needed icebreakers to clear a path through the sky, I thought I had a stone rolling around in my boot-it was just one of my toes, (for you country-western fans-Shania Twain covered her midriff), geese flew backward to stay warm, and our words froze in the air. If you wanted to hear what someone said, you had to grab a handful of sentences and take them in by the fire.
What would happen if all of us said this in our transactions (I love you!) and these three words froze till the spring thaw. Wouldn’t it be wonderful to hear for a few days or a week, these important words that add a loving spiritual dimension to our lives?
I love you with the love of the Lord. I see in you the glory of my King, And I love you with the love of the Lord. Please love me with the love of the Lord. IF you want to do God’s will, then the need you must fulfill, Is to love me with the love of the Lord. He loves me with the love of the Lord. My debts were all paid when He rose up from the grave. And He loves me with the love of the Lord. (from Songs of FAITH and PRAISE)
Jeremiah 8:20. “The harvest is past, the summer is ended, and we are not saved.”
The Cracked Acorn: The Season
We knew it was coming and we had 365 warnings.
The season has begun and we are hearing JINGLE BELLS, FROSTY THE SNOWMAN, and THE CHIPMUNKS more times than we wish to remember. Maybe this is the reason that we do not sing these songs in the summer. THE GRINCH, CHARLIE BROWN, and A CHRISTMAS CAROL have been on TV. We older folks may know what “dashing through the snow in a one-horse open sleigh” means or know if “reindeer can really fly” and we tell no one! Before the season ends you may want to say BAH! HUMBUG to all the holiday tunes and shopping! “You’re a mean one, you really are a heel. You’re cuddly as a cactus, you’re charming as an eel. I wouldn’t touch you, with a thirty-nine-and-a- half foot pole MR. GRINCH!!
My neighbors used the warmer hours to put up outside decorations and to put Santa and the reindeer on the roof even if they do not have a chimney. While all this is happening, some are still on their mowers trying to chase down that elusive leaf and mulch it. Roofing is going on and painting and patching, could they know something that I don’t know?
Our snow plowman is retiring. No one has stepped forward to replace him. I am praying for no snow or a very light one. I hear that in China everyone turns out with a shovel and presto the snow is gone. Ha!, a billion chances that will ever happen here.
Where did I put my happy face? I am trying to get into the season’s spirit and remember what it was like when I was a child. We found our tree to decorate in the woods. All the shopping was done on Christmas Eve. Most of the time we did have snow and the very cold.
The relatives would all come to my grandmother’s large country house and we had a big meal. I always liked to hear stories about the “old days.” Getting through the winter was quite a challenge. Homes were not well heated as they are today. Wood and coal were the favorite fuels and required some tending and daily cleanup. You never heard anyone complain about high fuel bills it all depended on a trip to the woods or a trip to the coal dump.
We have come a long way! Back then the word “mall” had yet to enter our language. Every generation likes to tell the younger one what it was like way back then and they will in turn do the same. It would be nice to stick around and be here 100 years from now to see if people then will still enjoy a good season of holiday cheer and well-wishing.
Christmas is not really the reason for the season but it still catches the attention of people who do not have one thought of Christ at any other time of the year. I sigh with relief that at the end of the year I find little baby Jesus is still there in the manager and I, my fellow Christians and friends have lived another eventful and fruitful year in the world’s best nation blessed by God.
“May the Lord bless you and keep you; may the Lord cause his face to shine upon you and be gracious to you; may the Lord lift up his countenance upon you and grant you peace. “ (Numbers 6:24-26)
The Cracked Acorn: Cold Cut
When did you last hear someone say, “Oh, that is a lot of baloney!”
I was placing an order at the delicatessen for a 1/4 pound of a popular cold cut sandwich meat when I recalled that we always called it “baloney.” The real name is bologna. You remember OSCAR MAYER promoted it in a TV jingle – “OSCAR MAYER has a way with B-O-L-O-G-N-A.” This helped children to spell it correctly.
When I was in grade school the cafeteria made good use of baloney, placed between two slices of white bread swimming in amply applied mayonnaise. You could expect this a few days a week with a side of Spanish rice. I don’t ever remember anyone getting food poisoning from just eating baloney by itself; it travels well because of the several spices, salt, vinegar, sugar, and secret curing processes. Baloney is the main staple of our world. Its origin is from the Roman city of Bologna. Italians call it mortadella cured with pistachios. If you are thinking of making a sandwich it is probably going to have a slice of it hidden among lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise. Whatever is leftover from chicken, beef, pork, and veal scraps are found in the common American brand of bologna. I was given a free slice at the deli and I still found it delicious and filling. I did feel the biological clock running faster(Psalm 90:10); it does not fall into the class of healthy foods.
From its scrappy nature is derived the slang word “baloney.” This can be stretched to mean lies, trash, nonsense, and unreliable and unworthy natures – not to be entangled with or fooled around with any sincereness. If you tell someone face to face that they are full of baloney, you should have your dukes up or be running at the time.
The origin of cured meats probably goes back to when armies were formed and laid siege to walled cities. It may have helped to create the Roman Empire and give us part of our rich heritage. The Romans have been credited with founding a senate-type government. They built roads to connect their conquered lands and aqueducts to add to the water supply. Buildings have stood the test of time due to their discovery of cement. We do not speak Latin but once upon a time it was required for certain professions.
The spread of Christianity was aided by the roads built by the Romans. Paul traveled the Appian Way to Rome; this road exists today (Acts 28:15). In Acts, he was about to be beaten and let it be known that he was a Roman citizen. He had bought this and asked to be treated as such under Roman law (Acts 22:27). Much of the New Testament falls under the time of the Roman Empire.
A campaign slogan by a woman running for office in Portland, Oregon in the 1930s was “Don’t mix your taffy with your baloney and applesauce, and the kisses will take care of themselves.” I never had taffy and baloney together, applesauce – yes! Politics must have been different in those days.
The Cracked Acorn: The Future
Our sons often asked me to tell them of the “old days.” I told them how I lived on a farm and we depended on crops and livestock to give us income. Drought, disease, too much rain, and high winds could seriously damage a good crop of corn and wheat. Agriculture is the one big industry quickly affected by changes in weather.
Those who watch weather patterns predict that more and more hurricanes will come ashore and head farther north. One I remember left us without power for four days. It took me back to my childhood when we depended on kerosene lamps and cooked over wood stoves. This could happen again.
We have no other choice but to live in this physical world that God created for us. It may not always behave the way we wish. We cannot live in straw houses set upon a sandy beach.
ALL WHO LISTEN TO MY INSTRUCTIONS AND FOLLOW THEM ARE WISE, LIKE A MAN WHO BUILDS HIS HOUSE ON SOLID ROCK. THOUGH THE RAINS COME IN TORRENTS, AND THE FLOODS RISE AND THE STORM WINDS BEAT AGAINST HIS HOUSE, IT WON’T COLLAPSE, FOR IT IS BUILT ON ROCK. BUT THOSE WHO HEAR MY INSTRUCTIONS AND IGNORE THEM ARE FOOLISH, LIKE A MAN WHO BUILDS HIS HOUSE ON SAND. FOR WHEN THE RAINS AND FLOODS COME, AND STORM WINDS BEAT AGAINST HIS HOUSE, IT WILL FALL WITH A MIGHTY CRASH. (Matthew 7:24-27)
The crowd who heard these words from Jesus was amazed at his wisdom.
Several million people live within the shadow of the world’s most historically deadly volcano at Vesuvius, Italy. One of its violent eruptions in 79 A.D. described by Pliny the Younger buried the towns of Pompeii and Herculaneum. Within a period of 19 hours, these two towns were buried in ash and the inhabitants were caught in the gas and cinders. Yet, today within the shadow of this violent volcano, smoking and sending out tremors, people carry on their daily lives as if this goes with the territory. Mass evacuations have not taken place. Volcano watchers note that there are no signs of unrest at Vesuvius at the present time. An estimated one million people live in the area of past eruptions.
Man has always been tempted to dream of gigantic projects and carry them to conclusions. The tallest building is never the limit. The biggest canal is never wide enough for our huge tankers. The oceans once beyond our reach are being dived into and harvested for their minerals. In the long term, it is now Mars. How far is “how far” and what are the limits of infinity; I am sure a scientist has an answer for all the preceding.
“When we behold the wonders of creation, The flowers that bloom the raindrops as they fall; The spacious skies and life’s perpetuation, We cannot doubt that God controlled it all. No finite mind, by mortal calculation Could frame the Truths revealed within His Word; In every trace of nature’s operation, Thy voice, O God, in mystery can be heard. Lord, I believe, yes, I believe, I cannot doubt or be deceived; The eye that sees each sparrow fall is in it all.” (from Sacred Selections)
The Cracked Acorn: Prayer
On an early past morning foray into town to get the newspaper, I tuned to THE HAPPY CHURCH broadcasting from inside the metro beltway. At this early hour probably not many were awake to hear the minister’s comments, one especially was that we will never win the war in Iraq. This was surely food for thought. World War I and II were won with world support, not so with Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan, and now Iraq. We can overwhelm countries with our military might but can we truly win the hearts and minds of their people. Our President has unleashed a series of “tar babies” that will not go away. How do we go about winning such a nation’s love and respect, planeloads of foreign aid, lots of Peace Corps workers; all this helps, but where is the bottom line, will it ever be resolved, hate for hate, car bombs for guided missiles, innocent lives have gone in the debris of human priorities.
We may not have the opportunity to visit other countries but we can still avail ourselves of the 24/7 prayer to our heavenly Father. The world has lost the right of prayer, and saints have failed to pray; What loss sustained beyond repair! How blind of the heart are they! The Father speaketh in His Word He talks no other way! And to converse with Him, our Lord, We must take time to pray! Pray in the morning, Pray at the noontime, Pray in the evening, Pray anytime; Pray when you’re happy, Pray when in sorrow, Pray when you’re happy, Pray when you’re tempted, Pray all the time.(Songs of Faith And Praise#821)
“Be joyful always; pray continually.” – I Thessalonians 5:16-17. And Psalm 4:2,3 “Sons of men, How long will your hearts be heavy? Why do you seek for vain things? Why do you run after illusions? Know that the Lord has done marvelous things for those he has chosen. When I call upon the Lord, he will hear me.” Let us put into every prayer, that our Father in heaven will resolve these conflicts so that world peace becomes a reality.
“The commercial trans-Pacific flight was in trouble. The winged behemoth was developing engine problems and the nearest airport remained several hours away. The co-pilot had gone back to give the bad news to the passengers, they may have to ditch in the open sea; he had the stewardesses pass out the life jackets and give instructions on their use, should it come to that. Seat belts were checked and life vests were donned. The drink cart was pushed one last time down the aisle, offering free cocktails. She stopped at one seat where a man was bowed as best as he could, hands devoutly pressed together, obviously in prayer. “Sir, would you like a drink?”. He paused to look up, “No thanks, I don’t have time for that!”
(THE HIGH AND THE MIGHTY – 1950 movie with John Wayne & Robert Stack)
Matthew 6:33-34 (ESV) “But seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be added to you. 34 “ Therefore do not be anxious about tomorrow, for tomorrow will be anxious for itself. Sufficient for the day is its own trouble.”
