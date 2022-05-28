The Cracked Acorn: Close and Saved

Wow!! Did you feel that, well, maybe not, but last June 21, 2003, a surprise asteroid the size of a football field nearly hit home? 50 square miles would have been left in a charred crater if this happened. Even at this moment, NASA is tracking and estimating the passages of NEO (near-earth objects). Scientists are closely watching 2002NT7, which had a close flyby in 2019. Its potential was 1.2 million megatons of TNT. Later on, there’s 2000SG3 44 that may orbit closely in 2030. This is a new field of study, but it is also the branch of mathematics to deal with all these distant predictions.

For sure, our planet has had some events in our past that have shaped what we enjoy today. Evolutionists even try to use this as leverage to say that a great asteroid may have wiped out the dinosaurs and enabled mammals (that’s us) to rise to the top of the food chain.

I am not certain where all this should be placed on our list of “things to be concerned about.” We can imagine massive tidal waves, great floods, and forests on fire; Hollywood has made several wonderful films on this subject where the human race emerges victorious. Most of us are probably more focused on the traffic, problems in the schools and in our neighborhoods, paying the bills, and finding a good restaurant.

If either 2002NT7 or 2000SGE 44 comes by close enough for it to be called a “concerned event,” maybe it will remind the human race that we are of and came from the earth.

A giant asteroid is heading straight towards Earth, and its nearest approach is expected during the last week of this month, May! Most of these events occur when we are asleep, so don’t worry too much. The currently known asteroid count is 1,113,527!

People on Earth have nothing to worry about because it will make its pass from such a safe distance of approximately 4 million kilometers, which is more than ten times the distance between both Earth and the Moon. The universe has a schedule, and so does the earth. (IF you disagree, contact me at carsonrv47@gmail.com)

CONSIDER:

Genesis 2:7 – And the Lord God formed man of the dust of the ground, breathed the breath of life into his nostrils, and man became a living soul.



Ecclesiastes 12:7 – Then shall the dust return to the earth as it was, and the spirit shall return to God who gave it.



Psalm 90:12 – So teach us to number our days, that we may apply our hearts unto wisdom.

OUR SONG: #728 Songs of FAITH & PRAISE

It may be at morn, when the day is awaking,

When sunlight thro’ darkness and shadow is breaking,

That Jesus will come in the fullness of glory,

To receive from the world “His own.”

O Lord Jesus, how long, how long,

Ere we shout the glad song,

Christ returneth! Hallelujah!

Hallelujah! AMEN.