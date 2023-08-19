The Cracked Acorn: Crosses

The Cracked Acorn
On October 6, 1993, Bernard Coffindaffer died. He was 68. This was the end of an ambitious project that came out of “a genuine, marvelous, glorious vision” to plant crosses throughout the world. He obediently spent 2 million dollars in the last years of his life, putting these clusters in 29 states, the District of Columbia, Zambia, and The Philippines. There are at least 1,864, and may be more since he listed their locations on small pieces of paper.
The Cross Clusters represent the two thieves and Christ. Coffindaffer said that the crosses infer, “Not for saints or for sinners but for everyone that Jesus died for our sins and He’s coming again.” These California Douglas Firs stand at 20 and 25 feet. The outside ones are angel blue, and the center is Jerusalem gold. At the erection of each Cross Cluster, a service was held. He said unto the people and His disciples, “Whoever desires to come after Me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow Me.” (Mark 8:34)-was often quoted. Prayers for repentance and forgiveness of sins were offered. Coffindaffer once said, “The Crosses speak peace within as we struggle without.”
Mr. Coffindaffer was born in West Virginia and was left an orphan at an early age. He graduated from high school at fourteen, spent six years in the Marine Corps in the Pacific theater, and was at Iwo Jima and Nagasaki, Japan. He graduated with a business degree from the University of Charleston. He amassed a fortune in the oil and coal businesses. At the age of forty-two, he declared himself a minister and served seven small churches in West Virginia. The Cross Clusters have been the subject of a documentary, “Point Man for God,” and part of a public television series, “Different Drummer.”
On one foggy morning, I took several pictures and thought about what it would be like to be crucified and lifted 25 feet up in plain view for anyone to see. Like all plans of “mice and men,” the crosses are being lost now in the hustle and bustle of our world. This cluster is fighting to stay visible among commercial motels and restaurant signs. I saw how hard it must be to appreciate it at 55 mph. You can easily miss this one set in a low valley. The center cross is gold, while the outside ones are white. All three are peeling. Christ’s cross is wrapped in strings of small lights that may have been on during Christmas. If you mention crosses today to someone, they will talk of the recently made roadside memorials where fatal accidents have occurred. The original statement of the Clusters was to remind travelers never to forget the OLD RUGGED CROSS. Our society’s problems have attempted to “fog over” the Crosses, but if you know where to look, there’s still hope, and the ONE who hangs there still loves you and really cares. It will always be the first thing you will see when the dew and fog have gone away for a new day.
I TRAVELED DOWN A LONELY ROAD, AND NO ONE SEEMED TO CARE, THE BURDEN ON MY BACK HAD BOWED ME TO DESPAIR, I OFT COMPLAINED TO JESUS HOW FOLKS WERE TREATING ME, AND THEN I HEARD HIM SAY SO TENDERLY, “My feet were also weary, Upon the Calv’ry road; The cross became so heavy, I fell beneath the load, (from Sacred Selections)
The Cracked Acorn: Tandem Bar
There was a time when I searched the ads for the best price on M&M chocolate-covered peanuts. Eventually, my obsession with them ebbed, and I no longer found them appealing. I can pass them by in the store, but I still remember how tasty they were. Then, I moved on to a frozen confectionery delight. While on a past winter holiday vacation, I left a phone message for my friends at the office expressing how I felt about this newfound “food.” A transcript follows:
THIS IS THE SPIRIT OF THE NESTLE TANDEM BAR (4 IN A BOX). IMAGINE ONE OR MORE OF THIS DELICIOUS FROZEN CHOCOLATE DIPPED CREATIONS IN YOUR HAND OR BOTH HANDS -(EVEN BETTER).
IF YOUR LIFE IS BORING, GOT YOU DOWN – THEN YOU NEED A TANDEM BAR – NEVER LEAVE HOME WITHOUT ONE OR TWO!
I CAN’T THINK OF EVER BEING MORE THAN A FOOT AWAY FROM THIS MOUTH-WATERING SUGARY ICE CREAM-CAKED WONDER!!! GOD BLESS YOU NESTLE!!!
CAN HEAVEN BE BETTER THAN THIS??? DON’T MAKE ME HAVE TO ANSWER!!! HA! HA! HA!
NOW, CLOSE YOUR EYES AND IMAGINE THAT ON ONE HAND YOU HAVE THE OREO COOKIE CRUNCH AND ON THE OTHER HAND A VANILLA WITH CHOCOLATE CHIPS- OH MY! OH MY! HA!!! HA!!!
WELL, THE NESTLE TANDEM SPIRIT HAS GOT TO GO NOW, RUNNING LOW ON TANDEMS. HAVE TO RACE DOWN TO THE STORE AND WAIT FOR THE TRUCK (BRINGING MORE TANDEMS). I BOUGHT ALL THEY HAD YESTERDAY!!!
SO LONG, – PROMISE ME YOU’LL TRY A TANDEM, AND REMEMBER NEVER SHARE A TANDEM, BECAUSE ONCE SHARED, OTHERS JUST MIGHT EAT ALL OF THEM, AND YOU WOULD HAVE NONE!!! BOO WHOO!!!! CAN YOU SAY YUM, YUM IN TANDEMESE???
HAPPY HOLIDAYS!!! I MUST GO BECAUSE I FEEL A NESTLE TANDEM OREO COOKIE CRUNCH ATTACK COMING ON!!!!
Eventually, I lost my desire for an M&M or a TANDEM.
In my transcript, I mentioned the word “heaven.” It is my prayer that we all desire heaven and our eternal home with God. He is preparing it for us. “In my Father’s house are many homes. If it weren’t so, I would have told you. I am going to prepare a place for you. If I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and will receive you to myself; that where I am, you may be there also.” (John 14 )
Unlike earthly sensations, we will never tire of heaven.
The Cracked Acorn: Pigs with Wings
“The time has come,” the walrus said, “To talk of many things: of shoes – and ships – and ceiling wax – And whether pigs have wings.”
Lewis Carroll was before his time, and if he lived today, he could be a NASA scientist or a University professor.
You may have missed, slept through, or really don’t care too much about the past hubbub over evolution and thought there wasn’t a bone left to carbon date and breathed a sigh of relief that for the moment, all is quiet on the “monkey front.”
But now researchers at the University of California/Berkley and NASA scientists are paired off in the latest near-Earth object (NEO) debate. Did life originate from collisions of past asteroids or from stardust gathered by passing comets? Could biological life have arrived from spores hitchhiking on the back of comets, or did meteorites leave us with the basic building blocks of proteins – the amino acids? ( Several long and exhaustive papers based on this theory have been written to support this latest idea of “Where did I come from?”.)
To quote a Jet Propulsion Lab astronomer, “Toxic gases streaming from a comet’s ink-black surface are the building blocks of life – from bacteria on up to us…”.
I have always known where life came from !!
IN THE BEGINNING, GOD CREATED THE HEAVENS AND THE EARTH, AND THE EARTH WAS VOID AND WITHOUT SHAPE. Genesis 1:1,2
WHEN I CONSIDER THY HEAVENS, THE WORK OF THY FINGERS, WHAT IS MAN, THAT THOU ART MINDFUL OF HIM? Psalm 8:3,4
“And thou, serenest moon, that with such holy face,
Dost look upon the earth asleep in night’s embrace;
Tell me, in all thy round, hast thou not seen some spot,
Where miserable man might find a happier lot?
Behind a cloud the moon withdrew in woe,
And a voice sweet, but sad, responded, “No.”
Tell me, my sacred soul, oh! tell me, Hope and Faith,
Is there no resting place trom sorrow, sin and death?
Is there no happy spot where mortals may be blest,
Where grief may find a balm, and weariness a rest?
Faith, Hope, and Love, best boons to mortal given,
Waved their bright wings, and whispered, “Yes, in Heav’n.”
– by Charles Mackay, 1888
The Cracked Acorn: Be Prepared
I remember a luncheon time when the talk centered around one of our fellow lunchers who mentioned that when he was retired, he would no longer read the newspapers, “too much bad news!” I admit that he was mostly correct, but it sells, maybe we need to know the bad news, and then we can try to avoid it. The really bad news is that the days are gone when students were told about ‘Honest Abe’ and that he walked miles through the snow to return a book or borrowed pennies. This was the time when it just seemed the right thing to do, and also that many of our presidents were avid Bible readers and applied its good message in their lives.
A large metro-based company was attempting to rebuild its image after a billion-dollar fraud case, the largest in corporate history. The company hired an ethics officer complete with staff to train employees “to do the right thing.” But the ethics officer admitted that there’s no guarantee against unethical behavior that can go beyond the limits of the law. I keep thinking, WWJD, what would Jesus do!! It is a sad day when we have to “train” adults to be fair to one another, don’t steal, don’t lie, and all the other “don’ts” that hold our society together.
A teacher of one of my childhood summer vacation Bible schools (which lasted most of a week) told the class that he grouped thieves and murderers together. Stealing a carpenter’s tools, he and his family starve. Steal someone’s automobile, do they suffer, yes. A car is stolen in the USA every 20 seconds; add the yearly worldwide rate, and these stretch around the equator, 3963 miles.
What has happened? Gone are the days when the basis of a sound living (based on the Bible) was taught in schools.
Remember there was a time when your mother sent you out to romp with your friends and said, “Now remember, play nice!!”.
Song: Footprints of JESUS #416 (Songs of FAITH and PRAISE)
Sweetly, Lord, have we heard Thee calling, “Come follow me!” And we see where Thy footprints falling, Lead us to Thee. Footprints of Jesus that make the pathway glow; we will follow the steps of Jesus, where’re they go.
Galatians 5: 22-24, But when the Holy Spirit controls our lives, He will produce this kind of fruit in us: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control; and here this is no conflict. Those who belong to Christ have nailed their natural evil desires to His cross and crucified them there.
Abraham Lincoln’s Cooper Institute Address, February 27, 1860.
“Let us have faith that right makes might, and in that faith, let us, to the end, dare to do our duty as we understand it.”
“HE committed no sin, and no decent was found in HIS mouth.” – 1 Peter 2: 21-22
The Cracked Acorn: Growing Old
Our days may come to seventy years or eighty if our strength endures, yet the best of them are but trouble and sorrow, for they quickly pass, and we fly away. – Psalm 90:10
We all want to live as long as possible. The Scripture promises three score and ten, 70 years old, but might be longer. So far, as birth certificates have recorded persons who have lived longer, we can consider the following:
“Only one person has ever been verified to live to be over 120 years old. Jeanette Calment from France died on the 4th of August of 1997, living to be 122 years and 164 days. At the time of her death, she was also the only one in the world who had met Vincent Van Gogh in person. That means everyone at her birth had died before she did. Scary thought, isn’t it?
At 90 with no heirs, she signed a contingency contract with her 47-year-old apartment lawyer, saying he would pay a monthly fee of 2500 francs until she died. He probably didn’t expect Calment would live another 32 years. He ended up paying Calment the equivalent of 180.000€, double the apartment’s value. When he later died aged 77, his widow continued the payments until Calment’s death.” (Wikipedia)
The life expediency in the USA is now 79.8 years. If you expect to join the Club of Centenarians, I would suggest that you avoid stress. Research of the above person notes that she led a simple life without stress. Also, she did not have any chronic health problems and lived in a time that did not have the serious viruses that we are experiencing now.
Although it does not hurt not to clean your plate as I was told to do when I grew up on the farm, there were three big meals about every day. No one went to the doctor unless it was a threatening accident. When someone died, many would say it was cancer, which is still with us.
Some believe that in the future, all diseases and such will be conquered. When the baseball legend Ted Williams passed on, his head was sealed in a cryonics chamber to wait for the day he would be thawed and cured and get a new body.
Meanwhile, those of us left behind are trying to eat healthily and avoid too much sunshine and drive a very large vehicle to avoid dying in a crash with another; we hope with a small car. With all this, don’t forget to have lots of insurance for health checks and unexpected air transport to the best hospitals (when all else fails!)
Mercedes years ago advertised that every engine was run full throttle for 30 minutes; I don’t see that anymore. I am sure the company found out it caused lots of stress on the moving parts.
An employee that I worked with was going to drive her teens to school; she went and warmed up the car, blew the horn, and raced the engine to get the children’s attention and come to the car; you guessed it, all this blowing the horn and racing the engine broke the timing belt. So, on a human, it works the same way… eventually, something will happen to the heart or just in general to one’s body; to live a long life and eliminate stress is at the top of the list.
The Cracked Acorn: Movement
For in him we live, and move, and have our being; as certain also of your own poets have said, For we are also his offspring. (Acts 17:28)
I watch foreign mystery films, especially Swedish ones. I have noticed that on the English subtitles, the translators take advantage of several commonly used English words to convey action. We have a wonderful language, and I often am amazed by the difficulty it must present to language people when they have to translate English into another language. The Bible must be its own voice when we try to reach people beyond our shores.
Eventually, I want to ‘talk’ about one of those words, but first…are you old enough to remember ‘dollar’ watches? I do. When I reached the 5th or 6th grade, my aunt gave me my first wrist watch which did not survive the school playground. It was the first time that I grew interested in the inside of a watch. I had overheard from the older people that I was looking at the movement. I thought it was the most and ventured to ‘repair’ my broken wristwatch, which never worked out, but I did get knowledge and respect for those who had made the watch. This was also the day of the pocket watch. Blue jeans came with a pocket for your watch, this was handy for farmers…it provided protection and safety for your Bulova pocket watch.
The word ‘movement’ is a noun. (Remember those English classes!) “We watched the graceful movements of a dancer.”
Christ is our ‘movement’ through Him; we ‘move’ and have our being in Him. Again: Acts 17:28.
Philippians 3:14…So I run straight(make movement) toward the goal in order to win the prize, which is God’s call through Christ Jesus to the life above.
John 5:8…Jesus said to him, Get up,(make the movements), pick up your mat, and walk.”
John 14:6…I am the way, I am the truth, I am the life; no one (makes the movement) to go to the Father except by me.”
Proverb 3:5,6…Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding; In all your ways acknowledge Him, And He shall (make the movements) to direct your paths.
Movement is kinetic energy and not stationary, or as I heard a Church of Christ minister put it, “If we wish to accept Christ and have it all, we could just enter our car, take off and put it on cruise and say, “Christ come into my heart!”, indeed many today wish that this could complete their salvation and know nothing thereafter.
I had the fortunate experience to hear Brother Marshall Keeble during my year in David Lipscomb…the following is good Christian advice.
“When mean things happen to you, don’t get angry; just pray for him, then go off and live so your prayers will be answered. Live so your friends won’t believe it, and your enemies can’t prove it”
“I’ve never murmured or complained at anything that ever happened to me. I’ve just stood still while God handled it, and He’s brought me this far. The people of Israel murmured and complained, and God told them, ‘Stand still, I’ll handle it.’”
Marshall Keeble (1878-1968)
Born to former slaves near Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Marshall Keeble became, in time, the most successful evangelist among Churches of Christ.
The Cracked Acorn: Eternity
I love insurance. Days may go by, but eventually, we get an advertisement from Mutual of Omaha, or it could be others, by the hundreds, in the vast regions of the USA.
Life insurance is misnamed; it should be called death insurance, but then who would want to buy it? I have never known an agent that would tell me I had enough. All the TV murder mysteries have lived on plots that someone was “bumped off” so that the villain would reap millions from a Life Insurance policy.
I don’t think that now in this modern age that there is not one person ‘born of woman’ (Job 14:1) that does not have some kind of insurance. You must be some kind of a nut if you dare venture out into the public without coverage or additional coverage or supplemental coverage that covers all other coverages just in case all those companies just could go into bankruptcy.
Space here does not allow me to list all the kinds of insurance offerings there are in the real world. Many of us, I sincerely hope, are not going to need it all, but there is a warm and fuzzy feeling that comes from knowing that you would be totally covered in case a rock fell from the sky or someone slipped and fell in your driveway.
What about heavenly insurance?
I have heard this, also called ‘pie in the sky.’ (Revelation 21:21 – And the street of that city was paved with pure gold.)
If you are like me, I am leery about someone offering me ‘free’ products or services. Oh, just give me your name and address, and good things will happen.
Yes! Good things may happen, and I pray that there are a lot of good things out there.
“*…saved.”, from what?,could be the answer to this week’s ACORN
It was years ago that I presented a short sermon, “Lessons Learned Too Late!”
This covered three basic points:
1) Eternity -.the vast ocean of unlimited time,
2) The Plan,
3) Judgement.
Our society does not like to remind us that one day we will be sent from here to eternity in the blink of an eye or heartbeat.
The Plan by God is that He has sent His Son, who has told us what we must do to be citizens of a great heavenly Kingdom.
There will be a judgment for all of us that have lived on the earth.
Assignment: Open any BIBLE, and it will point to our short life here; it will easily show the Plan, and to the quick point – it will show the results of what our life will mean in the Judgement.
Lawyer to the Judge. “I wish to appeal my client’s case on the basis of newly discovered evidence.”
Judge: “And what is the nature of the new evidence?”
Lawyer: “Judge, I discovered that my client still has $500 left.”
