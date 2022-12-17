The Cracked Acorn
The Cracked Acorn: Culture
If you watch the Middle East evening news, you will see a footprint of how many ways have important names and places in these countries been mispronounced.
Having spent some time in Iran, I know that the name of the capital, Tehran, is never pronounced there the way Americans say it. Language is so vital to a nation and the pride of its people. If we are to get to their hearts, we will have to spend more time cultivating their language.
We expect everyone to speak English, and that has become the norm. Wouldn’t it be nice to converse in another language? Enough said on this!
About the time of WWI, two farmers were talking across the fence. One asked if the other one knew that the war was over. The reply was, “No, I didn’t know they were fighting!” This does not happen anymore. We get a daily world update on everything if you have a TV, radio, or phone.
The schools do their best to make students aware that the world has become bigger. Distant countries have become our next-door neighbors. We rely on foreign nations for oil and all kinds of goods, personal and otherwise. There was a time when you wanted to see and try to speak to someone from beyond our shores. You had to board a ship or plane; not anymore. We are blessed with those who have come here and become citizens.
You may not be interested in other countries cultures, but eastern culture is already in our hymn books.
From SACRED SELECTION –“HAND IN HAND WITH JESUS.” This song mentions a custom among good friends.
ONCE FROM MY POOR SINSICK SOUL, CHRIST DID EVERY BURDEN ROLL; NOW I WALK REDEEMED AND WHOLE, HAND IN HAND WITH JESUS, HAND IN HAND WE WALK EACH DAY, HAND IN HAND ALONG THE WAY, WALKING THUS I WILL NOT STRAY, HAND IN HAND WITH JESUS.
This custom among good friends in the Middle East will never make it here. We frown on this “hand in hand” stuff. It is only found among close members of our personal family. I have yet to see members of the church walk “hand in hand”; we show our affections in other ways that are just as wonderful.
In Jewish history, they tried not to write or speak the name of God. To them, it was YHVH (Exodus 3:14-15). This was the Unutterable Name of the Distinctive Name of God. Other names were used, and when scribes wrote them in the text, they were very careful that these names were not taken in vain. It was about 1100 A.D. that Christians began pronouncing and giving God the name of Jehovah. This seemed to fit well into the hymns that were being composed. No matter how it is pronounced, GOD is GOD, and this will never change.
Exodus 3:14 – “And God said unto Moses, I AM THAT I AM: and he said, Thus shalt thou say unto the children of Israel, I AM hath sent me unto you.”
The Cracked Acorn
The Cracked Acorn: Beside the Road
Moses took the bones of Joseph with him because Joseph had made the Israelites swear an oath. He had said, “God will surely come to your aid, and then you must carry my bones up with you from this place.” (Exodus 13:19)
It sits beside the road, once in its glory, could be easily noticed, but now the time has gone by, and traffic speeds on its way into Culpeper to find bargains at one of the Super stores open 24/7.
One must be traveling slowly and look to the right, and there it is in a madness of timothy, foxtail, clover, and different types of grass almost covering its once moment of emplacements. Mother nature is doing its best to hide this interloper. We see these appointments of kindness due to a sense of sadness and loss alongside other roads and highways. Some have complained to the Highway Departments that these are distracting and could cause accidents, for a lack of a reason.
No one knows how highway monuments got started, when, and where they sprung up. Some are works of art and have tiny white stone encirclements and toys or some items that once belonged to the departed. They are a reminder of human weakness and moments of terrifying strokes of death and injury. Life and death decisions were made at these spots by rescue people and emergency medical technicians. Even though we, somewhere at one time or another, have been ‘forced’ in the workplace to watch films showing what speed and drugs and alcohol can do at 70 miles per hour on the roads, we go out, and the faults of mankind fail to disappear.
Within this random chaotic arrangement of clover, weeds, and display of bucolic sent from above flowers is a subliminal message. The staked unstable monument is a styrofoam cross
with its headdress of Walmart vinyl chain of floral flowers. It is the cross, and those who sat it on the ground must believe that there is a God and that there is hope and that eventually,
somewhere beyond this arena of passing joys and moments of sadness, is another place, eternal, and there we shall all meet again.
I know, and you know, that this could be an inappreciable place, and why would anyone want to do this? Sits a cross to be soon cast into the landfill or crushed by an attempt to mow and clear the byways for passing motorists. I could answer that I would have the answers to more of those questions that all of us face from time to time and have to answer, “I don’t know!” and hope this is enough to have closure.
“I spent all day staring at a leaf; I know that my time here is brief.” – John Hiatt –
The Cracked Acorn
The Cracked Acorn: Love
Ah, the season of love and Valentine’s Day. The newspaper published a short article further to show the power of this amazing human emotion.
Our U.S. ambassador to Mexico had found the love of his life. He is the son of hard-working parents and has worked his way up the political ladder to this high office. His lady love is wealthy, not several million but 1.5 billion worth. She is one of Latin America’s wealthiest and most powerful women. The couple is ignoring this. “Love is not about money. Love is about the values you carry inside.” There will be a prenuptial agreement. Will this marriage work out? Maybe! We will have to keep buying the daily paper. Will Antonio and Maria be able to ignore the King Kong of wealth and enjoy a simple life of love and happiness? This relationship has all the ingredients of a nice long-running soap opera.
Our Modern media uses “love” in all its forms to promote, sell and circulate all types of products and propaganda. I remember a radio preacher of years ago who said everyone is looking for love.
When they find it, it is like a well. They drink and drink till the well is dry. Then they move on to the next well, where it is repeated over and over. Are we that way today? Times have changed.
Morals have changed. We have more freedom to question and seek our own answers to our needs and wishes. Resources are available to aid us in our search for fulfillment.
We have not strayed too far from our ancient roots of seekers and gatherers. We still look up at the evening sky, wonder about its mysteries, and see ourselves as small but vital in an important universe. Yes. We are all looking for eternal love that cannot be severed by time and our puny problems. Will wealth come between our two love birds in the newspaper? The mathematical odds are heavily weighted that it could, but in human attachments, we can never know for sure.
From the Bible:
“I may be able to speak the languages of human beings and even of angels, but if I have no love, my speech is no more than a noisy gong or a clanging bell. I may have the gift of inspired preaching; I may have all knowledge and understand all secrets; I may have the faith. needed to move mountains-but if I have no love, I am nothing. I may give away everything I have, and even give up my body to be burned-but if I have no love, this does me no good.” 1 Corinthians, 13:1-13.
“May the Lord make your love increase and overflow for each other and for everyone else.” Thessalonians 3:12.
“Love never fails. But where there are prophecies, they will cease; where there are tongues, they wit]. be stilled; where there is knowledge, it will pass away.” 1 Corinthians 14:1.
“…Love comes from a pure heart and a good conscience and a sincere faith,” 1 Timothy 1:5
“Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.” John, Chapter 15, Verse 13
“There is no fear in love, but perfect love casteth out fear.”‘ 1 John. 4: 18
“Many waters cannot quench love, neither can the floods drown it.” Song Of Solomon 3:7
“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only-begotten Son, that whosoever believes on him may not perish, but have life eternal.” John 3:16
“Love is a many splendored thing
It’s the April rose that only grows in the early Spring
Love is nature’s way of giving a reason to be living
The golden crown that makes a man a king!” (Williams & Williams)
The Cracked Acorn
The Cracked Acorn: That City
Two senior citizens were sitting on a courthouse bench, whittling and discussing the merits of being rich. A friend of theirs had most of what money could buy. As they listed what he had, they comically would say, “And I wouldn’t want to live like that!”
Some have the chance to “live like that” today.
If a family has two good incomes, it is possible to have an 8,000 sq. ft. home with four bedrooms and 4.5 baths and a three-car garage and swimming pool. When this happens, these families have to have help to keep their lives on an even keel. Pets will require lawn cleanup services. Dogs have to be walked, and people have to come and groom the animals.
There is the pet sitting if the family is away for a day or more. Executive Cleaning comes twice a week to get and return dry-cleaning. A-1 Mowing comes and does the lawn while another company is there to nurture the plants and flowers. A college student can be paid to take the teens to the mall and do errands for shut-in relatives. Groceries are ordered over the internet and delivered to the personal chef. The chef will prepare meals to await the arrival of family members.
With more and more Americans eating out, some of the large homes or mini-mansions are opting to have the builder leave out the kitchen. Meals are then bought over the cell phone and eaten in a small dining area.
If you can’t organize closets and the like, someone is available to do this while you are at work. Shop4You is a service that will run those gopher errands that you hate and wait for the repairmen to do plumbing, etc., while you are at work.
Last but not least! How about all that paper that seems to be forever attempting to bury you? Magazines are stacked everywhere. Books and paperbacks seem never to get back to the bookcase.
You have extracted articles from other sources that you find interesting but have never finished reading them. Catalogs, bulletins, brochures, and paper debris that suggests a purpose-eeks! You can’t find the time to deal with it!
Not to worry! While you are away on vacation or at work, a company will send an employee to organize this flotsam and jetsam of paper and put it into its proper place. A printed list with title and location of each offender will be given to you as often as you require it.
“that city where the ransomed will shine
I want a gold one that’s silver lined
I’ve got a mansion just over the hilltop
In that bright land where we’ll never grow old
And someday yonder we will never more wander
But walk on streets that are purest gold
Don’t think me poor or deserted or lonely
I’m not discouraged I’m heaven bound
I’m but a pilgrim in search of the city
I want a mansion, a harp, and a crown
I’ve got a mansion just over the hilltop
In that bright land where we’ll never grow old
And some day yonder we will never more wander
But walk on streets that are purest gold”
I’ve Got a Mansion Just Over the Hilltop
Words & Music By: Ira Stamphill
But as it is, they desire a better country, that is, a heavenly one. Therefore God is not ashamed to be called their God, for he has prepared for them a city. Hebrews 11:16 ESV
The Cracked Acorn
The Cracked Acorn: The GOD Particle
My foraging for a set of reasonably priced tires found me in the early morning line at the Goodyear Center. Others had the same mission. The line was bogged down by a young lady that was being tutored on the proper tires for her auto. Someone muttered, “What are we building, a starship?” The salesman heard this. “You fellows, be patient; she’s a nice person!” In silence, we waited to see Captain Janeway of the Enterprise. We were not disappointed.
Theoretical physicists are searching for the “God particle.” (July, DISCOVERY magazine). In 1964 British physicist Peter Higgs decided that this one subatomic animal was necessary to unite all those in the zoo of the Standard Model. His idea was to explain the “big bang” and how it was ignited. If all the particles are summed together, they have a zero mass (weight). What gave the matter (particles) mass to create all that we now see and enjoy? Higgs implies that there is a force field (Higgs Field) where all lives the particles. In this molasses-type environment (universe), there is the Higgs Boson (God particle) which is weightless but is the creator of all the weighted particles that make up our cosmos. (Stay with me!)
We simplify this by going back to Goodyear. Our young lady lightly dances into the room. She draws more and more attention (weight) till, eventually, all those around her are also in a weighted state. She may fly around and around the room till she loses all her speed. Unnoticed are interested parties (clusters) near the door. When she has almost spun down, the clusters give life to her, and more electric particles again gain weight. Our damsel is our Higgs Boson (God Particle), the long sought-after culprit that is responsible for combining and giving mass life to electrons and neutrons. What has this to do with anything?
Leon Lederman tries to answer this question in his book – THE GOD PARTICLE: IF THE UNIVERSE IS THE ANSWER, WHAT IS THE QUESTION? With every opened door, more are opened but not leading to the final answer to “What is the Question!” A three billion dollar collider in Geneva, Switzerland, in 2007 could indicate if there is a Higgs Boson or if it exists. Eight hours of data gathering will equal 3 million DVDs of binary data. Vague ideas abound on how this will be processed within our lifetime.
Conclusion: We are looking for something that we think exists but are not entirely convinced of since the physicist community is evenly divided. Some are saying this particle has appeared several times we just do not have the means to detect its presence. This heavy particle may have an atomic weight between lead and uranium. The collider may never be built that can harvest this baby, and our best efforts could bear fruit in several years. Meanwhile, “Isn’t God wonderful!”
IN THE BEGINNING, GOD CREATED THE HEAVEN AND THE EARTH. AND THE EARTH WAS WITHOUT FORM AND VOID, AND DARKNESS WAS UPON THE FACE OF THE DEEP. AND THE SPIRIT OF GOD MOVED UPON THE FACE OF THE WATERS. (Genesis 1:1,2)
The Cracked Acorn
The Cracked Acorn: Someone
Hebrews 12:12 “…Lift up the hands which…hang down...”
“Charlotte Fox, the first American woman to conquer three 26,000-foot or higher mountains and who miraculously survived a blizzard while descending after summiting Everest, has died at 61 after a fall on steep hardwood stairs at her Telluride, Colorado home. Her obituary was published by the New York Times on June 8.”
One may have included Mt. Everest, which is 29,032 feet high. This could be on your “Bucket List,” O. K. let’s go; you’re not getting any younger.
Consider the following:
Several hundred are lined up every year to attempt this $50,000 trip to Nepal. most have already climbed other smaller ones, getting the body chemistry in trim and adjusted, and eager to try Everest.
Maybe, a northern mid-west school teacher who had hidden this desire and saved and saved, preparing for the moment to give it her all out and accomplish what most have “no taste” and content to sit before the television and watch such unfold for the eager ones.
We can fast forward, which puts us in the first camp, and days later into camp second and three (which holds the difficult climb through a canyon of ice and snow, where anything can happen.
It comes the moment when good food, rest, and one has that state of mind that it can be done. The sharpa guide keep repeating to her that once you reach the top, stay no longer than 45 seconds; this was repeated and repeated – 45 seconds and immediately come down.
Glory to God- she did make it, but did not overcome the temptation to stay longer….45 came and went, and came and went, then she stumbled when she tried to return down the trail – oxygen about gone; she fell to her knees, collapsed and rolled other to the trail’s side: it was all over, or was it?
A climber in a passing group glanced over and thought, just another frozen body for Everest (last count 122), but something made him pause and look closer; he quickly shared his oxygen and saw life. Our school teacher was then slid down to the last camp and thawed out, completely recovered; she asked who it was that saved her life. – No one knew only that it was just “someone.”
This is one of the stories of people who stepped out to help a person in trouble on Mt. Everest!
Somebody did a golden deed, proving himself a friend in need; Somebody sang a cheerful song, brightening the sky the whole day long. Was that somebody you? Was that somebody you?
Somebody thought ’tis sweet to live – Willing said “I” glad to live’- Somebadyfought a valiant fight, Bravely he lived to shield the right,
Was that somebody you? – Was that somebody you? (1868-1946_lyrics from John R. Clements
The Cracked Acorn
The Cracked Acorn: Dyes
Yes! I remember when I got gravy on the best tie given to me by my piano teacher. It happened again; a ballpoint pen in my shirt leaked at the wrong time. It was taken to the cleaners and asked to do their best.
My father, in the fifties, worked as a knitter in a hosiery mill, making seamed ladies’ nylons. When they came off the machine, they were white and had to be sent to the dyer. Here the hose was submerged in a vat for several hours to change the white to rose or beige or the latest colors that the market demanded. I was told that white nylon was the strongest and could be weakened by the dyes. Supposedly this art appeared in the Middle East about 5,000 years ago, and the word “dye” is an English word.
In Biblical times, garments of beautiful colors were very expensive, both for the cloth and for the dyes. A garment signified importance or elevation in respect. “Now Israel loved Joseph more than all his children because he was the son of his old age: and he made him a coat of many colors. And when his brethren saw that their father loved him more than all his brethren, they hated him and could not speak peaceably unto him.” (Genesis 37:3,4)
The Egyptians were the masters of color, and the Hebrews may have brought this to perfection when the tabernacle was built. The Lord told them to “make the tabernacle with ten curtains of fine twined linen, and blue, purple, and scarlet” (Exodus 26:1),
“And they shall take gold, and blue, and scarlet, and fine linen. And they shall make the ephod of gold, of blue, of purple, of scarlet, and fine twined linen, with cunning work.” (Exodus 28:5,6) and in the vail “And thou shalt make a vail of blue, and purple, and scarlet, and fined twined linen of cunning work,” (Exodus 26:31) This vail was torn when Christ was crucified. (Matthew 27:51)
Purple was seen as a royal color, and desirable to buy, one of Paul’s converts at Thyatira was Lydia, a seller of purple.
Today, all these wonderful and bright colors are easily found on all our clothing. Some translators have attached meanings to certain colors, such as, WHITE-purity and innocence; BLACK-mourning, affliction, and calamity; RED-bloodshed; PURPLE-royalty, luxury; BLUE-deity, sky, and heaven; SCARLET-war, valor; GREEN-life, youth, and abundance. The red, white, and blue are in our flag.
The book of Esther is a “colorful” book of the Bible and worth reading and re-reading, especially the description of the palace of King Ahasuerus.
Our hymnal has two songs that reflect color. BEAUTIFUL ROBES OF white, and BEHOLD A STRANGER AT THE DOOR! ‘Tis HE, With garments dyed at Calvary.
For gentlemen who still wear ties -remember it was said, “If your children see you get a spot on your tie, they’ll send you to a nursing home!” Cure: wear bow ties!
May the good Lord bless an’ keep you, Whether near or far away. May you find that long-awaited, Golden day today . . . May your troubles all be small ones, And your fortune ten times ten, May the good lord bless and keep you, ‘Til we meet again . . .
