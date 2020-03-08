The Cracked Acorn: Cured

It happened the first of the month, while I was in Giant Food, there I was with a few items wheeling along with my small cart and passing down the toothpaste aisle: mouth wash and where many other necessary lotions lived and such and such, on one side was the ointments you know, the cure-alls for skin bumps and rashes and etc.

I merged behind a married couple cruising the Neosporin and other tubes of promise to cure all those nasty skin afflictions; I did what has become my habit and I asked them what was the best: the lady suggested a couple that I already had tried – I showed her the raspberry sized Mt. Everest that had appeared along the left-back area of my jaw and made a home there days in and days out threatening to erupt; nothing I tried reduced the burning pain.

I finally discovered that if I put a dab from three tubes I had at home and then a touch of gel that was recommended for getting relief from gum ache, if I did this enough through the day, it helped.

I noticed that I had begun to draw a crowd with my small ailment: and one man in passing came over and pointed to one tube of salve on the top shelf and said, “this is what you need” and walked away. I tried to say “Thank you!” and he was gone to the checkout. The small tube said #1 polysporin for $6.49, next to one that was $14.95… it was worth a try.

When I returned home, I did what the directions said…use three times during the day; I cleaned the area and did as it directed. The day went on and it worked, the pain had gone away. What was in this magic potion….it was mega doses of 2 substances that were alarmingly mixed with several others in my other 3 tubes. I think I am cured but not according to the Internet, it could return for up to a year’s time or more.

I would have liked to really thank the man that pointed to it on the shelf but he is gone, probably never to see the same person in the store again.

Why is it that I am thinking of the 10 lepers and Jesus had healed them and only one returned to thank HIM, It is recorded that HE said, “Where are the others?” can we really blame them for not returning. The one that did had the genuine 100% faith that he believed he was truly healed and never would be cursed with leprosy ever again. Lack of belief on Jesus and other reasons may have caused the 9 to think that the cure might be a passing thing and it was time to enjoy a clean life while they had the chance. – Luke 17:11-18

NOTE: After thousands of years, about 20 cases of leprosy pop up in the USA every year and can be cured with several drugs. (maybe!)