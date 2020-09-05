The Cracked Acorn
The Cracked Acorn: Diablo
(The following is fiction or maybe not!)
It was somewhere at the start of fall in Homer, Kentucky. Darkness was closing in; Tim and Joel had given a neighbor a long day’s free help with fallen leaves, clearing the gutters on their friend’s house, and a general cleanup before bad weather came. At the moment they were in severe conversation on where the car had been parked. They agreed that they would have to cross through the local cemetery to the ride home.
Even to this day… many do not agree on the following:
Our pilgrims were quiet as they passed into the hallowed ground and walked among Smiths and Jones, It was strange how soon it was too dark to see clearly. Suddenly, ‘something’ took form and attacked Tim with a sudden vicious force that it also when finished went to Joel, who stepped back and fell hitting his head on a stone, lay unconscious, who later said that he remembered his friend crying out in pain, “Help me! The pain…please someone help me!”
When Joel finally came to, in the hospital that the police were trying to find out l what had happened. Joel asked about Tim and no one seemed to know where Tim was. Was his mind playing tricks? (The following may have been from too much morphine given to Joel.)
“Joel said that he would always remember that somewhere in his injury, that he no longer heard his friend crying for help!
Because (you won’t believe this!!!) The stone angels in the cemetery had taken form and were bending over Tim, wiping the blood from his forehead and saying,”It’s ok we are here, we heard your call and were sent !”
Joel: “It was a marvelous scene: the lit area and the angels doing their work for his friend. Yes! I know no one will ever believe me, but I was there. Tim was now quiet but alive and then the angels took him under their wings, a flapping of many heavenly creatures, and they all rose into the night sky, and were gone! ”
Gone where? The arm of the Law thinks it was all due to grave robbers, but all those very heavy stone angel statues were gone, that must have taken some force and heavy lifting! On close inspection, there were no tracks or any indication that this was the answer.
Now any night in Homer, pass by Joel’s house and you will see every inside light is on, every night! Is this to frighten what some think now is Diablo- the prince of evil that snared and injured our friends. It sounds like what happened, If I am ever in Homer after dark, I will stay clear of the cemetery and the spot where lies the Smiths and Jones.
To this day, no one can tell you where Tim is! (But we know.) – Luke 16:22
The Cracked Acorn: Angels
SECRETS OF THE BIBLE COLLECTOR’S EDITION U.S. News & WORLD REPORT has a colorful section about angels. The word is mentioned over 200 times in the Bible. The word angel has always been interpreted as a “messenger.” They do God’s bidding, can be helpers or protectors. Hebrews 1:14 defines angels as “ministering spirits.” Some think angels are watching over loved ones.
But we do not really know what the angels are doing today! We may have entertained angels unaware but still who can say that they have seen an angel. At the holiday season, angels are all about us in the malls and in the lyrics of the season’s carols. I would like to say that all of us have our guardian angel and that we would never fall into the path of harm or even death, but I cannot. A television show like TOUCHED BY AN ANGEL wanted us to believe that angels cover the full range of duties to God’s people and even sometimes in non-believers who after being saved by an angel turn to a firm belief in God.
Duties are: The host of angels is involved in worship & praise in heaven (Isaiah 6:1-3; Revelation 4-4). They serve as messengers to communicate God’s will to men Acts 7:52-53). They gave instructions to Joseph, the women at the tomb, to Philip and to Cornelius (Matt, 1-2, Acts 8:26 & 10:1-8). They provided food for Hagar, Elijah, and Christ(Genesis 21:17-20,1 Kings 19:6, Matthew 4:11). They protected Daniel and his friends (Daniel 3 & 6). They released the apostles out of prisons (Acts 5 & 12). In the story of Lazarus and the rich man, we have a record where the angels carried Lazarus away to “Abraham’s bosom” when he died(Luke 16:22).
Angels are marvelous, but we have to be careful that they are not incorrectly placed and confused with God, they are clearly placed between God and man, they are not eternal but created (Colossians 1:16-17). Judges 13:18 says they are beyond human understanding and not omniscient. Their glory consists in unique service to God’s divine will. Paul speaks of a tendency among some to elevate angels at the expense of Christ(Colossians 2:18). Artists through the ages have tried to show angels in paintings to glorify them, giving them bodies of flesh. We know that they can take this form but their existence is spiritual. When Stephen was at death from the stoning his face shone like that of an angel (Acts 6:15)-can we say that his face showed the purity and beauty of one who is in the presence of God?
Genesis 28:10 – And Jacob went out from Beersheba, and went toward Haran. And he lighted upon a certain place, and tarried there all night because the sun was set; and he took of the stones of that place, and put them for his pillows, and lay down in that place to sleep. And he dreamed, and behold a ladder set up on the earth, and the top of it reached to heaven: and behold the angels of God ascending and descending on it.
Children’s Angel Ideas: When it gets cold, angels go north for the winter. Sara,6; Angels work for God and watch over kids when God has to go do something else. Mitchell,7 ; My guardian angel helps me with math, but he’s not good with science. Henry,8; Angels live in cloud houses made by God and his Son, who’s a very good carpenter. Jared,9; All angels are girls because they wear dresses and boys don’t go for that. Antonia,9
The Cracked Acorn: Puzzle
Summer did arrive with a vengeance. After very hot and humid days and this is not good, I decided that I like winter much better; come winter when I am bundled up in my parka, gloves, and heavy clothing and using the cane around the neighborhood for a chilling walk I might think, “Hey! Summer is much better!”
Escaping from the heat and humidity I have retreated to the “World’s Smallest office” and opened a 500-piece puzzle entitled -White Roses at Portland Head, Maine. It is a little bigger than past ones and has lots of blue sky, the ocean, and moss-covered rocks along the shoreline. It requires some time to get the boundaries started and then hours of searching to match colors and different shapes.
The dictionary word PUZZLE means not only a game but: to baffle or confuse mentally by presenting a difficult problem, maybe a toy that requires ingenuity and assembly of many parts, and to be in a state of bewilderment. Solving a puzzle requires deep thinking and skill for its solution. There are Chinese puzzles, crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, number puzzles, and word puzzles. There is the SALAMANDER puzzle where each piece is the same shaped sized lizard-like piece.
A good puzzle can cause us to mull over, ponder, chew over, reflect, ruminate, speculate, contemplate; each puzzle can disguise its self as a mystery, a paradox, enigma, conundrum, a maze, labyrinth, and a teaser and a question; it leaves us to solve, work out, rack our brains, crack, resolve and decipher; all this goes together very nicely to give one delightful and exciting experience.
When problems crowd into our lives, a simple puzzle can offer mental calm. Matthew 6:34 Take therefore no thought for the morrow: for the morrow shall take thought for the things of itself. Sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof.
The NEW INTERNATIONAL VERSION uses PUZZLE in two Scriptures.
Mark 6:20 because Herod feared John and protected him, knowing him to be a righteous and holy man. When Herod heard John, he was greatly puzzled; yet he liked to listen to him.
Acts 5:24 On hearing this report, the captain of the temple guard and the chief priests were puzzled, wondering what would come of this.
“God’s will is like the picture on the box top of a great jigsaw puzzle. And each person is engaged in the discernment process around a specific topic. Some may have a few of the pieces in her or his hand. Bit by bit, then, we share the pieces of the Divine puzzle, placing on the table around which we have gathered. We take turns handling the pieces, twisting them, gathering them, moving them together or apart, wanting to make sense of them.” -a comment about puzzles from an INTERNET BLOGGER.
God moves in a mysterious way, His wonders to perform; He plants his footsteps in the sea, And rides upon the storm. Deep in unfathomable mines Of never-failing skill, He treasures up his bright designs And works his sovereign will. William Cowper (1731-1800)
The Cracked Acorn: Savior, Pilot Me?
Somewhere in my house is a small framed picture of a lighthouse and a small sailboat in an inlet. It reminds me of my few experiences with boats; here a storm may be brewing at the end of the day.
The lighthouse has not switched on its light. It may be late autumn. Leaves are changing colors on the shore. The shore of the lighthouse is rocky and the other shore may be one of safety. The small sailboat is trying to reach land near a small cottage in the woods. The sailboat is very small in comparison to the lighthouse. The threatening rock ledges are partially hidden by the lashing waves. The coming storm is definitely too powerful for the small craft which has its single sail to the fullest extent.
The lighthouse stands as a warning for the boat to stay away and not to come near the rocks. Does the sailboat see that it is in danger and will a warning from the lighthouse soon flash a warning that danger is at hand; this painting has all the possibilities of tragedy.
The artist of this painting must have known something of life. The sailboat is too small. The inlet of safety is filled with hidden dangers. Without an experienced pilot, the captain may not know these waters and how to get into the shore to escape the coming storm. The passengers may have been lulled into their nice voyage and have not been aware that soon their lives may be in danger.
The light is not on in the lighthouse, does anyone care that a ship is in danger. The waves are viciously hitting the shore churned by a distant force while on the shore things still deceptively appear to be calm. Time may be running out for our sailor at the end of the day.
In 1986, divers discovered a small boat preserved at the bottom of Lake Kinneret near the area of the Galilee Sea. It is 25.5 feet long and 7.5 in width. It probably had a square sail on a single mast. It carried a crew of five and maybe 15 passengers. It has a shallow draft and could be rowed by 4 in staggered order. This craft was probably made up of junked boats by the Migdal Jewish family boatyard.
There’s talk of restoring the dubbed “Jesus Boat.” HE and his disciples could have sailed in this very boat. Boats were very important in the Biblical past and are mentioned 50 times in the Gospels.
A furious squall came up, and the waves broke over the boat so that it was nearly swamped. Jesus was in the stern, sleeping on a cushion. The disciples woke him and said to him, “Teacher, don’t you care if we drown?” He got up, rebuked the wind, and said to the waves, “Quiet! Be still!” Then the wind died down and it was completely calm. He said to his disciples, “Why are you so afraid? Do you still have no faith?” They were terrified and asked each other, “Who is this? Even the wind and the waves obey him!” (Mark 4)
Edward Hopper in 1871 was well aware of the loss of life due to the many shipwrecks and sinking of his day. He wrote these lyrics JESUS, SAVIOR, PILOT ME.
Over life’s tempestuous sea; Unknown waves before me roll, Hiding rock and treach’rous shoal. Thou canst hush the ocean wild. Boist’rous waves obey Thy will. When at last I near the shore, And the fearful breakers roar, May I hear Thee say to me, “Fear not, I will pilot thee”
Now cast off and remember in a storm head for the cuddy. Stay on true course and avoid winkles in the main.
The Cracked Acorn: Pie
A well-dressed gentleman was reading his newspaper while enjoying a visit to the park. He was interrupted by a bum that wanted him to be aware of the menu at the local café. He even went on to tell of the loaves of bread, meats, and desserts. His listener peeked over his newspaper to ask if the restaurant had pie.
“No”, replied the bum.
“A meal is not a meal without pie”, and the gentleman walked away.
We older folk have memories of a grandmother with her freshly made pies. They were put into the pie cabinet away from prying eyes to cool.
The Oxford English Dictionary says that the word “pie” came from the magpie bird that crammed everything into its nest.
In Britain, it probably started with a combination of meats or leftovers and encased in dough. These combinations have had several names over the centuries. In Latin times it was “pica”. The Romans may have brought the idea back after conquering Greece; Marcus Cato considered them good enough to offer to their gods.
In England, they were first called “pye”. After the Norman invasion, the word was influenced by the French “pie”. Christians associated the word with Christian feast days. Some authorities state that images of “pies” are to be found on the tomb wall of Pharaoh King Rames II.
In the 13th century, it was a favorite of beach cookouts to have a Tortoise of Mullet pie. In the 15th century, it was partridge pie. The year of 1626, England’s King Charles had Jeffrey Hudson an 18-inch dwarf “baked” in a pie. Hudson popped up at the moment the Queen was about to cut the pie. This was considered such fine entertainment that Hudson was later dubbed Lord Minimus. A lesser-known name was applied to the earliest pies and that was “coffins” or “coffyns”. This may have had a connection to some of their side effects on the local citizens. Remember that only in modern times, we learned about food poisoning.
Pie, glorious pie!
What is there more handsome?
Gulped, swallowed or chewed —
Still worth a king’s ransom!
What is it we dream about?
What brings on a sigh?
Piled peaches and cream, about
Six feet high!
Wonderful, marvelous, pie!!
(edited thoughts from OLIVER)
The next time you have pie, reflect on this and then lift this savory delicious piece of blueberry, apple, or mince pie to our lips, remember it’s a tasty blessing from our Lord who has indeed brought us into a “land flowing with milk and Honey.” (Exodus 3:8).
Our glorious Land today,
“Neath Education’s sway”,
Soars upward still.
Its hills of learning fair.
Whose bounties all may share,
behold them everywhere
On vale and hill. (Samuel Smith – 1832)
Let us maintain a thanksgiving presence through the year and into the next. Amen.
The Cracked Acorn: Teardrop
If you want fickle weather, try the Alaska Aleutian Islands. Rain, snow, high winds, and even a bit of sunshine go through the daily blender of some of the world’s noted fits thrown by Mother Nature. I know. For the better part of a year in the 60s, I headed a team that did passive satellite photographic operations (SATTRACK). Since outside work required a clear night sky, we often had lots of time on our hands. I became very acquainted with the airmen that were barracked in the composite building that housed the mess hall and recreational activities.
We had one clear day a month when we could go beach combing on Shemya Island. At water’s edge, you could find what looked like round gemstones. These were really pieces of Coca-Cola and Clorox bottles left over from the WWII occupation of the island. The whole island was a treasure of junk and stuff left behind by the thousands of military and their dependents. A daily magnet was run over the island’s roads to pick up nails. Flat tires were very common. You never carried a spare but had the motor pool come out and install a fresh tire.
One of the airmen at our daily coffee table had picked up a Bering Sea polished piece of Clorox bottle. He called it his Australian teardrop; he thought it was washed up on that side of the island. It was very pretty with a tiny trapped bubble inside. He had taken it to the gem shop and mounted it in a necklace. His roomie wound up with it, never told of its ancient history. I remember the morning that we were shown stateside photos of the roomie’s fiancée. She was posed in her best with the teardrop around her neck.
We kept the secret and knew that the two airmen had never conversed about it and the seller was obviously not going to do any talking. His roomie was strong and when he came out to change a flat sometimes stripped the wheel’s lug nuts. He liked to tear out the last pages of your novel if he found it unattended. I suspect that at an early age he was tearing wings off live butterflies. Of course, we used every occasion to ask the perpetrator to get us more coffee and bring us a doughnut or two. The silence was golden.
I wonder today where the teardrop is. It may have become an heirloom or in an antique shop. If a jeweler has looked at it, he would know instantly it was just a piece of glass. No one knows that this once worthless stone has gone through 20 years plus, where it was polished by the world’s worst turbulent weather.
Christ saw the multitudes that followed Him like so many teardrops. This is seen in Matthew 5:1-16. He knew their hearts as He knows ours today. Life will polish us and if we are faithful to Him, we shall become that polished stone that has lasting beauty.
“Master, the tempest is raging! The billows are tossing high! The sky is o’er shadowed with blackness, No shelter or help is nigh; Carest Thou not that we perish? How canst Thou lie asleep, When each moment so madly is threat’ning A grave in the angry deep?” The winds and the waves shall obey Thy will, Peace be still! They all shall sweetly obey Thy will, Peace, Be still! Peace, peace, be still! (from SACRED SELECTIONS) – Mark 4:39
The Cracked Acorn: Departure
Sooner than we think, the air will seem cleaner and crisp. Early on weekday mornings, I might hear the train whistle at the Haymarket crossing. It’s that lonesome sound that reminds me of my youth when trains stopped in every town to pick up mail and passengers.
When I was maybe 5 years old, I was with my mother when she took my aunt to nearby Auburn, Kentucky to catch the L&N (Louisville and Nashville) to Louisville. We waited in the station room until we heard the whistle and the clanging bell, smoke, and steam as the train pulled to a stop at the station’s back door. We are all familiar with airports but I don’t think many are with train stations. At the airport, it is a quick hug and then off but with trains, it seems you have an eternity to say “good-bye”. You can wave at boarding and even while the train gathers speed to leave for the big city. (I hid my tears by holding mother’s leg!)
The Hawaiians’ “aloha” may be a better word which means hello and good-by or farewell. Aloha says thank you for sharing your life, energy, and breath with us, and thank you for making us aware that we are all family. Good-by, so I found in the dictionary, is an alteration of God be with you, suggesting an unknown break of time till we see each other again, and during that period we will need God’s protection and assurance that all will work out for those leaving and for those who remain.
Acts chapter 20, tells us of Paul’s good-by to the elders at Ephesus, 36 Having so spoken he bowed his knees and prayed with them all. 37 They all wept freely; they fell on Paul’s neck and fervently kissed him.38 They were grieved especially over the remark they would not see his face anymore. Then they accompanied him to the ship.
SACRED SELECTIONS #456 has some beautiful thoughts also about “good-by” – WITH FRIENDS ON EARTH WE MEET IN GLADNESS, WHILE SWIFT THE MOMENTS FLY, YEA, EVER COMES THE THO’T OF SADNESS, THAT WE MUST SAY GOOD-BY. NO PARTING WORDS SHALL E’ER BE SPOKEN IN YONDER HOME SO FAIR BUT SONGS OF JOY, AND PEACE AND GLADNESS, WE’LL SING FOREVER THERE. WE’LL NEVER SAY GOOD-BY IN HEV’N, WE’LL NEVER SAY GOOD-BY FOR IN THAT LAND OF JOY AND SONG, WE’LL NEVER SAY GOOD-BY.
And not to forget these lovely verses from Ruth chapter 1:
14 At this, they wept again. Then Orpah kissed her mother-in-law good-by, but Ruth clung to her.
15 “Look,” said Naomi, “your sister-in-law is going back to her people and her gods. Go back with her.”
16 But Ruth replied, “Don’t urge me to leave you or to turn back from you. Where you go I will go, and where you stay I will stay. Your people will be my people and your God my God.
17 Where you die I will die, and there I will be buried. May the LORD deal with me, be it ever so severely, if anything but death separates you and me.”
18 When Naomi realized that Ruth was determined to go with her, she stopped urging her.
