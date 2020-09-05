The Cracked Acorn: Diablo

Cast all anxiety on HIM- HE cares (1 Peter 5:7-)

(The following is fiction or maybe not!)

It was somewhere at the start of fall in Homer, Kentucky. Darkness was closing in; Tim and Joel had given a neighbor a long day’s free help with fallen leaves, clearing the gutters on their friend’s house, and a general cleanup before bad weather came. At the moment they were in severe conversation on where the car had been parked. They agreed that they would have to cross through the local cemetery to the ride home.

Even to this day… many do not agree on the following:

Our pilgrims were quiet as they passed into the hallowed ground and walked among Smiths and Jones, It was strange how soon it was too dark to see clearly. Suddenly, ‘something’ took form and attacked Tim with a sudden vicious force that it also when finished went to Joel, who stepped back and fell hitting his head on a stone, lay unconscious, who later said that he remembered his friend crying out in pain, “Help me! The pain…please someone help me!”

When Joel finally came to, in the hospital that the police were trying to find out l what had happened. Joel asked about Tim and no one seemed to know where Tim was. Was his mind playing tricks? (The following may have been from too much morphine given to Joel.)

“Joel said that he would always remember that somewhere in his injury, that he no longer heard his friend crying for help!

Because (you won’t believe this!!!) The stone angels in the cemetery had taken form and were bending over Tim, wiping the blood from his forehead and saying,”It’s ok we are here, we heard your call and were sent !”

Joel: “It was a marvelous scene: the lit area and the angels doing their work for his friend. Yes! I know no one will ever believe me, but I was there. Tim was now quiet but alive and then the angels took him under their wings, a flapping of many heavenly creatures, and they all rose into the night sky, and were gone! ”

Gone where? The arm of the Law thinks it was all due to grave robbers, but all those very heavy stone angel statues were gone, that must have taken some force and heavy lifting! On close inspection, there were no tracks or any indication that this was the answer.

Now any night in Homer, pass by Joel’s house and you will see every inside light is on, every night! Is this to frighten what some think now is Diablo- the prince of evil that snared and injured our friends. It sounds like what happened, If I am ever in Homer after dark, I will stay clear of the cemetery and the spot where lies the Smiths and Jones.

To this day, no one can tell you where Tim is! (But we know.) – Luke 16:22