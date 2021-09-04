The Cracked Acorn: Diet

But seek first His kingdom and His righteousness, and all these things shall be yours as well – Matthew 6:33

Newspapers and television dote on articles on exercise & diet. Low-carb has entered our vocabulary and lite and no sugar and low sodium, items found in most food stores. We want to get the threescore and ten and even more and enjoy good health along the way. We have been educated that harmful substances could be in the food we eat and in the water we drink.

I grew up on a farm when salted pork was a staple, and we knew nothing about fatty foods and high blood pressure and cholesterol. We just had our three big meals a day and worked hard. We did not know about pizza, ethnic foods, and fast food, it was before the microwave oven. My diet expanded when I left home for a federal career.

More and more, you meet individuals who drastically change or modify their lives to be physically fit. I remember a dental hygienist that ran every morning with her dog. Daily did all the yoga positions that took 90 minutes and thought it was really good for the body and the mind. She shopped at the natural food stores and said that you would never see her in a fast-food franchise. Her favorite health food was: amaranth, quinoa, and kosha grains mixed with cloves of garlic. She said it had to be done just right, or it would really stay with you; I wondered if her friends stayed with her.

The Scripture point to the needs of the body and the spirit.



Psalm 78:24,25 – and He rained down upon them, manna to eat, and gave them the grain of heaven. Man ate of the bread of angels; He sent them food in abundance.

I Timothy 6:7,8 – for we brought nothing into the world, and we cannot take anything out of the world, but if we have food and clothing, with these we shall be content.

Matthew 4:4 – Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceeds from the mouth of God.

John 6:35 Jesus said to them, I am the bread of life; he who comes to me shall not hunger, and he who believes in me shall never thirst.

John 6:5o,51 – This is the bread which comes down from heaven, that a man may eat of it and never die. I am the living bread which came down from heaven; if anyone eats of this bread, he will live forever, and the bread which I shall give for the life of the world is my flesh.

from the stage play OLIVER

Food, Glorious Food! Hot sausage and mustard! Please!

Custard Food, Glorious Food! Don’t care what it looks like, burned, underdone, Don’t care what the cook looks like!

Just think of growing fat and that full-up feeling! Food Glorious Food!

What wouldn’t we give for that extra bit more, that’s all we live for!

Wonderful, Glorious, Marvelous Food! Just picture a great big steak, fried, roasted, or stewed, Oh, Food, Glorious Food!

There’s nothing to stop us from closing our eyes and imagine; Food, Food, Glorious Food!

(Oliver the orphan and his fellow mates had nothing but daily gruel and dreamed of tables loaded with Food, Glorious Food!)