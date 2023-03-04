The Cracked Acorn: Do You Know?

Moses took the bones of Joseph with him because Joseph had made the Israelites swear an oath. He had said, “God will surely come to your aid, and then you must carry my bones up with you from this place.” (Exodus 13:19)

How highway monuments got started, when and where, no one knows, they just sprung up. Some are works of art and have tiny white stone encirclements with toys or some items that once belonged to the departed. They are a reminder of human weakness and moments of terrifying strokes of death and injury. Life and death decisions were made at these spots by rescue people and emergency medical people. Even though we, somewhere at one time or another, have been ‘forced’ in the workplace to watch films showing what speed and drugs and alcohol can do at 70 miles per hour on the roads, yet, we go out, and the faults of mankind fail to disappear.

Within this random chaotic arrangement of clover, weeds, and display of bucolic sent from above flowers is a subliminal message. The staked unstable monument is a Styrofoam cross with its headdress of WalMart vinyl chain of floral flowers. It is the cross, and those who sat it in the ground must believe that there is a God and that there is hope and that eventually, somewhere beyond this arena of passing joys and moments of sadness, is another place, eternal, and there we shall all meet again.

I know, and you know, that this could be an inappreciable place, and why would anyone want to do this, sits a cross to be soon cast into the landfill or crushed by an attempt to mow and clear the byways for passing motorists. I could answer that I would have the answers to more of those questions that all of us face from time to time and have to answer, “I don’t know!” and hope this is enough to have closure.

“A little girl was riding on an airplane across the Midwest to spend the summer with her grandparents. She was reading one of her favorite paperback stories, “Rebecca of Sunnybrook Farm,” when a young man took the vacant seat next to her. He attempted to start a conversation, “You know, on long flights like this, that time can pass more quickly if we have a conversation. I would like to tell you, “Why there is no God and no heaven and nothing beyond this earth; you live, and then you die, and that’s it!”

With that, the little girl looked up from her book, “Do you know why a horse eats green grass and leaves behind round clumps, the cow eats the same grass and leaves behind round patties, and the goat does the same and leaves little pellets?” The young man laughed, “I don’t know.”

The little girl said, “The dimmest farmer knows, and I know we have nothing to talk about,” With that, she went back to reading “Rebecca of Sunnybrook Farm.”

(There is, beyond the azure blue, a God concealed from human sight, HE tinted skies with heav’nly hue and framed the worlds with HIS great might.) see Psalm 46:10