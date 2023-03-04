The Cracked Acorn
The Cracked Acorn: Do You Know?
Moses took the bones of Joseph with him because Joseph had made the Israelites swear an oath. He had said, “God will surely come to your aid, and then you must carry my bones up with you from this place.” (Exodus 13:19)
How highway monuments got started, when and where, no one knows, they just sprung up. Some are works of art and have tiny white stone encirclements with toys or some items that once belonged to the departed. They are a reminder of human weakness and moments of terrifying strokes of death and injury. Life and death decisions were made at these spots by rescue people and emergency medical people. Even though we, somewhere at one time or another, have been ‘forced’ in the workplace to watch films showing what speed and drugs and alcohol can do at 70 miles per hour on the roads, yet, we go out, and the faults of mankind fail to disappear.
Within this random chaotic arrangement of clover, weeds, and display of bucolic sent from above flowers is a subliminal message. The staked unstable monument is a Styrofoam cross with its headdress of WalMart vinyl chain of floral flowers. It is the cross, and those who sat it in the ground must believe that there is a God and that there is hope and that eventually, somewhere beyond this arena of passing joys and moments of sadness, is another place, eternal, and there we shall all meet again.
I know, and you know, that this could be an inappreciable place, and why would anyone want to do this, sits a cross to be soon cast into the landfill or crushed by an attempt to mow and clear the byways for passing motorists. I could answer that I would have the answers to more of those questions that all of us face from time to time and have to answer, “I don’t know!” and hope this is enough to have closure.
“A little girl was riding on an airplane across the Midwest to spend the summer with her grandparents. She was reading one of her favorite paperback stories, “Rebecca of Sunnybrook Farm,” when a young man took the vacant seat next to her. He attempted to start a conversation, “You know, on long flights like this, that time can pass more quickly if we have a conversation. I would like to tell you, “Why there is no God and no heaven and nothing beyond this earth; you live, and then you die, and that’s it!”
With that, the little girl looked up from her book, “Do you know why a horse eats green grass and leaves behind round clumps, the cow eats the same grass and leaves behind round patties, and the goat does the same and leaves little pellets?” The young man laughed, “I don’t know.”
The little girl said, “The dimmest farmer knows, and I know we have nothing to talk about,” With that, she went back to reading “Rebecca of Sunnybrook Farm.”
(There is, beyond the azure blue, a God concealed from human sight, HE tinted skies with heav’nly hue and framed the worlds with HIS great might.) see Psalm 46:10
The Cracked Acorn
The Cracked Acorn: Angels
After he drove the man out, he placed on the east side of the Garden of Eden cherubim and a flaming sword flashing back and forth to guard the way to the tree of life. – Genesis 3:24
During my daily travels, I mentioned a close traffic encounter that could have caused problems, and the person to whom I said it replied, “Your guardian angels must have been at your side.”
In the act of kindness, a friend gave my wife a small angel statue that can display wings of different colors; it’s imposing. Of course, we do not know what these spiritual beings created to be messengers and stand in the presence of God look like. They took a form to visit Abraham (Genesis 18), and one wrestled with Jacob (Genesis 32).
Books upon books have been written on the subject of angels. TOUCHED BY AN ANGEL ran for nine seasons on TV, making all the actors very rich. When the holiday season comes, many stores will sell articles about angels. If you do discuss angels with someone while shopping, be prepared for a fully functioning system that angels are essential to our modern society. The following are a few questions people have posted on the internet:
1. Have you ever met a supernatural messenger or envoy?
2. When you heard someone speak about meeting angels, did you think they were weird?
3. What do you think an angel feels when humans reject its message?
4. How should you live your life if you believe that angels exist and act in our world?
5. What image do you think of when you see angels portrayed at Christmas?
The word ‘angel’ appears at least 273 times in the Bible. Most people believe in angels and the devil, but mention God, and there is sometimes hesitation. I genuinely think in all three.
Are angels sent forth today as ministering spirits to mankind would be the question to answer. The whole concept is that this would be a miraculous event, but miracles have ended (1 Corinthians 13:8-10; Ephesians 4:8-16). Since the supernatural stage no longer exists, God employs angels to implement his will on behalf of his saints in today’s world. It cannot be proven today angels appear in human form as in ancient times (Acts 10). But in extreme times of danger, this should not stop us from praying that God will intervene on our behalf (Daniel 3:19-25).
What children say and think about angels:
- “My guardian angel helps me with math, but he’s not much good for science.”
- “Angels don’t eat, but they drink milk from Holy Cows!”
- “Angels taking us to heaven, talk about what went wrong before you got dead.”
- “Angels live in cloud houses made by God’s son, who is a carpenter.”
- “All angels are girls because they’re always wearing dresses.”
- “I can’t understand why an angel would shoot an arrow through someone in love.” “My grandma is an angel helping me while here on earth.”
Will the angels bear me upward
To that home so bright and fair?
There to be with Christ my Savior,
And the ransomed gathered there?
Will the angels bear me upward
To that home so bright and fair?
There to be with Christ my Savior,
And the ransomed gathered there?
(Anon)
The Cracked Acorn
The Cracked Acorn: Birds
Behold the fowls of the air: for they sow not, neither do they reap nor gather into barns; yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not much better than they? (Matthew 6:26)
I love birds, and there’s no other way to say it. I don’t know if I wish I were a bird. There are some things birds can do that we cannot do. Sure, we can fly into the air and etc., but it has its faults.
We have to construct airplanes to do this at a great cost.
For the time, though, think of how many birds there are in the world and all kinds of them. It is no wonder that Jesus used them as a teaching example. Their needs are taken care of, and they do not worry about tomorrow as we do. Behold the fowls of the air: for they sow not, neither do they reap nor gather into barns; yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not much better than they? (Philippians 4:6)
One morning, it all came to me in one of the Warrenton parking lots. I had no sooner pulled up and was about to get out of my car that I noticed a sparrow lit and was soon walking about to see if someone had left a crust of bread behind. I wondered where he/she had come from and what hiding place concealed his/her nest. I assumed that he/she ‘shopped’ often at all the local Mcdonalds’.
Have you ever heard someone use the term ‘bird brain’, sure you have. Birds are, in comparison to us, very small and have tiny brains. The birds’ brain is just right and, according to avian studies, put them on a reasonable scale of intelligence. Birds can see better and learn rapidly to know where to search for food and where the best, safe, and most comfortable housing can be found.
The hymn ALL THINGS BRIGHT AND BEAUTIFUL Each little flower that opens, Each little bird that sings, He made their glowing colors, He made their tiny wings.
Birds are mentioned in at least 93 places in the Bible.
It is unfortunate in our modern society that we overlook the appreciation of the one creature made by God. In our daily rush, we do not have the time to study and observe the many kinds and colors of the birds that fly above us and sometimes impede our way in the world. Many wise people have advised us to stop and ‘smell the roses’ and watch the birds because we could learn more about life from them.
As Jesus was coming up out of the water, he saw heaven being torn open and the Spirit descending on him like a dove. (Mark 1:10)
Another symbol involving the dove comes from the account of the Flood and Noah’s ark in Genesis 6-8. When the earth had been covered with water for some time, Noah wanted to check to see if there was dry land anywhere, so he sent out a dove which came back with an olive branch in her beak (Genesis 8:11). Since that time, the olive branch has been a symbol of peace.
The Cracked Acorn
The Cracked Acorn: Fasting
My doctor said I needed blood work when I had a recent medical check. The nurse then asked me if I had fasted, and I answered that I had not. An appointment was made for another early morning for my blood work.
If you have not fasted, you don’t know that breakfast or lunch is light-years away once the sun rises. I cannot imagine that you could go. without food for 40 days and nights like our Christ (Matt.4:2) or Moses (Ex.34:28) and Elijah (I Kin. 19:8). In our society, food is relatively inexpensive and available. We do not have to worry about starvation. I am told there has not been such a death in the USA for years.
A friend of ours thinks that “fasting” is the thing for her. She does this from time to time and just has her black coffee. This could be for physical or spiritual reasons, which I do not know but place in the personal category.
“Many Gnostics taught that one way to control one’s evil physical self was to starve the body, denying it the food or rest required. Similarly, those with eating disorders assume that we can separate our “self” from our “body” and, by controlling the body, gain control of our inner self.
Medical research suggests that many eating disorders are rooted in a feeling that life is out of control and reflect a desperate effort to gain mastery of oneself. The problem is, Paul tells us, such efforts are “of no value against the indulgence of the flesh”(v.23) We can’t control our inner self by punishing our bodies. Instead, we should seek to please Jesus in what we think, feel, and eat. The desire to please Jesus, rather than our desperate efforts to gain control, will ultimately bring us inner and outer peace.” (comments on Colossians 2:16-23 – THE TEEN BIBLE New King James Version)
If you want to fast today, it would be a voluntary matter. It is not binding on Christians; if done, it should be with the correct attitude and out of love for the Lord. In Luke 18:12, the Pharisee bragged that he fasted and gave much of his money to the temple, but the Lord heard the prayer of the humble publican. The Psalmist in 35:13 said, “I humbled my soul with fasting.” The great people of the Old Testament and some in the early church of the New Testament era followed the practice of fasting, especially in times of sorrow and repentance.
Reflect on these points: God may honor fasting when done deeply and sincerely; some fasting may have physical benefit; the arena of the mind may be expanded during fasting; a better grip on self-discipline may be achieved; and last, we may gain an appreciation of our many blessings through Jesus Christ. (edited remarks for space from the CHRISTIAN COURIER).
I believe these same benefits can be gained easily by finding a quiet place (it may be your closet) and letting your mind reflect on the greatest book ever written, the Bible.
This is so important in our rush ‘n’ go society. We must take time to bring it all together, or we will be like the huge dead tree in our neighborhood. When hurricane Isabel came through, this tree was not well rooted, and although it did its best, it is now a hindrance. If you think that fasting is the way, I am behind you and pray that you are strengthened because you have done it for the correct reason and wish to love the Lord even more than you do at this moment.
The Cracked Acorn
The Cracked Arcorn: Bob is dead
When Jesus arrived in Bethany, Lazarus had already been dead and in the tomb for four days. When Martha discovered that Jesus was on his way, she went out to meet him. “Lord,” she said, “if you had been here, my brother would not have died.” (from the 11th chapter of John)
Bob is dead! Yes! and Bob will be missed. Bob Lamb, 65, and a cancer victim in the Bethel Academy community of Warrenton, Virginia, where I have lived for the past 33 years. Bob was a last comer and only lived here for about 15 years. He drove a pickup truck and would stop and talk some, or when he came down to the mailbox, he would also pause and chat about several things. I told him once that his house was an excellent candidate for a widow walk on the roof; it has an excellent view of the surrounding countryside.
It was after I heard that Bob was dead that I learned he was a former member of the Marine Corps. He was the good neighbor who ensured the lawn was mowed and drove to his house, obeying the speed limit after our roads were paved.
When I heard that Bob was dead, it reminded me of an office story. When I came to work for the U.S. Geological Survey and was in the survey computations section, one of the civil engineers died, Bob Pullis. I only knew him from breaks in the coffee room: He went to sleep one night and never woke up. When he died, many of our group were on vacation or just out on a few days of annual or sick leave. The slip with the announcement of his death was dropped into the IN box of the supervisor’s desk and gradually made its way from desk to desk. Our boss was a retired officer in the U.S. Army and ‘encouraged’ quietness while we worked. In this atmosphere, you would suddenly hear, “Oh no! Bob is dead!” This continued for several weeks until the word was completely circulated that “Bob was dead!”
Please, not just now! My wife is gone to be with Jesus, and I am now blessed with a lady friend, I still have so much yet to live for! (You may want to get a jump start and insert your name here!) So, maybe this is very fitting that we do pay some homage to those we may only know a little about, and then we hear someone say, “Carson is dead!”
Now, may… “The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace.” (Numbers 6:24-26) from the International Bible.
“When Jesus comes at the dawn or early morn, HE shall call us one by one…Will HE answer thee, “WELL DONE?” O can we say we are read, Ready for the soul’s bright home?” – Fanny Crosby, Sacred Selections
The Cracked Acorn
The Cracked Acorn: To Be Alive
“How many times have you heard someone say “If I had his money, I could do things my way”? But little they know, it’s so hard to find 1 rich man in 10 with a satisfied mind.” (Johnny Cash, circa 1978) QUOTED many times by my farmer father…always trying to give us a good living!
April 15, 2013, Monday, 2:49 pm. Many of us will probably soon forget this date, but it will never go away for thousands who were there on this day in the Boston Marathon.
Television and radio and maybe movies yet to come will keep alive this terrible event, hoping that this will not occur again. In the “course of human events,” it is impossible to promise that this will ‘never’ happen again.
Of those who survived, some were fortunate enough to be out of range of the explosions, look back, and say they are glad to be alive. There is no mention of the loss of wealth or the possibility that lawsuits could occur, just the ” I am glad to be alive!” and said by some who lost legs, “I am glad to be alive!”
Our country has always tried its best to keep the memory of those caught in these events alive. The list is long, from World Wars to the Trade Center to the present time when tragedy seems to become local. We love closure and set up monuments and even wooden crosses with flowers along the roadside to make sure that those gone are * remembered.
Why do the heathen rage, and the people imagine a vain thing? (Psalm 2: 10/11) ... be wise; be warned, you rulers of the earth.& Serve the Lord with fear.
This seems to be our heritage. What is the answer? (I knew you were going to ask!)
Yet you do not know [the least thing] about what may happen tomorrow. What is the nature of your life? You are [really] but a wisp of vapor (a puff of smoke, a mist) that is visible for a little while and then disappears [into thin air]. James 4:14…Amplified Bible
And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God and are called according to his purpose. – Romans 8:28
*Tis sweet to be remembered on a bright or gloomy day
‘Tis sweet to be remembered by a dear one passed away
‘Tis sweet to be remembered, yes remembered, yes remembered
‘Tis sweet to be remembered when loved ones are far away
(Promise me you’ll always remember: you’re braver than you seem and smarter than you think,) anon
The Cracked Acorn
The Cracked Acorn: Something New
The old year will soon be part of our memories, and the new year has begun. There is still time to make a list of things to do to improve our lives or tidy up chronic items that never seem ever to go away. Most would agree on the following and add your own to this list:
Spend more time with family and friends, enjoy life more, get out of debt, learn something new, help others, and get organized.
Is there a way to conquer each of these or any that you wish to add? Time is our biggest enemy and limits our ability to enjoy life (as I see it!) because we are a time-conscious society. Many are lost in debt and cannot begin anything new. There are always opportunities to help others. Getting organized and staying that way for all the seasons is very difficult.
A NEW YEAR’S PRAYER
A whole new year is mine today…
May I be wiser, Lord, I pray!
I’d strengthen friendships, old and true
And learn to cherish new ones, too;
To keep on learning and to grow
A little deeper as I go.
To cast aside each grudge and grief,
And hold fast to a firm belief
That life is joyous, gracious, good,
When lived in terms of brotherhood.
To welcome fun and play awhile,
To lighten work with a pleasant smile!
To thank the lord and every day
Remember Him, and kneel and to pray,
In gratitude for strength and health
And blessings which are all my wealth.
This year’s a gift from God to me
To spend, or use, or set me free…
A whole new year is mine today…
May I be wiser, Lord, I pray.
-Selected
A NEW Year’s Blog suggests that we start 2023 by cleaning up our language and also not using the following:
Dog gone, dog gone it, darn it, dern it, by gosh, con sarn it, gol dern it, gol darn it, ye gods, ye gads, cheese and crackers, dag nab it, dad bern it, dang it, son of a buck, son of a sea crook, son of a sea horse, son of a biscuit eater, gee whiz, dad blast it, shucks, blast it, drat, gosh darn it, gosh dern it, con found it, ding bust it, by golly, hang it all, what in the sam hill, oh shoot, for heaven’s sake, mercy me, I swan and oh pshaw. Horse feathers, fiddle-dee-dee and piddle-dee-dee, holy mackerel, holy Toledo, holy Jehosephat, phony baloney, fiddlesticks, jeepers creepers, I’ll be hanged, I’ll be switched, you tell ‘em, I studder, well bust my buttons, shoot, for gripe’s sake, heaven help us, for Pete’s sake, it’s a stinkin’ lie, that’s a heck of a note, he’s full of malarkey, he’s full of beans, lawsy, that’s a lot of bunk, he’s full of baloney, by jingle and heavens to Mergatroid.
Wind: 13mph WNW
Humidity: 43%
Pressure: 29.88"Hg
UV index: 1
61/43°F
54/28°F