The Cracked Acorn: Door

The Cracked Acorn
Weekends and holidays are the prime times for advertisers to stuff flyers into the daily newspapers, adding to what I call the “pulp padding.” You can’t escape a peek at the ones that are the home suppliers. I like the nice color photos of doors of all types. Some of these beauties can stop a vacation to Disney World. If one is installed for your front door I am sure you will fall down and worship its varnished wood and stained floral glass panels. Fingerprints will never mar its glossy sheen and you will hang a sign on its brilliant brass knob requesting everyone to come to the humble back door. A door of this quality could even go as a Mother’s Day gift, think about it!
The word door may have entered our language through an English family name, Dore, meaning the entrance to a narrow valley. We use the word every day: Close the door when you leave. She forgot to lock her car door. They live two doors up the street from us. His office is the third door down the hall on the left. A day cannot go by without the use of the word DOOR.
The Egyptians put into their tombs a false door. It was to serve as an imaginary passage for the deceased between the world of the living and the world of the dead. Lavish inscriptions were on the false door referring to the countless offerings that the deceased is about to receive. Sometimes a life-sized statue of the deceased was placed before the door as if it had just stepped out of it.
We can’t live without them. They keep the cold drafts of winter outside and the cool air inside during the hot sultry days of summers and keep the swarms of hostile insects outside. Properly fitted, a door can be locked for security purposes. Doors keep us from falling out of our cars. Closed doors can stop the spread of a home fire. Doors give us privacy and absorb outside traffic and neighborhood noises. A door can have many names: trap, stable, barn, French, garden, pet, revolving, and automatic door. Whatever its name, a door serves a very distinct and useful function.
DOOR in God’s Word: (2)BUT HE THAT ENTERETH IN BY THE DOOR IS THE SHEPHERD OF THE SHEEP. (7)VERILY, VERILY,I SAY UNTO YOU, I AM THE DOOR OF THE SHEEP. (9) I AM THE DOOR: BY ME IF ANY MAN ENTER IN, HE SHALL BE SAVED AND SHALL GO OUT, AND FIND PASTURE. (John 10);
(20)BEHOLD I STAND AT THE DOOR AND KNOCK: IF ANY MAN HEAR MY VOICE, AND OPEN THE DOOR, I WILL COME IN TO HIM, AND WILL SUP WITH HIM AND HE WITH ME. (Revelation 3);
(12)FOR I WILL PASS THROUGH THE LAND OF EGYPT THIS NIGHT, AND WILL SMITE ALL THE FIRSTBORN ON THE LAND OF EGYPT, BOTH MAN AND BEAST; AND AGAINST ALL THE GODS OF EGYPT I WILL EXECUTE JUDGEMENT: I AM THE LORD. (13)AND THE BLOOD SHALL BE TO YOU FOR A TOKEN UPON THE HOUSES WHERE YE ARE: AND WHEN I SEE THE BLOOD(ON THE TWO SIDE POSTS AND ON THE UPPER DOOR), I WILL PASS OVER YOU,- (Exodus 12)
An old saying in the south “Katie bar the door” meant “something unstoppable is coming!” and “Katie bar the kitchen door” suggested that you had better watch out!
But seek first His kingdom and His righteousness, and all these things shall be yours as well – Matthew 6:33
Newspapers and television dote on articles about exercise & diet. Low carb has entered our vocabulary and lite and no sugar and low sodium, are items found in most food stores. We want to get the threescore and ten and even more and enjoy good health along the way. We have been educated that harmful substances could be in the food we eat and in the water we drink.
I grew up on a farm where salted pork was a staple and we knew nothing about fatty foods and high blood pressure and cholesterol. We just had our three big meals a day and worked hard. We did not know about pizza, ethnic foods, and fast food, it was before the microwave oven. My diet expanded when I left home for a federal career.
More and more you meet individuals who drastically change or modify their lives to be physically fit. I remember a dental hygienist that ran every morning with her dog. Daily did all the yoga positions that took 90 minutes and thought it was really good for the body and the mind. She shopped at the natural food stores and said that you would never see her in a fast-food franchise. Her favorite health food was: amaranth, quinoa, and kosha grains mixed with cloves of garlic. She said it had to be done just right or it would really stay with you; I wondered if her friends stayed with her.
The Scripture point to the needs of the body and the spirit.
Psalm 78:24, 25 – and He rained down upon them, manna to eat, and gave them the grain of heaven. Man ate of the bread of angels; He sent them food in abundance.
I Timothy 6:7, 8 – for we brought nothing into the world, and we cannot take anything out of the world, but if we have food and clothing, with these we shall be content.
Matthew 4:4 – Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceeds from the mouth of God.
John 6:35- Jesus said to them, “I am the bread of life; he who comes to me shall not hunger, and he who believes in me shall never thirst.”
John 6:5o, 51 – This is the bread which comes down from heaven, that a man may eat of it and never die. I am the living bread which came down from heaven; if anyone eats of this bread, he will live forever, and the bread which I shall give for the life of the world is my flesh.
From the stage play OLIVER
Food, Glorious Food! Hot sausage and mustard! Please! Custard Food, Glorious Food!
Don’t care what it looks like, burned, underdone, Don’t care what the cook looks like! Just think of growing fat and that full-up feelin
Food Glorious Food! What wouldn’t we give for that extra bite more, that’s all we live for! Wonderful, Glorious, Marvelous Food!
Just picture a great big steak, fried, roasted, or stewed, Oh, Food, Glorious Food!
There’s nothing to stop us from closing our eyes and imagining; Food, Food, Glorious Food!
(Oliver the orphan and his fellow mates had nothing but daily gruel and dreamed of tables loaded with Food, Glorious Food!)
C.S. Lewis’ the NARNIA movies bumped off a remake of KING KONG and once made it to the top of the moviegoers’ list.
In many magazines and newspapers, it spawned a look into the life of C.S. Lewis. I have attended several Sunday school classes where his name was mentioned. To many scholars, C.S. Lewis is very popular. I have tried to discover the why of the attraction to pull many fine minds to the books and literature that have arisen around the life of an atheist who eventually joined the Anglican church. He came to believe in God but not the Son. In 200 words, we can get a glimpse of some facts and snippets about the writings of C.S. Lewis.
Lewis was born in Belfast on November 29, 1898, and died on the day JFK was assassinated, November 22, 1963. He was in WWI as an officer and wounded. His mother brought him up as a Christian and she died when he was ten years old. In a boys’ school, Lewis drifted into atheism and began to write stories of myth and fantasy. He lived 32 years with the mother of his WWI trench killed friend. He never expressed his fondest for women or for children. His favorite pastimes were smoking and drinking in the pubs with his intellectual men friends. This may have given birth to some of his writings. He had a chair at Oxford University, teaching language and medieval literature. The NARNIA books were written over a 5-year period. In 1951, he married. Joy, his wife, became ill with cancer and died in 1959, leaving her son- adopted by Lewis. C.S. Lewis has been labeled a great thinker of our time and a philosopher that influenced multiple groups of readers today. Some go so far as to note that Lewis was truly the greatest Christian author of all time.
Here are quotes:
“The strongest spell to be found in the evil enchantment of worldliness. Religion is what we do in our solitude. The world is starved for meditation and true friendship. We have failed to practice the behavior we expect to see from other people. Badness is spoiled goodness. Love is sterner than mere kindness. Pain is the flag of truth for the rebel soul. We are born helpless and then we discover loneliness. Joy is the serious business of Heaven. The road to the promised land runs past Sinai. Religious bad men are the worst. History is a story written by the finger of God. Heaven will solve our problems. When we find the good taste, it is lost. The less the Bible is read the more it is translated. We cannot evade the presence of God. Psalms express how God made David dance. It is hard for an Atheist to avoid the dangers that wait for him.”
I believe in the One they called Jesus, I believe He stilled storm Galilee; I believe that He walked on the water, And I believe that He’s the answer for me. Yes, I believe in the One they called Jesus, I believe He died on Mount Calvary, And I believe that the tomb was found empty, And I believe that He’s the answer for me. (Songs of Faith and Praise)
Nowadays, everything comes either assembled or in a kit with easy-to-put-together instructions, usually in at least three languages. The early kits used to brag that the final product was quickly produced using a 4-year-old child. Yes, you, the adult, soon found out that it did indeed take a child to get the final three or four pieces together. I have attempted model airplanes and cars, but my interest was recently pricked when I saw a boomerang kit was easy to assemble.
What is the secret of a boomerang, and what are its mysteries. I have learned not to be lured by the temptation of an easy product. Most of us have heard the song “My boomerang won’t come back.” Do you want your boomerang to come back, or do you? We have all thrown sticks, and this was probably done eons ago to bring home the family meal. The oldest such type, “boomerang,” dated to Poland 18,000 years ago. The people who lived then did not want theirs to come back; only today, the ones we see are manufactured for people to have fun
at picnics and special events. Research shows that the flight of these special sticks employs a complicated branch of mathematics.
If you have dreams about boomerangs, it could indicate that you are wondering about your reactions to other individuals and whether the results are positive or negative. In our society, the boomerang has become a cliche for a miscalculation that recoils on its maker. Early in WWII, the first torpedoes were equipped with primitive metal detectors, and many times the torpedoes would curve and home in on their own mother ship, the boomerang effect.
Recently I heard a song that said, “God’s love is like a boomerang.”
I am sure that God wants His love returned through us, His children.
If we were to love others unconditionally(as we should) without any doubt about how it would be returned, the whole world would be a much better place. Imagine if you could, no war or crime, all today’s hate gone!!!
Life is like a boomerang-
for if you crave love, you must give it out
cast away the hate, resentment, and grief
speak the word of Love throughout.
Life is like a boomerang-
if you believe you can, you will
but if your belief is nothing but idle words
you forever will standstill.
Life is like a boomerang-
to succeed, you must believe success
simply wishing will not do it
for the Divine takes nothing less.
Life is like a boomerang-
Love all, forgive and bless
and God will give you what you need
for He wants nothing less. (poet Ellen M DuBois)
an example of our love -Great Hymns of the Church#406
I LOVE THY KINGDOM, LORD, THE HOUSE OF THINE ABODE; THE CHURCH, OUR BLEST REDEEMER, SAVED WITH HIS OWN PRECIOUS BLOOD. I LOVE THY CHURCH, O GOD! HER WALLS BEFORE THEE STAND, DEAR AS THE APPLE OF THINE EYE, AND GRAVEN ON THINE HAND. FOR HER, MY TEARS SHALL FALL, FOR HER MY PRAYERS ASCEND; TO HER MY CARES AND TOILS BE GIV’N TILL TOILS, AND CARES SHALL END; BEYOND MY HIGHEST JOY I PRIZE HER HEAV’NLY WAYS, HER SWEET COMMUNION, SOLEMN VOWS, HER HYMNS OF LOVE AND PRAISE.
Matthew 19:19 – “Honor your father and mother(that thy days may be long upon the land which the Lord thy God giveth thee-Exodus 20:12), and, You shall love your neighbor as yourself.”.
“In today’s culture, some people think it is not proper to tell others they are wrong. Many believe all religions are equal and the Bible contains legends as charming as the stories of other great faiths. Children are allowed to believe in all or none of many teachings. Many people believe they can make it to heaven on their own or that all ways lead to God. What is the result of this freedom?” from OPEN WINDOWS-Life Way
The preceding came from a denominational magazine in a local doctor’s office, I thought it noteworthy to quote it.
Many of the religions are advocating that we all should find a middle ground and come together to bind us all together in one faith and one religious people. This may be a good thought but what does it accomplish in the sight of our God and Savior and the Scriptures.
A former supervisor loved to tell one of his college experiences. The lecturing professor had been underway for most of the hour, writing formulas on all the blackboards, for some reason my boss said loudly “That is all wrong!” The professor turned and asked, “Who said that?” Bill sheepishly raised his hand and the professor said “You may leave for today and you don’t have to take the next exam.” The professor had been writing mathematical nonsense waiting for someone to stop him. The religious world is putting us to the test. Lately, we have noticed that if you quote a Scripture to a friend or someone interested in what you believe, the response is “where did you get that?” -well it came from the Word of God, the Bible, the Scriptures, we didn’t make that up!!! or the reply can be “From what version or translation are you using?” There was a time when brethren used only the King James Version, not anymore.
One of the recent obituaries in the metro paper listed the passing of one of the most noted Biblical translators of this age. She had degrees in all the ancient languages that had formed the first written Bible. Her last efforts were to clarify the Revised Standard Version for modern mankind. How much clearer can we make God’s Word for everyone out on the street today is either a figurative or literal question? The Church Of Christ has always taken the stance of “speaking where the Bible speaks and being silent when the Bible is silent.” We have to be alert lest we are speared by the sharp point of our intelligence and let the chance go by to say “That is wrong.”
When the Lord could no longer reach His People, he sent punishment, FOR, LO, I RAISE UP THE CHALDEANS, THAT ARE A BITTER AND HASTY NATION, WHICH SHALL MARCH THROUGH THE BREADTH OF THE LAND, TO POSSES THE DWELLINGPLACES THAT ARE NOT THEIR’S. THEY ARE TERRIBLE AND DREADFUL; THEIR JUDGEMENT AND THEIR DIGNITY SHALL PROCEED OF THEMSELVES. THEIR HORSES ALSO ARE SWIFTER THAN THE LEOPARDS AND ARE MORE FIERCE THAN THE EVENING WOLVES, AND THEIR HORSEMEN SHALL SPREAD THEMSELVES, AND THEIR HORSEMEN SHALL COME FROM AFAR, THEY SHALL FLY AS THE EAGLE THAT HASTETH TO EAT. THEY SHALL COME FOR VIOLENCE; THEIR FACES SHALL SUP UP AS THE WIND, AND THEY SHALL GATHER THE CAPTIVITY AS THE SAND. (Habakkuk 1:6-9)
Do we live so close to the Lord today, Passing to and fro on life’s busy way, That the world in us can a likeness see To the Man of Calvary?
Can the world see Jesus in me? Can the world see Jesus in you? Does your love to Him ring true, And your life and service, too?
Do we love, with love to His own akin, All His creatures lost in the mire of sin? Will we reach a hand, whatsoever it cost, To reclaim a sinner lost?
As an open book they our lives will read, To our words and acts giving daily heed;
Will they be attracted, or turn away From the Man of Calvary?
(an ancient hymn)
My foraging for a set of reasonably priced tires found me in the early morning line at the Goodyear Center. Others had the same mission. The line was bogged down by a young lady tutored on the proper tires for her auto. Someone muttered, “What are we building, a starship?” The salesman heard this. “You fellows, be patient; she’s a real looker!” In silence, we waited to see Captain Janeway of the Enterprise.
Theoretical physicists are searching for the “God particle.” (July, DISCOVERY magazine). In 1964 British physicist Peter Higgs decided that this one subatomic animal was necessary to unite all those in the zoo of the Standard Model. His idea was to explain the “big bang” and ignite it. If all the particles are summed together, they have a zero mass(weight). What gave the matter(particles) mass to create all we now see and enjoy. Higgs implies a force field (Higgs Field) where all lives the particles.
Back to Goodyear: Our young lady lightly dances into the room. She draws more and more attention (weight) till eventually, all those around her are also in a weighted state. She may fly around the room till she loses all her speed. Unnoticed are interested parties(clusters) near the door. When she has almost spun down, the groups give life to her, and more electric particles again gain weight. Our damsel is our Higgs Boson(God Particle), the long-sought-after culprit responsible for combining and giving mass life to electrons and neutrons. What has this to do with anything? Leon Lederman tries to answer this question in his book- THE GOD PARTICLE: IF THE UNIVERSE IS THE ANSWER, WHAT IS THE QUESTION? With every open door, more are opened but not the final answer to “What is the Question!” A three billion dollar collider at Geneva, Switzerland, could provide a clue if there is a Higgs Boson or if it exists at all. Eight hours of data gathering will equal 3 million DVDs of binary data. Vague ideas abound on how this will be processed within our lifetime.
Conclusion: We are looking for something we think exists but are not entirely convinced of since the physicist community is evenly divided. Some say this particle has appeared several times. We just do not have the means to detect its presence. This heavy particle may have an atomic weight between lead and uranium. The collider may never be built to harvest this baby, and our best efforts could bear fruit in several years. The present machine uses 107 GeV (107 billion electric volts). To acquire visibility may require a possible (not sure) an almost 200 GeV–if this happens, the whole planet may experience a permanent blackout. I add to all this intellectual speculation my comment, “Isn’t God wonderful!” This lump of spongy cerebral mass is trying to seek God.
Newton sat in an orchard, and an apple, plumping down on his head, started a train of thought which opened the heavens to us. (“The COURIER-JOURNAL,” Louisville, Ky.)
It has come that time again to think of hooking up to the boat trailer and going after “the one that got away”. My uncle and I made many of these trips to the rivers and lakes of Kentucky. We had a checklist of things we needed: fishing tackle and lures, life vests, oars, fuel for the motor, food, and cold drinks. We always made certain that we had that one most important item – the anchor attached to a cement block with a good length of rope, without the anchor we would not be able to remain in a promising fishing spot or stay close to the shore.
All ships and boats require an anchor. In a great storm, the anchor was needed as drag to slow the ship and keep away from the rocky shores. The world’s largest cruise ship, the Queen Mary 2, because of its size cannot navigate the Panama Canal. The ship has three anchors,each at 23 tons. The three are each attached to a chain that is 1/2 mile long. Anchors and chains weight 273 tons.
Anchor-anything that provides security and stability, and makes firm and provides support. The Scriptures stress the need for an anchor. In Hebrews 6:18c-19,“We who have fled for refuge might have strong encouragement to seize the hope set before us.(19) We have this as sure and steadfast anchor of the soul, a hope that enters into the inner shrine behind the curtain.”
The keys words are “hope” and “anchor”. These words could be interchanged and still provide the same encouragement, as in II Corinthians 3:12,”Since we have such a hope(anchor), we are very bold,” and Ephesians 2:12,”Remember you were at that time separated from Christ, alienated from the commonwealth of Israel, and strangers to the covenants of promise, having no hope(anchor) and without God in the world”, finally I Peter 1:21, “Through him you have confidence in God, raised from the dead and gave him glory, so that your faith and hope(anchor) are in God.”
Will your anchor hold in the storms of life, When the clouds unfold their wings of strife? When the strong tides lift, And the cables strain, Will your anchor drift or firm remain?
WE HAVE AN ANCHOR THAT KEEPS THE SOUL STEADFAST AND SURE WHILE THE BILLOWS ROLL, FASTENED TO THE ROCK WHICH CANNOT MOVE, GROUNDED FIRM AND DEEP IN THE SAVIOR’S LOVE. – (Faith & Praise #467)
It was the schooner Hesperus That sailed the wintry seas,
And the skipper had taken his little daughter, To bear him company.
The up and spake an old sailor, Had sailed to the Spanish Main,
“I pray thee,put into yonder port, For I fear a hurricane.
Down came the storm and smote amain The vessel in its strength;
She shuddered and paused,like a frighted steed,Then leaped her cable’s length
The skipper wrapped his daughter in his seaman’s coat Against the stinging blast;
He cut a rope from a broken spar,And bound her to the mast.
Then the maiden clasped her hands and prayed That saved she might be;
And she thought of Christ,who stilled the wave On the lake of Galilee.
At daybreak.on the bleak sea-beach,A fisherman stood aghast,
To see the form of a maiden fair,Lashed to a drifting mast.
-THE WRECK OF THE HESPERUS by Henry w. Longfellow,1840)
