The Cracked Acorn: Dyes
Yes! I remember when I got gravy on the best tie given to me by my piano teacher. It happened again; a ballpoint pen in my shirt leaked at the wrong time. It was taken to the cleaners and asked to do their best.
My father, in the fifties, worked as a knitter in a hosiery mill, making seamed ladies’ nylons. When they came off the machine, they were white and had to be sent to the dyer. Here the hose was submerged in a vat for several hours to change the white to rose or beige or the latest colors that the market demanded. I was told that white nylon was the strongest and could be weakened by the dyes. Supposedly this art appeared in the Middle East about 5,000 years ago, and the word “dye” is an English word.
In Biblical times, garments of beautiful colors were very expensive, both for the cloth and for the dyes. A garment signified importance or elevation in respect. “Now Israel loved Joseph more than all his children because he was the son of his old age: and he made him a coat of many colors. And when his brethren saw that their father loved him more than all his brethren, they hated him and could not speak peaceably unto him.” (Genesis 37:3,4)
The Egyptians were the masters of color, and the Hebrews may have brought this to perfection when the tabernacle was built. The Lord told them to “make the tabernacle with ten curtains of fine twined linen, and blue, purple, and scarlet” (Exodus 26:1),
“And they shall take gold, and blue, and scarlet, and fine linen. And they shall make the ephod of gold, of blue, of purple, of scarlet, and fine twined linen, with cunning work.” (Exodus 28:5,6) and in the vail “And thou shalt make a vail of blue, and purple, and scarlet, and fined twined linen of cunning work,” (Exodus 26:31) This vail was torn when Christ was crucified. (Matthew 27:51)
Purple was seen as a royal color, and desirable to buy, one of Paul’s converts at Thyatira was Lydia, a seller of purple.
Today, all these wonderful and bright colors are easily found on all our clothing. Some translators have attached meanings to certain colors, such as, WHITE-purity and innocence; BLACK-mourning, affliction, and calamity; RED-bloodshed; PURPLE-royalty, luxury; BLUE-deity, sky, and heaven; SCARLET-war, valor; GREEN-life, youth, and abundance. The red, white, and blue are in our flag.
The book of Esther is a “colorful” book of the Bible and worth reading and re-reading, especially the description of the palace of King Ahasuerus.
Our hymnal has two songs that reflect color. BEAUTIFUL ROBES OF white, and BEHOLD A STRANGER AT THE DOOR! ‘Tis HE, With garments dyed at Calvary.
For gentlemen who still wear ties -remember it was said, “If your children see you get a spot on your tie, they’ll send you to a nursing home!” Cure: wear bow ties!
May the good Lord bless an’ keep you, Whether near or far away. May you find that long-awaited, Golden day today . . . May your troubles all be small ones, And your fortune ten times ten, May the good lord bless and keep you, ‘Til we meet again . . .
The Cracked Acorn: Love Lost
From a church lobby, one of the tracts caught my interest, and I wanted to make comments on the title FINDING GOD’S TREASURE. It hasn’t happened because I was waylaid by a bed of flowers near my breakfast spot. They were ready to bloom you can see the rolled-up heads waiting for the right day. They are reminding me of a change of seasons soon, snow, ice, sleet, and chilly winds will come & then be forgotten.
Treasure comes in many forms: consider this preacher story I heard as a boy in Kentucky.
A Wyoming bachelor was having difficulty paying the bills and holding on to his ranch. He decided it was time to get a job in nearby Casper. It worked out well, very well, for he met the “woman of his dreams.” It wasn’t long before they were engaged, and not too long afterward were married. She was to stay out on the ranch while he continued to work in the city. The objective was to build an emergency fund to meet unexpected ranch problems.
The woman of his dreams had always been a city girl and knew nothing about the ranching business. She had problems with the house and outside with animals, etc., but never met her husband’s standards. He began to constantly nag at her to be better and listen to what he told her to do. She always replied by saying I AM DOING THE BEST I CAN.
The hard winter of Wyoming was coming. The promise of a beautiful day was everywhere. Jason had just returned from lunch and, for some reason, glanced out the window. Winter was showing its dark face. A changed weather front was moving to hurry through, a hunch urged him to leave early for the ranch. By the time he reached the house, the temperature was dropping to bring snow and freezing winds. His wife was not inside. He found this note on the kitchen table.
Jason,
I tried to remember what you told me.
I have gone out to see about the livestock.
Some have strayed to the back of the property.
Don’t worry, I am doing the best I can.
luv,
Kathie
Jason put on an extra coat, went out, and found his wife.
(No, it did not end this way. We always like to see, “and they lived happily ever after.”) The husband suffered the terrible loss of his wife in the blizzard. The treasure of his life was gone. Gone was the “woman he had always dreamed about.”
So, husband or wife, girlfriend or boyfriend, remember that when you glance into one another’s eyes, you are seeing one of God’s treasures. There will never be another, just like the one you are seeing.
But this precious treasure – this light and power that now shines within us – is held in a perishable container, that is, in our weak bodies. Everyone can see that the glorious power within must be from God and is not our own. – (II Corinthians 4:7)
I love you with the love of the Lord. I see in you the glory of our King. And I love you with the love of the Lord. Please love me with the love of the Lord. Please love me with the love of the Lord.(from Songs Of FAITH and PRAISE)
The Cracked Acorn: Changes of Time
It was a sad moment when I learned that the Tastee Drive-Thru Clown was gone! The clown on the Bowling Green, KY by-pass was a victim of the velvet hammer of progress. The nearby medical center probably needed the area for additional parking. This was one of the last places that were really fast food. You drove up to the window, placed your order, and your burger, fries, and milkshake were handed to you within a few minutes. You drove a few feet into the parking lot and enjoyed your meal. It served me well during my college days. My family was treated there on several trips to visit my parents. I can imagine that the local people used this as a landmark- We live near the Tastee Clown-you can’t miss it!
The District of Columbia almost lost THE BIG CHAIR, a trademark of the Curtis Brothers furniture warehouse. It stands almost 20 feet high and again was the reference point for directions for over 40 years.
Small restaurants that were mom & pop operations are about gone. Most have given away to high rises and office buildings. Mom is not around anymore to start the day’s turkey or chicken cooking. Forget about that slice of homemade pie you like for lunch with the blue plate special. The pie is now baked in an adjoining state and trucked into the area during the wee hours of the morning.
Those of us who were born about the end of World War II know that times were different. My father was off to the farm, and my mother made sure I was ready to walk to catch the school bus. At one time, I had to walk a half mile across three fields and back again in the afternoon. I looked forward to enjoying my walk home in the woods of tall walnut and hickory trees. The gravel road to the farmhouse wandered aimlessly with several twists crossing two crude cattle bridges. It was not in a hurry to get you anywhere. I always thought I would have a house built someday in one of its curves.
This never happened.
When I graduated from college, I went east to work in Virginia. During vacation times, I returned to visit the homestead. While I was away, a property dispute arose, and it was settled by bulldozing much of the woods. The old road was gone. A straight new road running alongside a new fence greeted my return. The old road would never be there again for me in this life.
Two roads diverged in a woods,
And sorry I could not travel both
And be one traveler, long I stood
And looked down one as far as I could
To where it bent in the undergrowth.
Oh, I kept the first for another day!
Yet knowing how way leads on to way,
Two roads diverged in a wood, and I-
I took the one less traveled by. (Robert Frost)
As I travel on life’s pathway, Knowing not what the years may hold; As I ponder, hope grows fonder, Precious memories flood my soul; PRECIOUS MEMORIES, HOW THEY LINGER, HOW THEY EVER FLOOD MY SOUL, IN THE STILLNESS OF THE MIDNIGHT, PRECIOUS, SACRED SCENCES UNFOLD. (lyrics-Sacred Selections for the Church) – Psalm 145:7
(Jacob said) “And this stone,which I have set for a pillar,shall be God’s house:and all that thou shalt give me I will surely give a tenth unto thee.” – (Genesis 28:22)
The Cracked Acorn: To Be Alive
“How many times have you heard someone say “If I had his money, I could do things my way”?
“But little they know, it’s so hard to find 1 rich man in 10 with a satisfied mind.” (Johnny Cash, circa 1978) QUOTED many times by my farmer father…always trying to give us a good living!
April 15, 2013, Monday, 2:49 pm; this date will probably soon be forgotten by many of us, but for thousands who were there on this day in the Boston Marathon, it will never go away. Television, radio, and maybe movies yet to come will keep alive this terrible event, hoping that this will not occur again. In the “course of human events,” it is impossible to promise that this will ‘never’ happen again.
Those who survived were fortunate enough to be out of range of the explosions, look back, and say they are glad to be alive. There is no mention of the loss of wealth or the possibility that lawsuits could occur, just the ” I am glad to be alive!” and some who lost legs said, “I am glad to be alive!”
Our country has always tried its best to keep the memory of those caught in these events alive. The list is long, from World Wars to the Trade Center and to the present time when tragedy seems to become local. We love closure and set up monuments and even wooden crosses with flowers along the roadside to make sure that those gone are * remembered.
Why do the heathen rage, and the people imagine a vain thing? (Psalm 2)… be wise; be warned, you rulers of the earth, and serve the Lord with fear.
This seems to be our heritage. What is the answer? (I knew you were going to ask!)
Yet you do not know [the least thing] about what may happen tomorrow. What is the nature of your life? You are [really] but a wisp of vapor (a puff of smoke, a mist) that is visible for a little while and then disappears [into thin air]. James 4:14…Amplified Bible
And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose. Romans 8:28
Tis sweet to be remembered on a bright or gloomy day
‘Tis sweet to be remembered by a dear one passed away
‘Tis sweet to be remembered, yes remembered, yes remembered
‘Tis sweet to be remembered when loved ones are far away
Humor: Twas late at night, and a trucker failed with the heavy load on a curve; he’s in the cab; a slightly inebriated motorist came down and asked the driver if he was o.k.; he replied. “GOD was with me!” Our imbiber: “From now on. GOD’s riding with me; you’re going to kill HIM.”
The Cracked Acorn: Food
If you haven’t noticed, times have really changed in many ways. One big change is with food. I did not realize this till I watched one of the hour FOOD series on PBS.
I am farm-raised, and I remember that my mother prepared three big meals a day. When we retired at night, all those calories, fats, and sugars had been burned up to fill a full day of farming activities. Every meal started with my father saying “grace,” and then there were occasional reminders: never take more than you can eat, don’t eat so fast- chew slowly, don’t try to talk with your mouth full, don’t interrupt the adults, save room for dessert and ask for permission to leave the table. Our summer fare was usually iced tea, beans, fried chicken, and cornbread.
Today, Americans live in a mobile society. Breakfast and lunch can be taken “on the run” and eaten in the car. You could have the “enormous breakfast omelet” and later the double whopper, and at the evening meal, try the all-u-can-eat COUNTRY COOKIN’(now closed).
Our nation is paying the price for fast food and convenience. Doctors warn us that the life expectancy rate could spiral down in the coming years, too much of a good thing?
When Jesus was among us, people ate mostly cereal grains with some fish. The wealthy had access to different meats and baked bread. The Romans had ice houses to preserve some items for several weeks and were probably the first to eat out a lot.
Apartments were small and did not have kitchens. Food was available from many shops. The Egyptians may have fared even better due to the fertile areas along the Nile River. Dates, fruits, and gardens supplied much of the common food consumed by the general population.
These societies had to endure bad crop years, famine, locusts, thieves, and even starvation. This happened in Genesis 41:53, where Joseph became Pharaoh’s man to store grain and stave off Egypt’s bad years of famine. This was all part of God’s plan to save Joseph and his brethren.
When the children of Israel left the bondage of Egypt, they depended upon the LORD to provide their food. (Exodus 16:15-). The book of Leviticus provided the Israelites with the dietary laws necessary to give them good health on their journey to the land “flowing with milk and honey.” It is interesting to note that pork was not on the list for many reasons. Seth was an Egyptian god that took the form of a black pig. God’s people had been immersed in this idol-worshipping society for hundreds of years and did not need any reminders.
Meat was difficult to come by in Paul’s time and usually came from the temples from offerings made to idols. This was one of the rare times that poor people could purchase this meat. Paul in
Romans 14 plainly states that brethren were not to look down upon those who were trying to feed their families the best they could.
LAST: A man rushed into a restaurant and sat down and asked for a menu, when given one, he looked at it and said, “Yes!” and handed it back.
The Cracked Acorn: Birds
Behold the fowls of the air: for they sow not, neither do they reap nor gather into barns; yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not much better than they? (Matthew 6:26)
I love birds; there’s no other way to say it. I don’t know if I wish I were a bird. There are some things birds can do that we can not do. We can fly into the air, etc., but it has its faults. We have to construct airplanes to do this at a high cost.
For the time, though, please think of how many birds there are in the world and all kinds of them. It is no wonder that Jesus used them as a teaching example. Their needs are taken care of, and they do not worry about tomorrow as we do. Behold the fowls of the air: for they sow not, neither do they reap nor gather into barns; yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not much better than they?
One morning, it all came to me in one of the Warrenton parking lots. I had no sooner pulled up and was about to get out of my car than I noticed a sparrow lit and was soon walking about to see if we had left behind a crust of bread. I wondered where he had come from and what hiding place concealed his nest. I assumed that he ‘shopped’ often at all the local McDonalds.
Have you ever heard someone use the term ‘bird brain’? Sure you have. In comparison to us, birds are tiny and therefore do have a little brain. The brain that the birds have is just right and, according to avian studies, puts them on a reasonable scale of intelligence. Birds can see better and learn rapidly to know where to search for food and where the best safe and comfortable housing can be found.
The hymn ALL THINGS BRIGHT AND BEAUTIFUL Each little flower that opens, Each little bird that sings, He made their glowing colors, He made their tiny wings.
Birds are mentioned in at least 93 places in the Bible.
It is unfortunate in our modern society that we overlook the appreciation of the one creature made by God. In our daily rush, we do not have the time to study and observe the many kinds and colors of the birds that fly above us and sometimes impede our way in the world. Many wise people have advised us to stop ‘smell the roses’ and watch the birds because we could learn more about life from them.
As Jesus was coming up out of the water, he saw heaven being torn open and the Spirit descending on him like a dove. (Mark 1:10)
COMMENTS FROM THE INTERNET: Check them out!
All four Gospel accounts refer to the baptism of Jesus by John at the Jordan river (Matthew 3:16; Mark 1:10; Luke 3:22; John 1:32). The Luke account says, “And the Holy Spirit came down in a bodily shape, like a dove on Him.” Because the Holy Spirit is just that—Spirit—He is not visible to us. This occasion, however, was a real visual appearance and was doubtless seen by the people.
The dove is an emblem of purity and harmlessness (Matthew 10:16), and the form of the dove was assumed on this occasion to signify that the Spirit with which Jesus would be endowed would be one of purity and innocence.
Another symbol involving the dove comes from the account of the Flood and Noah’s ark in Genesis 6-8. When the earth had been covered with water for some time, Noah wanted to check to see if there was dry land anywhere, so he sent out a dove which came back with an olive branch in her beak (Genesis 8:11). Since that time, the olive branch has been a symbol of peace
The Cracked Acorn: Ark of the Covenant
“The question of whatever happened to the ark of the covenant, an ornate box containing the laws handed down to Moses on Mount Sinai, has been a source of intense speculation for over two millenniums. The ark had a pre-eminent role in the Bible from its creation until the time it was placed in the Temple’s holy of holies during the days of David and Solomon. But sometime between 970 B.C. and 586 B.C., the ark disappeared, and no one knows what became of it. Does it still exist? Or was it destroyed thousands of years ago?” (From Eden to Exile by Eric H. Clines)
If you, like myself, believe that the Bible is the spoken, inspired literal word of God, you know that without a doubt that the ark of the covenant did exist. It was constructed of acacia wood, a little over 4 feet long and 2 ½ feet high, and 2 ½ feet in width, was covered over with hammered gold, a gold lid, and two cherubim of hammered gold, and could have weighted between 400 and 500 pounds.
Exodus 25 and 37 give us details of how it was made. Eventually, it contains two tablets of the Ten Commandments, Aaron’s rod (had sprouted. It not only sprouted, but it had also put forth buds, had produced blossoms.) and a pot of manna.
If it has survived through the ages, it is:
Popularly thought to be in a secret chamber deep within the Temple Mount, underneath the present-day Dome of the Rock. This could have been done before the destruction of the Temple in 586 B.C.
Or
In January 1979, Ron Wyatt claimed that his team had found the ark in a cave system north of the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem, but something happened that they were never able to retrace their steps to document their discovery.
Or
The ark was removed during the reign of Manasseh and taken to Egypt. The latest claim is that the ark has been seen in a church in Aksum, Ethiopia.
In my opinion, since the ark was never used in a profane manner and did carry with it the fear that one could be struck down that when Nebuchadnezzar in 585 B.C. destroyed the Temple, the collapse of the roof, walls, columns – the ark of the covenant was crushed and reduced to rubble, lost in the destruction or unearthed to be melted down for its gold. The people had been taken into slavery and so closed a great chapter of the nation in bondage.
The ark of the covenant is a great topic to study. The past three weeks could not cover in depth the details about how the ark was used, abused, and then lost.
