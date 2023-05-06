The Cracked Acorn: Emma

And the LORD God caused a deep sleep to fall on Adam, and he slept, and He took one of his ribs, and closed up the flesh in its place. Then the rib which the LORD God had taken from man He made into a woman, and He brought her to the man. – Genesis: Chapter 2: 21-22

A part of the day’s routine for me is to drive to the nearby SHEETZ for the morning newspaper – it should be after midnight for this, but for once in a blue moon, I am out at 10:00 pm – so I intended to get coffee, a snack and return a few hours later for the POST. DITTO – I am in the snack isle and looking over the goodies, a woman is on her knees looking at the bottom shelf; she was after the cinn buns – I got down and found them for her, so then she told me all the details about this snack, I listened and finally wandered away to the coffee bar. I didn’t want decaf and needed something stronger. “Emma” came over and told me of her coffee’s strong choice – I followed through. She beat me to the checkout. “Emma” was maybe in her 50s, well dressed in a casual expensive style. I would guess she was the outdoor type and could hold her own with the best if that should happen. It came my time to pay, and I mentioned my “contact” to the clerk and that I intended to remain inside until I knew she had departed the parking lot. Now I wish I had seen what she was driving. I knew that if we had a relationship, I would never have to speak another word.

“A man must know his own libations!” – Clint Eastwood! – (Emma is the name of my father–in–law’s girlfriend’s sister. I last remember her in Albany, NY. I dropped her off at her apartment, and she followed me back to the car and kept talking, eventually, I told her I had to leave, or my family might declare me missing!)

READER’S DIGEST – “The police were following a car with an elderly couple inside. At a stop light, the woman fell out, she was o.k., and the police followed and pulled over her husband. “Sir! Did you know that your wife fell out at the stoplight?” He replied, “Oh, thank you, officer, I thought I had gone deaf!”

TRUE or FALSE: What makes a woman different from a man? Men are more logical, analytical, and rational. Women are more intuitive, holistic, creative, and integrative. Men have a much more difficult time relating to their own feelings and may feel very threatened by the expression of feelings in their presence.

What does Psalms say about women?

“Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all.” Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting, but a woman who fears the LORD is to be praised. Give her the reward she has earned, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate.” – Read Proverbs 31