The Cracked Acorn: Emma

Paul Harvey 90 years old, gone but will be best remembered for THE REST OF THE STORY. His different view of the news kept us laughing and brought us smiles when least expected. He advertised various products and sold PAUL HARVEY INSURANCE (I had a policy for a while.) For nearly fifty years he researched and wrote his scripts for his nationwide radio show.

“When television arrived in a small western Kansas town it became the darling of the couple, Burl and Maude Sullivan, On Fridays nights at 8 o’clock it was time to pull the shades and disconnect the telephone and lock the doors and any other thing that might cause a disruption of their favorite show, wrestling. Ask Maude or Burl about live wrestling, and they would tell you all the moves and names of all the wrestlers; never mentioning that there could be the slightest hint of Hollywood involved. When it was over, off went the set, and they would unroll the mats and go at it. Maude won most of the time with her lightening leg locks catching Burl off guard and then it was over until the next Friday night-when two of Kansas’ lovers of the fine art of wrestling would again follow their favorite sport. Maude is 76 and Burl is 83.”

You wore a gown of pink with the matching shoes. “No, it was shorts and a mini top with your old golf shoes.” Oh yes, I remember it well. It was the quick toss and rollover that caught my eye. “No, it was the Russian knee lock and the Bear hug.” Oh, yes I remember that so well. I lost a comb. “NO! you lost your teeth.” Oh, yes I remember that well! We dined alone and heard the birds sing! “NO, we had hot dogs and watched the test pattern.” Oh yes, I do remember it well! How often I think of all those Wednesdays nights when I took an early nap. “No, it was Friday and you dozed off after the Sleeper hold applied with the Spider Twist.” Oh, yes, I remember it all now so well! (fractured the lyrics from GIGI)

How many times have you or heard your friends say that they wrestled with a problem and lost sleep. The dictionary defines “wrestle” to struggle hand to hand with an opponent in an attempt to throw or force the opponent to the ground without striking a blow. We have to apply great strength and grapple with the problem until it is forced into a position where we gain and keep control. Today you can find the names of 150 holds and at least 250 wrestlers that work using stage names.

Wrestling has been around since Greek and Roman times. Note this from the Bible:

24And Jacob was left alone, and there wrestled a man with him until the breaking of the day. 25And when he saw that he prevailed not against him, he touched the hollow of his thigh; and the hollow of Jacob’s thigh was out of joint, as he wrestled with him. 26And he said, Let me go, for the day breaketh. And he said I will not let thee go, except thou bless me. 27And he said unto him, What is thy name? And he said, Jacob28And he said, Thy name shall be called no more Jacob, but Israel: for as a prince hast thou power with God and with men, and hast prevailed. 29And Jacob asked him, and said, Tell me, I pray thee, thy name. And he said, Wherefore is it that thou dost ask after my name? And he blessed him there. 30And Jacob called the name of the place Peniel: for I have seen God face to face, and my life is preserved. 31And as he passed over Penuel the sun rose upon him, and he halted upon his thigh.32Therefore the children of Israel eat not of the sinew which shrank, which is upon the hollow of the thigh, unto this day: because he touched the hollow of Jacob’s thigh in the sinew that shrank. (Genesis 32)