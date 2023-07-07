The Cracked Acorn
The Cracked Acorn: Eternity
I love insurance. Days may go by, but eventually, we get an advertisement from Mutual of Omaha, or it could be others, by the hundreds, in the vast regions of the USA.
Life insurance is misnamed; it should be called death insurance, but then who would want to buy it? I have never known an agent that would tell me I had enough. All the TV murder mysteries have lived on plots that someone was “bumped off” so that the villain would reap millions from a Life Insurance policy.
I don’t think that now in this modern age that there is not one person ‘born of woman’ (Job 14:1) that does not have some kind of insurance. You must be some kind of a nut if you dare venture out into the public without coverage or additional coverage or supplemental coverage that covers all other coverages just in case all those companies just could go into bankruptcy.
Space here does not allow me to list all the kinds of insurance offerings there are in the real world. Many of us, I sincerely hope, are not going to need it all, but there is a warm and fuzzy feeling that comes from knowing that you would be totally covered in case a rock fell from the sky or someone slipped and fell in your driveway.
What about heavenly insurance?
I have heard this, also called ‘pie in the sky.’ (Revelation 21:21 – And the street of that city was paved with pure gold.)
If you are like me, I am leery about someone offering me ‘free’ products or services. Oh, just give me your name and address, and good things will happen.
Yes! Good things may happen, and I pray that there are a lot of good things out there.
“*…saved.”, from what?,could be the answer to this week’s ACORN
It was years ago that I presented a short sermon, “Lessons Learned Too Late!”
This covered three basic points:
1) Eternity -.the vast ocean of unlimited time,
2) The Plan,
3) Judgement.
Our society does not like to remind us that one day we will be sent from here to eternity in the blink of an eye or heartbeat.
The Plan by God is that He has sent His Son, who has told us what we must do to be citizens of a great heavenly Kingdom.
There will be a judgment for all of us that have lived on the earth.
Assignment: Open any BIBLE, and it will point to our short life here; it will easily show the Plan, and to the quick point – it will show the results of what our life will mean in the Judgement.
Lawyer to the Judge. “I wish to appeal my client’s case on the basis of newly discovered evidence.”
Judge: “And what is the nature of the new evidence?”
Lawyer: “Judge, I discovered that my client still has $500 left.”
The Cracked Acorn: Marriage
“Troublesome times are here Filling men’s hearts with fear, Freedom we all hold dear now is at stake.” – Isaiah 41:10
You made not know it, but if you listen to the radio and television, then you do: the Supreme Court, the highest in the land, is overloaded with cases that the States do not want in their courts. One of the cases now undertaken is the definition of marriage.
A 1996 law states that it is between a man and a woman. Will the Supreme Court, with the best minds in the land, make a decisive vote on this? I think not! Not only does the Court have the power to make the decisions, but can decide whether to NOT go to press. (Yes! I am getting to this week’s denouncement:)
I was listening to the FM radio one morning, and the same issue was being discussed. It was said that the core of the long-married people (man and a wife) will eventually have to need some type of marriage problem-solving for one reason or another. In this case, the older couple needed a third party to intervene on their behalf.
They found the service that they thought they needed and made the appointment to have a professional listen to their problem.
The family consular listened and asked them to go to separate corners of the room, take a pencil and paper and list 6 things that they liked in their spouse.
After some time, the consular took the papers and found out that the man and also his wife could only come up with one item…..the thing they liked in the other one.
This should have worked out better, and in most cases, it did. The consular again sat with them, and he sat with templed hands, breathed a sign, and asked them to try again together, listing 6 things they liked together.
When they handed back the piece of paper. Again they could only agree on one thing, and that was that! (I thought it was very funny, why? I don’t know…What was that one thing?)
Not responsible for the following humor:
A man, waving a gun, walked into a bank and yelled for all to fall flat on their faces on the floor. Anyone that saw his face would be shot. One man tried to hold his head up enough to talk.
“Have you seen my face?”
“No! But my wife has!”
Tip: One of the original Star Trek hour episodes is – The Companion (Even if you do not like TV – it is worth it this once to watch !)
Numbers 6:24-26 ‘May the LORD bless you and protect you. May the LORD smile on you and be gracious to you. May the LORD show you his favor and give you his peace.’
So, the Acorn bids all a safe and rewarding week until we meet again in cyberland.
The Cracked Acorn: Near Earth
Wow!! Did you feel that, well, maybe not, but on past June 21, 2003, a surprise asteroid the size of a football field nearly hit home. Had this happened, 50 square miles would have been left a charred crater. Even at this moment, NASA is tracking and estimating the passages of NEOs(near-earth objects). Scientists were concerned about 2002NT7, which had a close flyby in 2019, its potential was 1.2 million megatons of TNT. So now the watch is set on 2000SG344 that may orbit very close in 2030. Not only is this a new field of study, but also is a branch of mathematics to deal with all these distant predictions. If these NEOs take an approach in a curved path, O.K., but if a NEO comes as a point….almost impossible to predict – when, where, or how soon!
For sure, our planet has had some events in the past that have shaped what we enjoy today. Evolutionists even try to use this as leverage to say that a great asteroid may have wiped out the dinosaurs and enabled mammals (that’s us) to rise to the top of the food chain.
I am not certain where all this should be placed on our list of “things to be concerned about.” We can imagine massive tidal waves, great floods, and forests on fire; Hollywood has made several wonderful films on this subject where the human race emerges victorious. Most of us are probably more focused on the traffic, problems in the schools and in our neighborhoods, paying the bills, and finding a good restaurant.
If 2000SG344 comes by close enough for it to be called a “concerned event,” maybe it will remind the human race that we are of and came from the earth.
NOTE: Recently, within the great beyond the beyond, our galaxy (the Milky Way) nearly collided with another galaxy. Not to worry, it has not happened, but it will occur in 234 million light years!
CONSIDER:
Genesis 2:7 And the Lord God formed man of the dust of the ground and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life, and man became a living soul.
Ecclesiastes 12:7 Then shall the dust return to the earth as it was, and the spirit shall return to God who gave it.
Psalm 90:12 So teach us to number our days, that we may apply our hearts unto wisdom.
OUR SONG: #728 Songs of FAITH & PRAISE
It may be at morn, when the day is awaking,
When sunlight thro’ darkness and shadow is breaking,
That Jesus will come in the fullness of glory,
To receive from the world “His own.”
O Lord Jesus, how long, how long,
Ere we shout the glad song,
Christ returneth! Hallelujah!
Hallelujah! AMEN.
Don’t go away:
Why did the female asteroid deny her boyfriend’s marriage proposal? Because she was scared of comet-ment!
The Cracked Acorn: A farm kid joins the Marines
Dear Ma and Pa,
I am well. Hope you are. Tell Brother Walt and Brother Elmer the Marine Corps beats working for old man Minch by a mile. Tell them to join up quickly before all of the places are filled.
I was restless at first because you get to stay in bed till nearly 6 a.m. But I am getting so I like to sleep late. Tell Walt and Elmer all you do before breakfast is smooth your cot and shine some things. No hogs to slop, feed to pitch, mash to mix, wood to split, fire to lay. Practically nothing.
Men got to shave, but it is not so bad; there’s warm water. Breakfast is strong on trimmings like fruit juice, cereal, eggs, bacon, etc., but kind of weak on chops, potatoes, ham, steak, fried eggplant, pie, and other regular food, but tell Walt and Elmer you can always sit by the two city boys that live on coffee. Their food, plus yours, holds you until noon when you get fed again. It’s no wonder these city boys can’t walk much.
We go on “route marches,” which the platoon sergeant says are long walks to harden us. If he thinks so, it’s not my place to tell him differently. A “route march” is about as far as our mailbox at home. Then the city guys get sore feet, and we all ride back in trucks.
The sergeant is like a school teacher. He nags a lot. The Captain is like the school board. Majors and colonels just ride around and frown. They bother you none.
This next will kill Walt and Elmer with laughing. I keep getting medals for shooting. I don’t know why. The bulls-eye is near as big as a chipmunk head, and doesn’t move, and it ain’t shooting at you like the Higgett boys at home. All you got to do is lie there all comfortable and hit it. You don’t even load your own cartridges They come in boxes.
Then we have what they call hand-to-hand combat training. You get to wrestle with them city boys. I have to be really careful, though; they break real easy. It ain’t like fighting with that ole bull at home. I’m about the best they got in this, except for that Tug Jordan from over in Silver Lake. I only beat him once. He joined up at the same time as me, but I’m only 5’6″ and 130 pounds, and he’s 6’8″ and nearly 300 pounds dry.
Be sure to tell Walt and Elmer to hurry and join before other fellers get onto this setup and come stampeding in.
Your loving daughter,
Alice
(author: Anon)
2 Timothy 21 – Endure hardship with us like a good soldier of Christ Jesus.
The Cracked Acorn: Final Plans
For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved. * (Romans 10:13)
What about heavenly insurance?
I have heard this, also called ‘pie in the sky.’ Revelation 21:21 – And the street of that city was paved with pure gold.
If you are like me, I am leery about someone offering me ‘free’ products or services. Just give me your name and address, and good things will happen.
Yes! Good things may happen, and I pray there are many good things out there.
“*…saved.”, from what?, could be the answer to this week’s ACORN
Years ago, I presented a short sermon, “Lessons Learned. too late!”
This covered 3 basic points: 1) Eternity, the vast ocean of unlimited time, 2) The Plan, and 3) Judgement.
Our society does not like to remind us that one day we will be sent from here to eternity in the blink of an eye or heartbeat.
The Plan by God is that He has sent His Son, who has told us what we must do to be citizens of a great heavenly Kingdom.
There will be a judgment for all of us that have lived on the earth.
Assignment: Open any BIBLE, and it will point to our short life here; it will easily show the Plan, and to the quick point…it will show the results of what our life will mean in the Judgement.
Lawyer to the Judge. “I wish to appeal my client’s case on the basis of newly discovered evidence.” Judge: “And what is the nature of the new evidence?” Lawyer: “Judge, I discovered that my client still has $500 left.”
The Cracked Acorn: Green
“a good and spacious land, a land flowing with milk and honey” (Ex 3:8)
It was a fortunate experience for me during my years with Army Map Service (Defense Department) that on a returning African work assignment, the flight at 10,000 feet took us up the Suez corridor, heading north with the Sinai Peninsula (east) and Egypt (west).
The Sinai is totally desert, believe me, there is nothing that is green. A study of ancient history might go to show that three thousand years ago, it was forested and that the trees were cut for charcoal for Egypt, so learned scholars have noted.
Our lives depend on the color green. A few inches of topsoil is our bread of life. “Farmland lost is gone forever,” so says a bumper sticker. This may pose a problem in the future if flatland is used more and more for shopping centers, etc… Now:
Looking back through the years when there were more small family farms, I learned early that the color green was very important. Green grass is necessary for livestock, and green grass holds the soil together.
Every year our family farm was a mystery weather-wise, we did not know if the rain would come at the right time for the corn, wheat, and pastures, the future all depended on the ‘promise of the coming green.’
Lots of green meant that there was shopping prior to the Christmas holidays, maybe some new clothes and shoes, a short vacation across State lines, and a chance to put more into the church basket and to stop the bank from telephoning that the checking account was short.
Above all, we should pray as our Wimpy did for good weather and rain and add green to that prayer, long or short.
“The Lord bless you and keep you;25 the Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you;26 the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace. ” – Numbers 6
Two Saber-toothed tigers(Ralph & Roy) were relaxing under a Catalpa tree, and off in the distance, two cavemen were strolling and eating berries from leafy green bushes. This was all very interesting to watch by the tigers.
“Hey! Ralph, Do you see those two cavemen?”
“Yeah, and did you notice that they have stopped eating berries and now have clubs and are creeping toward us!”
“I do see that, Roy, and I think that their intentions towards us are not honorable. We’ll let them get closer, and then we’ll let out a big roar.”
“RRROOOAAARRR! !!”
“Ralph, what are they doing now?”
“They are back to eating berries in those green bushes”
and last:(Tom Jones,1966)
Yes, they’ll all come to meet me
Arms reaching, smiling sweetly
It’s good to touch the green, green grass of home
Yes, they’ll all come to see me
In the shade of that old oak tree
As they lay me
‘Neath the green, green grass of home.
The Cracked Acorn: To be alive
How many times have you heard someone say, “If I had his money, I could do things my way”?
“But little they know, it’s so hard to find 1 rich man in 10 with a satisfied mind.” (Johnny Cash, circa 1978)
Money can’t buy back your youth when you’re old or a friend when you’re lonely, or a love that’s grown cold.
April 15, 2013, Monday, 2:49 pm, this date will probably soon be forgotten by many of us, but for thousands who were there on this day in the Boston Marathon, it will never go away.
Television and radio and maybe movies yet to come will keep alive this terrible event, hoping that this will not occur again. In the “course of human events,” it is impossible to promise that this will ‘never’ happen again.
Of those who survived, some were fortunate enough to be out of range of the explosions, look back, and say that they are glad to be alive. There is no mention of the loss of wealth or the possibility that lawsuits could occur, just the “I am glad to be alive!” and said by some who lost legs, “I am glad to be alive!”
Our country has always tried its best to keep alive the memory of those caught in these events. The list is a long one from World Wars to the Trade Center and to the present time when tragedy seems to become local. We love closure and set up monuments and even wooden crosses along the roadside to make sure that those gone are remembered.
Why do the heathen rage, and the people imagine a vain thing? … Many there be which say of my soul, There is no help for him in God. Selah. (Psalm 2)
This seems to be our heritage. What is the answer? (I knew you were going to ask!)
“Yet you do not know [the least thing] about what may happen tomorrow. What is the nature of your life? You are [really] but a wisp of vapor (a puff of smoke, a mist) that is visible for a little while and then disappears [into thin air].” James 4:14…Amplified Bible
“And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” Romans 8:28
After a torpedo attack on the convey, A sailor is anxious…his friend answers, “Why is the Captain slowing? He always does, to pick up survivors!” C.S. Forester’s character is so like JESUS, who will always be there for survivors in our lives. (movie: THE GOOD SHEPHERD, 1955)
Last: Gold from a TV Ad…We cannot bring back TODAY!
