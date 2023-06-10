The Cracked Acorn: Final Plans

For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved. * (Romans 10:13)

I love insurance. Days may go by, but eventually, we get an advertisement from Mutual of Omaha, or it could be others, by the hundreds, in the vast regions of the USA.

Life insurance is misnamed; it should be called death insurance, but then who would want to buy it? I have never known an agent that would tell me I had enough. All the TV murder mysteries have lived on plots in that someone was “bumped off” so that the villain would reap millions from a Life Insurance policy.

I don’t think that now in this modern age, there is not one person ‘born of woman’ (Job 14:1) without insurance. You must be some kind of a nut if you dare venture out into the public without coverage or additional coverage or supplemental coverage that covers all other coverages just in case all those companies could go bankrupt.

Space here does not allow me to list all the insurance offerings in the real world. Many of us, I sincerely hope, will not need it all, but there is a warm and fuzzy feeling that comes from knowing that you would be covered in case a rock fell from the sky or someone slipped and fell in your driveway.

What about heavenly insurance?

I have heard this, also called ‘pie in the sky.’ Revelation 21:21 – And the street of that city was paved with pure gold.

If you are like me, I am leery about someone offering me ‘free’ products or services. Just give me your name and address, and good things will happen.

Yes! Good things may happen, and I pray there are many good things out there.

“*…saved.”, from what?, could be the answer to this week’s ACORN

Years ago, I presented a short sermon, “Lessons Learned. too late!”

This covered 3 basic points: 1) Eternity, the vast ocean of unlimited time, 2) The Plan, and 3) Judgement.

Our society does not like to remind us that one day we will be sent from here to eternity in the blink of an eye or heartbeat.

The Plan by God is that He has sent His Son, who has told us what we must do to be citizens of a great heavenly Kingdom.

There will be a judgment for all of us that have lived on the earth.

Assignment: Open any BIBLE, and it will point to our short life here; it will easily show the Plan, and to the quick point…it will show the results of what our life will mean in the Judgement.

Lawyer to the Judge. “I wish to appeal my client’s case on the basis of newly discovered evidence.” Judge: “And what is the nature of the new evidence?” Lawyer: “Judge, I discovered that my client still has $500 left.”