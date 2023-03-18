The Cracked Acorn: Friends

Friends, I can’t do without them. They are there when we need them for advice and comfort and just there for us to blow off steam. They come in all shapes, sizes, and colors and pop up when we least expect them.

My friends have recently tried to convince me that it is time for me to get cable or satellite television. So far, I have received enough broadcast(free) outside antenna tv to supply my need for news and entertainment, and I find it most conducive for taking naps. I would miss my outside forays to the rooftop for maintenance and seeing the world from a more extensive and different angle. I have noticed that up there, I am invisible; people out walking never look up and wave or wonder who that nut is!

It has been said that tv is a vast wasteland, and it could be more vast via cable or satellite, with 250 or more channels to surf.

ALF is back, alive and well, with his own LIVE TALK SHOW on cable. ALF was never alive (a puppet) and was on many years ago. Alien life form (ALF) does not take the most beautiful form by society’s standards. I don’t think I would like to meet him in a dark alley. He likes cats and not for petting. He has a long segmented snout ending in a large bulbous nose, obviously sharp teeth, cute pointy ears, and large eyes with thick lashes. He arrived crashing through a suburban roof and was “adopted” by the residents. Their mission was never to let anyone see ALF during the day or at night. The writers supplied lots of scripts where ALF would venture into the night in many disguises. In one, he was delivering pizza. He knocks on the door, and a lady opens it and fumbles for change. We soon realize that she is blind. ALF returns and returns and becomes her friend. They eat popcorn, and ALF talks a lot about cats. They enjoy each other’s company, never sharing the secret that only the audience knows.

For 33 years, I bought newspapers and magazines at the U.S. Geological Survey Store, managed by Jim Carroll. He was blind but knew my voice and always remembered my name. I would joke and sometimes assist by identifying stacked bundles of newspapers, whether they were The POST or other newspapers. I could look like ALF, John Wayne, or Cyndi Lauper, but it didn’t matter. Somehow we were drawn together for some unknown reason.

Just As I Am, poor, wretched, blind; Sight, riches, healing, of the mind, Yea, all I need in Thee to find. – Charlotte Elliot – w. 1834, Sacred Selections

From an early age, I have loved the church and the people who love the Lord because I know the reason.

FOR GOD SO LOVED THE WORLD THAT HE GAVE HIS ONLY BEGOTTEN SON THAT WHOSOEVER BELIEVETH ON HIM SHOULD NOT PERISH, BUT HAVE EVERLASTING LIFE. (John 3:16, see Romans 5:8; I John 4:9)

I leave you with this question, “Is God blind?” I know the shocking answer, but do you?