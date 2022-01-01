The Cracked Acorn: Heartburn

It could be due to that one extra slice of New Year’s pizza that should have been ignored. I have been there and paid my dues to “Heartburn, Inc.” but never received the t-shirt. You can go to your physician as I did and get a prescription when I had over-indulged in the office coffee. Recently, I was told to avoid anything acid in my diet. This includes tomatoes, spicy foods, some fruits and juices, coffee, tea, and caffeine drinks.

The list grows. All the good things in life I like to eat and drink seem to have the skull and crossbones implanted on them. The second time around my medicine man suggested that I try and use over-the-counter (OTC) tablets. I went to the store and started with the cheapest and worked my way up in price, finding no relief as the advertisements promised. At last, I decided that it was time to purchase the most expensive which even on sale was a shocker. The instructions said to take with a glass of water at the start of the day and continue for 14 days. This was to be a complete treatment session.

Day 1, then day 2, and on day 3, I felt much better. When 14 days were completed, I wondered does this work but is this for real? When I fell back into my old ways, I once again went to the 14-day plan, and again it worked. I have to admit that this product does what is printed on the box. I could be a salesman for this company because I can say, “I used this product and it really works!” These are not sugar-coated pills.

Over the years, I have heard the old old advice given to those who are struggling to get control of their lives. Read your Bible! The easy-to-read Word of God has the instructions for daily living and how to become the victor. The Scriptures given to the writers thousands of years ago are still the prescription for comfort and strength today. When administered in the youth of life and continued on through adult maturity, a Biblically founded Christian will be able to say, “I have used this book and followed it and it really works!”

Our nation is anemic when it comes to prayer and even the Saints have to be reminded occasionally that prayer is so necessary for our lives. We must believe that prayer can do many wonderful things for us, or why pray? Heartburn is a physical ailment and can be treated. The relief is affordable and available nearby. Once we know the cause, steps can be taken to eliminate or slow its spread. Heartburn of the spiritual nature is very severe and means that drastic measures are immediately necessary. Its effects are eternally threatening while its death means a whole new world of growth that leads only to our heavenly Father and to the home He has promised to those who believe in Him. (Revelation 2:10)

It is no secret what God can do.

What He’s done for others, He’ll do for you.

With arms wide open, He’ll pardon you.

It is no secret what God can do. (hymn- Sacred Selections)