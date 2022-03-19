The Cracked Acorn: Higgs Boson

“Is God blind?” Blindness as we know is a condition where one cannot see, being in complete darkness. Rhetorically, we could say that the condition abounds far beyond the physical boundaries. Much is going on in the world today that we would rather just not see. The media news abounds with stories of war, disease, and wickedness. Is this worst than 50 years ago, populations are certainly much larger in all the countries.

Consider a DO LIST FOR GOD: High on the list would be to stop all the wars and hatreds in all the countries of the world, have crime stopped, and have HIM get our present generation off drugs and have full employment, no more welfare. Lowering or doing away with income taxes might be high on many lists. We know that HE is a jealous God (Exodus 20:5)and in verse 6 “And shewing mercy unto thousands of them that love me, and keep my commandments.” He is a God of love and proves it by sending His Son. (John 3:16) God does not have a physical body like us; He is spirit. “God is spirit and those who worship(I like to add “and love”) Him must worship in spirit and truth.”(John 4:24) God has always been and is our creator. “And God formed man of the dust of the earth and breathed into his nostrils and man became a living soul.(Genesis 3:15), so we owe our Lord for life and breath. If we are to understand God, we have to set aside the

works of the flesh for the fruits of the Spirit – Galatians 5:19-24

Our time here is short; For all flesh is as grass and all the glory of man as the flower of the grass. The grass witherth, and the flower thereof falleth away. – (I Peter 1:24)

He is eternal and has always been the same, yesterday, today, and tomorrow. – (Hebrews 13:8)

We would all like for God to move faster and answer our prayers quickly. He is slow to anger. – (Psalm 103:9) who but God would say love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, so that you may be sons of your Father who is in heaven; for He makes His sun rise on the evil and on the good, and sends rain on the just and on the unjust. (Matthew 5:44,45)

Surely, we are discouraged that the world has its problems and there are too many today that seek their way and not God’s commandments. Paul touched on this in Hebrews 10:37,38 – Therefore do not throw away your confidence, which has a great reward. For you have need of endurance, so that you may do the will of GOD and receive what is promised. “For yet a little while, and the coming one shall come and shall not tarry, but my righteous one shall live by faith, and if he shrinks back my soul has no pleasure in him.

Life can often be a restless, disrupted existence until we give ourselves wholeheartedly to something beyond ourselves and follow and obey it supremely. Such implicit trust in God’s great love and wisdom with a sincere desire to follow his leading should be every Christian’s goal. Our willingness to trust and obey is always the first step toward God’s blessings in this life and in the one to come. – John H. Sammis (1846-1919)