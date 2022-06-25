The Cracked Acorn: Home

(WAIST GUNNER)- Captain, reporting heavy damage. Andersen’s out of it. An ME-109 was lucky.

(CO-PILOT) – I’ve taken over. Cockpit riddled. Captain injured.

The BETTY GRABLE is on her 13th WWII mission. Will this weary scarred B-17 bomber reach the target and return home. In a movie theater, this question is usually answered in about two hours.

(NAVIGATOR) – Within the target area.

(BOMBADIER) – 3-2-1 – bombs away.

(CO-PILOT) – Lost #4 was on fire. One inboard with low oil pressure. Fuel is low.

It does not look good for the BETTY G. We are taunted in our comfy seats. Fingers are crossed that our crew will make the long journey through unfriendly skies to safety. BETTY has made it before and she should do it again, but there are some terrifying moments ahead.

(BETTY G.) – Control Tower, on two engines. Have wounded. Landing gear may be damaged. Fuel gone.

((Control) – Copy, emergency strip cleared. Good luck.

(inspired by the movie TWELVE O’CLOCK HIGH)

“I can identify with the BETTY G. The years are beginning to show wear and tear on my covering (skin). I no longer look youthful, except in spirit. The landing gear (my legs) can’t do their job as well anymore. I try not to run and run like I was a youngster again. This is long past. I try to stay on level ground and avoid too many hills; mountain climbing is out of the picture. The enemy has made several “runs” on me.

At times, I wanted to walk (fly) away and bow to the “I’m just human.” But something always whispers in my ear “be strong, be courageous for I am with you.” So far, I have been a winner. I am nearing the target (fourscore and two). I think of home (heaven) often. Many loved ones and friends are waiting for me with smiles and breathless hugs.

Do we breathe in heaven? I am working to take many with me eventually (co-pilot and crew). I have encouraged others and tried to lend silent comfort in times of joy and sadness. I need your help and assistance and prayers to aid me in reaching the heavenly home. There are many forces that are determining that the journey will be bumpy and not a smooth ride. We must remain alert and not sleep lest the enemy takes advantage, wound us, and cause us to fail. Constant training (Bible study) must be our sword and shield. We have many examples before us that this can be done.”

O THINK OF THE HOME OVER THERE, BY THE SIDE OF THE RIVER OF LIGHT, WHERE THE SAINTS ALL IMMORTAL AND FAIR ARE ROBED IN THEIR GARMENTS OF WHITE. O THINK OF THE SAINTS OVER THERE, WHO BEFORE US THE JOURNEY HAVE TROD, OF THE SONGS THAT THEY BREATHE ON THE AIR, IN THEIR HOME IN THE PALACE OF GOD. I’LL SOON BE AT HOME OVER THERE, THERE THE SAVED AND THE SAINTS ARE AT REST; ALL THE SAINTS AND THE ANGELS UP THERE ARE WATCHING AND WAITING FOR ME. OVER THERE, OVER THERE, O THINK OF THE HOME OVER THERE. ( SACRED SELECTIONS)

“Be strong and of good courage, fear not, nor be afraid of them: for the Lord thy God, he it is that doth go with thee; he will not fail thee, nor forsake thee.” (Deuteronomy 31:6)

“Wait on the Lord: be of good courage, and he shall strengthen thine heart: wait, I say, on the Lord.” (Psalm 27:14)