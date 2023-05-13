The Cracked Acorn: Housing

One of the world’s largest optical/infrared telescopes on Mauna Kea, Hawaii, has discovered a heavenly body at the far reaches of our solar system. It has an orbit of 10,500 years and is the closest at the present time. Viewers of “Sedna” note that its last trip by us was in the ice age. I wonder what Earth will be like when this planet-like body returns; maybe housing prices will have come down, and affordable real estate will be a reality.

Norway is reporting a building boom, the highest in 22 years. Housing starts are up 31 percent. This is not unlike what is happening in our area. Every house built is immediately sold. I hear that prices are up 25 percent since last year. Building materials are being bought up by developing countries and forcing us to pay more for a piece of lumber and steel girders. Times are good.

A friend is considering selling their home and moving farther out to be near their daughter. I have listened to him go over the advantages and disadvantages. Our homes can become ‘the thorn in the flesh’ if we let it. Many builders offer a variety of models with many upgrades. How much grass do we want to mow on how many acres? How will we handle all this when the aging process says we must slow down? How far can one go before all your income has been sacrificed to meet the needs or wishes or desires of what we see in a home – a house made with hands? (II Corinthians 5:1-4)

Brother J.C. Burr preached into his 90s and died in 1979. He wrote these appropriate comments in 1979.

“The owner of the building I have occupied for 88 years has given me a notice that he will furnish little or no more repairs. I’m advised to get ready to move. At first, this was not a very welcome notice. The surroundings here, in many respects, are very pleasant. Were it not for the evidence of decay, I would consider this old home good enough. But even light wind causes it to tremble and totter, and all the braces are insufficient to secure it. So I am getting ready to move.

It is strange how quickly one’s interest is transferred to the new prospective home. I have been consulting maps of the new country and reading descriptions of its inhabitants. Two or three times, I’ve been down to the river that forms the boundary and have wished myself among the company of those who are singing praises to the King on the other side. Many of my relatives and friends have moved there. Before leaving, they spoke of my coming later. I have seen smiles on their faces as they passed out of sight.

Often I’m asked to make investments here, but I always say, “I can’t. I’m getting ready to move.” I’m not unhappy that my lease is expiring. I’m not the least disturbed that I must move. I’m assured that the move will be much better than what I have here. There is one last question we should ask ourselves: “Am I ready to move?”

“I MADE ME GREAT WORKS; I BUILDED ME HOUSES; I PLANTED ME VINEYARDS. LET US HEAR THE CONCLUSION OF THE WHOLE MA 1 I ER: FEAR GOD, AND KEEP HIS COMMANDMENTS: FOR THIS IS THE WHOLE DUTY OF MAN!” (Ecc. 2:4;12:13)