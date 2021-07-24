The Cracked Acorn: Louise

The Cracked Acorn
In the beginning, God created heaven and the earth. (Genesis 1:1)
Where I was born and raised in Kentucky, it abounds in sinkholes and small to large caves.
One such cave opened on a nearby county road and went several miles underground to the town of Franklin when pulling people out of the cavern it was voted and decided that it was time to call the local concrete company and close off the entrance to the subterranean area, it was interfering with the progress of mankind!
As for the sinkholes that pop up in farm fields and are a pest to harvesting, they are left to mother nature, and it happened this way:
Louise, a member of the church, confided in me about their sinkhole. On a rainy day, Louise had things to do, and it required to leave the farm for town and to go down a list of to-do items. First, she had to carry off several bags of trash/garbage to somewhere, the usual routine was to use the large sinkhole on a backfield to complete that odorous task.
No problem, so she drove to the field and parked the car, opened the trunk and grabbed the bags and walked across the field, still raining some, having almost reached the sinkhole, she made a big swing and a heave, off went the bags down to the mouth of the sinkhole, but Louise lost her footing and began to slip/slid down toward the sinkhole’s cavernous’ mouth.
Louise told me that it was the most frightful few moments of her life; if she slid into the sinkhole, no one would ever guess where to find and discover her body for years and years, if ever. An all-out search for her would start at her distant car and assume she was kidnapped. That thought helped her to develop strength that she never had, and she started to grab at the tall fescue and attempted to dig her heels into something, like a stone, which would help.
When she made several attempts to stop the sliding and failed attempts to offer hope, she prayed to God, “LORD! don’t let this happen.” At the Amen, her shoe caught the end of a protruding rock; it stopped her downward journey, and she began to think, I am going to get out of this and “I promise never to get near a Kentucky sinkhole the rest of my life.” So, the end left Louise rescued by her own efforts, with muddy knees and soaking wet, she told me that she wanted to tell me how thankful she was.
“Way down in Georgia among the swamps and the everglades
There’s a hole in Tiger Mountain
God help those who get lost in Miller’s Cave
There was a girl in Waycross, but she had unfaithful ways
I couldn’t stand the way she was, and I showed her I was brave
Now I’m the most wanted man in the State
But they’ll never find me, ’cause I’m lost in Miller’s Cave.”
(Jack Clement, circa 1960)
I remember the early morning at work that I put a floppy disk into the computer for re-formation.
The computer came back with a message, “Do you want to do this?”, I replied, “Yes!” To my horror I realized that I let the computer re-format the hard drive, it provided chuckles from my workmates and the rest of the day to correct what I had done!
What if you were a soldier on the front lines and every time you needed to fire your rifle; it misfired or if you were a parachutist, and every time you jumped from the aircraft, the main parachute failed to bloom above your head; always going to the emergency chute, barely able to reach the ground safely.
This would be pretty discouraging and eventually, we would be a jangle of nerves, living on the edge of certain failure. There’s nothing like that ‘sinking feeling’ when the old faithful family auto fails to start for the thousandth time or when one of those modern home devices fails, leaving us at mercy of the weather and a repairman we know nothing about or when he will arrive.
We don’t like to live like this and avoid it with passion. We spend extra money on transportation and comforts to make sure that they will be there when we push that button, want to travel, or just relax for a few hours.
We can repair or replace those mechanical servants, but what can we do when those intangible cords that bind us to others are cut or endangered. Many in our wonderful society are living like the soldier and the parachutist, safe for the moment but eternally in jeopardy.
One hundred years ago, who would have imagined that people today would be regularly flying from one coast of the country to the other every day. Flying is really a very safe form of transportation, more than the millions of cars on our crowded highways, and the reason is that every aircraft system has several backups that take over in component failure, in short, the pilot and airplane are well-rehearsed for all problems to ensure passenger safety.
Do you have a backup? Many today have no idea to whom they should turn to for comfort and emotional support for all those flaming arrows that come at us, the Christians. Are our lives completely covered by a backup, I hope so! Is God your pilot?
When at last I near the shore,
And the fearful breakers roar
‘Twixt me and the peaceful rest,
Then, while leaning on thy breast,
May I hear thee say to me,
“Fear not, I will pilot thee.” (WORDS: Edward Hopper, circa 1871)
addendum: Bob Nygent(ret. Federal worker) during WW2 worked at a factory, he turned out barrels for machine guns, knowing Bob, he turned out perfect ones that soldiers could depend on! (Hey Bob, “Thank You!)
Soap operas live on strife, medical problems, deaths, and accidents. Real living mimics many of these human difficulties.
Beck Weathers, 49, joined an expedition to climb Mt. Everest. A freak storm hit Everest, catching dozens on the south face, eight died. Weathers almost made it back, collapsing in the snow. A Canadian climber found him half-buried in the snow and broke the ice off his face. He Lives!
Kris Thompson was celebrating a wedding anniversary on Grand Bahama Island. Kris was swimming 200 feet out in the ocean when something grabbed his left leg. He yelled and beat on the shark that just had attacked him. Released, he swam to shore and woke up in a Miami hospital, minus his entire left leg. He lives!
Joan Murray, a skydiver, leaped from the plane at 4,500 feet. The parachute never opened. At 80 miles per hour, she hit a fire ant hill. By the time paramedics arrived, she had been stung more than 200 times. Doctors think that the stings kept her heart beating. She is now limping back to work. She lives!
In past farm days, my father used horses and mules to work the fields. He advised me to always be cautious of animals, that for some reason or other, they might try and kill you. Peter Beard, an animal photographer, should have known about these words of wisdom. He saw it as his mission to document the ongoing starvation of thousands of African elephants. His work went well. Elephants usually trumpet a warning to stay back. A matriarch elephant chose to charge while Beard was clicking away. Crushed pelvis and ribs are now a part of his medical history. He lives.
People Magazine has compiled AMAZING STORIES OF SURVIVAL (Tales of Hope, Heroism & Astounding Luck). These individuals survived imaginable unprogrammed accidents, tragedies ever to happen on planet earth. Their lives were interrupted. Many think it was for a larger purpose or, maybe, just the time to stop and “smell the roses”. Others decided it was time for a change in the game of life. A small number picked up where their lives had stopped; they went back to skydiving, boat trips, and mountain climbing. All felt that life was sweeter. They live!
About Noon, darkness fell across the entire land. Lasting until three o’clock that afternoon. Then Jesus called out with a loud voice. “Eli, Eli, lama sabachthani?” Some thought that He was calling for the prophet Elijah. So one man ran and got a sponge and filled it with sour wine and held it up to Him on a stick. “Let’s see if Elijah will come and take Him down!” he said. Then Jesus uttered another loud cry and dismissed His spirit. (Mark 15:33-37)
I serve a risen Savior, He’s in the world today; I know that He is living, whatever man may say; I see His hand of mercy, I hear His voice of cheer, And just the time I need Him He’s always near. HE LIVES, HE LIVES, CHRIST JESUS LIVES TODAY(from Sacred Hymn Selections)
Yes, HE LIVES!
“In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth.” (Genesis 1:1)
Does anyone know when the universe first started?
Hold up your hand, if you know. Oops! Hold up your mouse.
When I was in grade school, I remember that there was one or two that would try and tell us “how the universe got started.”
Leading science magazines, a few, have skipped over the answer to the above question, and would you know, at last, are sure that they (a very learned group of physicists) are close to the answer. It took only a few months with a recently built telescope to state now that the universe is 13.2 billion years old.
Consider the ‘A Baby Picture’ of the universe:
The European Space Agency Planck space telescope group has concluded that the universe is 13.8 billion years old. The study does not state the probability of error and what the plus or minus limits could be, maybe a few million years one way or the other. The study tells them that the universe of ours, consisting of other countless galaxies is unique where we live in the Milky Way.
In present-day articles about the universe, there are lots mentioned about: the universe is filled with dark energy and dark matter, there is an afterglow left over from the Big Bang, it all started with a blink of the eye when the universe blew up to a trillion times its size, there is a random suggestion that there are many other factors to discover about the universe, there is now a discovered ‘cool spot’ in the universe that needs to be studied, and on and on…
Faith is the one word, we should employ to understand how wonderful God is, there may be multiple universes. (Matthew 19:26)Jesus looked at them and said, “With man this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.”Mars could eventually be only a flight away this is o.k. with me. In the time-lapse from when I was born to this moment, science and discovery have gone a long way and will continue. But without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to God must believe that he is and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him.—Hebrews 11:6.
On the day the Lord gave the Amorites over to Israel, Joshua said to the Lord in the presence of Israel: “Sun, stand still over Gibeon, and you, moon, over the Valley of Aijalon.”13 So the sun stood still, and the moon stopped, till the nation avenged itself on its enemies, (Joshua, 10th chapter)
“Where is God? Who made God? Why can’t I see God? How did God make (elephants)? Can God hear/see me?
These are the philosophers of the human race. They ask the big questions that have puzzled people from the beginning of time. And they ask one question after another, often following our best answers with an innocent, but frustrating “Why?”
To make things even more challenging, they expect simple, clear answers to their short, but deeply profound questions. They think about God in very literal, physical terms, and it frustrates them to receive abstract, “spiritual.” (Typical development of young children) author: Anon.
Genesis 2:7 – …God breathed into his nostrils, and man became a living soul.
Something is bothering me!
No! It is not global warming!;
No! not the internet;
No! not the world debt problem;
No! not the triple-decker breakfast sandwich with double bacon and added cheese on a large bun.
It may be the following: After years of code writing and testing, gaming has reached a new point.
‘”Spore”, the eagerly-awaited computer game five years in the making allowing people to play God by re-creating the universe, goes on sale this Sunday. (It takes longer for the gamer to create the animals than it did GOD.)
Players start the game in primitive waters, eating algae and trying not to get eaten. When the creatures have grown enough, they can find a mate.
“Then we mate and what we’re going to do now is lay an egg for the next generation of our species,” he says as he demonstrates how the game is played. “So, I’m basically designing the next evolution of my species.”
Players earn points from eating. The points can be used to buy new features for their creatures: a new mouth, a nicer nose, faster fins, and in later stages, faster legs, a bigger brain.
“If you step way back, you know, evolution is about the incremental improvement of a species embedded in a larger ecosystem over large periods of time,” Wright says. “And that was kind of like the general presentation, the toy that we wanted to build of evolution.”‘(Spores, WIKAPEDIA)
The game goes on to allow the creation of tribes and the player acts as their god, deciding the many serious situations of life. Evolution may be only the tip of the iceberg. Versions will come along that allow Satan to enter in, and additional software to be purchased to allow “cheats!”
Games are already on the market that covers almost every aspect of human nature, bad and good. *This latest one may be trying to open a door that many of us would rather see closed.
Years ago, we listened to a minister candidate who said when Christ was not present, we were the Christ. Hands went up, and it finally was laid to rest as a semantic remark. This well-educated Biblical person was not asked to come back. Having never played this game, I assume there may be a gray area or an OUT for Christians who want to enter into another dimension of Biblical exploration via the minds of advanced game writers of the very large gaming community. Software and equipment to run present games can approach $10,000 to be on the cutting edge.
* Broad is the way…and many there be which go in thereat. -Matthew 7:13
A little girl climbed into her grandfather’s lap and studied his white, balding head. She ran her fingers along the deep wrinkles and road mapped his face and neck. “Did God make you?” she asked. “Yes,” he answered. “Did God make me too?” she asked. “Yes,” he replied. “Well,” she shrugged, “Don’t you think He’s doing a better job now than he uses to?”
Years ago, I purchased a 1956 Chrysler Imperial from a friend. When we cleaned out the trunk, I was impressed that he was prepared for all types of road hazards and in all kinds of weather. He had backups to the backups and clothing to change into to put on a spare tire or to do on-road maintenance.
My sons often asked me to tell them of the “old days.” They thought I was ancient. I told them how I lived on a farm, and we depended on crops and livestock to give us income. Drought, disease, too much rain, and high winds could seriously damage a good crop of corn and wheat. We also grew the cash crop, tobacco, which is a very delicate plant. A quick hail storm could send you looking for a public job to get the family through the winter. Many of today’s farmers have done this. Agriculture is the one big industry quickly affected by natural disasters of any type.
Those who watch weather patterns predict that more and more hurricanes will come ashore and head farther north. I remember Isabel for it left us without power for four days. It took me back to my childhood when we depended on kerosene lamps and cooked over wood stoves. This could happen again.
We have no other choice but to live in this physical world that God created for us. It may not always behave the way we wish. We cannot live in straw houses set upon a sandy beach.
ALL WHO LISTEN TO MY INSTRUCTIONS AND FOLLOW THEM ARE WISE, LIKE A MAN WHO BUILDS HIS HOUSE ON SOLID ROCK. THOUGH THE RAINS COME IN TORRENTS, AND THE FLOODS RISE AND THE STORM WINDS BEAT AGAINST HIS HOUSE, IT WON’T COLLAPSE, FOR IT IS BUILT ON ROCK. BUT THOSE WHO HEAR MY INSTRUCTIONS AND IGNORE THEM ARE FOOLISH, LIKE A MAN WHO BUILDS HIS HOUSE ON SAND. FOR WHEN THE RAINS AND FLOODS COME, AND STORM WINDS BEAT AGAINST HIS HOUSE, IT WILL FALL WITH A MIGHTY CRASH. (Matthew 7:24-27)
The crowd who heard these words from Jesus was amazed at his wisdom. I wonder how many of that number went and moved their houses. There is always a great lesson to be learned from the Scriptures.
Three million people live within the shadow of the world’s most historically deadly volcano at Vesuvius, Italy. One of its violent eruptions in 79 A.D. described by Pliny the Younger buried the towns of Pompeii and Herculaneum. Within a period of 19 hours these two towns were buried in ash and the inhabitants were caught in the gas and cinders. Yet, today within the shadow of this violent volcano, smoking and sending out tremors, people carry on their daily lives as if this goes with the territory. Mass evacuations have not taken place. Volcanologists note that there are no signs of unrest at Vesuvius at the present time. An estimated one million people live in the area of past eruptions. This does not seem to hurt the real estate market.
Man has always been tempted to dream of gigantic projects and carry them to a conclusion. The tallest building is never the limit. The biggest canal is never wide enough for our huge tankers. The oceans once beyond our reach are being dived into and harvested for their minerals. In the long term, it is now Mars and the planets beyond. How far is “how far” and what are the limits of infinity; I am sure a scientist has an answer for all the preceding. Indeed, we are trying our best to mimic what our Creator has made with His Hands.
I remember Peter Jennings, the ABC News Anchor, when he told us that he has lung cancer. Mr. Jennings was a workaholic and had a busy life of marriages and reporting. He was easy to listen to and got straight to the point. I liked him and wished him a successful fight against his disease, of which only about 15% are cured. I also thought that once he was cured he could begin to “smell the roses” and enjoy much of the life he had missed. (He died at 67, the year 2005.)
Consider a period of great prosperity that changed everything and reached everyone but the Peach family always just barely got by, but paid their bills on time. The land was going up in price, but not everyone could sell and move away. The Smiths had to stick it out and stay where they were. The family increasingly found their small house shadowed by tall Mac Mansions. Mr. Smith would never mention it or told his wife that he was terribly depressed. Finally, when he could stand it no more, he confided in a close friend filled with practical wisdom.
“Fred, how many cars do you own?” his friend asked. “Well, I have an old Chevy and a rusty jeep. Why?” “Fred, go buy as many old clunkers you can find, have them towed to your property.”
“I don’t see what this has to do with anything, you’re crazy!” and Fred walked away. He couldn’t understand why his best friend would pass out such idiotic advice, eventually, Fred did what he never thought he would do. He found give-away cars and asked people to donate cars or trucks and leave them on his property.
When his friend stopped to visit, he told Fred that he was proud of him, but he needed to do one more thing. “Fred, there’s still room on the property close to the mailbox. I know someone who can’t get rid of his old cattle truck, call him up and take it off his hands for junk.”
Fred was in so deep that his wife was not speaking to him. So he swapped a Saturday of lawn work for the smelly old eighteen-wheeler; it now reposed by the mailbox, and you could no longer see the house. Yes, Fred knew he had completely gone around the bend, for what reason and purpose he didn’t know. His friend now told him to call the salvage yard and have it all cut into scrap.
Cleared, Fred saw his property as much larger and noticed that his small house was really lovely and had many fine features. His wife now spoke to him, and they begin to build a closer bond with themselves and their blessings. (thanks to an old Russian Folk Tale)
WHEN UPON LIFE’S BILLOWS YOU ARE TEMPTEST-TOSSED, WHEN YOU ARE DISCOURAGED, THINKING ALL IS LOST, COUNT YOUR MANY BLESSINGS, NAME THEM ONE BY ONE, AND IT WILL SURPRISE YOU WHAT THE LORD HAS DONE.
(Hymn lyrics SACRED SELECTIONS)
— sell all that thou hast, LUKE 18:18-23
