The Cracked Acorn: Love Lost

From a church lobby, one of the tracts caught my interest, and I wanted to make comments on the title FINDING GOD’S TREASURE. It hasn’t happened because I was waylaid by a bed of flowers near my breakfast spot. They were ready to bloom you can see the rolled-up heads waiting for the right day. They are reminding me of a change of seasons soon, snow, ice, sleet, and chilly winds will come & then be forgotten.

Treasure comes in many forms: consider this preacher story I heard as a boy in Kentucky.

A Wyoming bachelor was having difficulty paying the bills and holding on to his ranch. He decided it was time to get a job in nearby Casper. It worked out well, very well, for he met the “woman of his dreams.” It wasn’t long before they were engaged, and not too long afterward were married. She was to stay out on the ranch while he continued to work in the city. The objective was to build an emergency fund to meet unexpected ranch problems.

The woman of his dreams had always been a city girl and knew nothing about the ranching business. She had problems with the house and outside with animals, etc., but never met her husband’s standards. He began to constantly nag at her to be better and listen to what he told her to do. She always replied by saying I AM DOING THE BEST I CAN.

The hard winter of Wyoming was coming. The promise of a beautiful day was everywhere. Jason had just returned from lunch and, for some reason, glanced out the window. Winter was showing its dark face. A changed weather front was moving to hurry through, a hunch urged him to leave early for the ranch. By the time he reached the house, the temperature was dropping to bring snow and freezing winds. His wife was not inside. He found this note on the kitchen table.

Jason,

I tried to remember what you told me.

I have gone out to see about the livestock.

Some have strayed to the back of the property.

Don’t worry, I am doing the best I can.

luv,

Kathie

Jason put on an extra coat, went out, and found his wife.

(No, it did not end this way. We always like to see, “and they lived happily ever after.”) The husband suffered the terrible loss of his wife in the blizzard. The treasure of his life was gone. Gone was the “woman he had always dreamed about.”

So, husband or wife, girlfriend or boyfriend, remember that when you glance into one another’s eyes, you are seeing one of God’s treasures. There will never be another, just like the one you are seeing.

But this precious treasure – this light and power that now shines within us – is held in a perishable container, that is, in our weak bodies. Everyone can see that the glorious power within must be from God and is not our own. – (II Corinthians 4:7)

I love you with the love of the Lord. I see in you the glory of our King. And I love you with the love of the Lord. Please love me with the love of the Lord. Please love me with the love of the Lord.(from Songs Of FAITH and PRAISE)