The Cracked Acorn: Marriage

“Troublesome times are here Filling men’s hearts with fear, Freedom we all hold dear now is at stake.” – Isaiah 41:10

You made not know it, but if you listen to the radio and television, then you do: the Supreme Court, the highest in the land, is overloaded with cases that the States do not want in their courts. One of the cases now undertaken is the definition of marriage.

A 1996 law states that it is between a man and a woman. Will the Supreme Court, with the best minds in the land, make a decisive vote on this? I think not! Not only does the Court have the power to make the decisions, but can decide whether to NOT go to press. (Yes! I am getting to this week’s denouncement:)

I was listening to the FM radio one morning, and the same issue was being discussed. It was said that the core of the long-married people (man and a wife) will eventually have to need some type of marriage problem-solving for one reason or another. In this case, the older couple needed a third party to intervene on their behalf.

They found the service that they thought they needed and made the appointment to have a professional listen to their problem.

The family consular listened and asked them to go to separate corners of the room, take a pencil and paper and list 6 things that they liked in their spouse.

After some time, the consular took the papers and found out that the man and also his wife could only come up with one item…..the thing they liked in the other one.

This should have worked out better, and in most cases, it did. The consular again sat with them, and he sat with templed hands, breathed a sign, and asked them to try again together, listing 6 things they liked together.

When they handed back the piece of paper. Again they could only agree on one thing, and that was that! (I thought it was very funny, why? I don’t know…What was that one thing?)

Not responsible for the following humor:

A man, waving a gun, walked into a bank and yelled for all to fall flat on their faces on the floor. Anyone that saw his face would be shot. One man tried to hold his head up enough to talk.

“Have you seen my face?”

“No! But my wife has!”

Tip: One of the original Star Trek hour episodes is – The Companion (Even if you do not like TV – it is worth it this once to watch !)

Numbers 6:24-26 ‘May the LORD bless you and protect you. May the LORD smile on you and be gracious to you. May the LORD show you his favor and give you his peace.’

So, the Acorn bids all a safe and rewarding week until we meet again in cyberland.