The Cracked Acorn: Name – Obadiah

For expecting parents who already know it is a boy could consider the name, Obadiah. I did a search on the baby names past, present and no one has considered or predicted that this name will be used. Well, I will not press the point. The kids in school would probably call your son Obey.

About a dozen individuals in the Old Testament in I Kings and the books of Chronicles wore this name. The book of Obadiah is the shortest Old Testament book of one chapter with 21 verses. History does not record any details of the life of this minor prophet. His life remains a mystery except that he was a “servant of the Lord” and was used by God to pronounce the judgment upon the Edomites.

The Edomites had a history of over 1,700 years and were destroyed in 70 AD by the Roman general Titus. Today, there is little material evidence that they ever lived, no language or literature has survived the ages. The Edomites were Israel’s bitter enemy and took every chance to gain advantage through deceit and trickery. They were ‘unneighborly’ neighbors’. When they were not at war, they were hiding in their high fortresses in the hills. Here they had every military advantage. They had the reputation of treaty breakers and were a cruel uncircumcised nation. The book of Obadiah was written during the time when Edom helped the Chaldean Nebuchadnezzar capture Jerusalem and then Edom took the opportunity to take over control of part of Israel’s land (Negev). They already had a firm grip on the trade routes that ran through the area.

How did all this come about and why did the Lord exercise His patience and hold back His anger so long. To understand this we go back to Genesis, chapters 26 and 27. Esau had married Hittite women and caused his parents, Isaac and Rebekah, much grief. Although Esua was the older, Rebekah came up with a scheme to have Isaac give the birthright blessing to Jacob. It was successful but Jacob fled the land in fear of Esau. The brothers after many years did meet and forgive one another but the descendants of Esau never became close with the nation of Israel. Esau had despised his birthright and because of this his issue never became the people that loved the God of Israel. The Edomites (Numbers 20) would not allow the Israelites to pass through their territory (note: the word “land” in never used) on the way from Egyptian bondage to the Promised Land. Later in history, both King David and King Saul were to fight against the Edomites.

Edom wanted to be a mighty prideful nation without God. Edom refused the covenant of circumcision that would have set them apart. The two nations began with Jacob and Esau. There was violence to the brother (Judah) verse 10; indifference to Judah’s troubles (11); rejoiced over Judah’s troubles(12); oppressing Judah’s people(14). Obadiah was the instrument of the news that God would overthrow and destroy the nation of Edom. God was going to punish sin and protect those who love Him as He will also do today. A quick study of Obadiah assures us that God always hates injustice done to those who love Him and keep His commandments. Obadiah reminds us that God is still on the side of those who strive to follow His will. Maybe, in years to come, there will be a tablet excavated in the Biblical land that will give us details of how he came to be called to do God’s will. We know that he did what God asked and that is why his name means the “servant of God”.