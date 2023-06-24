The Cracked Acorn
The Cracked Acorn: Near Earth
Wow!! Did you feel that, well, maybe not, but on past June 21, 2003, a surprise asteroid the size of a football field nearly hit home. Had this happened, 50 square miles would have been left a charred crater. Even at this moment, NASA is tracking and estimating the passages of NEOs(near-earth objects). Scientists were concerned about 2002NT7, which had a close flyby in 2019, its potential was 1.2 million megatons of TNT. So now the watch is set on 2000SG344 that may orbit very close in 2030. Not only is this a new field of study, but also is a branch of mathematics to deal with all these distant predictions. If these NEOs take an approach in a curved path, O.K., but if a NEO comes as a point….almost impossible to predict – when, where, or how soon!
For sure, our planet has had some events in the past that have shaped what we enjoy today. Evolutionists even try to use this as leverage to say that a great asteroid may have wiped out the dinosaurs and enabled mammals (that’s us) to rise to the top of the food chain.
I am not certain where all this should be placed on our list of “things to be concerned about.” We can imagine massive tidal waves, great floods, and forests on fire; Hollywood has made several wonderful films on this subject where the human race emerges victorious. Most of us are probably more focused on the traffic, problems in the schools and in our neighborhoods, paying the bills, and finding a good restaurant.
If 2000SG344 comes by close enough for it to be called a “concerned event,” maybe it will remind the human race that we are of and came from the earth.
NOTE: Recently, within the great beyond the beyond, our galaxy (the Milky Way) nearly collided with another galaxy. Not to worry, it has not happened, but it will occur in 234 million light years!
CONSIDER:
Genesis 2:7 And the Lord God formed man of the dust of the ground and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life, and man became a living soul.
Ecclesiastes 12:7 Then shall the dust return to the earth as it was, and the spirit shall return to God who gave it.
Psalm 90:12 So teach us to number our days, that we may apply our hearts unto wisdom.
OUR SONG: #728 Songs of FAITH & PRAISE
It may be at morn, when the day is awaking,
When sunlight thro’ darkness and shadow is breaking,
That Jesus will come in the fullness of glory,
To receive from the world “His own.”
O Lord Jesus, how long, how long,
Ere we shout the glad song,
Christ returneth! Hallelujah!
Hallelujah! AMEN.
Don’t go away:
Why did the female asteroid deny her boyfriend’s marriage proposal? Because she was scared of comet-ment!
The Cracked Acorn: A farm kid joins the Marines
Dear Ma and Pa,
I am well. Hope you are. Tell Brother Walt and Brother Elmer the Marine Corps beats working for old man Minch by a mile. Tell them to join up quickly before all of the places are filled.
I was restless at first because you get to stay in bed till nearly 6 a.m. But I am getting so I like to sleep late. Tell Walt and Elmer all you do before breakfast is smooth your cot and shine some things. No hogs to slop, feed to pitch, mash to mix, wood to split, fire to lay. Practically nothing.
Men got to shave, but it is not so bad; there’s warm water. Breakfast is strong on trimmings like fruit juice, cereal, eggs, bacon, etc., but kind of weak on chops, potatoes, ham, steak, fried eggplant, pie, and other regular food, but tell Walt and Elmer you can always sit by the two city boys that live on coffee. Their food, plus yours, holds you until noon when you get fed again. It’s no wonder these city boys can’t walk much.
We go on “route marches,” which the platoon sergeant says are long walks to harden us. If he thinks so, it’s not my place to tell him differently. A “route march” is about as far as our mailbox at home. Then the city guys get sore feet, and we all ride back in trucks.
The sergeant is like a school teacher. He nags a lot. The Captain is like the school board. Majors and colonels just ride around and frown. They bother you none.
This next will kill Walt and Elmer with laughing. I keep getting medals for shooting. I don’t know why. The bulls-eye is near as big as a chipmunk head, and doesn’t move, and it ain’t shooting at you like the Higgett boys at home. All you got to do is lie there all comfortable and hit it. You don’t even load your own cartridges They come in boxes.
Then we have what they call hand-to-hand combat training. You get to wrestle with them city boys. I have to be really careful, though; they break real easy. It ain’t like fighting with that ole bull at home. I’m about the best they got in this, except for that Tug Jordan from over in Silver Lake. I only beat him once. He joined up at the same time as me, but I’m only 5’6″ and 130 pounds, and he’s 6’8″ and nearly 300 pounds dry.
Be sure to tell Walt and Elmer to hurry and join before other fellers get onto this setup and come stampeding in.
Your loving daughter,
Alice
(author: Anon)
2 Timothy 21 – Endure hardship with us like a good soldier of Christ Jesus.
The Cracked Acorn: Final Plans
For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved. * (Romans 10:13)
I love insurance. Days may go by, but eventually, we get an advertisement from Mutual of Omaha, or it could be others, by the hundreds, in the vast regions of the USA.
Life insurance is misnamed; it should be called death insurance, but then who would want to buy it? I have never known an agent that would tell me I had enough. All the TV murder mysteries have lived on plots in that someone was “bumped off” so that the villain would reap millions from a Life Insurance policy.
I don’t think that now in this modern age, there is not one person ‘born of woman’ (Job 14:1) without insurance. You must be some kind of a nut if you dare venture out into the public without coverage or additional coverage or supplemental coverage that covers all other coverages just in case all those companies could go bankrupt.
Space here does not allow me to list all the insurance offerings in the real world. Many of us, I sincerely hope, will not need it all, but there is a warm and fuzzy feeling that comes from knowing that you would be covered in case a rock fell from the sky or someone slipped and fell in your driveway.
What about heavenly insurance?
I have heard this, also called ‘pie in the sky.’ Revelation 21:21 – And the street of that city was paved with pure gold.
If you are like me, I am leery about someone offering me ‘free’ products or services. Just give me your name and address, and good things will happen.
Yes! Good things may happen, and I pray there are many good things out there.
“*…saved.”, from what?, could be the answer to this week’s ACORN
Years ago, I presented a short sermon, “Lessons Learned. too late!”
This covered 3 basic points: 1) Eternity, the vast ocean of unlimited time, 2) The Plan, and 3) Judgement.
Our society does not like to remind us that one day we will be sent from here to eternity in the blink of an eye or heartbeat.
The Plan by God is that He has sent His Son, who has told us what we must do to be citizens of a great heavenly Kingdom.
There will be a judgment for all of us that have lived on the earth.
Assignment: Open any BIBLE, and it will point to our short life here; it will easily show the Plan, and to the quick point…it will show the results of what our life will mean in the Judgement.
Lawyer to the Judge. “I wish to appeal my client’s case on the basis of newly discovered evidence.” Judge: “And what is the nature of the new evidence?” Lawyer: “Judge, I discovered that my client still has $500 left.”
The Cracked Acorn: Green
“a good and spacious land, a land flowing with milk and honey” (Ex 3:8)
It was a fortunate experience for me during my years with Army Map Service (Defense Department) that on a returning African work assignment, the flight at 10,000 feet took us up the Suez corridor, heading north with the Sinai Peninsula (east) and Egypt (west).
The Sinai is totally desert, believe me, there is nothing that is green. A study of ancient history might go to show that three thousand years ago, it was forested and that the trees were cut for charcoal for Egypt, so learned scholars have noted.
Our lives depend on the color green. A few inches of topsoil is our bread of life. “Farmland lost is gone forever,” so says a bumper sticker. This may pose a problem in the future if flatland is used more and more for shopping centers, etc… Now:
Looking back through the years when there were more small family farms, I learned early that the color green was very important. Green grass is necessary for livestock, and green grass holds the soil together.
Every year our family farm was a mystery weather-wise, we did not know if the rain would come at the right time for the corn, wheat, and pastures, the future all depended on the ‘promise of the coming green.’
Lots of green meant that there was shopping prior to the Christmas holidays, maybe some new clothes and shoes, a short vacation across State lines, and a chance to put more into the church basket and to stop the bank from telephoning that the checking account was short.
Above all, we should pray as our Wimpy did for good weather and rain and add green to that prayer, long or short.
“The Lord bless you and keep you;25 the Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you;26 the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace. ” – Numbers 6
Two Saber-toothed tigers(Ralph & Roy) were relaxing under a Catalpa tree, and off in the distance, two cavemen were strolling and eating berries from leafy green bushes. This was all very interesting to watch by the tigers.
“Hey! Ralph, Do you see those two cavemen?”
“Yeah, and did you notice that they have stopped eating berries and now have clubs and are creeping toward us!”
“I do see that, Roy, and I think that their intentions towards us are not honorable. We’ll let them get closer, and then we’ll let out a big roar.”
“RRROOOAAARRR! !!”
“Ralph, what are they doing now?”
“They are back to eating berries in those green bushes”
and last:(Tom Jones,1966)
Yes, they’ll all come to meet me
Arms reaching, smiling sweetly
It’s good to touch the green, green grass of home
Yes, they’ll all come to see me
In the shade of that old oak tree
As they lay me
‘Neath the green, green grass of home.
The Cracked Acorn: To be alive
How many times have you heard someone say, “If I had his money, I could do things my way”?
“But little they know, it’s so hard to find 1 rich man in 10 with a satisfied mind.” (Johnny Cash, circa 1978)
Money can’t buy back your youth when you’re old or a friend when you’re lonely, or a love that’s grown cold.
April 15, 2013, Monday, 2:49 pm, this date will probably soon be forgotten by many of us, but for thousands who were there on this day in the Boston Marathon, it will never go away.
Television and radio and maybe movies yet to come will keep alive this terrible event, hoping that this will not occur again. In the “course of human events,” it is impossible to promise that this will ‘never’ happen again.
Of those who survived, some were fortunate enough to be out of range of the explosions, look back, and say that they are glad to be alive. There is no mention of the loss of wealth or the possibility that lawsuits could occur, just the “I am glad to be alive!” and said by some who lost legs, “I am glad to be alive!”
Our country has always tried its best to keep alive the memory of those caught in these events. The list is a long one from World Wars to the Trade Center and to the present time when tragedy seems to become local. We love closure and set up monuments and even wooden crosses along the roadside to make sure that those gone are remembered.
Why do the heathen rage, and the people imagine a vain thing? … Many there be which say of my soul, There is no help for him in God. Selah. (Psalm 2)
This seems to be our heritage. What is the answer? (I knew you were going to ask!)
“Yet you do not know [the least thing] about what may happen tomorrow. What is the nature of your life? You are [really] but a wisp of vapor (a puff of smoke, a mist) that is visible for a little while and then disappears [into thin air].” James 4:14…Amplified Bible
“And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” Romans 8:28
After a torpedo attack on the convey, A sailor is anxious…his friend answers, “Why is the Captain slowing? He always does, to pick up survivors!” C.S. Forester’s character is so like JESUS, who will always be there for survivors in our lives. (movie: THE GOOD SHEPHERD, 1955)
Last: Gold from a TV Ad…We cannot bring back TODAY!
The Cracked Acorn: Angels
A friend, in an act of kindness, gave my wife a small angel statue that can display wings of different colors; it’s very impressive. Of course, we do not know what these spiritual beings created to be messengers and stand in the presence of God really look like. They took a form to visit Abraham (Genesis 18), and one wrestled with Jacob (Genesis 32).
Books upon books have been written on the subject of angels. TOUCHED BY AN ANGEL ran for 9 seasons on TV and made all the actors very rich. Many stores sell articles pertaining to angels. If you do get to discuss angels with someone while shopping, be prepared for a fully functioning system that angels are essential to our modern society. The following are a few questions people have posted on the internet:
- Have you ever met a supernatural messenger or envoy?
- When you heard someone speak about meeting angels, did you think they were weird?
- What do you think an angel feels when humans reject its message?
- If you believe that angels exist and act in our world, how should you live your life?
- What image do you think of when you see angels portrayed at Christmas?
Are angels sent forth today as ministering spirits to mankind would be the question to answer. The whole concept is that this would be a miraculous event, but miracles have ended (1 Corinthians 13:8-10; Ephesians 4:8-16). Since the supernatural stage no longer exist so God employs angels to implement his will on behalf of his saints in today’s world. It cannot be proven today angels appear in human form as in ancient times (Acts 10). But in extreme times of danger, this should not stop us from praying that God will intervene on our behalf (Daniel 3:19-25).
What children say :
- “My guardian angel helps me with math, but he’s not much good for science.”
- “Angels don’t eat, but they drink milk from Holy Cows!”
- “Angels taking us to heaven, talk about what went wrong before you got dead.”
- “Angels live in cloud houses made by God’s son, who is a carpenter.”
- “All angels are girls because they wear dresses.”
- “I can’t understand why an angel would shoot an arrow through someone in love.”
- “My grandma is an angel helping me while here on earth.”
Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John,
The bed be blest that I lie on.
Four angels to my bed.
Four angels round my head,
One to watch, and one to pray,
And two to bear my soul away.”
(from: “A Candle in the Dark” by Thomas Ady 1656, an English physician who wrote books during a time when atrocities were inflicted on witches and the poor souls of the Inquisition.)
Angels usually describe the whole range of spirits whom God has created, including both good and evil angels and special categories such as cherubim, seraphim, and the archangel. Angels are mentioned at least 108 times in the Old Testament and 165 times in the New Testament (Chafer, Systematic Theology, II, 3).
The Cracked Acorn: Housing
One of the world’s largest optical/infrared telescopes on Mauna Kea, Hawaii, has discovered a heavenly body at the far reaches of our solar system. It has an orbit of 10,500 years and is the closest at the present time. Viewers of “Sedna” note that its last trip by us was in the ice age. I wonder what Earth will be like when this planet-like body returns; maybe housing prices will have come down, and affordable real estate will be a reality.
Norway is reporting a building boom, the highest in 22 years. Housing starts are up 31 percent. This is not unlike what is happening in our area. Every house built is immediately sold. I hear that prices are up 25 percent since last year. Building materials are being bought up by developing countries and forcing us to pay more for a piece of lumber and steel girders. Times are good.
A friend is considering selling their home and moving farther out to be near their daughter. I have listened to him go over the advantages and disadvantages. Our homes can become ‘the thorn in the flesh’ if we let it. Many builders offer a variety of models with many upgrades. How much grass do we want to mow on how many acres? How will we handle all this when the aging process says we must slow down? How far can one go before all your income has been sacrificed to meet the needs or wishes or desires of what we see in a home – a house made with hands? (II Corinthians 5:1-4)
Brother J.C. Burr preached into his 90s and died in 1979. He wrote these appropriate comments in 1979.
“The owner of the building I have occupied for 88 years has given me a notice that he will furnish little or no more repairs. I’m advised to get ready to move. At first, this was not a very welcome notice. The surroundings here, in many respects, are very pleasant. Were it not for the evidence of decay, I would consider this old home good enough. But even light wind causes it to tremble and totter, and all the braces are insufficient to secure it. So I am getting ready to move.
It is strange how quickly one’s interest is transferred to the new prospective home. I have been consulting maps of the new country and reading descriptions of its inhabitants. Two or three times, I’ve been down to the river that forms the boundary and have wished myself among the company of those who are singing praises to the King on the other side. Many of my relatives and friends have moved there. Before leaving, they spoke of my coming later. I have seen smiles on their faces as they passed out of sight.
Often I’m asked to make investments here, but I always say, “I can’t. I’m getting ready to move.” I’m not unhappy that my lease is expiring. I’m not the least disturbed that I must move. I’m assured that the move will be much better than what I have here. There is one last question we should ask ourselves: “Am I ready to move?”
“I MADE ME GREAT WORKS; I BUILDED ME HOUSES; I PLANTED ME VINEYARDS. LET US HEAR THE CONCLUSION OF THE WHOLE MA 1 I ER: FEAR GOD, AND KEEP HIS COMMANDMENTS: FOR THIS IS THE WHOLE DUTY OF MAN!” (Ecc. 2:4;12:13)
