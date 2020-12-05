The Cracked Acorn: Near Earth

Wow!! Did you feel that, well maybe not, but on June 21, 2003, a surprise asteroid, the size of a football field nearly hit home. Had this happened 50 square miles would have been left a charred crater. Even at this moment, NASA is tracking and estimating the passages of NEOs (near earth objects). Scientists were concerned about 2002NT7 that had a close flyby in 2019, its potential was 1.2 million megatons of TNT. So now the watch is set on 2000SG344 that may orbit very close in 2030. Not only is this a new field of study but also is a branch of mathematics to deal with all these distant predictions. If these NEOs take an approach in a curved path, O.K. but if a NEO comes as a point….almost impossible to predict – when, where, or how soon!

For sure our planet has had some events in our past that have shaped what we enjoy today. Evolutionists even try to use this as leverage to say that a great asteroid may have wiped out the dinosaurs and enabled mammals (that’s us) to rise to the top of the food chain.

I am not certain where all this should be placed on our list of “things to be concerned about.” We can imagine massive tidal waves, great floods, forests on fire; Hollywood has made several wonderful films on this subject where the human race emerges victorious. Most of us are probably more focused on the traffic, problems in the schools and in our neighborhoods, paying the bills, and finding a good restaurant.

If 2000SG344 comes by close enough for it to be called a “concerned event”, maybe it will remind the human race that we are and came from the earth.

NOTE: Recently, within the great beyond the beyond, our galaxy (the Milky Way), nearly collided with another galaxy. Not to worry, it never happened, it did occur 234 million light-years away!

CONSIDER:

Genesis 2:7 And the Lord God formed man of the dust of the ground and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life, and man became a living soul.

Ecclesiastes 12:7 Then shall the dust return to the earth as it was and the spirit shall return to God who gave it.

Psalms 90:12 So teach us to number our days, that we may apply our hearts unto wisdom.

OUR SONG: #728 Songs of FAITH & PRAISE

It may be at morn, when the day is awaking,

When sunlight thro’ darkness and shadow is breaking,

That Jesus will come in the fullness of glory,

To receive from the world “His own.”

O Lord Jesus, how long, how long,

Ere we shout the glad song,

Christ returneth! Hallelujah!

Hallelujah!AMEN.