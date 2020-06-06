The Cracked Acorn: Pew Presence

A comedian said that all through grade school, he sat behind “Whimpering Charlie.” When Charlie didn’t come to school, he would go over to his house and sit behind Charlie. This reminded me of my childhood school days. Students were seated alphabetically. This was the seating arrangement for the year. Attendance was called before the start of class every school day. It was the duty of parents to get you to school in all kinds of weather. Two-foot snow might close schools. At the end of the year, attendance awards were given.

After worship service years ago at Great Falls Church of Christ, a lady visitor asked if I would write in her journal that she had attended the church with us that day. I directed her to one of the elders, and whether he signed, I don’t know. I had never heard of a church that wanted proof that you were in worship on a Sunday morning.

Church attendance has become a concern, not only in the U.S.A. but beyond our shores. Total commitment programs, care groups, and other good ideas to improve attendance do help but eventually peak and level off. Many are placing the blame on the numerous secular activities that overlap or happen at the same time of worship. We could also add iPhones, television, and the internet that have their tentacles into our time. Sports place stress on crowds to enjoy seeing a good Sunday game in person. Our fast-paced society calls for many to have a varied work schedule. and often Sunday is the only day off to rest up for the next workday. Shopping centers and many stores are open every day and even 24/7. Newspaper chains are crying the “blues” that people are not reading. We are getting the television news from our recliners.

U.S. News & World Report has stated that Europe may be Islamic by the next century. This is linked to the banning of religious symbols and the failure to mention the effect of Christianity on the populace. Humanism has given rise to the worst ideologies of this century. Spiritual boredom has given rise to hyper-individualism and a lack of confidence in the future. Many have turned away from the faith of their forefathers and have become involved in mystical ecstatic forms of spiritual experience. Populist Christian movements are trying to claim followers who are seeking to make Christian beliefs real in their lives and work. Christianity has become diluted with diverse groups and issues.

This is supposedly happening in Europe, should we be thinking it cannot happen on these shores? Time will tell. God knows the future. “Therefore do not be anxious about tomorrow, for tomorrow will be anxious for itself. Let the day’s own trouble be sufficient for the day.” (Matthew 6:34)

I LOVE THY KINGDOM LORD, THE HOUSE OF THINE ABODE; THE CHURCH OUR BLEST REDEEMER SAVED WITH HIS OWN PRECIOUS BLOOD. I LOVE THY CHURCH O GOD! -lyrics – SACRED SELECTION HYMNS

Satan exists… eternal salvation is possible only through His Son… Jesus lived a sinless life on earth… God is all-knowing, all-powerful, the perfect deity who created the universe and still rules today. “Happy is that people, in such a case: yea, happy is that people, whose God is the Lord.” that is (Psalm 144:15)