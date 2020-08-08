The Cracked Acorn: Pie

A well-dressed gentleman was reading his newspaper while enjoying a visit to the park. He was interrupted by a bum that wanted him to be aware of the menu at the local café. He even went on to tell of the loaves of bread, meats, and desserts. His listener peeked over his newspaper to ask if the restaurant had pie.

“No”, replied the bum.

“A meal is not a meal without pie”, and the gentleman walked away.

We older folk have memories of a grandmother with her freshly made pies. They were put into the pie cabinet away from prying eyes to cool.

The Oxford English Dictionary says that the word “pie” came from the magpie bird that crammed everything into its nest.

In Britain, it probably started with a combination of meats or leftovers and encased in dough. These combinations have had several names over the centuries. In Latin times it was “pica”. The Romans may have brought the idea back after conquering Greece; Marcus Cato considered them good enough to offer to their gods.

In England, they were first called “pye”. After the Norman invasion, the word was influenced by the French “pie”. Christians associated the word with Christian feast days. Some authorities state that images of “pies” are to be found on the tomb wall of Pharaoh King Rames II.

In the 13th century, it was a favorite of beach cookouts to have a Tortoise of Mullet pie. In the 15th century, it was partridge pie. The year of 1626, England’s King Charles had Jeffrey Hudson an 18-inch dwarf “baked” in a pie. Hudson popped up at the moment the Queen was about to cut the pie. This was considered such fine entertainment that Hudson was later dubbed Lord Minimus. A lesser-known name was applied to the earliest pies and that was “coffins” or “coffyns”. This may have had a connection to some of their side effects on the local citizens. Remember that only in modern times, we learned about food poisoning.

Pie, glorious pie!

What is there more handsome?

Gulped, swallowed or chewed —

Still worth a king’s ransom!

What is it we dream about?

What brings on a sigh?

Piled peaches and cream, about

Six feet high!

Wonderful, marvelous, pie!!

(edited thoughts from OLIVER)

The next time you have pie, reflect on this and then lift this savory delicious piece of blueberry, apple, or mince pie to our lips, remember it’s a tasty blessing from our Lord who has indeed brought us into a “land flowing with milk and Honey.” (Exodus 3:8).

Our glorious Land today,

“Neath Education’s sway”,

Soars upward still.

Its hills of learning fair.

Whose bounties all may share,

behold them everywhere

On vale and hill. (Samuel Smith – 1832)

Let us maintain a thanksgiving presence through the year and into the next. Amen.