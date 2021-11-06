The Cracked Acorn: Prayer

On an early past morning foray into town to get the newspaper, I tuned to THE HAPPY CHURCH broadcasting from inside the metro beltway. At this early hour probably not many were awake to hear the minister’s comments, one especially was that we will never win the war in Iraq. This was surely food for thought. World War I and II were won with world support, not so with Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan, and now Iraq. We can overwhelm countries with our military might but can we truly win the hearts and minds of their people. Our President has unleashed a series of “tar babies” that will not go away. How do we go about winning such a nation’s love and respect, planeloads of foreign aid, lots of Peace Corps workers; all this helps, but where is the bottom line, will it ever be resolved, hate for hate, car bombs for guided missiles, innocent lives have gone in the debris of human priorities.

We may not have the opportunity to visit other countries but we can still avail ourselves of the 24/7 prayer to our heavenly Father. The world has lost the right of prayer, and saints have failed to pray; What loss sustained beyond repair! How blind of the heart are they! The Father speaketh in His Word He talks no other way! And to converse with Him, our Lord, We must take time to pray! Pray in the morning, Pray at the noontime, Pray in the evening, Pray anytime; Pray when you’re happy, Pray when in sorrow, Pray when you’re happy, Pray when you’re tempted, Pray all the time.(Songs of Faith And Praise#821)

“Be joyful always; pray continually.” – I Thessalonians 5:16-17. And Psalm 4:2,3 “Sons of men, How long will your hearts be heavy? Why do you seek for vain things? Why do you run after illusions? Know that the Lord has done marvelous things for those he has chosen. When I call upon the Lord, he will hear me.” Let us put into every prayer, that our Father in heaven will resolve these conflicts so that world peace becomes a reality.

“The commercial trans-Pacific flight was in trouble. The winged behemoth was developing engine problems and the nearest airport remained several hours away. The co-pilot had gone back to give the bad news to the passengers, they may have to ditch in the open sea; he had the stewardesses pass out the life jackets and give instructions on their use, should it come to that. Seat belts were checked and life vests were donned. The drink cart was pushed one last time down the aisle, offering free cocktails. She stopped at one seat where a man was bowed as best as he could, hands devoutly pressed together, obviously in prayer. “Sir, would you like a drink?”. He paused to look up, “No thanks, I don’t have time for that!”

(THE HIGH AND THE MIGHTY – 1950 movie with John Wayne & Robert Stack)

Matthew 6:33-34 (ESV) “But seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be added to you. 34 “ Therefore do not be anxious about tomorrow, for tomorrow will be anxious for itself. Sufficient for the day is its own trouble.”