The Cracked Acorn
The Cracked Acorn: Prayer Station
Prayer, that beautiful English word -the Biblical word that offers us spiritual nourishment “in seasons of distress and grief My soul has often found relief and oft escaped the tempter’s snare, By thy return, sweet hour of prayer.” (W. Walford, w. 1845)
Dennis Bunboo, a recovering alcoholic, had the vision to build a prayer station near one of the metro area’s busiest traffic corners where more than 19,000 cars pass each day. This came to fulfillment and passersby left notes “cancer spreading, please pray”, “Help me off heroin addiction”, “I am homeless, pray that I find a job.” The small station became a fixture for prayer to those in distress; people came and prayed silently for help and comfort from God, and then refreshed went on with their daily lives.
Anything out of the ordinary in today’s world seems to have a short shelf life. Five days after the prayer station opened; Bunboo’s station received phone calls from people familiar with his past. He failed to reveal that he was listed in the county’s common offender registry. The county detective and the station agreed that Dennis,62, had made a clean break with his past, but the detective said that he worked on the premise that “once a convicted offender always a convicted offender.” So now for some undetermined date in the future, the prayer station is to be closed.
At a church we once attended, it became known that one of our returning visitors was possibly carrying AIDS. Imagine this!! We who represent the church exist for the purpose of reaching others and one walks in off the street. He had AIDS and members were concerned. But not for long, he was found murdered in his apartment probably for a small lottery winning. Gone was support to someone who needed it!
Saul of Tarsus persecuted Christians to the point that they were delivered in chains and suffered unto death for believing that Jesus was the Christ, the son of God. Saul(Paul) was converted and baptized but fellow Christians were anxious about his past. (Acts 9:26)
The Scriptures abound with help and encouragement for us to leave behind our old nature and look forward to the wealth that we have in our God. He is our everything! Martin Luther summed it up by writing “There but for the grace of God go I.”
In I Peter 5:7,8 “Casting all your care upon Him, for He careth for you, Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour.”
Let’s close with a verse from #922 (Songs of FAITH and PRAISE)
I HEAR THE SAVIOR SAY, “THY STRENGTH INDEED IS SMALL; CHILD OF WEAKNESS WATCH AND PRAY, FIND IN ME, THINE ALL IN ALL. JESUS PAID IT ALL, ALL TO HIM I OWE; SIN HAD LEFT A CRIMSON STAIN, HE WASHED IT WHITE AS SNOW. (Elvina Hall, w. 1865)
The Cracked Acorn
The Cracked Acorn: C. S. Lewis
It has been a long dry spell for C.S. Lewis, here is a refresher: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe were brought to the screen. Disney embellished it with special effects and gave voices to the animals. The Lewis books were in private schools for years. Like Harry Potter, the Chronicles were applauded for their ability to encourage young children to read more. The NARNIA movie bumped off a remake of KING KONG and at one time the top of the moviegoer’s list.
Lewis was born in Belfast on November 29, 1898, and died on the day JFK was assassinated, November 22, 1963. He was in WWI as an officer and wounded. His mother brought him up as a Christian, and she died when he was ten years old. In a boys school, Lewis drifted into atheism and began to write stories of myth and fantasy. He lived 32 years with the mother of his WWI friend who was killed. He never expressed his fondness for women or for children. His favorite pastimes were smoking, and drinking in pubs with his intellectual men friends. This may have given birth to some of his writings. He had a chair at Oxford University, teaching language and medieval literature. The NARNIA books were written over a five-year period. In 1951, he married. Joy, his wife, became ill with cancer and died in 1959, leaving her son- adopted by Lewis. C.S. Lewis has been labeled a great thinker of our time and a philosopher that influenced multiple groups of today’s readers. Some go so far as to note that Lewis was maybe the greatest Christian author of all time.(U.S.NEWS magazine)
NOTE: The strongest spell to be found in the evil enchantment of worldliness. Religion is what we do in our solitude. The world is starved for meditation and true friendship. We have failed to practice the behavior we expect to see from other people. Badness is spoiled goodness. Love is sterner than mere kindness. Pain is the flag of truth for the rebel soul. We are born helpless and then we discover loneliness. Joy is the serious business of Heaven. The road to the promised land runs past Sinai. Religious bad men are the worst. History is a story written by the finger of God. Heaven will solve our problems. When we find the good taste, it is lost. The less the Bible is read the more it is translated. We cannot evade the presence of God. Psalms express how God made David dance. It is hard for an Atheist to avoid the dangers that wait for him.
Yes! I believe in the One they called Jesus, I believe He died on Mount Calvary, And I believe that the tomb was found empty, And I believe that He’s the answer for me. (Hymn#356 from Songs of FAITH and PRAISE)
“Nathanael replied, “Sir, You are the Son of God-the King of Isreal!” (John 1:49)
The Cracked Acorn
The Cracked Acorn: Near Earth
Wow!! Did you feel that, well maybe not, but on June 21, 2003, a surprise asteroid, the size of a football field nearly hit home. Had this happened 50 square miles would have been left a charred crater. Even at this moment, NASA is tracking and estimating the passages of NEOs (near earth objects). Scientists were concerned about 2002NT7 that had a close flyby in 2019, its potential was 1.2 million megatons of TNT. So now the watch is set on 2000SG344 that may orbit very close in 2030. Not only is this a new field of study but also is a branch of mathematics to deal with all these distant predictions. If these NEOs take an approach in a curved path, O.K. but if a NEO comes as a point….almost impossible to predict – when, where, or how soon!
For sure our planet has had some events in our past that have shaped what we enjoy today. Evolutionists even try to use this as leverage to say that a great asteroid may have wiped out the dinosaurs and enabled mammals (that’s us) to rise to the top of the food chain.
I am not certain where all this should be placed on our list of “things to be concerned about.” We can imagine massive tidal waves, great floods, forests on fire; Hollywood has made several wonderful films on this subject where the human race emerges victorious. Most of us are probably more focused on the traffic, problems in the schools and in our neighborhoods, paying the bills, and finding a good restaurant.
If 2000SG344 comes by close enough for it to be called a “concerned event”, maybe it will remind the human race that we are and came from the earth.
NOTE: Recently, within the great beyond the beyond, our galaxy (the Milky Way), nearly collided with another galaxy. Not to worry, it never happened, it did occur 234 million light-years away!
CONSIDER:
Genesis 2:7 And the Lord God formed man of the dust of the ground and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life, and man became a living soul.
Ecclesiastes 12:7 Then shall the dust return to the earth as it was and the spirit shall return to God who gave it.
Psalms 90:12 So teach us to number our days, that we may apply our hearts unto wisdom.
OUR SONG: #728 Songs of FAITH & PRAISE
It may be at morn, when the day is awaking,
When sunlight thro’ darkness and shadow is breaking,
That Jesus will come in the fullness of glory,
To receive from the world “His own.”
O Lord Jesus, how long, how long,
Ere we shout the glad song,
Christ returneth! Hallelujah!
Hallelujah!AMEN.
The Cracked Acorn
The Cracked Acorn: Gone
Psalm 121: 8 The Lord shall preserve your going out and your coming in From this time forth, and even forevermore.
It was that time of the year that Hans Hansfeld decided to stroll to the Leaf barn and prepare for next year’s crop of the Golden Leaf. The market had been good and there was some money left to go to a nice Christmas for all. Kentucky farm life is not what Hans had wanted but it had a few great moments.
Reaching the barn and opening a couple of doors, Hans thought this would be a small job, and he had plans for the rest of the day. With that, he reached up to pull down old blankets and quilts used to cover the Leaf when finished going to the market.
When Hans’ wife was interviewed later, she was attracted to a front window of the house to see what all the yelling was about; she saw Hans racing out of the barn and up the hill of the backfield, followed by swarms of bumblebees that had been disturbed in the blankets and quilts.
Whatever happened to Hans; he was never found although neighbors had made a search, nothing was found. Many thought that he could have fallen in a sinkhole and into an underground cave…again extensive investigation of such turned up nothing. So days and weeks passed and in time it was years had come and went.
It was only that we could blame it on the school children that Hans was still around or at least, in their minds. When they were very late getting off the bus and then walking home is when the mother asked “Where have you all been?” The kids will say, “There was Hans, and he talked and then walked off to somewhere.”
Of course, we all know about Saint Nick, etc, when the Season arrives, well that is maybe like Hans. Stop in Kentucky and ask about the Hans’ legend, you will get a smile and a chuckle and that’s it!
The explanation is that we all have to explain or support why we believe such and such. That is why Hans’ thought is if you grew up in Kentucky you will know that cattle never stray or children never get lost or why cured hams are the best in the States. The list is long on what happened to Hans, maybe living in a cave or finally a deranged patient in a nursing home.
NOTE: I know of 2 married persons: One. Oscie, she left work and arrived home to find her husband had left for good, her comment was, “At least now I can park my car in the garage.” – she never really recovered from her loss and the other was a college NASA worker who halfway through his career returned home to find that his wife had left a letter stating that the kids were grown, and she was off to a new life. (I always thought that must have been a shock!)
A TV interview: a woman who thought her husband has perished in the New York Twin towers disaster, but an investigation found out from credible people that her husband never showed for work that day, he was judged to be just, Gone!
The Cracked Acorn
The Cracked Acorn: the good old days!
Our sons occasionally would ask us about the good old days. Well, are the good old days gone? For us, the now older generation…those days are well gone. If you grew up on a farm or in a small town, the scenery is mostly gone. Family farms may still be trying to make it on 100 acres, I doubt it. The small town may now have its Walmart or a strip mall. Holidays are celebrated in a larger fashion than 50 years or so ago.
Some of us would think that the good old days were not really that great. Doctors usually had an office nearby and sometimes acted like Doc on Gunsmoke, you know, “Try this and if you make it through the night and have no more pain, well, then you are cured of whatever you had.” We are definitely living longer than past generations who died of flu and childhood infections that were killers to the older ones.
There was the church or rather the church building, one for the soul and the other for fellowship and picnics, vacation Bible school for the farm kids. At Christmas, there were boxes of food to be put together and delivered. That is still done today, not as much maybe, food stamps and charity agencies have assisted. Since we were less than 10 minutes from the church building, we were there any time the door was open. There were many sermons and a week-long gospel meeting every year. I never remember the members ever strayed far from the straight and narrow way. If they did, it was down front and put back to the work of the Lord. (Matthew 7:13)
The one thing that I miss from the good old days is freshness. There was a large garden that brought in all the best of vegetables and fruits. You name it, it was grown. I don’t think I recall anyone dying from too much homegrown nutrition. I also miss the open invitation for visiting. Remember those days gone were the time of much openness with farmers and town people. If you decided that after supper and you were spruced up a bit, there was the chance for visiting a neighbor or having a neighbor stop by, this was when stories were told about hunting or about the latest failures in crops and the plan to do better next year. Pigs on the loose and a stray cow were items to laugh about.
I turned on my radio, in the middle of the night, and I heard things I need to know. Well, I never knew I had Martians in my garden, and I never knew there were aliens on my roof. I’ve got shadow people, and they’re living in my basement. Got a funny feeling Bigfoot’s going to be here soon. I was so blind before, I was so unaware, but now I swear I’m seeing Sasquatch over there. (from Coast to Coast AM1100, theme)
A farm boy accidentally overturned his wagon load of corn. The farmer who lived nearby heard the noise and yelled over to the boy, “Hey Willis, forget your troubles. Come in and visit with us. I’ll help you get the wagon up later. “That’s mighty nice of you,” Willis answered, “But I don’t think Pa would like me to, “Aw come on boy,” the farmer insisted. “Well okay,” the boy finally agreed, and added, “But Pa won’t like it.” After a hearty dinner, Willis thanked his host. “I feel a lot better now, but I know Pa is going to be real upset. “Don’t be foolish!” the neighbor said with a smile. “By the way, where is he?” Under the wagon.”
The Cracked Acorn
The Cracked Acorn: Sleep
It was five years ago when I wrote about my Dad that I had confided to him that while working underneath my car that I would sometimes take a short nap. He told me that he had been doing that for years. It took me by surprise that I was already doing what I thought of an older person’s habit. I now find that naps overtake me at inconvenient times when I am trying to watch an interesting television program.
I have returned to the fascinating arena of sleep. Medical experts on the subject find that we have always needed sleep. It’s the prime ingredient for the healthy recipe of a long life. Americans are finding it harder and harder to squeeze eight hours of “downtime” into their lives. One out of three suffers chronic reasons denying them adequate rest. It can be shown that close to fifty percent of the drivers in the morning and evening commutes have not prepared themselves for this daily stress test and face the possibility of causing or being part of a serious accident. High auto and medical insurance rates are the indicators that show we as a nation are not admitting that we need to heed what the Lord has said in the Scriptures.
Unless the Lord builds the house, its builders labor in vain. Unless the Lord watches over the city, the watchmen stand guard in vain. In vain, you rise early and stay up late, toiling for food to eat – for HE grants sleep to those HE loves. Psalm 127:1,2
Then you will go on your way in safety, and your foot will not stumble; when you lie down, your sleep will be sweet. Proverb 5:23,24
The sleep of a laborer is sweet, whether he eats little or much, but the abundance of a rich man permits him no sleep. Ecclesiastes 5:12
Note: how the Lord uses the word “sleep” in I Thessalonians 5:1,6
Now, brothers, about times and dates we do not need to write to you, for you know that the day of the Lord will come like a thief in the night. So then, let us not be like others, who are asleep, but let us be alert and self-controlled. (I understand this to mean metaphorically that we are not to “sleeping” by worldly standards but to stay conscious of the fact the Lord may return for those He has given sweet restful physical sleep.)
How much sleep do we need? Margaret Thatcher was notorious for existing three to four hours a night, and she wasn’t exactly an underachiever. Many would be proud to have her level of achievement.
We cannot live without sleep. “There’s an account of a coast-to-coast airplane crew who put the plane on autopilot and then all fell asleep. The plane, loaded with passengers, overshot the destination and was a hundred miles out to sea before air traffic control was able to wake them over the radio.” from UNDERSTANDING HUMAN LIMITS IN A WORLD THAT NEVER SLEEPS by Martin Moore-Ede.
So if you are building up a sleep debt, here are a few tips. Try them – could save your life and others with you: Avoid energy drinks, caffeine with loads of sugar, try to sleep in a noise-free place, avoid strenuous exercise late in the evening, cut out stress and worries – if possible, have a light snack before bedtime, some say to keep the television and radio out of the bedroom and try to avoid long naps during the day.
The Cracked Acorn
The Cracked Acorn: Courage
Launch out into the deep, and let down your nets… Luke 5:1-11
SECRETS OF THE BIBLE could make for interesting reading if it were not for obvious remarks that elude the Scriptures. If the opening article COURAGE AND FAITH was a scriptural airplane, it would never reach the first airport for a safe landing. (I have several snippets for observation)
“This venerable collection of stories (the Bible) is full of puzzling omissions and murky passages, not to mention frequent miraculous happenings that still intrigue those who read about them today. This issue includes the hunt for the lost ark of the covenant and a new explanation of how Jesus spent his early years. The clues to many of these puzzles, until now cloaked in mystery, lie paradoxically in the Scriptures themselves… King David consolidated his power by uniting the two kingdoms of Israel, he established his capital in Jerusalem and built a richly decorated Temple at the summit of a small mountain, a site revered as holy by earlier religions…
With Israel’s rise to power …came the need to provide a literary record of its greatness. Bible stories that have been largely transmitted in oral form were collected and written down. Significantly, many were recorded for the first time long after the historical events they describe. creating a history seen through the prism of hindsight and shaped by ensuing events. Thus, the destruction of Solomon’s Temple is foretold in books of prophecy that were first written long after the catastrophe occurred. In this way, time blurs in the Bible. Past events become the stuff of future prophecy, or, to put another way, prophecy becomes a foretelling of what is already known to have happened.”
COMMENT: We are not shocked to know that churches are having a hard time filling the pews. Young people are pressed on all sides to listen and make their own decisions on everything. We indeed live in a wicked world that exploits our youth to ignore the sound counsel and wisdom of older people. How did the Bible come about is spelled out in 2 Peter 1:20-21: First you must understand this, that no prophecy of scripture is a matter of one’s own interpretation, because no prophecy ever came by the impulse of man, but men moved by the Holy Spirit spoke from God.” The scriptures are ours to use for salvation and preparing our souls to live eternally with God.
“For a thousand years in thy sight are but as yesterday when it is past and as a watch in the night.” Psalm 90:4 and in Hebrews 13:8, “Jesus Christ the same yesterday, and today, and forever.” We must remember that time is a word for mortals and that God lives outside of time and His Word is eternal. God does not use time capriciously.
Why Can’t We See God? (these children know)
“We cannot see God because he needs his privacy,” says Patrick, 10. “God probably doesn’t want anyone coming into his room without knocking first.”
Megan, 8, “God likes to be alone. If everybody saw him, they would always crowd around him.”
William, 12, “We can’t see God because man is a sinner. God is perfect, and a sinner and God don’t mix.”
King Cartoons
Wind: 0mph N
Humidity: 90%
Pressure: 30.41"Hg
UV index: 1
46/36°F
43/25°F