The Cracked Acorn: Puzzles

I like winter much better; come winter when I am bundled up in my parka, gloves, and heavy clothing, but there comes a time when I will think “Summer is much better!” Escaping my season’s problems I retreat to the “World’s Smallest office” and open a 500-piece puzzle entitled – White Roses at Portland Head, Maine. It is a little bigger than past ones and has lots of blue skies, the ocean, and moss-covered rocks along the shoreline. It requires some time to get the boundaries started and then hours of searching to match colors and different shapes.
The dictionary word PUZZLE means not only a game but: to baffle or confuse mentally by presenting a difficult problem, maybe a toy that requires ingenuity and assembly of many parts, and to be in a state of bewilderment. Solving a puzzle requires deep thinking and skill for its solution. There are Chinese puzzles, crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, number puzzles, and word puzzles. There is the SALAMANDER puzzle where each piece is the same shaped sized lizard-like piece.
A good puzzle can cause us to mull over, ponder, chew over, reflect, ruminate, speculate, contemplate; each puzzle can disguise its self as a mystery, a paradox, enigma, conundrum, a maze, labyrinth, and a teaser and a question; it leaves us to solve, work out, rack our brains, crack, resolve and decipher; all this goes together very nicely to give you a delightful and exciting experience.
When problems crowd into our lives, a simple puzzle could offer mental calm. Matthew 6:34 Take therefore no thought for the morrow: for the morrow shall take thought for the things of itself. Sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof.
The NEW INTERNATIONAL VERSION uses PUZZLE in two Scriptures.
Mark 6:20 – “because Herod feared John and protected him, knowing him to be a righteous and holy man. When Herod heard John, he was greatly puzzled; yet he liked to listen to him. Acts 5:24 On hearing this report, the captain of the temple guard and the chief priests were puzzled, wondering what would come of this.”
“God’s will is like the picture on the box top of a great jigsaw puzzle. And each person is engaged in the discernment process around a specific topic. Some may have a few of the pieces in her or his hand. Bit by bit, then, we share the pieces of the Divine puzzle, placing on the table around which we have gathered. We take turns handling the pieces, twisting them, gathering them, moving them together or apart, wanting to make sense of them.” -a comment about puzzles from an INTERNET BLOGGER.
God moves in a mysterious way, His wonders to perform; He plants his footsteps in the sea, And rides upon the storm. Deep in unfathomable mines Of never-failing skill, He treasures up his bright designs and works His sovereign will. – William Cowper (1731-1800)
The Cracked Acorn: Subreddit – Life if it were a video game
Wouldn’t life be easier if it were a video game? If murder hornets were a computer glitch and could be patched? If our pets’ short life spans could be reprogrammed and, live longer? If all aspects of life from broken hearts to deaths were merely quests that could be overcome.
What if you could get in touch with the higher power that developed the program – the existence of God – and whether he cares about us is a deep, philosophical question that (the writer of SUBREDDIt) most people will wrestle with at some point or other, and it’s a scary question not to know the answer. It suddenly becomes less serious and less threatening, because it doesn’t matter if you as an individual. It matters only to your character. (apologies to Travis Andrews of Washington Post)
Yes! I have a computer but never got far into games. SUBREDDIT, so I read from the edited prior article is like Facebook, but 650,000 souls treat it as a game, also. There is “The Game Store” that has opened here in town; I must go in and see what is offered. As I have learned in the past, I will have to move up to a much faster computer to stay abreast of the times. Will it be worth it?
What if the answer to “Why?” Many are rushing to online devices and services to exercise their protoplasm to pose questions and post remarks to the giant audience out there in cyberspace that all questions have answers, do they? Where are the answers? I remember a lady in a Sunday School class admitted that she had lots of questions and would instead wait until she was in heaven to get the answers from the Lord.
Calculus was invented to give answers to questions that have long infinite answers. Calculus will chop off the infinite part and give the searcher a finite answer. A teacher many years ago would answer a question by saying, “For your needs, the answer is, ….”
That would certainly help us all with life’s questions, I think?
Now I am fighting off an urge to return to a game I purchased many years ago. SIBERIA – Deep in alpine valleys, Kate uncovers a secret that has unexpected turns and twists, her business trip is a journey across a land where time throws all her values into the question…and becomes a pact with destiny…
In times like these, O be not idle Be very sure, Your anchor holds and grips the Solid Rock! This Rock is Jesus, Yes He’s the One This Rock is Jesus, the only One Be very sure, Your anchor holds and grips the Solid Rock! In times like these I have a Savior In times like these I have an anchor I’m very sure, I’m very sure My anchor holds and grips the Solid Rock (a hymn of long ago) [I wonder what the 650.000 are doing at this moment?]
The Cracked Acorn: Out with the old
The old year will soon be part of our memories and the new year has begun. There is still time to make a list of things to do for improvement in our lives or just to tidy up chronic items that never seem to ever go away. Most would agree on the following and add your own to this list:
Spend more time with family and friends, enjoy life more, get out of debt, learn something new, help others, get organized. (Is there a way to conquer each of the above or any that you wish to add?
Time is our biggest enemy and limits our ability to enjoy life (as I see it!) because we are a time-conscious society. Many are lost in debt and cannot begin anything new. There are always opportunities to help others. Getting organized and staying that way for all the seasons is very difficult.)
This beautiful prayer written many years ago may answer our needs.
A NEW YEAR’S PRAYER
A whole new year is mine today…
May I be wiser, Lord, I pray!
I’d strengthen friendships, old and true
And learn to cherish new ones, too;
To keep on learning and to grow
A little deeper as I go.
To cast aside each grudge and grief,
And hold fast to a firm belief
That life is joyous, gracious, good,
When lived in terms of brotherhood.
To welcome fun, and play awhile,
To lighten work with a pleasant smile!
To thank the Lord and every day
Remember Him, and kneel and to pray,
In gratitude for strength and health
And blessings which are all my wealth.
This year’s a gift from God to me
To spend, or use, or set me free…
A whole new year is mine today…
May I be wiser, Lord, I pray.
-Selected
A NEW Year’s Blog suggests that we start 2021 by cleaning up our language and also not using the following: doggone, dog gone it, darn it, dern it, by gosh, con sarn it, gol dern it, gol darn it, ye gods, ye gads, cheese and crackers, dag nab it, dad bern it, dang it, son of a buck, son of a sea crook, son of a sea horse, son of a biscuit eater, gee whiz, dad blast it, shucks, blast it, drat, gosh darn it, gosh dern it, con found it, ding bust it, by golly, hang it all, what in the sam hill, oh shoot, for heaven’s sake, mercy me, I swan and oh pshaw. Horse feathers, fiddle-dee-dee and piddle-dee-dee, holy mackerel, holy Toledo, holy Jehosephat, phony baloney, fiddlesticks, jeepers creepers, I’ll be hanged, I’ll be switched, you tell ‘em, I studder, well bust my buttons, shoot, for gripe’s sake, heaven help us, for Pete’s sake, it’s a stinkin’ lie, that’s a heck of a note, he’s full of malarkey, he’s full of beans, lawsy, that’s a lot of bunk, he’s full of baloney, by jingle and heavens to Mergatroid.
The Cracked Acorn: Prayer Station
Prayer, that beautiful English word -the Biblical word that offers us spiritual nourishment “in seasons of distress and grief My soul has often found relief and oft escaped the tempter’s snare, By thy return, sweet hour of prayer.” (W. Walford, w. 1845)
Dennis Bunboo, a recovering alcoholic, had the vision to build a prayer station near one of the metro area’s busiest traffic corners where more than 19,000 cars pass each day. This came to fulfillment and passersby left notes “cancer spreading, please pray”, “Help me off heroin addiction”, “I am homeless, pray that I find a job.” The small station became a fixture for prayer to those in distress; people came and prayed silently for help and comfort from God, and then refreshed went on with their daily lives.
Anything out of the ordinary in today’s world seems to have a short shelf life. Five days after the prayer station opened; Bunboo’s station received phone calls from people familiar with his past. He failed to reveal that he was listed in the county’s common offender registry. The county detective and the station agreed that Dennis,62, had made a clean break with his past, but the detective said that he worked on the premise that “once a convicted offender always a convicted offender.” So now for some undetermined date in the future, the prayer station is to be closed.
At a church we once attended, it became known that one of our returning visitors was possibly carrying AIDS. Imagine this!! We who represent the church exist for the purpose of reaching others and one walks in off the street. He had AIDS and members were concerned. But not for long, he was found murdered in his apartment probably for a small lottery winning. Gone was support to someone who needed it!
Saul of Tarsus persecuted Christians to the point that they were delivered in chains and suffered unto death for believing that Jesus was the Christ, the son of God. Saul(Paul) was converted and baptized but fellow Christians were anxious about his past. (Acts 9:26)
The Scriptures abound with help and encouragement for us to leave behind our old nature and look forward to the wealth that we have in our God. He is our everything! Martin Luther summed it up by writing “There but for the grace of God go I.”
In I Peter 5:7,8 “Casting all your care upon Him, for He careth for you, Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour.”
Let’s close with a verse from #922 (Songs of FAITH and PRAISE)
I HEAR THE SAVIOR SAY, “THY STRENGTH INDEED IS SMALL; CHILD OF WEAKNESS WATCH AND PRAY, FIND IN ME, THINE ALL IN ALL. JESUS PAID IT ALL, ALL TO HIM I OWE; SIN HAD LEFT A CRIMSON STAIN, HE WASHED IT WHITE AS SNOW. (Elvina Hall, w. 1865)
The Cracked Acorn: C. S. Lewis
It has been a long dry spell for C.S. Lewis, here is a refresher: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe were brought to the screen. Disney embellished it with special effects and gave voices to the animals. The Lewis books were in private schools for years. Like Harry Potter, the Chronicles were applauded for their ability to encourage young children to read more. The NARNIA movie bumped off a remake of KING KONG and at one time the top of the moviegoer’s list.
Lewis was born in Belfast on November 29, 1898, and died on the day JFK was assassinated, November 22, 1963. He was in WWI as an officer and wounded. His mother brought him up as a Christian, and she died when he was ten years old. In a boys school, Lewis drifted into atheism and began to write stories of myth and fantasy. He lived 32 years with the mother of his WWI friend who was killed. He never expressed his fondness for women or for children. His favorite pastimes were smoking, and drinking in pubs with his intellectual men friends. This may have given birth to some of his writings. He had a chair at Oxford University, teaching language and medieval literature. The NARNIA books were written over a five-year period. In 1951, he married. Joy, his wife, became ill with cancer and died in 1959, leaving her son- adopted by Lewis. C.S. Lewis has been labeled a great thinker of our time and a philosopher that influenced multiple groups of today’s readers. Some go so far as to note that Lewis was maybe the greatest Christian author of all time.(U.S.NEWS magazine)
NOTE: The strongest spell to be found in the evil enchantment of worldliness. Religion is what we do in our solitude. The world is starved for meditation and true friendship. We have failed to practice the behavior we expect to see from other people. Badness is spoiled goodness. Love is sterner than mere kindness. Pain is the flag of truth for the rebel soul. We are born helpless and then we discover loneliness. Joy is the serious business of Heaven. The road to the promised land runs past Sinai. Religious bad men are the worst. History is a story written by the finger of God. Heaven will solve our problems. When we find the good taste, it is lost. The less the Bible is read the more it is translated. We cannot evade the presence of God. Psalms express how God made David dance. It is hard for an Atheist to avoid the dangers that wait for him.
Yes! I believe in the One they called Jesus, I believe He died on Mount Calvary, And I believe that the tomb was found empty, And I believe that He’s the answer for me. (Hymn#356 from Songs of FAITH and PRAISE)
“Nathanael replied, “Sir, You are the Son of God-the King of Isreal!” (John 1:49)
The Cracked Acorn: Near Earth
Wow!! Did you feel that, well maybe not, but on June 21, 2003, a surprise asteroid, the size of a football field nearly hit home. Had this happened 50 square miles would have been left a charred crater. Even at this moment, NASA is tracking and estimating the passages of NEOs (near earth objects). Scientists were concerned about 2002NT7 that had a close flyby in 2019, its potential was 1.2 million megatons of TNT. So now the watch is set on 2000SG344 that may orbit very close in 2030. Not only is this a new field of study but also is a branch of mathematics to deal with all these distant predictions. If these NEOs take an approach in a curved path, O.K. but if a NEO comes as a point….almost impossible to predict – when, where, or how soon!
For sure our planet has had some events in our past that have shaped what we enjoy today. Evolutionists even try to use this as leverage to say that a great asteroid may have wiped out the dinosaurs and enabled mammals (that’s us) to rise to the top of the food chain.
I am not certain where all this should be placed on our list of “things to be concerned about.” We can imagine massive tidal waves, great floods, forests on fire; Hollywood has made several wonderful films on this subject where the human race emerges victorious. Most of us are probably more focused on the traffic, problems in the schools and in our neighborhoods, paying the bills, and finding a good restaurant.
If 2000SG344 comes by close enough for it to be called a “concerned event”, maybe it will remind the human race that we are and came from the earth.
NOTE: Recently, within the great beyond the beyond, our galaxy (the Milky Way), nearly collided with another galaxy. Not to worry, it never happened, it did occur 234 million light-years away!
CONSIDER:
Genesis 2:7 And the Lord God formed man of the dust of the ground and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life, and man became a living soul.
Ecclesiastes 12:7 Then shall the dust return to the earth as it was and the spirit shall return to God who gave it.
Psalms 90:12 So teach us to number our days, that we may apply our hearts unto wisdom.
OUR SONG: #728 Songs of FAITH & PRAISE
It may be at morn, when the day is awaking,
When sunlight thro’ darkness and shadow is breaking,
That Jesus will come in the fullness of glory,
To receive from the world “His own.”
O Lord Jesus, how long, how long,
Ere we shout the glad song,
Christ returneth! Hallelujah!
Hallelujah!AMEN.
The Cracked Acorn: Gone
Psalm 121: 8 The Lord shall preserve your going out and your coming in From this time forth, and even forevermore.
It was that time of the year that Hans Hansfeld decided to stroll to the Leaf barn and prepare for next year’s crop of the Golden Leaf. The market had been good and there was some money left to go to a nice Christmas for all. Kentucky farm life is not what Hans had wanted but it had a few great moments.
Reaching the barn and opening a couple of doors, Hans thought this would be a small job, and he had plans for the rest of the day. With that, he reached up to pull down old blankets and quilts used to cover the Leaf when finished going to the market.
When Hans’ wife was interviewed later, she was attracted to a front window of the house to see what all the yelling was about; she saw Hans racing out of the barn and up the hill of the backfield, followed by swarms of bumblebees that had been disturbed in the blankets and quilts.
Whatever happened to Hans; he was never found although neighbors had made a search, nothing was found. Many thought that he could have fallen in a sinkhole and into an underground cave…again extensive investigation of such turned up nothing. So days and weeks passed and in time it was years had come and went.
It was only that we could blame it on the school children that Hans was still around or at least, in their minds. When they were very late getting off the bus and then walking home is when the mother asked “Where have you all been?” The kids will say, “There was Hans, and he talked and then walked off to somewhere.”
Of course, we all know about Saint Nick, etc, when the Season arrives, well that is maybe like Hans. Stop in Kentucky and ask about the Hans’ legend, you will get a smile and a chuckle and that’s it!
The explanation is that we all have to explain or support why we believe such and such. That is why Hans’ thought is if you grew up in Kentucky you will know that cattle never stray or children never get lost or why cured hams are the best in the States. The list is long on what happened to Hans, maybe living in a cave or finally a deranged patient in a nursing home.
NOTE: I know of 2 married persons: One. Oscie, she left work and arrived home to find her husband had left for good, her comment was, “At least now I can park my car in the garage.” – she never really recovered from her loss and the other was a college NASA worker who halfway through his career returned home to find that his wife had left a letter stating that the kids were grown, and she was off to a new life. (I always thought that must have been a shock!)
A TV interview: a woman who thought her husband has perished in the New York Twin towers disaster, but an investigation found out from credible people that her husband never showed for work that day, he was judged to be just, Gone!
