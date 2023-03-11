The Cracked Acorn: Ramblings of an old dog

A member of the church has passed, had to have a kidney – never got it, and was diabetic….this all was over several years, and then he’s gone. The last time I saw him, he cheerful talked of man-made organs that were just around the corner, and it will probably happen, but not for Bob.

Our mother could have had a pump installed to aid her enlarged heart, but she was too old.

Dad could have had surgery on his one lung to stop pneumonia; he was too sick.

My wife could have been caught at the time of her stroke attack, but not near a Stroke Center that could have saved her, 22 months later on a feeding tube- gone.

Our parents went from “rags to riches and then died.” Does that sound unfair?

While still farming, Dad went up into the stock barn to toss hay down into the racks for the cattle, and he made a wrong step and fell into one of the racks. Mother wondered why he was not back for breakfast, opened the door, and heard the dog barking; that was odd. She went to the barn and called a friend to get him out of the rack. Many days later, Dad was in a hurry and ran the pickup thru the lot and ran over & killed the dog (Bingo). They never had another dog or mentioned having one more dog. Bingo had been saved from the Louisville Pound. Again it all sounds unfair. GOD be with U, Bingo —You old dog!

But I remember the song, “Come a sunny day, and we’ll meet again!”

This is Women’s History Month



During our Afghan conflict, an Army unit was to clear out a village of the enemy; a woman medic chose to join the men. The battle was heavily joined, and one man was immediately killed. It looked as tho the fight would not be in our hands but of the offenders. The lady medic grabbed the rifle of the fallen one and added it to the returned fire. The tide turned in favor of our

unit, and the enemy did not like that and disappeared into the desert. The unit knew our medic was the savior and deserved a medal for putting her life on the line. The Military Staff said “No!” as she was not assigned to the unit. Unfair?

When at church on Sunday, our singing is greatly enriched by Fanny Crosby’s hymns (1820-1915). Francis Jane Crosby wrote over 9,000 hymns, some of which are among the most popular in every Christian church. She wrote so many that she was forced to use pen names lest the hymnals are filled with her name above all others. And, for most people, the most remarkable thing about her was that she had done so despite her blindness, wrote the first one at the age of eight. Some are Speed away, Speed away; Lord Here Am I, Safe in the Arms of Jesus; To God Be the Glory’ Meet Me There; Jesus Is Tenderly Calling. Her quote, “I long to see my Savior!”

(Wikipedia)