The Cracked Acorn: Returner
Nowadays, everything comes either assembled or in a kit with easy-to-put-together instructions, usually in at least three languages. The early kits used to brag that the final product was quickly produced using a 4-year-old child. Yes, you, the adult, soon found out that it did indeed take a child to get the final three or four pieces together. I have attempted model airplanes and cars, but my interest was recently pricked when I saw a boomerang kit was easy to assemble.
What is the secret of a boomerang, and what are its mysteries. I have learned not to be lured by the temptation of an easy product. Most of us have heard the song “My boomerang won’t come back.” Do you want your boomerang to come back, or do you? We have all thrown sticks, and this was probably done eons ago to bring home the family meal. The oldest such type, “boomerang,” dated to Poland 18,000 years ago. The people who lived then did not want theirs to come back; only today, the ones we see are manufactured for people to have fun
at picnics and special events. Research shows that the flight of these special sticks employs a complicated branch of mathematics.
If you have dreams about boomerangs, it could indicate that you are wondering about your reactions to other individuals and whether the results are positive or negative. In our society, the boomerang has become a cliche for a miscalculation that recoils on its maker. Early in WWII, the first torpedoes were equipped with primitive metal detectors, and many times the torpedoes would curve and home in on their own mother ship, the boomerang effect.
Recently I heard a song that said, “God’s love is like a boomerang.”
I am sure that God wants His love returned through us, His children.
If we were to love others unconditionally(as we should) without any doubt about how it would be returned, the whole world would be a much better place. Imagine if you could, no war or crime, all today’s hate gone!!!
Life is like a boomerang-
for if you crave love, you must give it out
cast away the hate, resentment, and grief
speak the word of Love throughout.
Life is like a boomerang-
if you believe you can, you will
but if your belief is nothing but idle words
you forever will standstill.
Life is like a boomerang-
to succeed, you must believe success
simply wishing will not do it
for the Divine takes nothing less.
Life is like a boomerang-
Love all, forgive and bless
and God will give you what you need
for He wants nothing less. (poet Ellen M DuBois)
an example of our love -Great Hymns of the Church#406
I LOVE THY KINGDOM, LORD, THE HOUSE OF THINE ABODE; THE CHURCH, OUR BLEST REDEEMER, SAVED WITH HIS OWN PRECIOUS BLOOD. I LOVE THY CHURCH, O GOD! HER WALLS BEFORE THEE STAND, DEAR AS THE APPLE OF THINE EYE, AND GRAVEN ON THINE HAND. FOR HER, MY TEARS SHALL FALL, FOR HER MY PRAYERS ASCEND; TO HER MY CARES AND TOILS BE GIV’N TILL TOILS, AND CARES SHALL END; BEYOND MY HIGHEST JOY I PRIZE HER HEAV’NLY WAYS, HER SWEET COMMUNION, SOLEMN VOWS, HER HYMNS OF LOVE AND PRAISE.
Matthew 19:19 – “Honor your father and mother(that thy days may be long upon the land which the Lord thy God giveth thee-Exodus 20:12), and, You shall love your neighbor as yourself.”.
The Cracked Acorn: The Bible Today
“In today’s culture, some people think it is not proper to tell others they are wrong. Many believe all religions are equal and the Bible contains legends as charming as the stories of other great faiths. Children are allowed to believe in all or none of many teachings. Many people believe they can make it to heaven on their own or that all ways lead to God. What is the result of this freedom?” from OPEN WINDOWS-Life Way
The preceding came from a denominational magazine in a local doctor’s office, I thought it noteworthy to quote it.
Many of the religions are advocating that we all should find a middle ground and come together to bind us all together in one faith and one religious people. This may be a good thought but what does it accomplish in the sight of our God and Savior and the Scriptures.
A former supervisor loved to tell one of his college experiences. The lecturing professor had been underway for most of the hour, writing formulas on all the blackboards, for some reason my boss said loudly “That is all wrong!” The professor turned and asked, “Who said that?” Bill sheepishly raised his hand and the professor said “You may leave for today and you don’t have to take the next exam.” The professor had been writing mathematical nonsense waiting for someone to stop him. The religious world is putting us to the test. Lately, we have noticed that if you quote a Scripture to a friend or someone interested in what you believe, the response is “where did you get that?” -well it came from the Word of God, the Bible, the Scriptures, we didn’t make that up!!! or the reply can be “From what version or translation are you using?” There was a time when brethren used only the King James Version, not anymore.
One of the recent obituaries in the metro paper listed the passing of one of the most noted Biblical translators of this age. She had degrees in all the ancient languages that had formed the first written Bible. Her last efforts were to clarify the Revised Standard Version for modern mankind. How much clearer can we make God’s Word for everyone out on the street today is either a figurative or literal question? The Church Of Christ has always taken the stance of “speaking where the Bible speaks and being silent when the Bible is silent.” We have to be alert lest we are speared by the sharp point of our intelligence and let the chance go by to say “That is wrong.”
When the Lord could no longer reach His People, he sent punishment, FOR, LO, I RAISE UP THE CHALDEANS, THAT ARE A BITTER AND HASTY NATION, WHICH SHALL MARCH THROUGH THE BREADTH OF THE LAND, TO POSSES THE DWELLINGPLACES THAT ARE NOT THEIR’S. THEY ARE TERRIBLE AND DREADFUL; THEIR JUDGEMENT AND THEIR DIGNITY SHALL PROCEED OF THEMSELVES. THEIR HORSES ALSO ARE SWIFTER THAN THE LEOPARDS AND ARE MORE FIERCE THAN THE EVENING WOLVES, AND THEIR HORSEMEN SHALL SPREAD THEMSELVES, AND THEIR HORSEMEN SHALL COME FROM AFAR, THEY SHALL FLY AS THE EAGLE THAT HASTETH TO EAT. THEY SHALL COME FOR VIOLENCE; THEIR FACES SHALL SUP UP AS THE WIND, AND THEY SHALL GATHER THE CAPTIVITY AS THE SAND. (Habakkuk 1:6-9)
Do we live so close to the Lord today, Passing to and fro on life’s busy way, That the world in us can a likeness see To the Man of Calvary?
Can the world see Jesus in me? Can the world see Jesus in you? Does your love to Him ring true, And your life and service, too?
Do we love, with love to His own akin, All His creatures lost in the mire of sin? Will we reach a hand, whatsoever it cost, To reclaim a sinner lost?
As an open book they our lives will read, To our words and acts giving daily heed;
Will they be attracted, or turn away From the Man of Calvary?
(an ancient hymn)
The Cracked Acorn: Higgs Boson
My foraging for a set of reasonably priced tires found me in the early morning line at the Goodyear Center. Others had the same mission. The line was bogged down by a young lady tutored on the proper tires for her auto. Someone muttered, “What are we building, a starship?” The salesman heard this. “You fellows, be patient; she’s a real looker!” In silence, we waited to see Captain Janeway of the Enterprise.
Theoretical physicists are searching for the “God particle.” (July, DISCOVERY magazine). In 1964 British physicist Peter Higgs decided that this one subatomic animal was necessary to unite all those in the zoo of the Standard Model. His idea was to explain the “big bang” and ignite it. If all the particles are summed together, they have a zero mass(weight). What gave the matter(particles) mass to create all we now see and enjoy. Higgs implies a force field (Higgs Field) where all lives the particles.
Back to Goodyear: Our young lady lightly dances into the room. She draws more and more attention (weight) till eventually, all those around her are also in a weighted state. She may fly around the room till she loses all her speed. Unnoticed are interested parties(clusters) near the door. When she has almost spun down, the groups give life to her, and more electric particles again gain weight. Our damsel is our Higgs Boson(God Particle), the long-sought-after culprit responsible for combining and giving mass life to electrons and neutrons. What has this to do with anything? Leon Lederman tries to answer this question in his book- THE GOD PARTICLE: IF THE UNIVERSE IS THE ANSWER, WHAT IS THE QUESTION? With every open door, more are opened but not the final answer to “What is the Question!” A three billion dollar collider at Geneva, Switzerland, could provide a clue if there is a Higgs Boson or if it exists at all. Eight hours of data gathering will equal 3 million DVDs of binary data. Vague ideas abound on how this will be processed within our lifetime.
Conclusion: We are looking for something we think exists but are not entirely convinced of since the physicist community is evenly divided. Some say this particle has appeared several times. We just do not have the means to detect its presence. This heavy particle may have an atomic weight between lead and uranium. The collider may never be built to harvest this baby, and our best efforts could bear fruit in several years. The present machine uses 107 GeV (107 billion electric volts). To acquire visibility may require a possible (not sure) an almost 200 GeV–if this happens, the whole planet may experience a permanent blackout. I add to all this intellectual speculation my comment, “Isn’t God wonderful!” This lump of spongy cerebral mass is trying to seek God.
Newton sat in an orchard, and an apple, plumping down on his head, started a train of thought which opened the heavens to us. (“The COURIER-JOURNAL,” Louisville, Ky.)
The Cracked Acorn: Anchor
It has come that time again to think of hooking up to the boat trailer and going after “the one that got away”. My uncle and I made many of these trips to the rivers and lakes of Kentucky. We had a checklist of things we needed: fishing tackle and lures, life vests, oars, fuel for the motor, food, and cold drinks. We always made certain that we had that one most important item – the anchor attached to a cement block with a good length of rope, without the anchor we would not be able to remain in a promising fishing spot or stay close to the shore.
All ships and boats require an anchor. In a great storm, the anchor was needed as drag to slow the ship and keep away from the rocky shores. The world’s largest cruise ship, the Queen Mary 2, because of its size cannot navigate the Panama Canal. The ship has three anchors,each at 23 tons. The three are each attached to a chain that is 1/2 mile long. Anchors and chains weight 273 tons.
Anchor-anything that provides security and stability, and makes firm and provides support. The Scriptures stress the need for an anchor. In Hebrews 6:18c-19,“We who have fled for refuge might have strong encouragement to seize the hope set before us.(19) We have this as sure and steadfast anchor of the soul, a hope that enters into the inner shrine behind the curtain.”
The keys words are “hope” and “anchor”. These words could be interchanged and still provide the same encouragement, as in II Corinthians 3:12,”Since we have such a hope(anchor), we are very bold,” and Ephesians 2:12,”Remember you were at that time separated from Christ, alienated from the commonwealth of Israel, and strangers to the covenants of promise, having no hope(anchor) and without God in the world”, finally I Peter 1:21, “Through him you have confidence in God, raised from the dead and gave him glory, so that your faith and hope(anchor) are in God.”
Will your anchor hold in the storms of life, When the clouds unfold their wings of strife? When the strong tides lift, And the cables strain, Will your anchor drift or firm remain?
WE HAVE AN ANCHOR THAT KEEPS THE SOUL STEADFAST AND SURE WHILE THE BILLOWS ROLL, FASTENED TO THE ROCK WHICH CANNOT MOVE, GROUNDED FIRM AND DEEP IN THE SAVIOR’S LOVE. – (Faith & Praise #467)
It was the schooner Hesperus That sailed the wintry seas,
And the skipper had taken his little daughter, To bear him company.
The up and spake an old sailor, Had sailed to the Spanish Main,
“I pray thee,put into yonder port, For I fear a hurricane.
Down came the storm and smote amain The vessel in its strength;
She shuddered and paused,like a frighted steed,Then leaped her cable’s length
The skipper wrapped his daughter in his seaman’s coat Against the stinging blast;
He cut a rope from a broken spar,And bound her to the mast.
Then the maiden clasped her hands and prayed That saved she might be;
And she thought of Christ,who stilled the wave On the lake of Galilee.
At daybreak.on the bleak sea-beach,A fisherman stood aghast,
To see the form of a maiden fair,Lashed to a drifting mast.
-THE WRECK OF THE HESPERUS by Henry w. Longfellow,1840)
The Cracked Acorn: Fasting
When my doctor told me that I needed blood work. An appointment was made for an early morning sample. Fasting for this means that breakfast is light-years until this is accomplished. I cannot imagine that you could go. without food for 40 days and nights like our Christ (Matt.4:2) or Moses (Ex.34:28) and Elijah (I Kin. 19:8).
Many Gnostics teach that one way to control one’s evil physical self was to starve the body, denying it the food or rest it requires. Similarly, those with eating disorders assume that we can separate our “self” from our “body” and, by controlling the body, gain control of our inner self.
Medical research suggests that many eating disorders are rooted in a feeling that life is out of control and reflect a desperate effort to gain mastery of oneself. The problem is, Paul tells us, such efforts are “of no value against the indulgence of the flesh”(v.23) We can’t control our inner self by punishing our bodies. Instead, we should seek to please Jesus in what we think and feel and in what we eat. The desire to please Jesus, rather than our desperate efforts to gain control, ultimately will bring us inner peace and outer peace. (Colossians 2:16-23 – see THE TEEN BIBLE & New King James Version)
If you want to fast today, it would be a voluntary matter. It is not binding on Christians and if done it should be with the correct attitude and out of love for the Lord. In Luke 18:12, the Pharisee bragged that he fasted and gave much of his money to the temple, but the Lord heard the prayer of the humble publican.
The Psalmist in 35:13 said that “I humbled my soul with fasting.” The great people of the Old Testament and some in the early church of the New Testament era followed the practice of fasting, especially in times of sorrow and repentance.
Reflect on these points.
- God may honor fasting when done in a deep and sincere way;
- some fasting may have physical benefits;
- the arena of the mind may be expanded during fasting;
- a better grip on self-discipline may be achieved;
- and last we may gain an appreciation of our many blessings through Jesus Christ. (edited remarks for space from the CHRISTIAN COURIER).
I believe that these same benefits can be gained easily by finding a quiet place (it may be your closet) and letting your mind reflect on the greatest book ever written – the Bible.
This is so important in our rush ‘n’ go society. We have to take time to bring it all together or we will be like the huge dead tree in our neighborhood. When hurricane Isabel came through this tree was not well-rooted and although it did its best it is now a hindrance.
If you think that fasting is the way, I am behind you and pray that you are strengthened because you have done it for the correct reason and wish to love the Lord even more than you do at this moment.
The Cracked Acorn: Roasted Gun
Free TV is a wilderness of almost nothing to watch, I, as a victim, was surfing to find a few minutes of useless watching and I came across a last few bull riding moments in Oklahoma. ROASTED GUN was in the stall, the rider was doing his best to mount and I saw that Roasted had been there before and kept throwing his 16,500 lbs against the rider’s leg hoping or trying to crush it. Eventually, ROASTED gave up, the rider was aboard and the gate opened and the rider went to the heavens above, coming down flat on his back; ROASTED was there to tread on the rider’s throat. Lured away, the stretcher was there to carry the rider away; I prayed he would one day be able to talk again. Bulls have misleading names: Hot Coconut, Captain Dance, Insane Dancer, Sticky Cupcake, Cheeky Snowflake, many more to hide their mad crazy nature.
Heroin, Crack, alcohol, tobacco, and marijuana all may have cute names to hide their addictive allurement: Daytime, Woo-Woo, Gull wings, Thunder, Gumball, Brown Sugar, Jolly Pop, Pineapple, Do Up, Cheese, and the Beast, etc, with many such names, changing constantly or even daily. Why all this? It is a lucrative business to kill for and many teens in our land of ‘milk and honey’ think that one time is enough or two and then the hook is in. Our faithful brother brought us a message on that subject about the young girl being offered a closed hand and she did what we pray teens should always do: she pushed the closed hand away.
“A chronic, relapsing brain disease that is characterized by compulsive drug seeking and use, despite harmful consequences. Addiction is a brain disease because drugs change the brain’s structure and how it works. These brain changes can be long-lasting, and lead to harmful behaviors seen in people who abuse drugs. Why keep on keeping on…experts tell that addiction is not to keep feeling good, but for the purpose of not feeling bad!”
On the other side of the coin is: When it was bad things given good (cute) names, how about what happens when the good things could get bad names. We shop for a car or van, we’re after a vehicle that is dependable and lasting without chronic repairing is called Trash, or Junk, Bucket of bolts, based on words from people who drive it – we buy it! Clothes – we shop because we have needs, even if shoes are a little tight, jackets, trousers and dresses do not have our tastes, we buy anyway! We spend our money, forgetting that on such is a saying that says, “In God We Trust”. There is nothing wrong in that the food business gives us good food with good names and we make them stick to that or else.
Valentine Advice I received: wash your hands and pray – we live in a virus time!
“Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour.” – I Peter 5:8
The Cracked Acorn: Journey of Man
I love to watch an uninterrupted PBS program, especially if it applies to science. A recent 2-hour presentation did its best to trace the genetic JOURNEY OF MAN. With the vast strides in blood science, DNA, etc.
This started as a visual and informational feast. I was all ears till our PBS host said, “humans evolved from apes and apes appeared in the fossil record 23 million years ago. Based on a year, apes appeared in January, the ape-man appeared in late October and the fully erect modern man appeared on the 28th of December.” Less than 15 minutes and we have the “positive conclusion” that evolution is a fact.
JOURNEY OF MAN is an excellent travelogue and nothing else. The possibility that man evolved over many millions of years through countless successful mutations is staggering. I would rather have heard our host admit that man arrived on the earth via the master plan of a Designer and Architect yet to be discovered or identified.(Acts 17:23,24) Instead of focusing on the blood of man, how about the hard factual science of the one organ that has identified us as God’s finest -the brain.
Genesis 2:7 – “The Lord God formed man from the dust of the ground and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life, and man became a living soul.”
When the Scriptures speak, I listen and believe. It may be that in some ways we are likened to the animal kingdom around us but all similarities are very small. We do fit into a proven master scheme that uses flesh and blood and bone. All creatures have a brain.
Animal brains weigh about 500g and the human brain approximately 1100g. Much of the brain is used to maintain the body. The body has miles of neural connections and pathways. Pain in your toe reaches your brain and is identified as “ouch” in less than one-hundredth of a second. The brain is the world’s fastest and most compact computer.
Today’s computer mainframes have yet to even approach this type of lightning speed. The brain is composed of several smaller brains each with its own thought. These thoughts are merged in the brain stem and out of this comes one central thought. These comments come from several pages of brain studies. “Man is unique because he has the ability to think about thinking.” Animals think through mainly instincts that enabled them to find food, multiply, and survive. Man’s thinking ability enables him to be a successful problem-solver. A monkey may use a stick to try and reach food but the only man knows that it may take an extra-long stick or a combination of two or more short sticks.
Comments from the past:
CHANCE FAVORS THE PREPARED MIND – Louis Pasteur;
NOTHING IN THE WORLD IS MORE DANGEROUS THAN SINCERE IGNORANCE AND CONSCIENTIOUS STUPIDITY – Martin Luther King;
ONE GREAT MISTAKE MADE BY INTELLIGENT PEOPLE IS TO REFUSE TO BELIEVE THAT THE WORLD IS AS STUPID AS IT IS – Madam de Tencin;
FEAR GIVES INTELLIGENCE, EVEN TO FOOLS – Unknown.
“So God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them. God blessed them and said to them,Be fruitful and increase in number;fill the earth and subdue it. Rule over the fish of the sea and the birds of the air and over every living creature that moves on the ground. God saw all that he had made,and it was very good. And there was evening, and there was morning the sixth day.” (Genesis 1:28,31)
