The Cracked Acorn: Roasted Gun

Free TV is a wilderness of almost nothing to watch, I, as a victim, was surfing to find a few minutes of useless watching and I came across a last few bull riding moments in Oklahoma. ROASTED GUN was in the stall, the rider was doing his best to mount and I saw that Roasted had been there before and kept throwing his 16,500 lbs against the rider’s leg hoping or trying to crush it. Eventually, ROASTED gave up, the rider was aboard and the gate opened and the rider went to the heavens above, coming down flat on his back; ROASTED was there to tread on the rider’s throat. Lured away, the stretcher was there to carry the rider away; I prayed he would one day be able to talk again. Bulls have misleading names: Hot Coconut, Captain Dance, Insane Dancer, Sticky Cupcake, Cheeky Snowflake, many more to hide their mad crazy nature.

Heroin, Crack, alcohol, tobacco, and marijuana all may have cute names to hide their addictive allurement: Daytime, Woo-Woo, Gull wings, Thunder, Gumball, Brown Sugar, Jolly Pop, Pineapple, Do Up, Cheese, and the Beast, etc, with many such names, changing constantly or even daily. Why all this? It is a lucrative business to kill for and many teens in our land of ‘milk and honey’ think that one time is enough or two and then the hook is in. Our faithful brother brought us a message on that subject about the young girl being offered a closed hand and she did what we pray teens should always do: she pushed the closed hand away.

“A chronic, relapsing brain disease that is characterized by compulsive drug seeking and use, despite harmful consequences. Addiction is a brain disease because drugs change the brain’s structure and how it works. These brain changes can be long-lasting, and lead to harmful behaviors seen in people who abuse drugs. Why keep on keeping on…experts tell that addiction is not to keep feeling good, but for the purpose of not feeling bad!”

On the other side of the coin is: When it was bad things given good (cute) names, how about what happens when the good things could get bad names. We shop for a car or van, we’re after a vehicle that is dependable and lasting without chronic repairing is called Trash, or Junk, Bucket of bolts, based on words from people who drive it – we buy it! Clothes – we shop because we have needs, even if shoes are a little tight, jackets, trousers and dresses do not have our tastes, we buy anyway! We spend our money, forgetting that on such is a saying that says, “In God We Trust”. There is nothing wrong in that the food business gives us good food with good names and we make them stick to that or else.

Valentine Advice I received: wash your hands and pray – we live in a virus time!

“Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour.” – I Peter 5:8