The Cracked Acorn: Savior, Pilot Me?

Somewhere in my house is a small framed picture of a lighthouse and a small sailboat in an inlet. It reminds me of my few experiences with boats; here a storm may be brewing at the end of the day.

The lighthouse has not switched on its light. It may be late autumn. Leaves are changing colors on the shore. The shore of the lighthouse is rocky and the other shore may be one of safety. The small sailboat is trying to reach land near a small cottage in the woods. The sailboat is very small in comparison to the lighthouse. The threatening rock ledges are partially hidden by the lashing waves. The coming storm is definitely too powerful for the small craft which has its single sail to the fullest extent.

The lighthouse stands as a warning for the boat to stay away and not to come near the rocks. Does the sailboat see that it is in danger and will a warning from the lighthouse soon flash a warning that danger is at hand; this painting has all the possibilities of tragedy.

The artist of this painting must have known something of life. The sailboat is too small. The inlet of safety is filled with hidden dangers. Without an experienced pilot, the captain may not know these waters and how to get into the shore to escape the coming storm. The passengers may have been lulled into their nice voyage and have not been aware that soon their lives may be in danger.

The light is not on in the lighthouse, does anyone care that a ship is in danger. The waves are viciously hitting the shore churned by a distant force while on the shore things still deceptively appear to be calm. Time may be running out for our sailor at the end of the day.

In 1986, divers discovered a small boat preserved at the bottom of Lake Kinneret near the area of the Galilee Sea. It is 25.5 feet long and 7.5 in width. It probably had a square sail on a single mast. It carried a crew of five and maybe 15 passengers. It has a shallow draft and could be rowed by 4 in staggered order. This craft was probably made up of junked boats by the Migdal Jewish family boatyard.

There’s talk of restoring the dubbed “Jesus Boat.” HE and his disciples could have sailed in this very boat. Boats were very important in the Biblical past and are mentioned 50 times in the Gospels.

A furious squall came up, and the waves broke over the boat so that it was nearly swamped. Jesus was in the stern, sleeping on a cushion. The disciples woke him and said to him, “Teacher, don’t you care if we drown?” He got up, rebuked the wind, and said to the waves, “Quiet! Be still!” Then the wind died down and it was completely calm. He said to his disciples, “Why are you so afraid? Do you still have no faith?” They were terrified and asked each other, “Who is this? Even the wind and the waves obey him!” (Mark 4)

Edward Hopper in 1871 was well aware of the loss of life due to the many shipwrecks and sinking of his day. He wrote these lyrics JESUS, SAVIOR, PILOT ME.

Over life’s tempestuous sea; Unknown waves before me roll, Hiding rock and treach’rous shoal. Thou canst hush the ocean wild. Boist’rous waves obey Thy will. When at last I near the shore, And the fearful breakers roar, May I hear Thee say to me, “Fear not, I will pilot thee”

Now cast off and remember in a storm head for the cuddy. Stay on true course and avoid winkles in the main.