The Cracked Acorn: Stuff

The following was given to me by a young lady at church. A corner of the article noted it was inscribed by “Alice.” It is so well written about our society that it has done its job and I hope that Alice (bless you and your stuff, are happy!).

“Every fall I start stirring in my stuff. There is closet stuff, drawer stuff, attic stuff, and basement stuff. I separate the good stuff from the bad stuff, then I stuff the bad stuff anywhere the stuff is not too crowded until I decide if I will need the bad stuff.

When the Lord calls me home, my children will want the good stuff, but the bad stuff, stuffed wherever there is room among all the other stuff will be stuffed in bags and taken to the dump where all the other people’s stuff has been taken. Whenever we have company they always bring bags and bags of stuff. When I visit my son, he always moves his stuff, so I will have room for my stuff. Their stuff and my stuff—It would be so much easier to use their stuff and leave my stuff at home with the rest of my stuff. This fall I had an extra closet built, so I would have a place for all stuff too good to throw away and too bad to keep with my good stuff. You may have this problem, but I seem to spend a lot of time with stuff, foodstuff, cleaning stuff, medicine stuff, clothes stuff, and outside stuff. Whatever would life be like if we didn’t have all this stuff?

Now there is all that stuff we used to make us smell better than we do. There is the stuff to make our hair look good. Stuff to make us look younger. Stuff to make us look healthier. Stuff to hold us in, and stuff to fill us out. There is stuff to read, stuff to play with, stuff to entertain us, and stuff to eat, we stuff ourselves with the foodstuff.

Well, our lives are filled with stuff…good stuff, bad stuff, little stuff, big stuff, useful stuff, junky stuff, and everyone’s stuff. Now when we leave all our stuff and go to heaven, whatever happens to our stuff won’t matter. We will still have…good stuff God has prepared for us in heaven.”

NOTE: My garage is cluttered with “I may need that stuff for some reason someday.” There is always a need for stuff that if not used may call for a visit to the nearest hardware store; and their stuff then costs more! Mine is free or so I think! The dictionary gives us the definition of stuff as an unlimited amount of materials needed for the various activities and needs and emergencies that could come our way during one’s lifetime. (Ole English and circa 1840)

Matthew 6:19-“Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on earth, …but lay up treasures in heaven,”