The Cracked Acorn: Subreddit – Life if it were a video game

Wouldn’t life be easier if it were a video game? If murder hornets were a computer glitch and could be patched? If our pets’ short life spans could be reprogrammed and, live longer? If all aspects of life from broken hearts to deaths were merely quests that could be overcome.

What if you could get in touch with the higher power that developed the program – the existence of God – and whether he cares about us is a deep, philosophical question that (the writer of SUBREDDIt) most people will wrestle with at some point or other, and it’s a scary question not to know the answer. It suddenly becomes less serious and less threatening, because it doesn’t matter if you as an individual. It matters only to your character. (apologies to Travis Andrews of Washington Post)

Yes! I have a computer but never got far into games. SUBREDDIT, so I read from the edited prior article is like Facebook, but 650,000 souls treat it as a game, also. There is “The Game Store” that has opened here in town; I must go in and see what is offered. As I have learned in the past, I will have to move up to a much faster computer to stay abreast of the times. Will it be worth it?

What if the answer to “Why?” Many are rushing to online devices and services to exercise their protoplasm to pose questions and post remarks to the giant audience out there in cyberspace that all questions have answers, do they? Where are the answers? I remember a lady in a Sunday School class admitted that she had lots of questions and would instead wait until she was in heaven to get the answers from the Lord.

Calculus was invented to give answers to questions that have long infinite answers. Calculus will chop off the infinite part and give the searcher a finite answer. A teacher many years ago would answer a question by saying, “For your needs, the answer is, ….”

That would certainly help us all with life’s questions, I think?

Now I am fighting off an urge to return to a game I purchased many years ago. SIBERIA – Deep in alpine valleys, Kate uncovers a secret that has unexpected turns and twists, her business trip is a journey across a land where time throws all her values into the question…and becomes a pact with destiny…

In times like these, O be not idle Be very sure, Your anchor holds and grips the Solid Rock! This Rock is Jesus, Yes He’s the One This Rock is Jesus, the only One Be very sure, Your anchor holds and grips the Solid Rock! In times like these I have a Savior In times like these I have an anchor I’m very sure, I’m very sure My anchor holds and grips the Solid Rock (a hymn of long ago) [I wonder what the 650.000 are doing at this moment?]