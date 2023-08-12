The Cracked Acorn: Tandem Bar

There was a time when I searched the ads for the best price on M&M chocolate-covered peanuts. Eventually, my obsession with them ebbed, and I no longer found them appealing. I can pass them by in the store, but I still remember how tasty they were. Then, I moved on to a frozen confectionery delight. While on a past winter holiday vacation, I left a phone message for my friends at the office expressing how I felt about this newfound “food.” A transcript follows:

THIS IS THE SPIRIT OF THE NESTLE TANDEM BAR (4 IN A BOX). IMAGINE ONE OR MORE OF THIS DELICIOUS FROZEN CHOCOLATE DIPPED CREATIONS IN YOUR HAND OR BOTH HANDS -(EVEN BETTER).

IF YOUR LIFE IS BORING, GOT YOU DOWN – THEN YOU NEED A TANDEM BAR – NEVER LEAVE HOME WITHOUT ONE OR TWO!

I CAN’T THINK OF EVER BEING MORE THAN A FOOT AWAY FROM THIS MOUTH-WATERING SUGARY ICE CREAM-CAKED WONDER!!! GOD BLESS YOU NESTLE!!!

CAN HEAVEN BE BETTER THAN THIS??? DON’T MAKE ME HAVE TO ANSWER!!! HA! HA! HA!

NOW, CLOSE YOUR EYES AND IMAGINE THAT ON ONE HAND YOU HAVE THE OREO COOKIE CRUNCH AND ON THE OTHER HAND A VANILLA WITH CHOCOLATE CHIPS- OH MY! OH MY! HA!!! HA!!!

WELL, THE NESTLE TANDEM SPIRIT HAS GOT TO GO NOW, RUNNING LOW ON TANDEMS. HAVE TO RACE DOWN TO THE STORE AND WAIT FOR THE TRUCK (BRINGING MORE TANDEMS). I BOUGHT ALL THEY HAD YESTERDAY!!!

SO LONG, – PROMISE ME YOU’LL TRY A TANDEM, AND REMEMBER NEVER SHARE A TANDEM, BECAUSE ONCE SHARED, OTHERS JUST MIGHT EAT ALL OF THEM, AND YOU WOULD HAVE NONE!!! BOO WHOO!!!! CAN YOU SAY YUM, YUM IN TANDEMESE???

HAPPY HOLIDAYS!!! I MUST GO BECAUSE I FEEL A NESTLE TANDEM OREO COOKIE CRUNCH ATTACK COMING ON!!!!

Eventually, I lost my desire for an M&M or a TANDEM.

In my transcript, I mentioned the word “heaven.” It is my prayer that we all desire heaven and our eternal home with God. He is preparing it for us. “In my Father’s house are many homes. If it weren’t so, I would have told you. I am going to prepare a place for you. If I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and will receive you to myself; that where I am, you may be there also.” (John 14 )

Unlike earthly sensations, we will never tire of heaven.