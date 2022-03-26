The Cracked Acorn: The Bible Today

“In today’s culture, some people think it is not proper to tell others they are wrong. Many believe all religions are equal and the Bible contains legends as charming as the stories of other great faiths. Children are allowed to believe in all or none of many teachings. Many people believe they can make it to heaven on their own or that all ways lead to God. What is the result of this freedom?” from OPEN WINDOWS-Life Way

The preceding came from a denominational magazine in a local doctor’s office, I thought it noteworthy to quote it.

Many of the religions are advocating that we all should find a middle ground and come together to bind us all together in one faith and one religious people. This may be a good thought but what does it accomplish in the sight of our God and Savior and the Scriptures.

A former supervisor loved to tell one of his college experiences. The lecturing professor had been underway for most of the hour, writing formulas on all the blackboards, for some reason my boss said loudly “That is all wrong!” The professor turned and asked, “Who said that?” Bill sheepishly raised his hand and the professor said “You may leave for today and you don’t have to take the next exam.” The professor had been writing mathematical nonsense waiting for someone to stop him. The religious world is putting us to the test. Lately, we have noticed that if you quote a Scripture to a friend or someone interested in what you believe, the response is “where did you get that?” -well it came from the Word of God, the Bible, the Scriptures, we didn’t make that up!!! or the reply can be “From what version or translation are you using?” There was a time when brethren used only the King James Version, not anymore.

One of the recent obituaries in the metro paper listed the passing of one of the most noted Biblical translators of this age. She had degrees in all the ancient languages that had formed the first written Bible. Her last efforts were to clarify the Revised Standard Version for modern mankind. How much clearer can we make God’s Word for everyone out on the street today is either a figurative or literal question? The Church Of Christ has always taken the stance of “speaking where the Bible speaks and being silent when the Bible is silent.” We have to be alert lest we are speared by the sharp point of our intelligence and let the chance go by to say “That is wrong.”

When the Lord could no longer reach His People, he sent punishment, FOR, LO, I RAISE UP THE CHALDEANS, THAT ARE A BITTER AND HASTY NATION, WHICH SHALL MARCH THROUGH THE BREADTH OF THE LAND, TO POSSES THE DWELLINGPLACES THAT ARE NOT THEIR’S. THEY ARE TERRIBLE AND DREADFUL; THEIR JUDGEMENT AND THEIR DIGNITY SHALL PROCEED OF THEMSELVES. THEIR HORSES ALSO ARE SWIFTER THAN THE LEOPARDS AND ARE MORE FIERCE THAN THE EVENING WOLVES, AND THEIR HORSEMEN SHALL SPREAD THEMSELVES, AND THEIR HORSEMEN SHALL COME FROM AFAR, THEY SHALL FLY AS THE EAGLE THAT HASTETH TO EAT. THEY SHALL COME FOR VIOLENCE; THEIR FACES SHALL SUP UP AS THE WIND, AND THEY SHALL GATHER THE CAPTIVITY AS THE SAND. (Habakkuk 1:6-9)

Do we live so close to the Lord today, Passing to and fro on life’s busy way, That the world in us can a likeness see To the Man of Calvary?

Can the world see Jesus in me? Can the world see Jesus in you? Does your love to Him ring true, And your life and service, too?

Do we love, with love to His own akin, All His creatures lost in the mire of sin? Will we reach a hand, whatsoever it cost, To reclaim a sinner lost?

As an open book they our lives will read, To our words and acts giving daily heed;

Will they be attracted, or turn away From the Man of Calvary?

(an ancient hymn)