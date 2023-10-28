The Cracked Acorn
The Cracked Acorn: The Eternal Garden
“And the Lord God planted a garden eastward in Eden, and there He put the man whom He had formed.” Genesis 2:8
The grandchildren wanted to know why Grandma was always reading her Bible. They decided it must be like school; she was studying for her finals.
The SECRETS OF THE BIBLE – will test your knowledge of the Bible. As a child, I have always wondered if they would ever find the spot of the Garden of Eden; the Sunday morning children’s dream of the docile animals and the fruit would keep one young forever.
With refinements of aerial photography, GPS, and global tectonic studies, several theories point to the great possibility that there was such a place. Writing started about 3000 B.C.; two of the four rivers mentioned in the Bible are still here today- the Tigris (Daniel 10:4)and the “Prat,” known from ancient texts and translated today as the well-known Euphrates.
The idea of an Eden would have been known to the race of Sumerians in that area -the fertile crescent- and passed down to the Babylonians, the Assyrians, and finally to the Israelites, and then made its way into the Hebrew Bible. Another conjecture is that if the Garden of Eden were any place on earth, it would have been near the previously mentioned rivers.
A professor at Southwest Missouri University has suggested that the underwater area where the Tigris and the Euphrates Rivers spill into the present Persian Gulf would have been the likely place in ancient times.
A relatively unknown idea is that “the Garden of Eden, the Flood, the Tower of Babel, the story of Abraham – all took place in a small area between the Black Sea in the Ararat range in Turkey.” One scientist claims to have identified four of the rivers of Eden from NASA satellite photography. Further, this same person claims to know the location of the Ark of the Covenant, the Ten Commandments, Solomon’s Temple, Sodom and Gomorrah, and the Tower of Babel.
If all these places are found and certified, will it change how we think of the Bible? I doubt it! Biblical studies conclude that “man may never find Eden outside the pages of God’s WORD.”
Meanwhile, Grandma can keep on reading her Bible and believing every word as God gave it.
There’s a garden where Jesus is waiting.
There’s a place that is wondrously fair
For it glows with the light of His presence
‘Tis the beautiful garden of prayer
O, the beautiful garden, the garden of prayer!
There, my Savior awaits, and He opens the gates.
To the beautiful garden of prayer
(Eleanor Schroll, 1878-1966)
The Cracked Acorn: So COLD
Well, the season is upon us when the winds are blowing warm and then cool. The trees are trying to hold on to their leaves but are losing the battle. Children are having a ball diving into raked piles of leaves. You pause and think it might be nice to be young again. Those wooly caterpillars are crawling out of cracks. Old timers noted that if they were all dark, it meant a hard winter. Brown caterpillars held the promise that we could put away the snow shovel until next year. When I was a kid, most every winter was ice and lots of snow.
Helen Keller, born deaf and blind in 1932, wrote these comments. To many people, autumn brings a sad mood. They think of the stripped tree, the stubble in the field, all the summer charms gone, empty nests clinging to the boughs, brown leaves swinging their last hour on the sharp breeze. Who is not grateful to the Creator for autumn’s rich display of hints of gold, crimson, purple, and the softer glints of the myriad ecstasies of ripe fruits and grains?… The glossy brown chestnut beloved of children,…the tingling odor of burned leaves scenting the sharpness of the afternoon air?
My childhood Kentucky winter was around a hot stove that was banked overnight. We slept on feather beds with lots of covers. It was winter days of long-handled underwear and lots of wool clothing for those long, deep, dark, and very cold days.
Yes, it was so cold that you could chip your tooth on soup; we chopped up the piano and only got two chords, the cows started giving ice cream, the dogs put jumper cables on the rabbits to get them running, the flame froze on candles, you couldn’t take the garbage out-it wouldn’t go, one day I came home from a walk without my shadow- it was frozen to the sidewalk, it was so cold that roosters were rushing into the kitchen to use the pressure cooker, grandpa’s teeth were chattering-in the glass, airplanes needed icebreakers to clear a path through the sky, I thought I had a stone rolling around in my boot-it was just one of my toes,(for you country western fans-Shania Twain covered her midriff), geese flew backward to stay warm, and our words froze in the air. If you wanted to hear what someone said, you had to grab a handful of sentences and take them in by the fire. (from-IT WAS SO COLD..)
I worked for seven years with a lady at the U.S. Geological Survey. We managed credit card accounts. I often received telephone calls asking me to verify certain merchant names and amounts. She said this before hanging up the receiver, “I LOVE YOU.” When I heard across the cubicles, someone mentioned that someone had said, “I LOVE YOU,” I instantly knew they had been talking to Barbara Heilemann. What would happen if all of us said this in our transactions and these three words froze till the spring thaw? Wouldn’t it be wonderful to hear for a few days or a week these important words that add a loving spiritual dimension to our lives?
I love you with the love of the Lord. I see in you the glory of my King; Please love me with the love of the Lord. IT was all paid when He rose up from the grave. And He loves us all with the love of the Lord. (#703 lyrics- Songs of FAITH and PRAISE)
The Cracked Acorn: The Great Beyond
Does anyone know when the universe first started?
Hold up your hand if you know. Oops! Hold up your mouse.
When I was in grade school, I remember that there was one or two that would try and tell us “how the universe got started.”
Leading science magazines, a few, have skipped over the answer to the above question and, would you know, at last, are sure that they (a very learned group of physicists) are close to the answer. It took only a few months with a recently built telescope to state that the universe is 13.2 billion years old.
Consider the ‘A Baby Picture’ of the universe:
The European Space Agency Planck space telescope group has concluded that the universe is 13.8 billion years old. The study does not state the probability of error and what the plus or minus limits could be, maybe a few million years one way or the other. The study tells them that the universe, consisting of countless other galaxies, is unique where we live in the Milky Way.
In present-day articles about the universe, there are lots mentioned about: the universe is filled with dark energy and dark matter, there is an afterglow left over from the Big Bang, it all started with a blink of the eye when the universe blew up to a trillion times its size, there is a random suggestion that there are many other factors to discover about the universe, there is now a discovered ‘cool spot’ in the universe that needs to be studied, and on and on…
Faith is the one word we should employ to understand how wonderful God is, there may be multiple universes.
Jesus looked at them and said, “With man, this is impossible, but with God, all things are possible.”(Matthew 19:26)
Mars could eventually be only a flight away; this is okay with me. In the time lapse from when I was born to this moment, science and discovery have gone a long way and will continue. But without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to God must believe that he is and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him.—Hebrews 11:6.
On the day the Lord gave the Amorites over to Israel, Joshua said to the Lord in the presence of Israel: “Sun, stand still over Gibeon, and you, moon, over the Valley of Aijalon.”13 So the sun stood still, and the moon stopped, till the nation avenged itself on its enemies, (Joshua, 10th chapter)
“Where is God? Who made God? Why can’t I see God? How did God make (elephants)? Can God hear/see me? These are the philosophers of the human race. They ask the big questions that have puzzled people from the beginning of time. And they ask one question after another, often following our best answers with an innocent but frustrating “Why?” To make things even more challenging, they expect simple, clear answers to their short but deeply profound questions. They think about God in literal, physical terms, and it frustrates them to receive abstract, “spiritual.” (Typical development of young children) Author: Anon.
The Cracked Acorn: Black Beans & Rice
Many years ago, the Great Falls Church made every effort to reach people moving into the area. In some small ways, it worked; in a shifting population, the total effect is always unknown. It was a
time of new houses, new people, and new church buildings with new names.
We(now just me) have lived over 36 years in Fauquier County, Virginia, and have seen much growth: schools, shopping places, restaurants, and buildings to meet every need…physically, mentally, and spiritually; New names: The Father’s Way, Freedom Worship Center, The Black Stockings (Two by Twos), Trinity Church, Monterey Church, Spiritual Care/Support Ministry Center, House of
Nanak, Home Church, The New Church, and the World Church.
Why does this happen over and over again? Is the answer in Proverbs 16:2? I am sure if one could talk to all these congregations, the answer would be: “We felt that we needed our very own name and church building.” One person I know well has worship in his home. He added that they had found that playing horns added greatly to the service.”
If I went into a nice restaurant and ordered black beans and rice (on the menu), I would want to receive black beans and rice. If the waitress added other kinds of beans to the black beans and
maybe chopped ham and different rice to give a ‘kick,’ hot sauce, chopped onions, and garlic.
How about trying to buy a nice men’s suit, and the owner comes out with a clown’s outfit with the red bulb nose and a flaming red hat with tiny bells…well, maybe I have gone too far. In the end, we are in the prongs of modern times that you can’t get anything broken fixed.
What you are wearing this season will not be there next season.
I finally made a visit to our attic; lots of stuff in boxes that had a purpose once up at a time, a friend at McDonald’s, when he heard of my attic visit, he invited me to his acreage and a barn filled with whatever…he said he was afraid to go near the barn! Not everything in life can be counted on.
Many, indeed most, have or will change, disappoint, and or discourage us as our lives unfold.
This is not new to most of us. What may be new is there is a way to deal with the Uncertainties of life. We must face these head-on and deal properly with each one if we are to survive this life into eternity.
13 Now listen, you who say, “Today or tomorrow, we will go to this or that city, spend a year there, carry on business, and make money.” 14 Why, you do not even know what will happen tomorrow. What is your life? You are a mist that appears for a little while and then vanishes. 15 Instead, you ought to say, “If it is the Lord’s will, we will live and do this or that.”
(James 4:13-15)
The Cracked Acorn: Wash & Pray
Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour: I Peter 5:8
Free TV is a wilderness of almost nothing to watch. I, as a victim, was surfing to find a few minutes of useless watching, and I came across a last few bull riding moments in Oklahoma. ROASTED GUN was in the stall, the rider was doing his best to mount, and I saw that Roasted had been there before and kept throwing his 16,500 lbs against the rider’s leg, hoping or trying to crush it. Eventually, ROASTED gave up. The rider was aboard, and the gate opened, and the rider went to the heavens above, coming down flat on his back; ROASTED was there to tread on the rider’s throat. Lured away, the stretcher was there to carry the rider away; I prayed he would one day be able to talk again. Bulls have misleading names: Hot Coconut, Captain Dance, Insane Dancer, Sticky Cupcake, Cheeky Snowflake, and many more to hide their mad, crazy nature.
Heroin, Crack, alcohol, and marijuana have cute names to hide their addictive allurement: Daytime, Woo-Woo, Gull wings, Thunder, Gumball, Brown Sugar, Jolly Pop, Pineapple, Do Up, Cheese, and the Beast, etc., with many such names, changing constantly or even daily. Why all this, because it is a lucrative business to kill for, and many teens in our land of ‘milk and honey’ think that one time is enough or two, and then the hook is in. A faithful brother brought us a message on that subject about the young girl who was offered a closed hand, and she did what we pray all young people should always do: she pushed the closed hand away.
“A chronic, relapsing brain disease that is characterized by compulsive drug seeking and use, despite harmful consequences. Addiction is a brain disease because drugs change the brain’s structure and how it works. These brain changes can be long-lasting and lead to harmful behaviors seen in people who abuse drugs. Why keep on keeping on…experts say that addiction is not to keep feeling good but for the purpose of not ‘feeling bad!”
On the other side of the coin is: When it was bad things given good (cute) names, how about what happens when the good things could get bad names? We shop for a car or van, we’re after a vehicle that is dependable and lasting w/o chronic repair…say, it is called Trash or Junk, a Bucket of bolts, based on words from we people who drive it – we buy it! Clothes….we shop because we have needs…even if shoes are a little tight fit, jackets, trousers, and dresses do not have our tastes, we buy anyway! We spend our money, paper, and coin…forgetting that on such is a saying that says, “In God We Trust.” There is nothing wrong with that; the food business gives us good food with good names, and we make them stick to that or else.
The advice I received: wash your hands and pray – we live in a virus time!
The Cracked Acorn: In a Hurry
Being retired! Time to lay back. Mow the lawn. Chop a few weeds out of the garden. It’s not always “The Life of Riley!”
Consider Monday, June 20th; it is 6 a.m. I had finished my morning coffee and chat session with my friends and was on the way from Warrenton to Manassas. The reason was the result of a Sunday flyer that discounted a large stereo TV. I can remember when 18″ was enough, but now we were marching towards a 32″. Traffic was at a snail’s pace. A snail would have made better time. *I finally diverted from 1-66 to take the road past the Stonewall Memory Garden and through the Manassas Battlefield. I received an extended view of the cemetery where many souls reposed, blissfully unaware of the chaos civilization hast wrought. I was given time to reflect and even envy them in their “sleep.”(I Thessalonians 4:14). Another mile brought me to the crossroads of the old stone house where the greater part of the First Battle of Manassas (Bull Run) was fought during a thunderstorm on Saturday, July 20, 1861. The stone house is where the surgeon amputated mangled arms and legs in an attempt to save lives. I forgot what discomfort I had at the moment.
Finally, I reached the promised land 45 minutes later, less than 20 miles, computed to be a speed of 3 miles per hour. I decided it was time to breakfast at a popular chain. I was seated, handed a menu, and left to grow old. I left. It was time for a gallon of deck paint at the world’s largest retailer. I was greeted, assisted, and left with a smile and a song in my heart to be abandoned next door by a home supplier. All I wanted was a bit of insulation for the attic. I began to tell myself that it was time to practice the Christian virtues that our minister, Phil Adams, had preached about on a few past Sunday mornings. (Hebrews 12:1-2) I began to feel better, breathing and respiration close to normal, and my blood pressure came down to an acceptable level. It was time to visit the TV store where I made a purchase and then waited nearly an hour at the wrong door for my pickup. I began to hum the lyrics to “the famous talking horse-MR. ED). I headed home only to be delayed by the train, crossing Route 29 at Gainesville. The cell phone rang. My loved one was worried. “I am not on a world tour and should be home before lunch.” A neighbor had promised to help me avoid my third hernia and help me lift the 100 lb. set into the rec room. He bailed out; he’s a policeman and was late for work. Caught in “what to do?” the neighbor’s son was available and mission completed. The rest of the afternoon was spent in painting the deck and waiting for the air conditioning serviceman. Late in the afternoon, I made an effort to take away a week’s trash but was 30 minutes too late. There was a full moon that night, and while I walked the dog, I fought off the urge to run howling about the neighborhood.
*”The Rhode Island Regiments retreated in good order, Many were without shoes and terrificed to death, some had yielded to exhaustion and were borne upon the shoulders of others who could scarcely walk themselves. All day long bodies of troops walked into the city in the pelting rain. Many of their officers killed, left ccmpanys who did not know where to go. My neighbor hurt three ribs when thrcwn from his horse. We have heard of the death of several of our friends but happy to learn that Col Flonter & his aid are safe.” (from the Mary Henry Diary of July 1861)
HOW BEAUTIFUL HEAVEN MUST BE, SWEET HOME OF THE HAPPY AND FREE; FAIR HAVEN OF REST FOR THE WEARY, HOW BEAUTIFUL HEAVEN MUST BE. (from SACRED SELECTIONS)
The Cracked Acorn: The Battle
When I was growing up, at church, the preacher would remind us that a battle was raging. It was the battle for our souls. The pulpit was pounded, and supporting scriptures were quoted. The battle still goes on and will never stop. The enemy is very clever and does not rest as we do. While we sleep, computers around the world are gathering information. Companies are interested in what we eat, wear, and buy. How we use what we buy is their main concern. They are establishing a predictable profile about all our society’s needs. The expanded markets want to reach our material and spiritual desires.
You may think that you are a private person. This would be true if you lived up a muddy road on the side of a 12,000-foot mountain and made and grew all you needed. Of course, you could not have a telephone or a cell phone or have any neighbors. Electricity would be a no! no! You would have to limit your connections to the outside world. The postman would put your mail in a post office box if you knew anyone with the P.O. address. This sounds good, no junk mail. I have left out one item that has invaded our homes: the personal computer (PC). This is a wonderful machine that does not “compute” but lives for e-mail and surfing the internet (the world wide web). You turn it on, and the world is your oyster if you like oysters.
Any personal device is like a child. It requires attention. It needs “medical” care. It needs protection. It will require you to seek out professional people to solve its quirks. It is a daily or weekly task to run scans using expensive software that you had to buy after you bought your “cheap” computer. This is necessary to keep hackers from slipping you a “Mickey” and putting it on the landfill heap. You have to make sure that the adware, the spamware, the spyware, and the firewallware are doing their jobs or every stroke of the keyboard and every file on the hard drive becomes public knowledge.
Information can influence the individual about what to place before the “window of our soul.” I saw this in a religious bookstore the past holiday season. The gospel now appears in many books, CDs, and videos. I was looking for a replacement Bible. We had decided that recovering was more expensive than purchasing a new one. On this very busy mid-morning shopping day in a large store in Manassas, I was amazed by the many translations and versions that populated the one Bible stand. I was even more amazed that out of the many prospective buyers, I was the only one shopping for a Bible. I could have picked one and stretched out on the floor and read it from cover to cover. All eyes were turned to LEFT BEHIND and PASSION OF THE CHRIST and books about the lives of the TV evangelists. Surely, I knew what Jesus felt when he saw what was going on in the temple. No one was interested in a good, sturdy-covered Bible. Ah, to be sure, the internet, etc., has done its job well and spread the gospel of the vast available warehouse of sugary religious Twinkies.
12 For the word of God is living, and active, and sharper than any two-edged sword, and piercing even to the dividing of soul and spirit, of both joints and marrow and quick to discern the thoughts and intents of the heart. 13 And there is no creature that is not manifest in his sight: but all things are naked and laid open before the eyes of him with whom we have to do. (Hebrews 12)
There’s a book that surpasses the sages, A volume of wisdom divine; And the glory that gleams from its pages, No splendor of earth can outshine. “Tis the light which will guide is to glory, The Sword of the Spirit of might; And to dwell on its beautiful story Is of heaven the sweetest delight. ‘TIS THE BIBLE! THE BIBLE! OUR GUIDING STAR THAT LEADS FROM EARTH TO HEAV’N, THE BIBLE! THE BIBLE! WE LOVE THE PRECIOUS BOOK OF TRUTH WHICH GOD HAS GIV’N. (#502 Sacred Selections)
