The Cracked Acorn: The Great Beyond

Does anyone know when the universe first started?

Hold up your hand if you know. Oops! Hold up your mouse.

When I was in grade school, I remember that there was one or two that would try and tell us “how the universe got started.”

Leading science magazines, a few, have skipped over the answer to the above question and, would you know, at last, are sure that they (a very learned group of physicists) are close to the answer. It took only a few months with a recently built telescope to state that the universe is 13.2 billion years old.

Consider the ‘A Baby Picture’ of the universe:

The European Space Agency Planck space telescope group has concluded that the universe is 13.8 billion years old. The study does not state the probability of error and what the plus or minus limits could be, maybe a few million years one way or the other. The study tells them that the universe, consisting of countless other galaxies, is unique where we live in the Milky Way.

In present-day articles about the universe, there are lots mentioned about: the universe is filled with dark energy and dark matter, there is an afterglow left over from the Big Bang, it all started with a blink of the eye when the universe blew up to a trillion times its size, there is a random suggestion that there are many other factors to discover about the universe, there is now a discovered ‘cool spot’ in the universe that needs to be studied, and on and on…

Faith is the one word we should employ to understand how wonderful God is, there may be multiple universes.

Jesus looked at them and said, “With man, this is impossible, but with God, all things are possible.”(Matthew 19:26)

Mars could eventually be only a flight away; this is okay with me. In the time lapse from when I was born to this moment, science and discovery have gone a long way and will continue. But without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to God must believe that he is and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him.—Hebrews 11:6.

On the day the Lord gave the Amorites over to Israel, Joshua said to the Lord in the presence of Israel: “Sun, stand still over Gibeon, and you, moon, over the Valley of Aijalon.”13 So the sun stood still, and the moon stopped, till the nation avenged itself on its enemies, (Joshua, 10th chapter)

“Where is God? Who made God? Why can’t I see God? How did God make (elephants)? Can God hear/see me? These are the philosophers of the human race. They ask the big questions that have puzzled people from the beginning of time. And they ask one question after another, often following our best answers with an innocent but frustrating “Why?” To make things even more challenging, they expect simple, clear answers to their short but deeply profound questions. They think about God in literal, physical terms, and it frustrates them to receive abstract, “spiritual.” (Typical development of young children) Author: Anon.