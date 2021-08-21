The Cracked Acorn
The Cracked Acorn: Three Crosses
Matthew 27:54 54 – When the centurion and those with him who were guarding Jesus saw the earthquake and all that had happened, they were terrified, and exclaimed, “Surely he was the Son of God!”
Four years ago, I wrote about the three crosses south of Culpeper, Virginia. At that visit, I noted that whoever was maintaining them has gone away or passed away. The three were needing a coat of paint and a bit of tender loving care. I was very disappointed to see that someone has chosen the site as a used car lot, the ones parked there needed lots of care, just like the crosses. This past Sunday morning, I was happy to see the grounds mowed, the used cars were gone, and the two outer crosses had a new coat of white paint and the center a coat of yellow paint.
We all probably have had the desire or urge to leave our mark upon the American scene but didn’t have the time, energy, or money. Bernard Coffindaffer, a wealthy Nicholas County, W.VA. coal entrepreneur in 1984 had a “vision” to set up 3 crosses across the U.S.A. near main highways. After 9 years and $3 million dollars, a total of 1,864 clusters of crosses stretched over 29 states. The 25-foot triades of California Douglas fir are painted blue for the two outside ones and Jerusalem gold for the slightly taller center cross. The crosses were to symbolize Christ on the Cross flanked by the two thieves that were crucified with Him, Mark 15:27.
A service was held at each completed site. Mark 8:34 was used – If any man comes after Me, let him deny himself and follow Me. Seeing the crosses from the road is to remind us that Jesus was crucified on a cross at Calvary for our sins and that He is ‘soon’ coming again – I Thessalonians 4:16.
Coffindaffer died on October 6, 1993. Surely, this was intended to be a continual reminder to our society of the sacrifice made for all mankind. I cannot find in my Bible saying that I should follow Coffindaffer’s example.
The scripture about the “light on a hill”, Mark 4:21, may have triggered Coffindaffer’s vision. Paul does tell us to present our bodies as “living sacrifices” so that others should see our good works and glorify our Father in heaven.
The scripture: I Peter 2:21 “For Christ suffered for you, leaving you His example so that you should follow in His footsteps.
So on September 28, 1984, Coffindaffer started the Crosses Across America project, saying “Not for saints or sinners. For everybody. They are up for only one sole reason, and that’s this: to remind people that Jesus was crucified on a cross at Calvary for our sins and that He is soon coming again.” (It was a leap year and Ronald Reagan was President.)
In the cross of Christ I glory, Tow’ring o’er the wrecks of time; Never shall the Cross forsake me; it glows with peace & love.
The Cracked Acorn
The Cracked Acorn: Aussie Humor
Somewhere in my notes, I found these, enjoy:
Remember, if you’re not living on the edge, you’re taking up too much space.
A clear conscience is usually a sign of a bad memory.
Sometimes the majority only means that all the fools are on the same side.
The fool doth think himself wise, but the wise man knows himself to be a fool.
It’s better to keep one’s mouth shut and appear stupid than open it and remove all doubts.
Success always occurs in private, and failure in full view.
Honesty is often the best policy, but insanity is usually a better defense.
Even if you’re on the right track, you’ll get run over if you just sit there.
If you can’t be kind, at least be vague.
Think negative, and you’ve already failed.
Success in life is a long, hard climb.
Life without a mission is a tremendous omission.
Blowing out another’s candle will not make yours shine brighter.
When wealth is lost, nothing is lost; when health is lost, something is lost; when character is lost, all is lost.
Opinions that are well rooted should grow and change like a healthy tree.
Why do people long for eternal life when they don’t even know what to do on a rainy Sunday afternoon?
If something was worth doing, wouldn’t it have been done already?
Isn’t the hardest thing in life, knowing which bridges to cross and which to burn?
Is it possible that your sole purpose in life is simply to serve as a warning to others?
If quitters never win and winners never quit, who is the fool that said ‘quit while you are ahead?
Why is it that whenever you let the cat out of the bag, you usually wind up in the dog house?
If practice makes perfect and nobody’s perfect, why practice?
How do you know if honesty is the best policy unless you’ve tried some others?
Why can’t we put all our eggs into one basket? Isn’t this just being more efficient?
If too many cooks spoil the soup, then why are two heads better than one?
If the pen is mightier than the sword, then how can actions speak louder than words?
If two wrongs don’t make a right, why is it that two negatives make a positive?
Have you ever stopped to think and forget to start again?
If you think you are indecisive, how can you be sure? Is a conclusion simply the place where you got tired of thinking?
Why do people think they are thinking when they are merely rearranging their prejudices?
What would happen if you had two half-baked ideas at the same time?
If great minds really think alike, then what makes them so great?
Why is it that the harder you try to think, the more difficult it is?
Before Columbus’ discovery, wasn’t it common sense that led people to believe the world was flat?
And didn’t they believe this, despite the Bible in Isaiah 40:22 stating that the Earth is a sphere?
22 It is he who sits above the circle of the earth,
and its inhabitants are like grasshoppers;
who stretches out the heavens like a curtain,
and spreads them like a tent to dwell in;
The Cracked Acorn
The Cracked Acorn: Anger!
Long ago on a clear summer Kentucky day, my father, Leo Thompson-the sharecropper, and I “persuaded” our herd Angus bull to go inside the stock barn to receive a vaccination for undulant fever, one of those dreaded cattle diseases. While Dad tethered the big fellow to a post in one of the stalls, Leo and I stood at a safe distance outside the barn, there to witness this outburst of animal rage. It didn’t bother my father, as he was used to going “where angels fear to tread.” Called up at the close of WWII, he would have made a good soldier and the one to have stuck close to in dangerous situations.
We would expect to see anger in animals; it’s their God-given way to deal with uncertain situations and for survival. Too much of this is appearing in our great society. Schools, the highway traffic, and the ordinary office building now have to deal with unhappy citizens that for no reason go over the edge. I think the word “postal” is the term for unpredicted homicidal action.
Counselors say that those who laugh and find humor, put themselves in the other person’s shoes, practice trusting other people, use good listening skills, live each day as if it were their last, find opportunities to forgive those that anger you, and (this is my favorite) learn to relax.
Does everyone remember these two? -THE HULK and HARRY POTTER.
In the first, the huge green man gets madder and madder and wails the livin’ daylights or stomps, throws everything in/out of his path, here is rage taken to the cutting edge, while HARRY solves all his problems or has a wonderful time using magic (occult mystic devices are discovered and used). These comic book characters are harmless, so we think, as long as they are trapped on ink and paper. If they were real, more would seek the help of a higher “power.”
Leading columnists tell us that there are certain benefits for society from these two features; I am still working on this, my mind keeps going back to that clear summer morning when if it had not been for sycamore planking on the stock barn, I would have had to decide whether I was a man or a mouse; I like good cheese!
1 Peter 5:8 “Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour.”
Ephesians 4:26 “Be ye angry, and sin not: let not the sun go down upon your wrath: Neither give place to the devil.”
Sing this song every day:
SOLDIERS of Christ, arise, And put your armor on,
Strong in the strength which God supplies
Through his eternal Son; Strong in the Lord of hosts,
And in his mighty power, Who in the strength of Jesus trusts
Is more than a conqueror.
Leave no unguarded place, No weakness of the soul,
Take every virtue, every grace, And fortify the whole;
Indissolubly joined, To battle proceed.
Humor: The radio was telling how to get rid of Bermuda grass (wire grass) on your beautiful lawn – there are several sprays that try to kill it when all else fails the answer is: condominium!
The Cracked Acorn
The Cracked Acorn: Louise
In the beginning, God created heaven and the earth. (Genesis 1:1)
Where I was born and raised in Kentucky, it abounds in sinkholes and small to large caves.
One such cave opened on a nearby county road and went several miles underground to the town of Franklin when pulling people out of the cavern it was voted and decided that it was time to call the local concrete company and close off the entrance to the subterranean area, it was interfering with the progress of mankind!
As for the sinkholes that pop up in farm fields and are a pest to harvesting, they are left to mother nature, and it happened this way:
Louise, a member of the church, confided in me about their sinkhole. On a rainy day, Louise had things to do, and it required to leave the farm for town and to go down a list of to-do items. First, she had to carry off several bags of trash/garbage to somewhere, the usual routine was to use the large sinkhole on a backfield to complete that odorous task.
No problem, so she drove to the field and parked the car, opened the trunk and grabbed the bags and walked across the field, still raining some, having almost reached the sinkhole, she made a big swing and a heave, off went the bags down to the mouth of the sinkhole, but Louise lost her footing and began to slip/slid down toward the sinkhole’s cavernous’ mouth.
Louise told me that it was the most frightful few moments of her life; if she slid into the sinkhole, no one would ever guess where to find and discover her body for years and years, if ever. An all-out search for her would start at her distant car and assume she was kidnapped. That thought helped her to develop strength that she never had, and she started to grab at the tall fescue and attempted to dig her heels into something, like a stone, which would help.
When she made several attempts to stop the sliding and failed attempts to offer hope, she prayed to God, “LORD! don’t let this happen.” At the Amen, her shoe caught the end of a protruding rock; it stopped her downward journey, and she began to think, I am going to get out of this and “I promise never to get near a Kentucky sinkhole the rest of my life.” So, the end left Louise rescued by her own efforts, with muddy knees and soaking wet, she told me that she wanted to tell me how thankful she was.
“Way down in Georgia among the swamps and the everglades
There’s a hole in Tiger Mountain
God help those who get lost in Miller’s Cave
There was a girl in Waycross, but she had unfaithful ways
I couldn’t stand the way she was, and I showed her I was brave
Now I’m the most wanted man in the State
But they’ll never find me, ’cause I’m lost in Miller’s Cave.”
(Jack Clement, circa 1960)
The Cracked Acorn
The Cracked Acorn: Backup {protection against accidental loss or corruption.}
I remember the early morning at work that I put a floppy disk into the computer for re-formation.
The computer came back with a message, “Do you want to do this?”, I replied, “Yes!” To my horror I realized that I let the computer re-format the hard drive, it provided chuckles from my workmates and the rest of the day to correct what I had done!
What if you were a soldier on the front lines and every time you needed to fire your rifle; it misfired or if you were a parachutist, and every time you jumped from the aircraft, the main parachute failed to bloom above your head; always going to the emergency chute, barely able to reach the ground safely.
This would be pretty discouraging and eventually, we would be a jangle of nerves, living on the edge of certain failure. There’s nothing like that ‘sinking feeling’ when the old faithful family auto fails to start for the thousandth time or when one of those modern home devices fails, leaving us at mercy of the weather and a repairman we know nothing about or when he will arrive.
We don’t like to live like this and avoid it with passion. We spend extra money on transportation and comforts to make sure that they will be there when we push that button, want to travel, or just relax for a few hours.
We can repair or replace those mechanical servants, but what can we do when those intangible cords that bind us to others are cut or endangered. Many in our wonderful society are living like the soldier and the parachutist, safe for the moment but eternally in jeopardy.
One hundred years ago, who would have imagined that people today would be regularly flying from one coast of the country to the other every day. Flying is really a very safe form of transportation, more than the millions of cars on our crowded highways, and the reason is that every aircraft system has several backups that take over in component failure, in short, the pilot and airplane are well-rehearsed for all problems to ensure passenger safety.
Do you have a backup? Many today have no idea to whom they should turn to for comfort and emotional support for all those flaming arrows that come at us, the Christians. Are our lives completely covered by a backup, I hope so! Is God your pilot?
When at last I near the shore,
And the fearful breakers roar
‘Twixt me and the peaceful rest,
Then, while leaning on thy breast,
May I hear thee say to me,
“Fear not, I will pilot thee.” (WORDS: Edward Hopper, circa 1871)
addendum: Bob Nygent(ret. Federal worker) during WW2 worked at a factory, he turned out barrels for machine guns, knowing Bob, he turned out perfect ones that soldiers could depend on! (Hey Bob, “Thank You!)
The Cracked Acorn
The Cracked Acorn: Life or Death
Soap operas live on strife, medical problems, deaths, and accidents. Real living mimics many of these human difficulties.
Beck Weathers, 49, joined an expedition to climb Mt. Everest. A freak storm hit Everest, catching dozens on the south face, eight died. Weathers almost made it back, collapsing in the snow. A Canadian climber found him half-buried in the snow and broke the ice off his face. He Lives!
Kris Thompson was celebrating a wedding anniversary on Grand Bahama Island. Kris was swimming 200 feet out in the ocean when something grabbed his left leg. He yelled and beat on the shark that just had attacked him. Released, he swam to shore and woke up in a Miami hospital, minus his entire left leg. He lives!
Joan Murray, a skydiver, leaped from the plane at 4,500 feet. The parachute never opened. At 80 miles per hour, she hit a fire ant hill. By the time paramedics arrived, she had been stung more than 200 times. Doctors think that the stings kept her heart beating. She is now limping back to work. She lives!
In past farm days, my father used horses and mules to work the fields. He advised me to always be cautious of animals, that for some reason or other, they might try and kill you. Peter Beard, an animal photographer, should have known about these words of wisdom. He saw it as his mission to document the ongoing starvation of thousands of African elephants. His work went well. Elephants usually trumpet a warning to stay back. A matriarch elephant chose to charge while Beard was clicking away. Crushed pelvis and ribs are now a part of his medical history. He lives.
People Magazine has compiled AMAZING STORIES OF SURVIVAL (Tales of Hope, Heroism & Astounding Luck). These individuals survived imaginable unprogrammed accidents, tragedies ever to happen on planet earth. Their lives were interrupted. Many think it was for a larger purpose or, maybe, just the time to stop and “smell the roses”. Others decided it was time for a change in the game of life. A small number picked up where their lives had stopped; they went back to skydiving, boat trips, and mountain climbing. All felt that life was sweeter. They live!
About Noon, darkness fell across the entire land. Lasting until three o’clock that afternoon. Then Jesus called out with a loud voice. “Eli, Eli, lama sabachthani?” Some thought that He was calling for the prophet Elijah. So one man ran and got a sponge and filled it with sour wine and held it up to Him on a stick. “Let’s see if Elijah will come and take Him down!” he said. Then Jesus uttered another loud cry and dismissed His spirit. (Mark 15:33-37)
I serve a risen Savior, He’s in the world today; I know that He is living, whatever man may say; I see His hand of mercy, I hear His voice of cheer, And just the time I need Him He’s always near. HE LIVES, HE LIVES, CHRIST JESUS LIVES TODAY(from Sacred Hymn Selections)
Yes, HE LIVES!
The Cracked Acorn
The Cracked Acorn: The Great Beyond
“In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth.” (Genesis 1:1)
Does anyone know when the universe first started?
Hold up your hand, if you know. Oops! Hold up your mouse.
When I was in grade school, I remember that there was one or two that would try and tell us “how the universe got started.”
Leading science magazines, a few, have skipped over the answer to the above question, and would you know, at last, are sure that they (a very learned group of physicists) are close to the answer. It took only a few months with a recently built telescope to state now that the universe is 13.2 billion years old.
Consider the ‘A Baby Picture’ of the universe:
The European Space Agency Planck space telescope group has concluded that the universe is 13.8 billion years old. The study does not state the probability of error and what the plus or minus limits could be, maybe a few million years one way or the other. The study tells them that the universe of ours, consisting of other countless galaxies is unique where we live in the Milky Way.
In present-day articles about the universe, there are lots mentioned about: the universe is filled with dark energy and dark matter, there is an afterglow left over from the Big Bang, it all started with a blink of the eye when the universe blew up to a trillion times its size, there is a random suggestion that there are many other factors to discover about the universe, there is now a discovered ‘cool spot’ in the universe that needs to be studied, and on and on…
Faith is the one word, we should employ to understand how wonderful God is, there may be multiple universes. (Matthew 19:26)Jesus looked at them and said, “With man this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.”Mars could eventually be only a flight away this is o.k. with me. In the time-lapse from when I was born to this moment, science and discovery have gone a long way and will continue. But without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to God must believe that he is and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him.—Hebrews 11:6.
On the day the Lord gave the Amorites over to Israel, Joshua said to the Lord in the presence of Israel: “Sun, stand still over Gibeon, and you, moon, over the Valley of Aijalon.”13 So the sun stood still, and the moon stopped, till the nation avenged itself on its enemies, (Joshua, 10th chapter)
“Where is God? Who made God? Why can’t I see God? How did God make (elephants)? Can God hear/see me?
These are the philosophers of the human race. They ask the big questions that have puzzled people from the beginning of time. And they ask one question after another, often following our best answers with an innocent, but frustrating “Why?”
To make things even more challenging, they expect simple, clear answers to their short, but deeply profound questions. They think about God in very literal, physical terms, and it frustrates them to receive abstract, “spiritual.” (Typical development of young children) author: Anon.
