The Cracked Acorn: Three Crosses

Matthew 27:54 54 – When the centurion and those with him who were guarding Jesus saw the earthquake and all that had happened, they were terrified, and exclaimed, “Surely he was the Son of God!”

Four years ago, I wrote about the three crosses south of Culpeper, Virginia. At that visit, I noted that whoever was maintaining them has gone away or passed away. The three were needing a coat of paint and a bit of tender loving care. I was very disappointed to see that someone has chosen the site as a used car lot, the ones parked there needed lots of care, just like the crosses. This past Sunday morning, I was happy to see the grounds mowed, the used cars were gone, and the two outer crosses had a new coat of white paint and the center a coat of yellow paint.

We all probably have had the desire or urge to leave our mark upon the American scene but didn’t have the time, energy, or money. Bernard Coffindaffer, a wealthy Nicholas County, W.VA. coal entrepreneur in 1984 had a “vision” to set up 3 crosses across the U.S.A. near main highways. After 9 years and $3 million dollars, a total of 1,864 clusters of crosses stretched over 29 states. The 25-foot triades of California Douglas fir are painted blue for the two outside ones and Jerusalem gold for the slightly taller center cross. The crosses were to symbolize Christ on the Cross flanked by the two thieves that were crucified with Him, Mark 15:27.

A service was held at each completed site. Mark 8:34 was used – If any man comes after Me, let him deny himself and follow Me. Seeing the crosses from the road is to remind us that Jesus was crucified on a cross at Calvary for our sins and that He is ‘soon’ coming again – I Thessalonians 4:16.

Coffindaffer died on October 6, 1993. Surely, this was intended to be a continual reminder to our society of the sacrifice made for all mankind. I cannot find in my Bible saying that I should follow Coffindaffer’s example.

The scripture about the “light on a hill”, Mark 4:21, may have triggered Coffindaffer’s vision. Paul does tell us to present our bodies as “living sacrifices” so that others should see our good works and glorify our Father in heaven.

The scripture: I Peter 2:21 “For Christ suffered for you, leaving you His example so that you should follow in His footsteps.

So on September 28, 1984, Coffindaffer started the Crosses Across America project, saying “Not for saints or sinners. For everybody. They are up for only one sole reason, and that’s this: to remind people that Jesus was crucified on a cross at Calvary for our sins and that He is soon coming again.” (It was a leap year and Ronald Reagan was President.)

In the cross of Christ I glory, Tow’ring o’er the wrecks of time; Never shall the Cross forsake me; it glows with peace & love.